Illusions of Glory» Forums » Sessions

Arunas Rudis
(darzininkas)
Lithuania
Vilnius
We played it in 4 sessions (around 11 hours of play time) and war ended on the last turn... it was a long war

Allied powers won WW I on eastern front decisively (VP at 0). Result according the game rules: AP Automatic Victory—the Allied Powers dominate Eastern Europe and the Balkans for the next 20 years (or more).

Although Russian Empire lost almost all its army, they managed to recapture Lithuania and part of Poland (including Warsaw!) lost to German Empire years before. So, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia going to be the part of Russian Empire as you already know for another 20 years at least!
The Austria lost Vienna and Budapest with all Hungary to combined Italo British French advances, but it held governing the remnants of its empire from Prague. This is a good chance for Hungarian independence.
No countries collapsed.

Impressions:
- CP concentrated on destroying Russia, so other fronts was just side show where AP tried (very successfully by the way) push Austria when they received some breathing room from continuous attrition war on Russian front. The Balkans where mostly ignored (Bulgaria attacked only once) unless mandatory advance was required. Judging by Victory points location on the map and strength of the German army, I believe, concentrate on Russian Empire to grind it down with attrition war and eventually capturing VP in Poland and Lithuania is most effective long term strategy for CP player.
- Mandatory offences, they felt just minor nuisance where player need to sacrifice 1 operation point to make some insignificant attack. It lacked “epicnes” of WW I.
- We used other countries (except Italy) entry to the war just to receive VP, after that they were forgotten.
- Constant lack of operation points made strategical redeployment option to expensive so it was never used.

I liked the game and it would be interesting to play other side, or play to explore possibilities in Balkans, but due to significant time investment it not going to happen in nearest future. So, I would like to know, how game ended for other players and what is their impressions.
Gerrit Hellfaier
(Malleus_Berlin)
Germany
Berlin
Interesting outcome. I stuck in T12 as AP and russia has a hard time. Warsaw, B-L conquered and german armies hammered against the fortress line. They will break through. In T11 I lost 8 russian RPs against War Weariness.

Balkan is a slaughterhouse; Mackensen leads different armies of Bulgarian, Turks and German and chases the French and British to the sea.

Bloody ground in Italy; italian armies failed heavily to conquer Trent (my fault: better to invade via Brixen).

If you interested in a game via vassal/acts let me know.

Gerrit



Mike Szarka
(mcszarka)
Canada
Waterloo
Ontario
When it is your turn to send a VASSAL move, the wait is excruciating. When it's my turn, well, I've been busy.
Do you think 11 hours is a reasonable expectation for play time? I think PoG is generally faster than that.
Arunas Rudis
(darzininkas)
Lithuania
Vilnius
mcszarka wrote:
Do you think 11 hours is a reasonable expectation for play time? I think PoG is generally faster than that.
Hard to tell. It was our first game, we spend significant time looking the rules and there is set up time for reinforcements and for new countries which joins the war. And in general, in Illusion of Glory has more counters on map then in POG (at least initially. Never played POG, but right now I have it set up on the table for solo play) so pushing them takes time.

Illusion have 18 turns. So in average, we spent 36-37 minutes per turn. 1 turn - usually 12 cards play (lets skip 1 Op point play for this calculation) which is 3 minutes per card (with rules clarification, setup of new units, administrative actions). Second game would be faster, but for the first game 3 minutes per card is good pace.

Another issue, it is hard to achieve automatic victory in general, so the game will probably go all 18 turns.
Gerrit Hellfaier
(Malleus_Berlin)
Germany
Berlin
I think 11 hours is an average for 18 turns. Seems to me a little bit to fast for the first f2f play.

Knowing the rules of PoG or PuoG could be a problem. Significantly changes hinder the adaption of IoG. But it gives a unique feeling.

Perry Silverman
(ohiogrognard)
United States
Powell
Ohio
Thank you all for your comments. Many rules are indeed different from PoG, because IoG has a different scale and because there are rules in PoG which are ambiguous or yield an unhistorical (i.e., unrealistic) result. If you haven’t rated IoG on BGG yet, please do so.
