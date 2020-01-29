Recommend
Mike Whittemore
For the last several months I've been listening to the "History or Rome" podcast. A little over 100 episodes in, I hit those covering the crisis of the 3rd century. This short period of Roman history took approximately 20 episodes to cover, dwarfing most of the other historical periods covered thus far. And it makes sense - this time period was complex and chaotic. Something like 42 people became emperor, or tried to become emperor, or set themselves up as an emperor in their own slice of the Roman Empire. At the same time, multiple barbarians were raiding and invading from the north, and a resurgent Persian empire (the Sassanids) invading from the east. I love this kind of chaotic history. One of my favorite periods is the successor wars following the death of Alexander the Great and covered well by Successors (third/fourth edition). This period is somehow even more chaotic.
This is why I ended up getting this game. I had seen it when it first came out but the photos I saw gave me the sense of an overly simplistic game for my tastes, looking a bit like a light euro. However, after finishing the episodes on the topic I started looking for a game covering this period and ended up rediscovering Time of Crisis. I dug deeper and liked what I saw. So much that I ordered it along with its expansion, Time of Crisis: The Age of Iron and Rust.
It handles so many events and topics from this time period: the various barbarian invasions (including the Goths going by sea), the Persian (Sassanid) wars and invasions, Palmyra and Queen Zenobia, Posthumous, the ability to set up pretender empires like the Gallic empire, the Praetorian guard intervening to depose/select the emperor, and much more. The only part that doesn't match my understanding of history is the "Nomads" barbarians in Africa. I don't recall any invasions from Africa in this time period, so I assume they were added for game balance, ensuring all regions have a barbarian threat.
Last night my group played it for the first time. We played the standard (versus short) game, and used all the rules from the expansion which doubles the number of cards and adds extra historical flavor and choices for emperors. The entire game was very lively, with a good balance of letting players put together interesting turns but also forcing them to deal with chaos and foiled plans. The game has a deck building mechanic, but one that gives players a lot of control by letting them select their hand from the available cards rather than having to draw them randomly. At the same time though, they have to choose these cards at the end of their turn, meaning that the other players and events may render their hand choice obsolete by the time their turn comes around again. The balance between laying plans and dealing with chaos is perfect. Turns seem to be just right in what you can do and how quickly they play.
Thematically the game really gives the feeling of the time period. A true crisis for a fractured empire. During this time period, any general of clout, usually after he won a battle against barbarians, would march on Rome and make himself emperor, or die trying. This played out similarly, as 3 out of 4 of us marched on Rome multiple times, and all of us became emperor at least twice. I believe we saw 12 emperors deposed over the course of the game, plus two pretender empires formed and one felled.
Our group likes backstabbing and "screw your neighbor" mechanics and this game has a ton. You can't get too attached to your provinces because more likely than not someone is going to incite the populous to revolt, or influence the senate to replace you as governor, or some other shenanigans.
One thing that took some getting use to is use of the military. I'm so used to wargames that when I march troops into a territory, I expect them to capture it. Not so in this game - troops do not capture territory. You can only get control of a province via your influence with the senate. However, parking an army in the provincial capital makes it much easier to achieve this and thus the "marching on Rome" or whatever province is still well modeled.
In summary, our first game was a great time and I can't wait to play again. I'm so happy I revisited this game after first judging based on a few photos. I suspect it will become a staple of my gameing group.
Martin G
- Sounds like your group perfectly grasped the spirit of the game!
Scott Gillispie
If you like the period (I do too) - GMT has The Barracks Emperors on P500 - tricktaking using the Crisis of the Third as a theme (same designers as ToC). Also, Hollandspiele has an Aurelian game coming out using the Agricola/Charlemagne system.
Mike Duncan has said that his next book after the Lafayette one he's working on now will be on Aurelian - probably not until after he finishes the Revolutions podcast next year.
Michael Korson
Galloway
- Regarding the North African Nomad Tribes, this isn't mentioned much in the History of Rome Podcast except in passing, primarily due to narrative but also because events in that area weren't as significant compared to what was going on in the East with the Sassinads and in the West, but North African tribes did cause trouble and unrest from time to time during this period as well - providing yet another distraction for the troubled Empire. This goes back to even the time of Marcus Aurelius, who also had issues in that part of the empire he had to deal with.
Brad Johnson
- Just a design note for those interested - we originally had different levels of activity for the different tribes built into the Crisis table, and the "Nomads" (as you say, kind of included for balance and completeness) were the least active. However, in terms of game play, this made the southern part of the board just clearly "too good", and we felt anyone hanging out in Africa and Egypt should have some more potential threat. Since the game is kind of an "alternate history engine", we felt like just making all the tribes equally active was the right thing to do for overall game balance.
jonathan schleyer
- I'm intrigued about this game. I know that there are solo rules but how does it solo? Is it worth getting just to play alone?
Scott Key
- One of the best games in 20 years. Glad your group enjoyed it.
Brad Johnson
provence wrote:I'm intrigued about this game. I know that there are solo rules but how does it solo? Is it worth getting just to play alone?I'll have to let other folks give you unbiased opinions, but I think feedback overall has been good. You'd be driving your own faction plus 3 AI bot factions, which takes a little bit of effort, but once you're accustomed to the AI "program", it's pretty do-able.
Take a look at the threads under the Time of Crisis: The Age of Iron and Rust forums. There are a few discussions that talk about solo-ability there.
