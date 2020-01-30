Recommend
Gentlemen,
With some interest expressed to me in PMs and on Consimworld, I see there is some demand for a run through of a relative simple Vietnam scenario, but more than just the tutorial. I have picked the First Volley scenario, a naturally entry point that shows the first season's fight in I corps in the summer of 1965.
The US has the 3rd Marine division - with some of its elements only arriving on turn 2 - plus the ARVN 1st Infantry division (effective), ARVN 2nd Infantry division (ineffective on garrison duty in southern I corps), and 5 independent ARVN battalions (effective but only at holding towns). Also 10 points of air, a cruiser, 1x105mm artillery, 3 helo points, 16 ARVN and 30 US replacement points. For those interested, this force is "worth" about 30 US commitment, split 1/3 US ground forces, 1/3 US RPs, 1/6 US support, and 1/6 ARVN.
The NLF has 1 full PAVN division across the DMZ in North Vietnam, 12 VC battalions spread throughout the I corps region, with 1 VC regiment and 2 political sections hiding among them. Again for those interested, this total force is "worth" about 20 NVN commitment, split about 65-35 between PAVN and the VC.
Each side has a free set up with the US going first, but I start from the position after each has set up and after the NLF player has put some units on "special missions", here a third of the VC units on "Patrol" orders to interdict the coast road in various places. These work by raising the MP cost to move through them by +2 MPs per Patrol ZOC exited. Notice they do this from positions adjacent to the road rather than directly on it, so US Security missions cannot be used to clear the roads of VC patrol ZOCs.
Here is the starting situation -
After NLF special missions, the US and ARVN can declare their own. They decide to put the weak independent ARVN infantry battalions on "Hold" orders. Notice that the "ineffective" units of the ARVN 2nd Infantry division (red checked borders) cannot do this. ARVN defenders in towns get +2 defense for "local forces", and +1 in Cultivate terrain. On "Hold" orders, a 1-0-6 infantry is doubled to 2, giving 4 total defense with the help of local forces. Their doubled defense strength is marked by the red outline around their combat strength. In my variant, they also benefit from 1 column shift left on the CRT for their own losses. Units on Hold orders can't move or operate for the rest of the turn, and lose their ZOC if they have any, but non-Ranger ARVN battalions don't have ZOCs anyway.
The NLF player gets to declare who will conduct the next operation. They decide they will, and launch an attack across the DMZ designed to seize the town of Khe Sanh in the northwest corner of Quang Tri province. I'll go through that in some detail to explain procedures.
(1) The NLF declares they will conduct the next operation.
(2) They declare a search and destroy operation with Khe Sanh, hex 2804, as the target hex. This allows NLF units to move into and remain in this hex, and to force combat against US side units in that hex. It also means unit in that hex will not get Reaction movement for NLF units ending their moves next to them.
(3) 2 and 3 regiments of 324 plus the HQ of 324 PAVN division, and 2 VC units in 2905 and 3106 are assigned to the operation.
Here is a close up of those actions, before NLF movement for this operation -
Before the moves, I'll explain some of the motivations and reasoning. The Khe Sanh defense force will have 4 defense from 1 doubled for hold plus 2 local forces. The highest odds column for combat adds is 5-1, meaning it takes 20 strength to get the best odds on the garrison. The mountain terrain in the hex will give -2 DRM (lowered from -3, variant), so the net DRM achieved with 5-1 odds will be +3.
The defenders will start with 3 strength for their loss column but also get 1 column left for all units present on Hold orders. To end on the "4-7.5" loss column after that shift, the sum of attacking firepower and defender strength needs to be at least 8 before that shift. Including the PAVN divisional artillery - firepower 6 - ensures this. One PAVN regiment, strength 7+2, and 2 VC regiments, strength 4+1, bring the total assault strength to 20 for the best odds.
However, the NLF also needs to worry about the US player reaction. The US player can move Defensive Reserves after the first round of combat, their full movement allowance, and may end in an existing Target Hex to add their strength to the defenders. The NLF doesn't need to worry about the US forces in distant Da Nang, 16 hexes away "as the crow flies" and 20 hexes away by road. They couldn't reach Khe Sanh even air mobilized, not with all the VC ZOCs and Patrol ZOCs in the way.
The only defensive reserves who might reach the field are from the ARVN 1st Infantry division over toward the coast and along the DMZ. So the NLF have assigned another PAVN regiment to the operation whose mission is just to cut the route such reserves would have to take to relief Khe Sanh. Notice that units don't have to move toward or adjacent to the designated Target Hex of the operation. The operation just only forces combat against its target.
Now to the specific moves of the NLF units assigned to the operation.
(1) 3/324 regiment in 2902 moves 3002 (1 for cultivated), 3002 (2 for jungle +1 for leaving ZOC, which does extend across the DMZ), 3004 (2 for hills +1 for leaving ZOC again) for a total of 7 MPs.
(2) the VC battalion in 3006 moves 3005 (1 for clear), 3004 (2 for hill +1 for leaving ZOC), 2904 (1 by road) for a total of 4 MPs.
(3) 2/324 regiment in 2802 moves 2803 (3 for mountain), 2804 (3 for wooded hill) for 6 MPs total, ending atop Khe Sanh. Note it doesn't pay for any ZOC from the Hold battalion in 2804 since it has no ZOC.
(4) the VC battalion in 2906 doesn't move but does take part in the attack on the target hex.
(5) HQ 324 PAVN division supports from 2 hexes away (allowed because it has 1 range "dot" below its "6" firepower rating, allowing fire over 1 intervening empty hex).
Here is the situation after the above active force moves -
It is not yet time for any ARVN defensive reserve move, but examine what those face to appreciate why the NLF player moved as he did. 1st or 3rd regiments of 1st ARVN division, if there were no NLF forces present, could reach Khe Sanh with 4 MPs, first into hex 3104 (cultivated, foot cost 1) then 3 hexes west along a road.
But leaving 3104 would cost +1 for ZOC, and leaving the next 2 hexes would cost +2 each for leaving an enemy occupied hex. The NLF player would also have the option of forcing an Incidental Attack by the moving ARVN force passing over his own units. The ARVN units don't have 9 MPs to make the move to the target hex, and they may not end their move in a non-target hex that is occupied by enemy units in a defensive reserve move.
1/1 ARVN regiment could travel overland to hexes 3003 and 2904 for 2, 3+1 MPs total 6, ending adjacent to Khe Sanh and able to reach it on a further move, if there were no VC battalion in 2904. It would not quite reach Khe Sanh after the 1st combat round and before the 2nd, but could reach it after the 2nd and before the 3rd, provided the defenders held out that long. With the VC battalion in 2904, however, the "relief" option is ruled out.
3/1 ARVN might potentially do something similar using the southern road through hexes 3105, 3005, 2905 for 7 MPs. But the 2nd VC battalion in 2905 prevents that relief route as well.
ARVN does have one possible way of reinforcing Khe Sanh after the first combat round. If all 3 US helo points were used to airmobilize e.g. 51/1 ARVN regiment, it could be flown at 1/2 MP per hex to 2706, then north into enemy ZOC in 2705, and last directly into Khe Sanh. This would cost 6 MPs and would "effect" the garrison's relief. The arriving regiment would be considered in a "hot LZ" since it occupies the combat hex, so its ground strength would be doubled for loss purposes, while the Hold column shift would also be lost. But this potential move is possible for the US player.
Finally, notice that the ARVN 1st division HQ might move to hex 3005 and support Khe Sanh by fire from there, using its 2 hex range / single dot. The US could also support with air power starting on round 2, and could declare Free Fire in Quang Tri province to make either more effective. Without more SP on the ground at Khe Sanh, however, those options won't actually hold the place (see loss issues below).
Before such decisions, though, it is time to resolve the first round of combat at Khe Sanh. Both hidden VC battalions are now revealed. The NLF has 20 strength vs 4 defense, 5-1, is worth +5 DRM. -2 DRM for mountain terrain reduces this to a final +3 DRM. The attackers have 11 SP and the defenders no extra firepower, so NLF losses occur on the 8-13.5 column. The defenders have 3 SP (the local forces count - variant rule) and the attackers 9 firepower, so they start on that same column but shift 1 left to the 4-7.5 column since all defending units are on Hold orders ("dug in").
Before the roll let's examine what possible outcomes occur across the rolls 1 to 6. Those will adjust to rows 4-9 after the DRM. That gives attacker losses of 1,0,1,2,0,0. If the "2" result happens the NLF will have to take 1 RP hit to each of the PAVN and VC pools; on the "1" results he can take his hit to his more abundant VC pool. The defender losses run 0,1,2,1,0,1. ARVN can take 1 RP hit (for the whole operation) from his local forces, but can't take an RP hit from the battalion proper without matching its total strength. So if the die roll is "3", loss result 1/2, the place will fall immediately. (Notice, this is a reduced RP loss capacity in the variant rules).
Lastly let's look at the pursuit modifiers possible on those rows 4-9. The revision pursuit modifiers are all 1 lower than the original CRT. In addition, Mountain terrain now also gives -1 pursuit instead of that third minus DRM to the combat roll. So the final pursuit modifiers for this combat will be -1,0,0,1,2,3 for the 6 possible rolls.
The roll is a "6", final row "9", losses 0/1 and pursuit modifier +3. ARVN must lose 1 RP or eliminate the battalion.
ARVN options range from a maximum response, to paying 1 RP to force the NLF to take the place in a second combat round, to just letting the garrison fall without any further losses.
A maximum response could send an airmobilized ARVN regiment to Khe Sanh, declare Free Fire in the province, slide the 1st division HQ into support range, and assign major US air support. This could potentially raise the defense strength of Khe Sanh to 27 (4 now, 9 ARVN regiment free fire, 4 HQ fire support, all 10 US air in theater). The NLF would still have 2-3 odds and +3 pursuit in that case, for a net 0 DRM on the second round. ARVN would be taking losses on the 22 column - average 2 per round. This escalation would however leave 2 towns in coastal Quang Tri undefended and expand all US air and helo support for the turn on this one defensive operation.
The US player decides instead to spend 1 ARVN RP to fight on to a second round. After the NLF player conducts his pursuit (in place, he likes his positions and wants his full +3 DRM for the second round), the US player then declares Free Fire in Quang Tri province and assigns 3 US air points to the defense of Khe Sanh. (He would not for just this combat, but this concentration of NLF forces lead him to expect considerable future fighting here as well. Free Fire lasts all season). But he declines to activate any other defensive reserves or send an ARVN regiment to the place by helo.
The odds for round 2 are 20 attack vs 7 defense or 2-1, but with +3 pursuit leaving the final DRM at +3 as in round 1. This time NLF losses are on the 14-21.5 column, from 11 ground strength and now also 3 enemy firepower from US air. A roll of "6" will also cause the loss of 1 US air point since there are now air points assigned to this operation. The second round die roll is "4", which gives losses of 1/2. The NLF chooses to take this, his first loss, from the VC. The US player fulfills his entire loss result by removing all remaining defenders to the eliminated units box.
The NLF has a final round pursuit number of "1", raised to "2" for the 2 VC regiments by their +1 unit bonuses. 3/324 uses this to move west 1 hex along the road to the better wooded hills terrain in 2904, and the northern VC battalion moves into Khe Sanh to support the 2/324 regiment. The other VC battalion stays where it is. All participating NLF units are then marked Ops Complete. But notice, the PAVN division HQ can still provide defensive artillery support to any of its subordinate units in range later in the turn, even Ops Complete.
This is the situation after the fall of Khe Sanh -
The NLF player now gets his choice as to who will operate next. He chooses the US player.
Notice, by leaving a PAVN regiment uncommitted across the DMZ, the NLF player hopes to "freeze" portions of the ARVN 1st division and prevent them from counterattacking immediately. The uncommitted VC battalion in 3308 is likewise a threat to slip in to any undefended towns along the coast road if those ARVN forces move toward Khe Sanh. The layered VC units on Patrol orders between Da Nang and this PAVN operation are meant to slow or prevent a major US force response, at least immediately.
The NLF has presented a problem to the US player, with VPs already gained for a Free Fire zone and the threat of VPs for holding the Khe Sanh town at the end of the scenario. The PAVN forces there are now in -2 DRM terrain in range of their divisional artillery for 15 to 17 defense strength, 8 of it firepower raising US loss columns. His next "remark" is -
"Your move."
Last edited Thu Jan 30, 2020 4:19 pm
-
The US player wants to counterattack at Khe Sanh but also wants about a brigade of Marines to do it with, along with any elements of 1st ARVN that can be spared. None can be sent now, so he has to plan ahead to operations he might be able to conduct next turn. To have a US Marine brigade in range of the place on the second turn of the scenario, the road north will need to be cleared of some of its VC "Patrol" "roadblocks", and Marines will need to move in that direction later this turn.
So for his first operation, the US player designates the VC unit on Patrol in hex 4010 as his target, and activates the HQ and 1st and 2nd battalions of 3rd Marines. None could get atop the target hex using foot movement, since it is 4 hexes by road to 4110, 3 MPs for the destination hex, and +2 for leaving the Patrol ZOC in 4110, a total of 9 MPs. Notice they could make it if the VC weren't on Patrol orders.
So the US air mobilizes 1/3 Marines (4-0-8/+3), enabling them to move to 4111 for 1.5 MPs (no extra to enter ZOC, only to leave it, by helo) then 3 MPs into 4010, total 4.5 MPs. 2/3 Marines and the HQ move by road to 4009, costing the leg Marines 7 MPs of 8 (5 road hexes 1 each +2 for leaving 1 patrol ZOC in 4110) and the mechanized HQ 4.5 MPs of 6 (2.5 for 5 road hexes, +2 for leaving 1 patrol ZOC). The US then fires the HQ (halved for no free fire) for an interdiction 1 marker in 4010.
These moves mean it will cost the VC unit +3 MPs to leave its present hex, 2 for leaving an enemy occupied hex and 1 for the interdiction. If they could move 2 hexes NW on Alert movement, 3910 then 3809, that would cost 8 total MPs - those 3, 4 for 2 jungle hexes at 2 each, and 1 for the ZOC leaving 3910. This means they need an Alert die roll of 5-6 to have enough MPs to avoid initial contact in that direction.
Here is the position after the US operation moves but before the Alert roll. The Target Hex and Interdiction 1 markers have been moved out of the hex to make them easier to see, but are "actually" in 3810.
The VC player now gets his Alert roll, with +3 for the foot movement cost of the hex they are in. The roll is a 3 giving 6 MPs total. This isn't enough to completely avoid contact, but it is enough to leave their starting hex (+3) and get to any neighboring hex (3 MP for mountain or wooded hills). They decide to avoid being adjacent to the 2/3 Marines along the road and the Marine HQ (even though it has fired for this combat round, on interdiction, it could fire in later rounds). They move SE 1 hex to 4111. This becomes the new target hex and the VC unit is revealed since there are operating units adjacent. The VC unit loses its special Patrol orders when it decides to move by Alert movement, and is marked as Ops Complete instead. This means before the combat phase, the situation has become the following -
The combat odds are 4 to 1, which is worth a +4 DRM. This is reduced to +2 DRM due to the mountain terrain, which will also reduce the pursuit modifier by 1 (variant mountain terrain effect). The VC will take losses on the lowest 1 to 3.5 column, while the US takes losses on the 4 to 7.5 column.
There are variant "edits" to those columns, with 1 to 3.5 row 8 changed to 0/1 and 4 to 7.5 row 0 changed to 1/0. The former can be hit by a die roll of "6", the latter won't matter on this combat. With that change, the attacker loss results are 1,1,0,1,2,0*, with a helo loss on the last. Notice that the US doesn't face hot LZ loss effects because the VC evaded out of their landing hex. The defender loss results are 0,1,0,1,0,1, and the VC unit is not large enough to absorb even a "1" hit with RPs, so rolls of 2, 4 or 6 will destroy this small VC battalion. The roll is "2", so the US loses 1 RP and the VC unit is eliminated.
The modified pursuit outcome is -1 with the CRT changes and mountain defender modifier. This means the two US Marine units can spend 2 MPs each on pursuit, while the HQ may not pursue. It still costs +1 MP for 1/3rd Marines to leave its hex because interdiction is only removed at the end of the full round. It is also still airmobile, however, so it can move to any final (landing) hex that doesn't contain an enemy unit or ZOC with 1 MP plus that 1 MP interdiction. It moves due north to 4009 to stack with the HQ. 2/3 Marines moves 2 hexes NW to 3808, and all 3 US units are then marked Ops Complete. Here is the position after this first US operation of the scenario.
The NLF player could choose to go next and slide a VC battalion into the same area, since the US chose to leave after clearing the first Patrol battalion. But he declines this option and tells the US player to keep going, that he has the next operation as well. The NLF player wants to see the US commit himself further first, and saves his own movements for later in the turn.
-
Fred - Fine question. Yes that assignment sequence has also been changed by the variant. The first time the US can allocate air to defend against an NLF operations in the variant is in the defensive reserves phase, so there is no way to have them available in the first combat round on defense.
Air points can be assigned to US initiated operations either at the start of the operation (used every round) or in any later offensive reserves phase (used only in rounds after they are assigned, at the same full support cost).
Opportunities to declare Free Fire are also much less restricted, with the US player able to declare this at the start of any combat phase, including the first, including in NLF initiated operations. The only "downside" to declaring those later is that you lose the 1/2 support from no free fire "halving", for any support occasions before it was declared.
-
Before conducting the next US operation, it is worth examining some of their options at this point. With the first layer of VC Patrol ZOCs now out of the way, they could conduct a counterattack at Khe Sanh immediately as a Security operation.
There is a special phase for US security operations at the start of the turn after special missions, but they can also conduct one at any later time in the operations phase, like now. Security operations are restricted to roads and pay 0 for road hexes, only paying MP costs to exit enemy ZOCs or controlled hexes. There are still 2 VC Patrol ZOCs across the road between Da Nang and Khe Sanh, but those only cost 4 MPs to exit. A 5th MP will allow exit of hex 3004 into 2904 to attack the PAVN regiment on the road to Khe Sanh, and if it is ejected from that hex by the operation, a 6th MP will bring the security operation force into Khe Sanh proper. Even the US HQs and artillery in Da Nang now have sufficient movement for such a security operation, therefore.
In the original, security operations had to originate in the same hex. In the variant they are allowed to pick up additional units along the way but only before they spend their first MP for exiting enemy ZOCs (before "contact", effectively). This means the 54/1 ARVN regiment in Hue could also take part, allowing losses to be split between ARVN and US forces. A US Marine battalion could be dropped off in Hue to take over garrison duties there.
Besides their changes movement costs and restriction to roads, security missions have 2 other important characteristics relevant here. NLF units do not get Alert movement to evade security missions. And security missions do not get pursuit bonuses for 2nd and later combat rounds. The former is a benefit whenever the NLF targets are along a road, but the latter is a significant cost, since it prevents US pursuit bonuses from rising to force retreat by NLF defenders.
The largest operation the US player could launch right now as a security operation aimed at Khe Sanh would be 3-4 Marine battalions from Da Nang, 4th Marine HQ, the 105mm artillery battalion there, 54/1st ARVN regiment, and up to 7 points of US air power. They would need to drop 3/3 Marines in Hue to hold it as 54/1 ARVN pulls out, and to leave at least 1 battalion of 9th Marines in Da Nang to hold that city. This gives a maximum strength of 42 if all remaining US air and the 4th Marine battalion are sent. 23 of that maximum strength would be firepower.
3/324 NVA regiment in 2904 would be the immediate target, and would get support from 324 division HQ in 2903, giving 15 defense. This means the best odds available on them this way would be 2-1, for a +2 DRM, offset by the -2 DRM for the wooded hills terrain. The US would be on the 22-30.5 column for 15-19 ground strength and 8 PAVN firepower, and the PAVN would be on the same column for 7 ground strength and 16-23 firepower, for any amount of air the US committed. So the outcomes would be the 1-6 rows on that column, attacker and defender as written. Those average 2.5 attacking to 2 defending steps lost per combat round.
This isn't a completely unappealing attack. PAVN only has 10 RPs for the entire scenario, while the US could split his losses between ARVN and the US, with 15 and 29 RPs left for those two pools.
After the first combat round, the PAVN defenders would have the option to retreat, either across the DMZ into NVN to break contact, or up the road into Khe Sanh to strengthen its defenses. If they chose the last, they would reach 26 defense with 2 regiments, HQ support, and the 1 VC regiment already present. The best the US could get against that would be 3-2 odds, meaning -1 net DRM with terrain included. The NLF would also be a column to the right, but could assign some of their losses to the VC (though if 2, at the cost of their battalion).
This would be a bloody exchange operation, in other words, but it might run the PAVN so low on replacements that they would be forced to break contact or start losing whole units on the second turn of the scenario.
The US player decides that he wants to bring the entire 4th Marines as close as possible to Khe Sanh this game turn regardless, and that a major security operation with first round of combat with the PAVN is as good a way to do so as he is going to get. So for his second operation he declares a Security operation along the road north from Da Nang. The units assigned are 3/3 Marines (dropped off however in Hue), all of 4th Marines including their HQ, 1/40 artillery (105mm), and 54/1 ARVN regiment "picked up" in Hue. He doesn't assign any US air to the operation (yet), since it will reach 2-1 and the 23 loss column which just the 16 firepower of those assigned units, in the Quang Tri free fire zone.
The security operation moves to 3004 for 4 MPs and attacks into 2904 with its 5th MP. Here is the position at that point, though the large security stack is technically already in 2904 -
There is no Alert as this is a security operation. The odds are 31-15 or 2-1, no net DRM, both sides taking losses on the 22-30.5 column. The roll is a "4", a 2/2 loss result. The US loses 1 ARVN and 1 US RP (must be split evenly, variant rule) while the NLF loses 2 PAVN RPs.
The NLF player may now choose whether - and if so where - to retreat 3/324 PAVN regiment, with 7 full MPs. They chose to retreat into Khe Sanh for 3 MPs (1 road, +2 to leave an enemy occupied hex). This gives Khe Sanh 26 defense with a -2 DRM for terrain, so if the 31 strength security force continues with its attack, it will happen at a final -2 DRM.
The US declines to conduct that attack, but can continue movement of elements of the security force with MPs remaining. The ARVN regiment has 2 MPs left, enough to exit 2 regular ZOCs. It uses these to return to Quang Tri (3305), enabling 51/1 ARVN regiment to operate later in the turn. The 4th Marine brigade stays where it is, ready to operate against Khe Sanh next turn. The security forces are then marked Ops Complete. Here is the position after this second US operation -
The NLF player again has the choice of the next operation, and again passes to the US player.
-
Last edited Wed Jan 29, 2020 7:47 pm
-
For their 3rd operation, the US player activates 2 regiments, the HQ, and the armored recon battalion of 1st ARVN division, on a Search and Destroy mission with the hidden VC unit at 3307 as the target. 3/1 and the recon remain where they are; they are activated to enable them to attack the VC if they try to Alert anywhere in the lowland areas. The HQ moves to Quang Tri and puts 1 point of interdiction in the target hex (province boundary allowed to use the free fire zone, another variant rule). 51/1 regiment moves directly on top of the target hex. Here is the position after the operation moves but before the VC Alert roll -
The VC Alert roll gets +4 to the die, 3 for the cost of the terrain and 1 for ARVN units participating in the mission. Leaving the hex they are in will cost +3, 2 for an enemy occupied hex and 1 for interdiction. The NLF player rolls a 2 and has 5 MPs for Alert. He could stay put for a -2 terrain DRM, but elects to get out of range of the ARVN HQ and to have easier retreats instead, by Alert moving into the jungle hex at 3407. That takes him outside of Quang Tri province, so ARVN support will be halved for no free fire. It also has a friendly Patrol ZOC that may make ARVN pursuit harder. 3407 becomes the new target hex and the VC unit is revealed.
The odds are 7 vs 2 or 3-1, with -1 terrain for a final +2 DRM. Both sides take losses on the 4-7.5 column, the ARVN for his ground strength and the VC for 2 ground plus 2 ARVN support. The roll is 4, the best ARVN could get, since row 6 gives 0/2 losses and that matches the full VC unit strength. They therefore cannot take the hit as RPs (variant rules) but must be eliminated instead. The modified CRT pursuit is +1, so 51/1 may spend 2 MPs on pursuit. It moves 1 hex north out of the interdiction. The other units assigned to the mission could also pursue to adjust their positions but decline to so. Here is the situation after the ARVN sweep operation.
The NLF chooses to operate next and conducts a pair of strategic movement operations in the Da Nang area and south of it, exploiting the fact that most of the Marines have headed for Khe Sanh. One of these moves a VC battalion next to the coast road north of Da Nang, ending adjacent to an ARVN infantry battalion in a town on Hold orders. It could React, but chooses not to. The second sends a political section into Cultivated ground farther south, since each NLF cultivated hex controlled at scenario end is worth 1 VP, vs 1/2 for other controlled hexes. The NLF then invites the US to take the next operation. The situation before that decision, now zoomed out, is as follows -
The US could pass at this point, or just use air power on a bombardment mission. They have 2 uncommitted Marine battalions in Da Nang and at least 1 should remain to hold the place. They have some uncommitted helo and air and haven't used their cruiser fire support yet this turn, either.
The US decides he will launch one more operation southward from Da Nang with the objective of clearing away the Patrol VC unit blocking the road to southern I corps.
-
For this next operation, the US declares a search and destroy vs hex 4615, air mobilizes 1/9 Marines, and assigns his cruiser. 1/9 can move to 4515 for 2 MPs, then landing in 4615 costs 5 more (3 to land in an enemy occupied hex +2 to leave a patrol ZOC). The cruiser puts 1 point of interdiction in 4615 (half support for no free fire). Here is the position after US moves but before the VC Alert roll -
The VC alert die gets +3 for the terrain cost of the wooded hills they are in, but will need +3 to leave their hex (2 enemy occupied, 1 interdiction). They roll 5 getting 8 MPs total. They lose Patrol mission status and become Ops Complete instead when they elect to Alert move. They could move 1 hex SW to the wooded hills at 4516 for 6 MPs to force a 2-1 US attack, no net DRM vs that terrain, which is a reasonably favorable combat. But they instead decide to use their good alert roll to avoid contact entirely by moving 2 hexes NW to 4414, cost 1+3 then 1+1 for cultivated and ZOC, total cost 6 MPs. 1/9 Marines reaches and clears the target hex but is Ops Complete there, without contact, and the cruiser has been used.
The NLF player chooses the next operation for himself. He judges US forces sufficiently spent and drawn away to the north to launch his other planned offensive action for the game turn. This will use the hidden 62nd VC regiment to assault the ARVN garrison along the southern coast at Chu Lai (5118). The next post will cover that NLF operation.
The NLF could have targeted Chu Lai or Dac Pho in the far south. Chu Lai benefits from ARVN artillery support from 2nd ARVN divisional HQ 2 hexes to the north, but isn't on Hold orders like the ARVN infantry battalion farther south. Chu Lai is also not on a road for a security mission counterattack, and can be reached by 3 VC units instead of 2. Note that ineffective HQ units may support subordinate friendly units when otherwise eligible (11.1).
Here is the situation as the NLF activates his units to target Chu Lai -
The southernmost VC battalion in 5022 moves 5021 (1), 5020 (2, 1 for river), 5120 (1), 5119 (2, across a second river) to end adjacent to the target hex. The battalion in 4820 moves 4920 (1), 5019 (2, river), 5018 (1), and 5117 (1, no ZOC from ARVN battalions) onto Chu Lai proper. The VC regiment in 4921 moves 5020 (1), 5120 (1), 5119 (2, river), and 5117 onto Chu Lai. All 3 VC units are revealed. Here is the position after movement and before combat -
The defense has 1 for the recon battalion, +2 for local forces in a town hex, and +1.5 for the 2nd division HQ in 4917 firing in support (one dot allows 2 hex range, and the recon battalion is part of ARVN 2nd division). The US player could raise that to +3 for the support by declaring Quang Tin a Free Fire zone, but he declines to do so. The attackers have 10 ground and 2 support strength from the VC regiment for a total of 12 attack. 12 vs 4.5 is 2-1 - notice the fractional 0.5 support is retained for odds purposes. That gives a +2 DRM with -1 DRM for town terrain, for a final +1 DRM. The attacking VC take losses on the 8-13.5 column (10 ground plus 1.5 ARVN support), the defenders on the 4-7.5 column (1+2 ground, plus 2 VC support).
The combat roll is 4 modified to row 5, which gives 0/1 losses and +1 pursuit for the second round. ARVN spends 1 ARVN RP, and may do so without eliminating the recon battalion thanks to local forces.
It is instructive to look at the US defensive reserve options and retreat options before a second round of combat.
The US still has 1 helo point left, and a ready Marine battalion in Da Nang. It would cost 4.5 MPs to get adjacent by helo, but the last hex into Chu Lai would cost 4 MPs - 3 for landing in an enemy occupied hex +1 for exiting the ZOC in the previous hex. The US wouldn't want to leave Da Nang undefended anyway, just showing that it is out of range for such support, barely.
The recon battalion could retreat through the jungle toward Tam Ky for 6 MPs, but could not actually reach the safety of its friendly forces there. It would cost 11 MPs to reach it overland, while first cultivated 5018 is 4 mechanized + 2 leaving an enemy occupied hex, then 4918 0.5 road mechanized + 2 leaving a patrol hex, and they'd have to stop there since it would be 2.5 more to leave another patrol hex to reach Tam Ky. Southeast along the coast is better terrain for mechanized, but 5 MPs to 5129 counting leaving enemy occupied and a ZOC, doesn't leave enough to enter a cultivate (4) and leave another ZOC (1 more). In 5018 they would have +1 for local forces compared to the +2 where they are, while in the jungle at 4918 or 5017 they would have no local force adds.
They decide they won't survive where they are and retreat to 4918. This gives the VC the decision whether to pursue them or simply occupy Chu Lai. They choose to move the regiment and 1 battalion to 5018 to continue the attack, while the other moves into Chu Lai. This still leaves 10 factors against 2.5 for 4-1 odds, and drops the loss column for the ARVN to 1-3.5, while it stays 8-13.5 for the VC. The final DRM is +3 after odds and terrain. Here is the position before the 2nd round combat resolution -
The roll is 5, final row 8, which is 0/0 losses and +3 pursuit. ARVN retreat through Lam Ky and continue all the way to Hoi An. The VC use their pursuit to put 2 VC battalions in Chu Lai while the 62nd VC regiment moves south into cultivated regions of Quang Ngai province. Their job has been accomplished, and they will leave the defense of captured Chu Lai to VC battalions on "Hold" orders next turn.
Here is the situation after the VC Chu Lai assault operation -
-
The NLF take the next 2 operations themselves, both of them strategic movement operations to reposition VC battalions. One heads to the swamps at 4815, passing between the 1/9 Marines and 4/2 ARVN regiment. VC units triple their movement allowance on strategic movement but pay double costs for enemy ZOCs (variant rule).
Starting in 4213, the first VC battalion moves 4313 (1), 4413 (1), 4514 (2, +1 for river), 4614 (3, +2 for ZOC), 4715 (3, +2 for ZOC), 4815 (5, 3 for swamp +2 for ZOC), total 15 MPs. From this location he will be able to interdict 3 road hexes on Patrol next turn, while the swamp terrain will give him +3 to his Alert movement roll.
The next starts in 4316 and moves 4416 (3, 2 hills +1 river), 4517 (2 hills), 4617 (1), 4718 (2 hills), 4819 (3 mountains), 4920 (1), 4921 (3 wooded hills) 15 total. From this location he will provide back up and cover for the 62nd VC regiment and potentially also threaten Doc Pho at the southern end of the I corps area in junction with that regiment.
The NLF player then passes to the US player, who spends 7 air points on a bombardment mission against hex 2903 inside NVN. While PAVN infantry might evade (allowed in variant rules but -2 DRM for PAVN infantry and -2 further on bombardment missions), they won't leave the HQ to possible destruction (50% chance if alone since it can't spend RPs itself). So this is a -2 DRM shot on the 14 column. The roll is 6 modified 4, no air point loss and 1 PAVN RP on losses, leaving them with 7 left.
Both sides now pass, so it is on to the second turn of the scenario. The scheduled US reinforcements appear in Da Nang. The 4th Marines switch to their first deployment as a full brigade, and the PAVN dig in at Khe Sanh (Hold orders), as do the VC at Chu Lai. Others are on Patrol orders to interrupt US communications and reinforcements.
Here is the situation at the start of turn 2 -
-
Last edited Thu Jan 30, 2020 4:44 pm
After setting special mission, the NLF player tells the US to conduct the first operation of turn 2. The US begins with a search and destroy by the 3rd Marines just north of Hue, one unit moving to hold Hue and the other two on the operation, including the HQ firing 1 point interdition. This goes after a VC unit in the swamp along the coast and detects a political section, eliminating it. The NLF player continues to give the next operation to the US until saying otherwise.
Next, all of 9th Marines except 3/9 left to hold Da Nang move against another VC patrol unit in Quang Tin, along the coast. The HQ provides 1 interdiction again. The reaction roll here is a "2", 5 MPs with the swamp terrain and 3 cost to leave the hex. The VC stand since they can't get to any hex with fewer attackers. Here is the situation with the second operation underway -
The odds here are 7 vs 3 or 2-1, final DRM +1 with the swamp terrain. The US is taking losses on the 8 column, the VC only on the 1-3.5 column. The roll is 3, modified 4, for losses 1/1 and pursuit 0. Each side loses 1 RP. The VC flee 2 hexes south to 4817 for 6 MPs (3 to leave, 1 for 1st cultivated, then 1 to leave ZOC again and 1 for second cultivated). Since the pursuit number is 0 unmodified, the US HQ cannot pursue even if airmobilized. The Marines each pursue 1 hex south, costs 1 and 2 MPs (one is leaving interdiction), so they have +1 pursuit modifier for the round 2 fight, and no swamp DRM this time. A VC unit on patrol is next to one of the pursuing Marine battalions so it could React, but doing so would lose its Patrol orders so it declines to do so.
Here is the situation for the round 2 combat roll, final DRM +3 -
This time the combat roll is 2, adjusted 5, losses 0/0 with +1 pursuit. The VC run 2 hexes further south - hill 2 + 1 to leave ZOC, then mountains 3. The 2/9 Marines must break off the pursuit, as they don't have enough to maintain contact starting from a patrol ZOC hex. They return to their brigade HQ in 4716. 3/9 Marines could maintain contact by pursuit south for 3 MPs, but would then have a 1-1 attack +1 for pursuit into mountain terrain, and another VC unit could React in to fight them as well. So they just move to 4819 along the road. The VC unit south of them on patrol declines to react and lose its patrol mission status.
Here is the position in the south at the end of this second US operation -
The US next conducts an armored search and destroy mission south along the now cleared road in an effort to recapture Chu Lai. This sends the Marine armor and recon battalions, 3rd Marine divisional HQ, and cruiser to 5018 (armor), 4918 (HQ), and offshore. The US also assigns 6 air points to the operation, giving a total of 20 firepower assigned. He does not however declare free fire, considering it as costly in VPs as recovery of the town. Note that 21 is the most support the US can use with his 7 ground strength to count for odds.
The VC could alert away from Chu Lai but decline; they want to use their Hold strength and force the US to spend manpower to retake the town. The patrol VC unit in 4919 can React, however, and decides to do so this time, since everyone they intended to slow with their Patrol mission has now moved. They move 4920 for 3 MPs (cultivated, river, and leaving ZOC), 5020 for 1, then 5021 for 2 (cultivated and river). This puts them in Cultivated terrain for a bigger VP (and pacification) impact.
In the battle for Chu Lai, the odds are 17 to 8 since the 4 VC ground strength is doubled for Hold orders. After the -1 terrain DRM that gives a final combat DRM of +1. The VC are taking losses on the 8-13.5 column from 4+10 US firepower shifted 1 column left, while the US is on the 4-7.5 column. Here is the situation by the time combat occurs -
The first round combat roll is a 2, modified 3, which is 0/0 for losses but loss of 1 US air point, incurred only at the end of the operation. The pursuit is -1 but the US units can earn +1 over the CRT pursuit number (not their full inherent pursuit bonus - another variant change), so they can attack just as well for the second round. Since the VC decline to retreat, we go straight to the 2nd combat round. This time the roll is a 6 modified 7, which is 1/2 losses and +2 pursuit. This means the US armor has up to 6 MPs for pursuit and a maximum combat add from unused pursuit of +3 on the 3rd round, if there is one.
The VC can take both losses as RP, but since they have now assigned 1 RP loss to each unit, they are at their loss limit before losing units. The US loses 1 RP as well.
Looking at the following round if they stand, the VC see a 2/3rds chance they lose both battalions and the town, 1/3rd chance they lose 1 battalion and hold the town. They have only a 1/2 chance of costing the US an additional RP, so this is a poor combat. They decide to retreat east out of the town, then split up, with one heading south to the coast at 5320, and the other inland to 5020 where the 62nd VC regiment is. Both of these now become target hexes for the 3rd combat round.
This is the position the US therefore faces for its pursuit options before the 3rd and final combat round of the operation -
The US has a number of options here. He could decide to attack the stack including the 62nd regiment (which he knows about from last turn), moving the armor to 5120 (right side of the river, cost 2 MPs), and potentially also air mobilizing the 3rd Marine division HQ to shift it into range (possible since the raw pursuit is 2 MPs). This would give 1-1 (no HQ) or 3-2 odds (with HQ), with +3 for unused pursuit modifier. While this would inflict some VC RP losses, there are no VPs for VC RP losses, and they aren't going to destroy the VC regiment in their only remaining combat round (variant - operations are limited to 3 rounds).
Instead the see the priority as securing Chu Lai, which the recon battalion should be able to hold (2 ground combat strength, +2 local forces, in range of the division HQ for 8 total defense) - and send the armor battalion to 5220 - 3.5 MPs for 3 road hexes mechanized, +2 for leaving 2 ZOCs, leaving it still +2 unused pursuit as a combat add vs the weakened VC battalion in 5320. All air and the cruiser can also support this combat, making the odds 5-1 and VC losses on the "8" column. The final DRM is +7. The roll is 2, modified 7, which kills the VC battalion without further loss. (Note the US can only lose 1 air point per operation, so the air symbol on row 9 does nothing additional here). Finally, the armor battalion then gets 7 pursuit MPs after the 3rd combat round to reposition as desired. They move to reinforce Doc Pho at the south end of the I corps area.
Here is the situation after the relief of Chu Lai operation -
The NLF reserves the next 3 operations for themselves and just uses them for strategic movement operations, to relocate 3 VC units from southern Quang Ngai province north to Quang Nam, around Da Nang, spreading them out into cultivated terrain hexes to maximize their pacification impact (and scenario VPs). Then he passes to the US, who only has his forces in the north near Khe Sanh, 4th Marines and 1st ARVN, left to use this turn.
The US player calculates that against Khe Sanh's strong defense on Hold orders, he can't get better than 1-1 odds, with a final -2 DRM for the mountain terrain. This would trade a mix of ARVN and US RPs for a mix of VC and PAVN RPs at an unfavorable ratio. So instead the US decides to declare a search and destroy mission by several ARVN units targeting the VC unit on patrol just south of the Khe Sanh base position.
3/1 ARVN moves 2 hexes SW along the road for 2 MPs, then onto the target in hex 2905 for 3+2 more, 7 total. In the same operation, 51/1 regiment moves to Dong Ha to take their place as its garrison, and the 1st ARVN division HQ moves to 3405 to fire interdiction on the first round. Here is the position after the ARVN moves -
The defenders of Khe Sanh decline to move out as a Reaction to this, and the VC roll for alert movement with +4 DRM (3 for terrain cost, +1 for ARVN forces in the operation). They roll a 4 and have 8 MPs, while it costs +3 to leave the hex for enemy occupied and 1 level of interdiction. They alert to 3404 for 5 MPs (2 hills +3 leaving the hex) then 3003 for 3 MPs (2 jungle +1 leaving ZOC). This avoids contact, so the ARVN operation hits air and ends. Notice that Alert movement being a form of Reaction itself, it does not trigger Reaction movement by any of the US or ARVN forces this moves adjacent to.
Could the NLF now activate 1/324 PAVN to cross the border at 3003, then move south to 3004 to attack the ARVN 1st division HQ? Yes, that would cost only 6 MPs. However, 3/1 ARVN regiment would be next to the attack hex and able to react, and would simply move back into 3005 to defend its division HQ. So the ARVN HQ is not actually vulnerable at this time.
The NLF player decides to take the next operation to conduct a bombardment operation vs the US 4th Marines in 2904, using 324 division HQ only. This puts the shot in the 14-21.5 column with -2 DRM for the target terrain, which gives even chances of 0,1, and 2 target losses. The roll is a "1" and the US takes no losses. The PAVN HQ is now Ops Complete, but may still fire defensively in support of its subordinate units in range. The NLF gives the next operation to the US.
The US also goes for bombardment, using the 105mm artillery at 2904 and 4 points of air power to target Khe Sanh. This gets to the 22 column but shifts back to the 14-21.5 column for defenders on Hold orders. The terrain DRM is -2. The roll is 5, modified 3, which does 2 hits to the defenders, taken as 1 VC and 1 PAVN RPs. However, the modified 3 also cost the US an air point loss. The NLF passes.
The US conducts another bombardment of the same kind at Khe Sanh, this time using 4th Marines artillery. The roll this time is a 2, doing 1 hit. Since this is not the same operation as the previous, the NLF player may chose a VC RP loss without destroying the VC battalion, and does so. Both players now pass.
Here is the final situation after the second game turn -
US losses were -
4 US RPs, 3 ARVN RPs, 2 US air, 1 ARVN SP eliminated
worth 7.75 VPs
NLF losses were -
4 PAVN RPs, 6 VC RPs, 3 VC battalions (5 SP), 1 political section
worth -5 VPs
NLF held hexes are -
1 town (Khe Sanh), 6 cultivated hexes, 4 other hexes in SVN
worth 10 VPs
Other VP events are -
1 free fire zone in Quang Tri province
worth 2 VPs
total 14.75 VPs, US victory, just missed decisive victory.
It is instructive to instead look at the effects of the military situation on Pacification at the seasonal interphase, for this past season and board state.
Quang Tri province would have a -4 pacification modifier for Khe Sanh NLF held and declared free fire, fractional hex lost.
Thuan Thien province would have a -1 pacification modifier for 2 other hexes NLF controlled
Quang Nam province would have a -3 pacification modifier for 3 cultivated hexes NLF controlled.
Quang Tin province would have a -1 pacification modifier for 1 cultivated hex NLF controlled.
Quang Ngai province would have a -2 pacification modifier for 2 cultivate hexes NLF controlled, fraction hex lost.
The actual likely population control "drift" from those is plus 1/3 for SVN only in Thuan Thien (government already popular there), and -5/3 in the others combined, for a net loss of 1 1/3 population points this season in I corps.
NLF losses amounted to 2.67 NVN commitment (12 VC supplies worth 1.33,4 PAVN RPs also worth 1.33).
US losses amounts to 2.31 US commitment (6/3 for US RPs and air points, 1.5+0.67 = 2.17 ARVN supplies worth 0.31 US).
So, despite the scenario outcome, in a long war of attrition that would count as roughly even trading of loss and the population slipping in the pro VC direction.
I hope this is interesting, and helps newer players appreciate how Vietnam plays out. And let's experienced players of the game see what sorts of things are different in my variant rules.
Last edited Thu Jan 30, 2020 4:49 pm
- Very well written, especially like the comparison conversations on operations and likelihood of success, etc.
