Splendid yarn, JL! Looking forward to the next installment!

Gil, glad you are enjoying the play through. I am working on the next day of turns , May 24, 1941. I held Holland back from engaging combat and that really went against his personality and leadership. Churchill wanted the Bismarck sunk at any cost! I should have had the Hood and Arethusa attack Bismarck and Prinz Eugen. Now the Germans have escaped into Atlantic under miserable weather. British ships are all low on fuel and must return to a port to refuel. Interesting to see if the winds change and the British can find the Germans again. Too much ocean and to few ships.