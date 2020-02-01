Recommend
Fortune smiled on me once again at my weekly game meetup, and I was able to get John Company back on the table. It was a 3 player game this time, with two new players. We barely missed getting a fourth, but another table opened up and we had to bring in the Jones Family.
Starting setup spread the Company positions fairly evenly; I started as chairman and Bombay President, while all the other company positions were spread between the two other players. The fact that I ended up not drafting any of the Senior positions became relevant soon after...
Rolling the remaining setup gave me (Purple) two manors and an extra share (the money distributed to the purchasing offices and Bombay), a manor and a captain to the second player (Blue), and two manors and an officer to the third player (Green).
As with last week, I taught them the game by walking through it. I remembered this time to point out which of the family actions could have more than one cube added, unlike last week. I ended up purchasing a factory, as did Green, while Blue (playing as Larkins) bought two Shipyards.
Turn 1 operations saw me unable to convince Blue (the Director of Trade) to give Bombay any of the ships or goods purchased, as he sent them all to his Presidency (Madras). Despite this, I managed to use the extra funds from the share and extra dice from Hasting's family power to open Hyderabad for trade... only to roll all 5's and 6's on the four dice I had for my sail roll, being fired in disgrace.
Madras successfully traded, but Bombay did not, though without being fired. Once the company revenue was allocated, I realized something: If I just paid a dividend, I would have just enough pounds to afford Patron of the Arts if my Chairman Retired; and even if he didn't, I would still benefit more than the other two shareholders. So, that's what I did. Made the attrition roll, too!
Meanwhile, the Evening Post card had four elephant steps, which ended up causing a Revolt in Madras, closing the Presidency. This was a harbinger of things to come...
Having practically wrecked the company in the first turn, I decided to further burden it with officers, while the other two players furthered their industrial investments. In retrospect, I probably should have pointed out that a failing company wouldn't provide much of an ROI on that, but there was still the possibility of recovery, if Jones rolled any shares... which he did not (a factory and a captain).
Thanks to a lucky roll on a conquest dice, Bombay was conquered, though the Presidency did not make any successful trades. Bengal was no luckier, giving the company many obligations and no revenue. The spiral was beginning...
India, meanwhile, was no kinder. The Elephant had three moves, which it took in its stomping fashion, causing the Punjab empire to break up, but then to successfully conquer Bombay, taking the recently plundered territory out of the Company's hands.
Turn 3, and for whatever reason I put two writers in the box. I still had no money at this point, but given that the company was likely to end in Bankruptcy, I probably didn't want to put myself in a position to have executive jobs when that happened. But, as it turned out, I needn't have been concerned.
Having the majority shares in the board of directors allowed me to vote the other two players into the chairman spot, removing Green's last share the previous turn, and cutting Blue down to one share this turn. No more were purchased, either by players or Jones. The debt-saddled EIC limped along, gathering the last of its guns and officers to plunder Bengal, with, once again, no successful trades.
Needless to say at this point there was a bailout. I had no cubes in any executive positions, and the other two players could only afford Club memberships, given the rewards in play and the 2-pound premium. This, however, left the company in a precarious position, since there was only one share left in the board, which meant that if none were purchased, I would get promoted into a company that would immediately fold. I had the money to do it, but I wasn't sure how I would extricate any value from it.
But, the Elephant's restlessness took the situation out of our hands, for an aggressive Marathas Conquered Hyderabad, closing the Bombay Presidency, and India as a whole to European trade. In the end, my perfidy as Chairman had left me as the only player with a four-point prize, adding to that my manors and one share to a final score of 9 (as opposed to the 5 I would have gotten under Company Failure, leaving me losing to Green, scoring 6 with two club memberships and two manors). In the end, my golden parachute gave me a safe landing.
Altogether another fun game! I was fortunate enough that the two other players at the table were really into the whole subterfuge and screwage that can come with this game, and they both expressed a desire to play the game again, with a higher count. Feel slightly guilty as a teacher, for pulling a probably atypical move, but honestly, the whole dramatic arc of a perfidious Chairman robbing the EIC treasury at inception, leaving a Company in flames and India in revolt-
And I'm just now realizing as I'm writing this that Madras begins the game as sovereign, and thus couldn't have revolted in Turn 1. I looked at the wrong column when I rolled the results.
Whoops.
Still makes a great story, but I'll have to put an asterisk on it, now.
