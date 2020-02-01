tribefan07 wrote:

Dalek5 wrote:

The writing thing is because we sometime leave the game setup between days. We'd rather the game not be a test of memory, but instead of gameplay.



I'm sure the Nexus switching is more controvertial. I haven't always forced people to switch at the Nexus. It a group specific thing. Without forcing the switch I've never once had someone break an alliance in like 8 games, everyone is just too nice and breaking an alliance feels mean. Its bad strategy to cozy up to your ally, but we had a trap. Everyone did it so at that point you don't have any other options (I guess you could go alone, but usually a team wins).

If your group isn't ready to be mean, I'm not sure I'd recommend Dune