The US attempts a Recovery. They just fail (by 1!) on Lt. Blankenship but they rolled a Sniper that hit H4, which breaks the German Conscripts in I5. The Sniper roll was itself a Reconnaissance Event which reveals the German secret Objective (5 VP for Obj. 5) .

Turn 9: The Americans attempt to Rout the Germans again . The Green team in I6 fails by 5 and retreats across country all the way to N6! The broken Conscripts in M4 retreat off the map edge, but a Battle Harden Event means that the Conscripts in g7 now become Veterans!

Turn 11: Lt Blankenship risks calling in an HE Artillery strike on H7, and the roll adds a Sniper event on J4 which breaks the German HMG conscripts hiding in the woods there! Unfortunately the artillery shell drifts to G9, right next to Lt. Blankenship! Fortunately it misses him (he rolled a 2, phew!). As a result of this close call, the Lieutenant pushes through the hedge barrier into F7 to join the US line squad there.



Turn 13....

The Americans can't do anything else, but in advancing into G7, the US has emptied the other farmhouse in F6 (which is also an objective) so there's a big VP swing as the Americans gain and lose an objective , while the Germans lose the G7 objective. Also since this is the end of the US turn, one of the line units has to break into teams due to stacking, and one of them is eliminated - but that seemed worth it to be able to win the melee!

Turn 14: Lousy hands all around - both the Americans and Germans discard their entire hands and redraw all their cards.

Turn 15: The Americans have to take the F6 farmhouse and finally get a Move card, so Sgt Smith issues the order to move his squads in - they remain in F6 (gaining control) for now.

