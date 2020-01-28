Recommend
12 Posts
Boom & Zoom (second edition)» Forums » Reviews
Subject: BOOM & ZOOM - more than a hoot!
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
Go. Chess. Kriegspiel. Some of the best known and loved strategy games that are of a more abstract nature. But Boom and Zoom? What? Boom and Zoom? I mean it’s a silly looking game and it’s by the renown Panzer pusher and east front savant Ty Bomba. It is solely because it is way outside the norm for him and his normal designs that I was intrigued by this funny looking little game. When I saw this was a second edition, it furthered made me curious. My sense was the 2nd edition was far more abstract and required more classic strategy than the first edition which was loaded down with (one might also say cluttered) with other ideas. Instead Boom and Zoom 2nd edition is strikingly spartan and clean in say a Scandinavian décor sense that drew me in. I will note I never vaguely this game existed several years ago because Ty Bomba mentioned it in passing to me. I was unaware that there was a version done and released by Victory Point Games.COMPONENTS
The game board reminds one of ancient parchment of sorts, or the “fake” Civil War money one bought at the gift shops at Gettysburg as boy. It is your classic Chess or Checkerboard, 8 squares wife and 8 squares deep. Unlike a checkerboard, the alternate spaces in Boom & Zoom are not colorized. There are two types of game tiles. Think of one as Chocolate Fudge and one as Peanut Butter Fudge, or at least the color of my mother’s peanut butter fudge. The game comes with no dice as they are not needed. Nor does it have any Player Aid Cards as there is no need for them. I do wish Ty and every other game designer would put the word “match” in the gaming compost pile. Yes, it’s a Smitty pet peeve but boy does that word cause my teeth to grind.
RULES
You will need to read the rules at least three times due to the brevity of them. Why? Because you will be nervous there is something surely lurking in there that you missed, and like Chud will pull you down into the underworld of gaming rule Hades. But no, there is no such need to worry for they really are short, simple, understandable and after about twenty games, I don’t have anything that go bump in the night in the back of my mind about any of the rules. The rules are only two and half pages in length, replete with good and germane game play examples that are clearly explained.
PLAY
The game appears to be overly simple. You construct four towers of three blocks each and zoom around the board. Speed is based upon the number of blocks a tower possesses at that moment in time. Placement is the same for each game as one’s towers must start in the back row in the red circles. Now why the Title? Movement is Zooming and firing at your opponent’s tower is booming. Duh right? Turns are alternated by players, moving one tower at a time. Now the choice is yours to Zoom – or – Boom.
Your movement as noted earlier is dictated by the number of blocks a tower is comprised of. Any tiles lost are lost forever. The simplicity of the game is dictated by this one element – both movement and your firing range are dictated by tower size. A three-piece tower can move or fire a range from one to three, either in a straight line OR a diagonal line. Movement can not be such that one moves a square forward and then back. Nope – you can only proceed in one direction for that turn. That diagonal feature takes some time to get used to at first. And yes in a sense there are Line of Sight Rules as a tower can never fire over any other tower of any size.
Now, be mindful of the victory conditions as your opponent’s actions can sneak up on you quickly. Victory is assessed by which player has moved (zoomed) the most pieces of the board. Those pieces killed by Booming don’t hurt you in terms of scoring, but neither do they count. Only pieces moved off the board by Zooming count for purposes of victory. Now the victory conditions are what then makes this game really interesting. It is easy to lose sight of your goal to get pieces of the board to think you will win later by killing them off and then moving. What that strategy is often faulty for once there are only one players pieces on the board, the game ends.
I will note I fooled around with deployment on the back row. It makes for a different game but I’m not certain I really liked that deployment as much as the Boom & Zoom as it is developed. But it does do this, it opens up the playing field much like the Air Raid Football Offensive schemes did in the 1990’s and 2000’s. It does alter the playing field. To date, I haven’t found any real optimal strategy. That speaks volumes to me for I watched several carefully scripted sure to win game plans dissipate in a few unforeseen Zooms & Booms by the other side.CONCLUSION
As a young man I used to replay the Masters classics games of chess. But it is perhaps the only game I never really learned how to play against myself, despite even coming up with tables and die rolls to add in a wild card element. Boom & Zoom in some strange sense filled that void because at first glance there appears to be just enough randomness to keep it fresh. Except I’m not really certain it is randomness and is in reality a carefully calibrated approach to a difficult tactical problem. For those who like or love tactical games, Boom & Zoom is a hands down winner. For those who want a thoughtful game of strategy, Boom & Zoom will also check that hunger. And for those who haven’t given up hope for light but meat fun games, then Boom & Zoom is your answer. One hates to say the Master of fun and often provocative East Front games masterpiece is this game, one with only twenty-four pieces but a ton of fun and thinking. Simply can’t recommend this one enough for not just wargamers but SIMPLY ALL GAMERS. A great game, no, Boom & Zoom is an awesome solitaire game.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Joshua AcostaUnited States
Washington
Dist of ColumbiaReptar, King of the Ozone
- Nice write up! Interesting take, too. I've been looking at this title for a little while now and will probably pick it up at some point, but I would have never even considered trying it as a solitaire system.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Joshua:
Thanks for the thoughtful reply. I was surprised myself how easily it ported over mentally to playing it against myself. I was always surprised at what I sometimes missed with hilarious consequences.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- Ty Bomba(Ty Bomba)United States
California
- Thanks for that thoughtful review! (By the way, I consider this my best-ever design.)
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Thank you Ty - I'm betting it will knock the wheels off of folks who pegged you in whatever fashion. It is as the one pic demonstrates subject to lots of wild planning.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- Barry KendallUnited States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
I must confess that I "passed" on this because it looked so simplistic, and also because the "breezy" title turned me off . . . I probably would have given a second look had it been gussied up with a Mature and Thoughtful title such as "Fire and Movement." (Humph, sniff.)
It does sound much more interesting than I'd assumed . . . will have to take a closer look, though I have so many games begging me to give them fresh air and a solitaire spin that I might not be able to get it past the Kendall Mortality Rule at this point.
Thanks for shining a light on it, looks to be well-deserved.
Edit: a P.S., when a stack "booms," does the target always remove only one block, or does the number removed relate to how many blocks are in the "booming" stack?
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 28, 2020 7:33 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 28, 2020 7:31 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Brian Train(ltmurnau)Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
-
Ty Bomba wrote:Thanks for that thoughtful review! (By the way, I consider this my best-ever design.)I feel the same way about my Guerrilla Checkers.
Simple ideas aren't that common, it seems.
Brian
- [+] Dice rolls
- "L'état, c'est moi."(leroy43)Canada
Vancouver
BCCaution: May contain wargame like substance
-
ltmurnau wrote:Guerrilla Checkers is awesome!Ty Bomba wrote:Thanks for that thoughtful review! (By the way, I consider this my best-ever design.)I feel the same way about my Guerrilla Checkers.
Simple ideas aren't that common, it seems.
Brian
- [+] Dice rolls
- You can see it in about 3 weeks when we move!
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Brian:
Passed me right by!
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Sometime we will need to check it out - among the chaos of moving...
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- Brian Train(ltmurnau)Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
-
I'd be pleased if you would have a look at it, once the dust and feathers have settled.
Brian
- [+] Dice rolls