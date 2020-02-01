Recommend
18 Posts
Combat Commander: Europe» Forums » Sessions
Subject: First (solo) playthrough of Hedgerows & Hand Grenades!
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
Here's my first attempt at GMT's Combat Commander: Europe (a solo playthrough, playing both sides of Scenario 2 - Hedgerows and Hand Grenades - to get the hang of how the game works). I figured I'd start on this one because it looked more interesting than Scenario 1, plus it has artillery!
The bocage also makes life more interesting for LOS here - those hedges block line of sight unless the unit is right next to them and are especially large, giving requiring an extra +1 to move through and giving +1 cover! I guess this means that the US forces have to get more up close and personal with the Germans (and maybe smoke them out with artillery), while the Germans basically sit there and defend the objectives that they're on? Also the Germans don't have any artillery to call on.
Turn 1: The first turn was not off to a great start - both sides had crappy hands. The US could only call an artillery strike (which broke some conscripts in G6), and the Germans couldn't do anything useful at all and had to discard and redraw all their cards!
Turn 2: The second turn of Combat Commander: Europe was a bust for both sides, they both had crappy cards again so both discarded all of them.
Turn 3: Things picked up in Turn 3 - the US could launch an Artillery Request, and this time they went for a smoke attack that was bang on target on the F6 farmhouse in the middle which was an objective (#3) that the Germans were holding. That was the cue for the US forces to move up through the bocage (activated Sgt Smith, a 2 command leader who could move everyone in a 2-hex range around him). The Germans didn't have any Fire cards so couldn't do any Op Fire on the Americans, but they did trip up one squad on Hidden Wire in C4 as they were moving into position!
The German hand (now reduced to three cards in their hand) didn't look great at first sight but then I realised they had a Move card and two cards with Sustained Fire and Assault Fire on them. So it was time for the LMG Volksgrenadier squad to head out of the farmhouse at J8 and try to take care of that pesky Lt. Blankenship who was calling down fire and smoke from the skies! So they moved out to the junction at I7 and let loose with the LMG down the road to the hapless Lieutenant... who managed to hit the dirt unharmed just in time as the bullets whizzed overhead! [I think I did that right - the squad moved (carrying the LMG) but the LMG has the boxed firepower so that's what can fire with the Assault Fire action, and it's a machine gun so it gets +2 on the Attack roll due to Sustained Fire. Unfortunately for the Germans, the Lieutenant rolled high on his Morale roll despite being out in the open on a road!]. The Lt. couldn't do any Op Fire at the LMG squad because although he did have a Fire Card, they were well out of his range.
So next turn should be interesting... - I think I am starting to see what people mean when they say this game generates a cool narrative!
Turn 4: Big push! US units Advance through the smoke (hooray for Sgt Smith and his huge 2-hex Command radius), with one of the US Line units breaking through the bocage and engaging the Germans in hand to hand combat in the farmhouse at F6! Ambushes are sprung on both sides (breaking the US and German units!) but the Americans prevail and take out the Volksgrenadiers and their Heavy MG, along with Lt. Schrader! The US takes control of Objective 3! (this is actually their secret objective as well).
Meanwhile, Lt Blankenship calls in another artillery strike, this time an HE blast which ends up on H7 - a nice spot down the road from him that breaks both of the German LMG squads around it! While this is going on a couple of Events happen - the US bring out some Sappers to get rid of the wire bogging them down in C4, and a German Hero emerges from the confused German conscripts in the smoke in G6 and Rallies them! An attempted US Recovery for the Line unit in the farmhouse fails but results in a "Time!" event. Lt. Blankenship & the LMG squad hurriedly Dig In to some foxholes and continue to glare at each other along the now heavily cratered road! [this was an error, I misunderstood the rules and thought that everyone can automatically Dig In, but they actually need to have the cards in hand and spend them to do that first! It's corrected later!]
The Germans had crappy cards. They had a Rout that they couldn't play on the US because the US had played Recover, and just used their Move card to get rid of it to move some conscripts through the bocage from J5 to I5. What's worse, their redraw at the end of the turn was two Command Confusion cards! This does not bode well for the Germans...
[Also I keep forgetting the Germans have the Initiative card, oops!]
[I realised my mistake with the foxholes in F8 and I7 and removed them at this point].
Turn 5: The Americans try to Rout the broken Germans in G7 and I7 but G7 holds and I7 retreats to K7! A Fire Group (the US units in F6+F7) attack and lob some hand grenades but fail to hit broken line squad in the farmhouse due to the smoke and cover. The US Elite squad moves from A8 to Lt. Blankenship in F8. An Interrogation event costs the Germans a card, and a US Sniper event actually targets F8 where the US units are, so I (as the Americans) obviously choose not to use that!
Once again the Germans have lousy cards and decide it's better to discard and redraw them all.
Turn 6: Lt. Blankenship calls in another HE Artillery strike and it's a direct hit that actually lands on the targeted H7 hex! The broken German squad in the G7 farmhouse is hit, but the Germans have a Light Wounds action in their hand to keep them in action (but now they are a broken Green team). A German sniper wounds [breaks] Lt. Blankenship though! Oh no!
The US attempts a Recovery. They just fail (by 1!) on Lt. Blankenship but they rolled a Sniper that hit H4, which breaks the German Conscripts in I5. The Sniper roll was itself a Reconnaissance Event which reveals the German secret Objective (5 VP for Obj. 5). The US Line squad in the F6 farmhouse recovers successfully though!
The US attempts to Rout the Germans and succeeds [I concluded afterwards that it's a bad idea to retreat to roads - that -1 cover is a killer for the morale of already Broken squads!]. The Green team at G7 retreats to I6, the Conscripts in I5 retreat to M4, and the Volksgrenadiers in K7 retreat to M6. An excellent Rout!
Yet again the Germans have a useless hand - they have two Fire cards but can't use them. They discard a card (Rout), and redraw the other two to get back up to four in hand.
Turn 7: It's the Americans' turn to have a crappy hand. They can't call artillery because Lt. Blankenship is broken and he's the only one in a position to see any hexes near or containing the enemy. The US discards and redraws three cards (and the new ones are all Fire)!
The Germans Move the Conscripts and Hero (Dietel) from G6 to the cover of the G7 farmhouse and thus regain control of Objective 4, but are unable to anything else this turn.
Turn 8: The only thing the Americans can attempt is two separate Fire actions from the Line squads in F6 and F7 that each target the Germans in the G7 farmhouse. However, it's essentially impossible for them to roll high enough to hit them because of the smoke and cover, so it's not worth attempting, so they decide to discard and redraw 4 cards instead.
Taking advantage of the lull, the German Conscripts and Dietel fire on US squad in F7, but miss! They attempt to Rout Lt. Blankenship, but our plucky lieutenant rolls a 2 and holds firm!
Turn 9: The Americans attempt to Rout the Germans again. The Green team in I6 fails by 5 and retreats across country all the way to N6! The broken Conscripts in M4 retreat off the map edge, but a Battle Harden Event means that the Conscripts in g7 now become Veterans! The Volksgrenadiers in M6 retreat 1 space to N5, so they are still on the map!
Next the US Elite squad tries to Move from F8 to I7, but German Opportunity Fire from the G7 farmhouse hits and breaks them (even through the smoke there!) so they stop in their tracks at G8.
Meanwhile Cpl. Hubbard's squads in and around C3 move further up to E3, D3 and E5. They have to abandon their Light Mortar first though because of its movement penalty would make life difficult moving through the hedges.
The Germans in G7 attempt to fire at the broken US elites in F8 again, but they miss!
Turn 10: Lt. Blankenship Recovers, but the US Elites nearby don't! The Lieutenant calls in some HE artillery on I7 but it drifts and hits J6 instead, for no effect on the enemy at all. The US Line units firing at the Germans holed up in the G7 farmhouse through the rather persistent smoke but miss again.
The Germans attempt to Recover their broken squads but they fail - and a Time! is rolled as well. The Germans clear the smoke from the G7 farmhouse and play a Dig In card to put a foxhole in the J4 woods. The Germans in the G7 farmhouse fire again at the broken US Elite squad on the road and this time manage to eliminate them! The Conscripts in I9 also Move to H7.
Turn 11: Lt Blankenship risks calling in an HE Artillery strike on H7, and the roll adds a Sniper event on J4 which breaks the German HMG conscripts hiding in the woods there! Unfortunately the artillery shell drifts to G9, right next to Lt. Blankenship! Fortunately it misses him (he rolled a 2, phew!). As a result of this close call, the Lieutenant pushes through the hedge barrier into F7 to join the US line squad there.
The Line squad in F7 (now bolstered by Lt. Blankenship) Fires on the G7 farmhouse again - now they have the Command bonus on their rolls! They actually manage to Suppress the Veteran conscripts, which cancels out their Veteran bonus!
The Germans in G7 retaliate by firing on Lt Blankenship and the Line Squad in F7, but miss both of them - however, the US rolls another Time! - they decide to remove the smoke from F7 and also play a Dig In card on F7 for Lt Blankenship and his squad to hunker down in. So now the Germans in G6 have the cover of the farmhouse, and the US units in F7 have their foxholes, and neither have to worry about smoke!
The Germans attempt another Recovery, but the Volksgrenadiers in N5 actually become Suppressed, while the hapless Greens in N6 remain broken.
Turn 12: Lt. Blankenship and his squad in F7 Fire at the Germans in the G7 Farmhouse and roll a total of 19! The Germans remember to give the Initiative card to the Americans and force them to re-roll that, but the Americans hilariously manage to get the same dice result as before (11) so the total roll is still a 19! The Conscripts break but Dietel doesn't... But the Americans return the Initiative card to the Germans to force Dietel to reroll! He's not so lucky this time and fails, so both units in G7 are now broken!
The US line squad in the G6 farmhouse attempts to capitalise on this by shooting through the smoke at the now broken units in G7, but they completely miss.
Fearing they may lose the G7 farmhouse, the Germans move the Conscripts in H7 through the hedges into G7 and end their turn, which overstacks the units in G7 - the Broken veteran/suppressed conscripts now free deploy into two teams - one with the Suppressed marker, and the other with the Veteran marker, and the Suppressed team is eliminated. So at the end of the turn there is now a broken Hero (Dietel), a broken Green Veteran Team, and a full conscript squad in G7. [I think this is a valid strategy? Seemed to make sense anyway!]
Turn 13: The Americans finally draws an Advance card - Lt. Blankenship (who will surely win a medal for his efforts should he survive this battle!) leads the charge into the G7 farmhouse, bringing along the Line units from F6 and F7! US has a melee FP of 15, and the Germans have only 8. The Germans roll 7 + Event which is Battle Harden Event [The Conscripts in G7 become Veteran, but I don't think it affects this roll and they may end up dying here anyway]. The German total roll is 15, but the Americans roll 10, for 25 in total - the Germans in G7 are overwhelmed and die!
The Americans can't do anything else, but in advancing into G7, the US has emptied the other farmhouse in F6 (which is also an objective) so there's a big VP swing as the Americans gain and lose an objective, while the Germans lose the G7 objective. Also since this is the end of the US turn, one of the line units has to break into teams due to stacking, and one of them is eliminated - but that seemed worth it to be able to win the melee!
The Germans attempt to Recover the broken squads in J4, N5 and N6. All of them fail (in fact, N5 actually loses their Suppressed marker at the start of the Rally attempt but they gain it back as they managed to roll equal to their morale!) but N6's roll yields an Event (Field Promotion) so Pvt. Herzog appears in the Broken squad in n5!
Pvt. Herzog then orders both broken squads around him to pull themselves together and Move. His squad can move 2 due to command, other squad moves 1 [I think?], so they move back up the road toward the battle to M4 and N5.
Turn 14: Lousy hands all around - both the Americans and Germans discard their entire hands and redraw all their cards.
Turn 15: The Americans have to take the F6 farmhouse and finally get a Move card, so Sgt Smith issues the order to move his squads in - they remain in F6 (gaining control) for now. Lt. Blankenship moves up one space in the long farmhouse to potentially be able to do an artillery spot on I4 whenever the opportunity next arises.
The Americans attempt to Rout the Germans again - they have some units dangerously close to their map edge! The squad in N6 fails but rolls low, only moving a single hex to O6 and remaining on the board! The squad in M4 also just fails and moves one hex to N4. That roll has an an Event (Interdiction) which suppresses the American MG squad in E6. The Interdiction card also has a Command & Control Event, which gives them 1 VP for every objective they control (3 VP)! The broken Conscripts in J4 roll equal to their Morale for their Rally and are Suppressed
The Germans play Artillery Denied, breaking the American radio. That is all they can do.
[At this point I realised the VP total was wrong and recalculated it. The Germans start with 10 VP + 2 VP per objective held (10 VP for that) + 5 VP for Objective 5 (chit Q) - 8 VP for losing 2 objectives to the Americans - 10 VP for eliminated German units = 7 VP, plus 3 VP for eliminated American units means that the Germans should actually have 10 VP on their side.
Also I realised that the eliminated German Hero doesn't go on the casualty track!]
[Actually after I took the photo for the end of this turn I realised I had forgotten to add the C&C event too, which gives the Germans another 3 VP so they should have 13 VP!].
Turn 16: The Americans try to Rout the Germans again - if they can run them off the board (which eliminates them) then they'll push them over their Surrender limit and win the game - but now they need two German units to leave because of the error I made by putting the Hero on the casualty track.
The Broken Greens in O6 finally run off the map edge and are eliminated! The broken unit in N4 also retreats off the board and are eliminated - thus the German Surrender limit is reached and the game ends, and the Americans win!
Parting Thoughts
So... phew! I had a heck of a lot of fun playing through that (way more than I thought I would!), the chaos of the decks is just about right and makes for a great narrative! So essentially most of the battle was around the smoke-filled farmhouses in the middle, with Routs forcing enough Germans off their map edge to clinch the win for the Americans. Maybe the Americans weren't aggressive enough - I only ended up using about half the units for each side, but the bocage also made it a pain move or get a LOS on anywhere too. I suppose the Germans could have moved from the other objectives too but I figured it'd be better for them to wait for the Americans to come to them - maybe it'd work out differently with two players though.
I did make a few mistakes - I should have used the Initiative card a lot more, I made a mess of the VPs, I also had accidentally put the Foxhole in J4 down on its Wire side and didn't realise til the end (I don't think it changed any results though), and the Germans also had more Artillery Denied cards during the game that I totally brainfarted about until the very end that could have saved them some pain. But as it is I think I've got the hang of it (if anyone spots any other glaring errors that I didn't correct then please let me know!) and really can't wait to play a 2p game (which may not be for another couple of weeks unfortunately. I might do another solo one in the meantime...). But yeah. This is a very cool game .
Thanks for reading!
-
-
- Last edited Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:32 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Feb 1, 2020 9:19 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- chris davis
- Very interesting and informative. Nicely done. Great narrative woven in nicely to the game components and markers. Thanks for sharing.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Russ Williams(russ)Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
- (Suggestion: upload the photos to your personal gallery here at BGG and make your session report use those locally hosted images via [ imageid= ]. That way they'll display more reliably and directly, instead of linking to them offsite at a 3rd party hosting service; a lot of them aren't displaying for me for whatever technical reason, and history shows that offsite photos often go dead later on in any case, leaving session reports etc full of holes instead of images. Plus images at BGG occasionally collect thumbs and comments.)
- [+] Dice rolls
-
russ wrote:(Suggestion: upload the photos to your personal gallery here at BGG and make your session report use those locally hosted images via [ imageid= ]. That way they'll display more reliably and directly, instead of linking to them offsite at a 3rd party hosting service; a lot of them aren't displaying for me for whatever technical reason, and history shows that offsite photos often go dead later on in any case, leaving session reports etc full of holes instead of images. Plus images at BGG occasionally collect thumbs and comments.)The BGG gallery system is a complete pain in the arse to use though - I have to upload the images to my gallery, then copy the code by hand for each image into the imageID field (there's no way to just click on the image I want directly), and also manually set the size in the img code for each one. Maybe someday they'll bring that into the 21st century but I'm not holding my breath.
I fixed it up this time, but ugh. I wish they'd make it less painful.
-
-
- Last edited Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:34 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:25 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Mike McGuireUnited States
Wisconsin
- What are you using to cover the map, plexiglass?
- [+] Dice rolls
- Charles "Chick" LewisUnited States
Tujunga
California
-
Really nice job, EDG! (edit, replaced incorrect
ECD)
Couple of comments from the first few turns, if you will allow - -
“but they did trip up one squad on Hidden Wire in C4 as they were moving into position!”
(That wire should have been saved for the moving American Leader-stack.)
“They had a Rout that they couldn't play on the US because the US had played Recover,”
(Since there was a broken American squad, the Germans could have played Rout on them. The German turn is a new turn, no need to remember what was played during the American turn)
Wish I could afford the time today to closely read the rest of your exciting narrative !!
Chick
-
-
- Last edited Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:57 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:34 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
CommanderMcG wrote:What are you using to cover the map, plexiglass?Yep - a 24" by 36" piece of plexiglass.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
chicklewis wrote:“They had a Rout that they couldn't play on the US because the US had played Recover,”What?! Arrrrgh. I thought a "Turn" was the US followed by the Germans, not that the US had their Turn and then the Germans were a new Turn (which is how a lot of other games would do it). So if the US played a Recover on themselves that made them immune to the Germans playing Rout on them because the US had already been activated. So I guess I did the whole thing wrong .
(Since there was a broken American squad, the Germans could have played Rout on them. The German turn is a new turn, no need to remember what was played before)
Looking over it again I see what you're saying though. So if the US plays Recover (which they have to do on themselves), the Germans are free to play Rout on them subsequently. I guess what confused me was that Rout says that "no more than two Rout orders can be played per turn, one targeting each player" - but why would a player want to play Rout on their own units?
-
-
- Last edited Sat Feb 1, 2020 6:21 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:48 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Charles "Chick" LewisUnited States
Tujunga
California
-
Two reasons to play rout on your own units:
1) They are in a very dangerous position, and you want to retreat them into cover.
2) - - to get the Rout card out of your hand so you can draw more new cards.
(edit: Apologies for messing up your 'name'.)
-
-
- Last edited Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:54 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Feb 1, 2020 5:52 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Dreux BarbierUnited States
Austin
Texas
-
I just finished a multiplayer game of this mission this week.
The American melee bonuses and the artillery was my undoing, even though I had all the points, Americans lost to surrender. I was making desperate firing orders and actions, just needed to get those time triggers! 😁
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 2, 2020 1:07 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Feb 2, 2020 1:05 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Brad MillerUnited States
Seattle
Washington
-
I've always wished this wasn't Scenario #2.
It feels like such a giant step from Fat Lipki.
- [+] Dice rolls
- David LanphearUnited States
Stockton
California
-
First welcome to Combat Commander!
Some comments/questions on your session report.
In turn 6EDG_ wrote:The US attempts a Recovery. They just fail (by 1!) on Lt. Blankenship but they rolled a Sniper that hit H4, which breaks the German Conscripts in I5. The Sniper roll was itself a Reconnaissance Event which reveals the German secret Objective (5 VP for Obj. 5).There is no such thing as a sniper roll (?) When a sniper trigger comes up you pull a card and check the random hex only ignoring everything else on the card.EDG_ wrote:Turn 9: The Americans attempt to Rout the Germans again. The Green team in I6 fails by 5 and retreats across country all the way to N6! The broken Conscripts in M4 retreat off the map edge, but a Battle Harden Event means that the Conscripts in g7 now become Veterans!Why would a German unit become Battle-hardened? Since the American side initiated the rout, the American deck should have been used to check the rout rolls. If a an event came up and it was "Battle-Hardened" then the American side would have received the chit.EDG_ wrote:Lt. Blankenship cannot be activated twice in one player turn.
Turn 11: Lt Blankenship risks calling in an HE Artillery strike on H7, and the roll adds a Sniper event on J4 which breaks the German HMG conscripts hiding in the woods there! Unfortunately the artillery shell drifts to G9, right next to Lt. Blankenship! Fortunately it misses him (he rolled a 2, phew!). As a result of this close call, the Lieutenant pushes through the hedge barrier into F7 to join the US line squad there.EDG_ wrote:The Americans do not lose control of the farmhouse in F6 simply because they left it. Once in play, control chits are not taken off the board because the controlling side leaves the hex. The control chit remains and shows which side was the last to control it. No need to take F6 again unless the Germans moved in and flipped the chit.
Turn 13....
The Americans can't do anything else, but in advancing into G7, the US has emptied the other farmhouse in F6 (which is also an objective) so there's a big VP swing as the Americans gain and lose an objective, while the Germans lose the G7 objective. Also since this is the end of the US turn, one of the line units has to break into teams due to stacking, and one of them is eliminated - but that seemed worth it to be able to win the melee!EDG_ wrote:The Germans could certainly discard their whole hand (4 cards max as defender) but the Americans, if they had a full hand to begin their turn (6 as attacker) could only discard 5 of those cards.
Turn 14: Lousy hands all around - both the Americans and Germans discard their entire hands and redraw all their cards.EDG_ wrote:Turn 15: The Americans have to take the F6 farmhouse and finally get a Move card, so Sgt Smith issues the order to move his squads in - they remain in F6 (gaining control) for now.See above, if they already had a control chit in play, it should not have been removed when the squad moved into melee with Lt. Blankenship.
Later on in turn 15....EDG_ wrote:That roll has an an Event (Interdiction) which suppresses the American MG squad in E6. The Interdiction card also has a Command & Control Event, which gives them 1 VP for every objective they control (3 VP)!Please explain what you mean. Two events do not exist on one card.
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 2, 2020 5:45 am (Total Number of Edits: 6)
- Posted Sun Feb 2, 2020 4:52 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
StocktonDave wrote:First welcome to Combat Commander!Sorry, that was just my shorthand for what actually happened, I just called it a 'sniper roll' here. What I actually did was draw a card for the Recovery roll (which failed by 1) - the dice there had a Sniper box around it. Then I drew another card that showed the H4 hex, but the dice on that card had an Event box around them, so I drew another card for that which was the Reconnaissance event. I figured the Event would still happen because no dice roll was involved after the initial one.
Some comments/questions on your session report.
There is no such thing as a sniper roll (?) When a sniper trigger comes up you pull a card and check the random hex only ignoring everything else on the card.Quote:Why would a German unit become Battle-hardened? Since the American side initiated the rout, the American deck should have been used to check the rout rolls. If a an event came up and it was "Battle-Hardened" then the American side would have received the chit.Nuts. I screwed up all of those then... I thought the Americans just played the card and then the opponent made the Rout rolls but checking the rules again evidently not! Will have to remember that for next time. So the Americans would get all events, jammed, snipers, and Time! that are drawn on the Rout attempts here?Quote:Lt. Blankenship cannot be activated twice in one player turn.Ooops, I missed that one!Quote:The Americans do not lose control of the farmhouse in F6 simply because they left it. Once in play, control chits are not taken off the board because the controlling side leaves the hex. The control chit remains and shows which side was the last to control it. No need to take F6 again unless the Germans moved in and flipped the chit.Huh. Interesting, didn't spot that. Seems a bit odd that this means it'd still be under their Control even if they'd retreated from it, but fair enough. So once something is Controlled, the Control marker can never leaves it at all, it can only flip?Quote:The Germans could certainly discard their whole hand (4 cards max as defender) but the Americans, if they had a full hand to begin their turn (6 as attacker) could only discard 5 of those cards.Argh, right, they have a discard limit of 5. Will have to watch out for that next time!Quote:See above, if they already had a control chit in play, it should not have been removed when the squad moved into melee with Lt. Blankenship.Right!Quote:Please explain what you mean. Two events do not exist on one card.Same as with the first point you raised, I short-handed what happened. (also yes, I used the wrong deck again for the Rout). The roll that the squad in M4 failed had an Event around the dice, so I drew another card and that said Interdiction for the Event there. The dice on that card also had an Event around it so I drew another card to determine what that was, and that was the C&C Event.
Thanks for the clarifications - will keep those in mind for next time!
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 2, 2020 8:37 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sun Feb 2, 2020 8:35 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Mark BuetowUnited States
McHenry
IllinoisMove! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
-
EDG_ wrote:
Sorry, that was just my shorthand for what actually happened, I just called it a 'sniper roll' here. What I actually did was draw a card for the Recovery roll (which failed by 1) - the dice there had a Sniper box around it. Then I drew another card that showed the H4 hex, but the dice on that card had an Event box around them, so I drew another card for that which was the Reconnaissance event. I figured the Event would still happen because no dice roll was involved after the initial one.
You actually wouldn't resolve the Event. You're right, it's not a roll but you don't actually look at the dice at all; from the Sniper section:
The player rolling the Sniper! trigger reveals the top card of his draw pile and, ignoring everything else, reads aloud the Random Hex on that card.
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 2, 2020 11:55 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Feb 2, 2020 11:55 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Charles "Chick" LewisUnited States
Tujunga
California
-
Really great, isn't it, how posting an AAR flushes out all sorts of unsuspected misconceptions about the game ??
You were clever to post this, EDG.
Chick
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Malacandra wrote:You actually wouldn't resolve the Event. You're right, it's not a roll but you don't actually look at the dice at all; from the Sniper section:Arrrrrrgh
The player rolling the Sniper! trigger reveals the top card of his draw pile and, ignoring everything else, reads aloud the Random Hex on that card.
You're right - and same thing for Events too. So basically that seems to say that you don't chain triggers?
- [+] Dice rolls
-
chicklewis wrote:Really great, isn't it, how posting an AAR flushes out all sorts of unsuspected misconceptions about the game ??What's annoying is that these are actually all right there in the rules so it's not that I can say it was unclear (on the other hand, it's testimony to how great and well-written these rules are! If only GMT's other games could have rulebooks this good)
You were clever to post this, EDG.
Chick
- [+] Dice rolls
- Russ Williams(russ)Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
EDG_ wrote:You're right - and same thing for Events too. So basically that seems to say that you don't chain triggers?rules 1.9.1 Die Triggers wrote:IMPORTANT—Any roll made while resolving
a trigger (such as a Sudden Death Roll during
a “Time!” trigger; or a Melee Roll during a
Melee at the end of an Infiltration Event) can-
not itself produce a die trigger.
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 2, 2020 4:41 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Feb 2, 2020 4:40 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls