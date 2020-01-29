Recommend
Solo Hunt for the Bismarck
Bismarck 1978 edition
Basic Game (with fuel expenditure for cruisers)
Solitaire: I use two separate Search Boards. The Bismarck and Prinz Eugen use hidden movement. Three German Task Force counters are placed on the board and moved as if they are the real German ships. I record separate fuel expenditures for each TF counter. Once one of the TF counters are spotted by the British, I roll a die to determine if the German ships are there. A 1-2 die roll result confirms that the German ships are spotted. Any other roll the TF counter was just a decoy. That counter is then removed from the board and at beginning of next turn placed randomly 1-6 zones away in a random direction. Die roll determines the number of zones and another die roll determines the direction (1 NW, 2 NE, 3 E, 4 SE, 5 SW, 6 W). If die rolls put TF counter off board or onto land, the TF counter is place at edge of board and/or in sea zone next to the land. Once the German ships are spotted the other TF counters are removed, until the German ships escape detection. Then the TF counters can be placed back on the Search Board, 1 or 2 zones from last spotted location. The player still controls the movement of the German ships with the 3 TF counters, but he/she does not know which TF counter is real and which ones are the decoys. Keeping the German counters on a separate Search Board also helps to keep the exact loaction of the 3 TF counters shaded. If I don’t focus on the zone identification on the German Board, I won’t know the exact location of the TF counters. My primary focus is on the British Search Board, except when moving the German aircraft.
May 22, 1941
12:00- Bismarck and Prinz Eugen sprint out of Berg into the Atlantic under the cover of fog and low visibility (4). British LR Recon aircraft leave various airfields to search the North Atlantic for the German ships. Bergen’s port is hidden in fog, so the Admiralty does not know if the Bismarck is out! Several German Recon aircraft begin their search for British ships.
16:00- The British catch a break as the skies clear (2)! Berg is empty and so the Germans are out! British Recon aircraft create a patrol that stretches from the Manchester to the northern icepack. Sulfolk leaves Hvalfiord and moves southwest of Norfolk. A Recon aircraft from Eire lucks out and sees the wake left from the Bismarck and spots both German ships west of Trondheim (B15). A Recon aircraft from Scapa will fly back to base early so it can possibly relieve the aircraft shadowing the German ships. Sulfolk NE to join the Norfolk (B7), Arethusa CL moves toward the spotted German ships (D13), and TF 2 Hood and PoW moves NE near Faeroe Islands (F14). All docked British ships begin make preparations to enter into the chase now that Bismarck is spotted.
2000- The British continue to have luck with the weather as the skies are clear and cloudless (1). The Recon aircraft from Eire are successful in shadowing the German ships as they move west (B13). All other British Recon aircraft move back toward base to refuel, except for a squadron out of Hvalfiord that hangs around to take over the shadowing duties at 2400. German Recon from Trondheim spot British TF 2, but the enemy ships are out of bomber range. German aircraft from Bordeaux decide to return to base and refuel and are bombs. Sulfolk moves east (B8) toward Bismarck. Arethusa, Birmingham, and Manchester all move to join the Hood and PoW. Rodney and Repulse both move north. Norfolk is ordered to stay on patrol in case the Bismarck slips away. British TF 2 is five ships strong and bearing down on the German position. TF1 (KG, Victorious, and four CL) leaves Scapa and heads toward the Bismarck’s position. A squadron of Whitley MK I bombers out of Scapa take to the skies and conduct two strikes against the Bismarck in the waning light at dusk. The Whitley is a night bomber and the brave skill of the pilots inflict 3 hits on the Bismarck on the first strike: knocking out a bow turret and a port secondary gun and causing damage to her deck aft. The second strike fails to land a hit, mostly due to the flak the German gunners throw at the enemy planes. The Bismarck is damaged and the crew is shaken; the most powerful ship of the Kriegsmarine is bleeding! Lutjens makes a speech to improve moral.
May 23
2400- Weather stays clear and the sun shines on Britain (1). Bismarck and Prinz Eugen must make a hard decision. The weather is clearly not in their favor! They have been attack and the Bismarck has taken significant damage. Do they split up with Bismarck making a move back to Berg and PE making a dash west to try and slip the British planes overhead? Lutjens decides to gamble and move NW and try to slip through the Denmark Strait. He is hoping for a change in the weather and also wants to distance himself from British capital ships obviously moving toward him. He gets a radio message from the aircraft from Trondheim informing him of the Hood to the SW. He moves NW (A11) burning precious fuel. In the dead of night with a waning crescent moon, the Recon planes out of Hvalfiord take over shadowing duties successfully and the Scapa aircraft head home. The Scapa bombers heading to base boast proudly of getting hits on Bismarck, “We dropped some rank cabbage on those salty Krauts!” Trondheim Recon aircraft fly back to base, as does the planes out of Bordeaux. Sulfolk continues moving east (B10) looking to stay back from the engagement and be available to shadow or engage the Prinz Eugen should she break loose. TF2 Hood and other ships close (B11). TF1 KG and support ships race toward the coming fray (D14) and the Repulse and Rodney both continue north (H14/15). Bismarck and Prinz Eugen are in a vice that is closing tighter and tighter! Lutjens may have doomed both Bismarck and Prinz Eugen. The might of the British navy is closing in on the German Navy’s proud Battleship!
0400- The early light unveils fog north of Iceland, but otherwise the skies are clear (2 w/fog). Lutjens gets a break! If the Germans enter the fog, the British Recon aircraft will lose contact and the Bismarck and PE can attempt to slip away. Again, Lutjens must make a tough decision: does he keep his ships together or does he split them and take a chance that one of them might get past the British and out into the Atlantic? He prefers to keep them together, but the split might be the best option (the decision will be hidden until the Germans are spotted again). Once the Germans enter the fog, the 3
TF counters are reentered onto the Search board. A die roll will determine if the Germans stay together or if they have gone separate ways. A squadron each of German Junkers Ju 88A-1 sortie out from Berg and Trondheim in hopes of finding a target. Most of Britain’s Recon and bombers are refitting at their airfields. The squadron from Hvalfiord decides to head home to refuel. The German ships disappear in the fog. British Admiralty panics when they receive word that the Bismarck has been lost in the fog. Orders are given to divide ships into several Task Forces so that the Germans can be found before they disappear into the Atlantic: TF1 KG, Victorious, Galatea, Kenya; TF5 Aurora and Hermione; TF2 Hood and Arethusa; TF3 PoW, Manchester, and Birmingham. TF2 moves west (B9). TF3 goes NW (A9). TF5 moves SW to head toward the SW of Iceland. TF1 moves NW (C12). Sulfolk goes into patrol mode. Repulse and Revenge both move west. British Navy is burning a lot of fuel; could be critical as the chase continues. The Junkers fail to find any British targets and must prepare to return to base. The chase intensifies as the Kriegsmarine have evaded the shadow with the help of the fog.
0800- Skies are clear, but the fog still lingers between Iceland and Greenland. The British are nervous that their chance to bottle up the Bismarck is slipping away. A squadron of high level German bombers leave Trondheim heading west in search of targets (C12), as another squadron from Bordeaux also heads west in hopes of finding something to bomb (P19). The RAF sends a squadron of Recon planes off toward Iceland in hopes of helping to find Bismarck, while a squadron of high level bombers are sent along to bomb Bismarck if she is found (F11). Eire copies Scapa and sends the same sortie, but heads NW toward the northside of Iceland. Plymouth holds all their planes due to the range to target. German ships move through the fog. The British ships forward in an attempt to catch the Bismarck once the fog lifts. Task Force Z leave Gilbraltar (Z27). Norfolk and Sulfolk stay on patrol. Bismarck is stay aloof.
1200- The fog evaporates and the sky is clear! Lutjens must make a mad dash through the Strait and out into the Atlantic. The Bordeaux bombers move out along the African Convoy route (M15). Trondheim bombers move north of Iceland (B8) hoping to encounter some British ships. The RAF aircraft move in to find Bismarck: Scapa flow squadrons move NW of Iceland, while the Eire squadrons search north of Iceland. The squadron at Hvalfiord stays on the ground awaiting news of Bismarck and hoping they get a chance to load bombs and strike. Norfolk on patrol spots the German ships and informs the British Navy. Hood also spotted Bismarck and followed her to W of Iceland (D7). The two squadrons from Scapa also spot the Bismarck as she sails beneath them. The Hood is outclassed due to not have the Prince of Wales along side her; Arethusa a CL is there instead. The bomber squadron from Scapa may help to even the odds a little bit, but the planes only have limited striking power. The other British ships are too far away to help immediately. Vice-Admiral Holland must make a tough choice: attack or stand off and wait for assistance and try to shadow Bismarck. Holland decides to not attack and allow the bombers first go at the Germans; also, giving time for more ships to arrive and join in the fray. Lutjens is more than happy to not engage the enemy, hoping that he can avoid the bombers attack and slip into the Atlantic. The Scapa Flow bombers move in and perform two strikes against the Bismarck: the first strike fails to hit, but the second strike gets three hits- a bow turrent, a port secondary gun, and another deck hit. Lutjens must make a decision about splitting up the TF and force the British to divide their forces. Bismarck has lost several knots of speed due to the damage sustained from the aircraft. The weakness a ship has to attack planes is clearly evident.
1600- Weather continues to be clear! Holland decides to let the Recon squadron out of Scapa to shadow the German ships as he hangs back waiting for reinforcements. Lutjens decides to keep the Prinz Eugen with the Bismarck for now and push further south hoping for the weather to turn nasty (F7). The British planes keep the Bismarck in sight. The Eire bomber squadron turns SW and moves to strike at the German ships. A squadron of bombers takes flight from Hvalfiord and prepares to attack. The Scapa bomber squadron returns toward base to refit. The Eire Recon squadron flies back toward their base. The German bomber squadrons from Trondheim and Bordeaux must return to base to refuel. British ships expend large amounts of fuel in their rush toward the Bismarck. Holland makes a risky move and decides to stay back and not close with the Germans; he hopes that the bombers can damage and slow the Bismarck. Holland decides to move to join the Repulse (F8). Task Force Z slowly moves NW (W24); the odds of them joining the fray is unlikely. The British bombers make their attack runs! Four strikes are conducted, but the Bismarck is able to avoid all bombs! The British pilots fail to land a hit. Holland, now, wishes he had closed to engage the Bismarck; she can possibly slip away or at least keep far enough ahead to avoid battle and at last the British ships fuel reserve. Serious error on the Vice-Admiral’s part.
2000- Darkness nears and the weather turns in favor of the Germans (3 clouds and rain). The Bismarck and Prinz Eugen enter a rain squall and avoid the shadowing Recon planes (3 TF counters are placed back on the German Search Board and moved. E5, G6, H9 on convoy line) Holland knows he has made a grievous error and it may well result in the loss of the Bismarck and the loss of valuable convoys. All aircraft move or continue moving toward their bases. The British have no eyes in the sky. Holland adds the Repulse to his TF, but releases the Arethusa to try cover more ocean. TF5 also breaks so that Hermione and Aurora can spread out. Bismarck has escaped and Holland is to blame; he should have engaged. Other British ships move toward Bismarck’s last known position.
I have stopped here, but will try and post the continuation of the Hunt for the Bismarck Part II.
Splendid yarn, JL! Looking forward to the next installment!
Cheroking1 wrote:Splendid yarn, JL! Looking forward to the next installment!Gil, glad you are enjoying the play through. I am working on the next day of turns , May 24, 1941. I held Holland back from engaging combat and that really went against his personality and leadership. Churchill wanted the Bismarck sunk at any cost! I should have had the Hood and Arethusa attack Bismarck and Prinz Eugen. Now the Germans have escaped into Atlantic under miserable weather. British ships are all low on fuel and must return to a port to refuel. Interesting to see if the winds change and the British can find the Germans again. Too much ocean and to few ships.
Really engrossing stuff. I like your assessment of Holland's blunder. If he survives I would wager his next command would be at home on half pay.Quote:Lutjens makes a speech to improve moral.At least Gunther is more in character, especially considering that afterwards Bismarck got hit again!

Looking forward to the next episode.
Looking forward to the next episode.
Of course, history has already been turned on its ear. The Bismarck has been remarkably successful in avoiding a direct confrontation, and, in spite of the damage caused by British bombers (likewise remarkable), Lutjens and Lindemann would doubtless have preferred that to a torpedo in the rudder.
stuarttigger wrote:If he survives...Further, one might wonder if Holland knew what a direct confrontation was to mean for the Hood, would he have still pressed an attack...for King and England, what?
loftiss82 wrote:Awesome replay, looking forward to seeing more! I really like your solitaire system too. One request: can you put the word "original" with your images file number to help enlarge the image details while reading along? Thanks and good luck!Cheroking1 wrote:Splendid yarn, JL! Looking forward to the next installment!Gil, glad you are enjoying the play through. I am working on the next day of turns , May 24, 1941. I held Holland back from engaging combat and that really went against his personality and leadership. Churchill wanted the Bismarck sunk at any cost! I should have had the Hood and Arethusa attack Bismarck and Prinz Eugen. Now the Germans have escaped into Atlantic under miserable weather. British ships are all low on fuel and must return to a port to refuel. Interesting to see if the winds change and the British can find the Germans again. Too much ocean and to few ships.

Example: [imageid=xxxxxxoriginal]
Gil, thanks for the info! I followed your instructions.
Would love to take credit for the image upgrade, JL, but it was Gary's suggestion. A definite improvement, however. Good on ya, mate!
