So...back to Finland.
Of course the winter war was a tremendous human tragedy...but it's a godsend if you're looking to find scenarios to fill that gap between the fall of Poland and blitzkreig in the west. Damn phoney war.
January 1940 was a relative lull. The attacks on the Mannerheim line had petered out at the end of December. This was fighting in proper WW1 style and the Russians were building up their artillery stocks for a massive set piece offensive on 1st February. Further north the Finns had won some smashing victories using their mobility to encircle and slice up the Russians road-bound columns - the famous 'motti' tactics. Now they wanted to crush the pockets quickly to free up troops while holding off any relief efforts.
Hakkaa Paalle (roughly translated as 'cut them down') was the battle cry of the cavalry of Gustav Adolphus. This scenario covers a relief attempt by the Soviet 2nd ski brigade. Interestingly enough - and pure coincidence - the troops they are trying to rescue are the 54th Rifle Division, who were the protaganists in our November 1939 scenario...small world, huh?
Anyway, think old school. One look at the OB's should be enough to confirm that this is a scenario for men. Not that the self-rallying, non-cowering Finnish 8-3-8's should be mistaken for mere men. More like baby frost giants taken cardboard form.
Only back in the 80's would anyone have thought of a scenario like this. 20 x 6-2-8s against 12 x 8-3-8s garnished with a light sprinkling of LMG's and only 3 Russian and 2 Finnish leaders. A foot race on ski's - the Finns need 10 more casualty VP to win at game end, and in theory the Russians can escape off a board edge . If they can travel a full board and a half lengthways with Finns snapping at their heels. Ten turns though. It's very open terrain, as by SSR walls/hedges and buildings don't exist and deep snow has covered over the brush.
Combine that with extreme winter, snow drifts and ski's and you have a very different ASL experience. Short ranges gives much more freedom of movement, but with very little TEM when the shooting start, the firefights are going to be brutal. Also with no Commissars by SSR and only 3 leaders the Russians should lose cohesion before the self rallying Finns. Fight or flight?
Both sides enter on Turn1, Russians first but minus two MF. I figured I'd play it by ear and adapt my plans to what the Finns did. I vaguely had notions of one group with the leaders and LMG's heading for the belts of woods in the middle, while the other group ran away.
(End Turn1 - still safe to stack boys...)
The Finns gave me some long range shots, but you really have to think about when to fire those Russian LMG's. With extreme winter they break on a 10+ (1 in 6) and with winter camouflage, you typically get a 1-1 shot, nothing to write home about unless you double up and/or get a leader bonus.
Stop stacking and run for the woods!
(The Russian company commander putting the rear into rearguard, while Board 19 masquerades as snowed in Finnish countryside..)
The first few turns passed relatively quickly, with lots of movement, almost chess like and we managed to avoid seriously hurting each other. Two things quickly became clear. A) I was never going to get everyone to the board edge without stragglers getting cut up and B) Two Finnish squads side by side can hit my boys with 8 flat at ranges 5-6 and I can't do anything about it. It really felt like a herd of reindeer being worn down by a pack of wolves.
On Turn4 I turned round to fight. I figured that a point blank firefight in the woods would negate some of the Finnish range advantages. Also my 10-2 leader was at the most exposed part of the rearguard - if the Russians got him and his squad that was half the CVP needed straight away. At that time I had lost a squad (one HS from a 12 rally and one from a sniper) and a LMG, but I had that nagging feeling I was making a huge blunder....
Turn5 These woods are Russian territory now bucko!
It turned out I wasn't. Damiens plan was clearly to keep things at ranges 5-6 and try and outflank me on both sides. For my part I settled in for a long game. The big clump of woods allowed me to skulk, recycle concealment and rally brokies in cover behind a screen. I also took care not to shoot the Russian LMG's unless there was a particularly juicy target. If they go, then the Finns can swan about far too easily. I removed ski's to avoid the -2CC modifier and generally waited for him to come at me.
We dueled pretty ineffectively. I managed to extend my line on one side and distract a fair proportion of Finns on the other side with a single squad for 3 or so turns. That was more due to a lucky self rally than any tactical genius. I lost another half squad to a 12 rally, then killed two Finnish half squads in quick succession, then another 12 on a MC for me.
(Start Finnish Turn5 - are you going to make a move or what?)
All good, the clock was ticking down nicely and Damien was getting more and more frustrated. I was winning ugly. In an attempt to break the deadlock, he sent his killstack ; 2 squads with LMG's and a -1 leader on a wide outflank. I rushed a couple of squads to the other side of the patch of woods.
The horns of the buffalo...about to get snapped
He took the risk of moving adjacent to a 6-2-8 for a 12+1 shot....and the dice were....snakes! My first snakes of the game but what a time to roll them. Random selection killed a half squad, but all the survivors broke, which really scuppered Damiens chances as it was Turn7. He called it at that point.
We discussed what the Finns could do differently. I thought he should have pushed just a little bit harder, earlier. Its a fine balancing act. You can't afford casualties so you don't want to give -2 shots, but at the same token it's easy to rout brokies with the low inherent ranges. Even the Finnish LMG's only interdict at range 8, and the Russians at 6 so it's easy to get away - and with self-rally you can afford to risk brokies. Very important to target the Russian leaders too as if any die/break the Russians quickly become a mob.
I felt that the Finns need to have a foothold in the big wood patch and deny breathing space to the Russians. Damien felt that allowed the Russian's to use their inherent point blank and their numbers and he may even have a point.
It was a very different game to normal. I think I'd like to try it as the Finns someday, but definitely no particular rush.
More Finns next month as we go skiing in Lapland...
James Lowry(Rindis)United States
Sunnyvale
California
-
It would seem this scenario usually turns into a fight for the L-P woods area.
http://www.rindis.com/blog/2971
René ChristensenDenmark
Solroed Strand
-
Makes a huge difference.......
-
Rindis wrote:It would seem this scenario usually turns into a fight for the L-P woods area.It certainly seems so. I'd looked at your AAR beforehand and I was jealous of the much better looking winterised VASL maps. Much better than the board we played on.
http://www.rindis.com/blog/2971
I hadn't had a plan to get there though - it just sort of happened.
Interesting to see the development in scenario design from then to now - the next scenario I'm playing is totally different. Off map reserves, two boards playing simultaneously but not linked - a real brain burner...
- Rene - I agree but how do you do it?
Russ Williams(russ)Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
craigbenn wrote:Rene - I agree but how do you do it?You can quote any comment to see the formatting code used to do effects in the comment, e.g. changing the displayed size of images.
Also see the BGG wiki page Forum formatting.
-
-
