Dune as a game achieves what few games can a flawless marriage of a good game to a good theme. All the best games achieve this. Dune is 100% Dune, I cannot emphasis this enough.
What is Dune? Dune is a game of plots.
How do you win Dune? Winning battles.
How do you win battles? by watching the cards they use in battle and ensuring you have the exact required cards to defeat them.
How do you win enough battles to win the game? Long term possition of troops and maintaining strength.
Now if you read other review people will call Dune complicated and will rip it to shreds on not having a streamlined design. Yes the game is complex, but they miss understand the problem. Right now the top ten games on BGG include Through the Ages, Terraforming Mars, Brass, Twilight Imperium, and Star War: Rebellion, Gaia Project & Sythe. All of these games are complex; I’d argue that many far more than Dune with more phases and more happening at once.
The true problem with Dune is not its complexity, but its unforgiving nature. If you screw up in Through the Ages because you misunderstood the rules, you probably didn’t lose the just some efficiency. If you are confused in the early part of Twilight Imperium others can help you.
In Dune you have an army of 20 ready to serve you at the start of the game. You could drop all 20 on a stretegic objective on turn 1 to ensure success. But this is the equivilent of sitting down at the poker table and calling all-in on the first turn. And just like in poker unless you actually know what cards another holds this is not a sure win. If you lose that then you will be out an army. Able to recruit 3 units a turn that 70% of the game till you can get all those guys back.
I personally find it refreshing to actually be able to defeat someone in a ‘war’. In my games attacking someone is terrifying of attacking because you know that once you attack someone you have no choice, but to put all your resources into battling that opponent for the rest of the game. In Dune a quick strike can end a conflict before it gets emotionally involved. If you lose its best to regroup and plan rather than kamikaze in again next turn and lose in the same way.
For whatever reason players feel less possessive of territory in this game and are more likely to look for opertunity someplace else then get into a quagmire.
Interestingly enough territory is hard to hold in Dune. Usually the player with the most troops in battle takes the most casualties putting a nice comeback mechanic in the game and making territory hard to hold onto. Battles tend to be very one sided and thus a careful spread of small armies is recommended against the typical large stack tactics of games like risk.
I would not be doing my job if I didn't take a look at the asymmetric elements. This game is asymmetric done right. And by done right I mean cranking them up to 11 while all being fairly balanced.
For example the Atreities see every card ever player draws over the course of the game. So while everyone is trying to figure out the battle cards of each other, they just know.
Or the Emperor, every time someone buys a card the Emperor get the money. He just laughs while everyone else fights in the desert over scraps.
I should mention that there a simpler and more complex version of the faction rules exist. I feel that the simpler ones unbalance the game a bit. The losers are the Harkonans and Fremen which lose their most potent abilities. You can decide what you like. I prefer the advanced combat as its one of the only drains on money in the game.
There is one other thing I think is brilliant (though perhaps fiddly). Unlike most games anything said over the table to all players must be true. Now you can lie in secret meeting, but if I announce something over the table it’s as good as gold. In a game themed around backstabbing this actually provides the trust needed to make deals.
Speaking of deals players can make alliances with one other player and win together. There are certain random times when people may change alliances. In my group people are a bit too nice and just share everything and make it a partner game. This takes away from the game so we use a house rule, that when alliances can change, they must change.
In summary Dune is the type of game people tell war stories about. All the parts ultimately focus down on battles which are generally decisive. Battles are layers of hidden information. So when someone wins a larger important battle they often look really cleaver for it as normally they knew a critical piece of information or hid a critical piece. I whole heartedly recommend that experience, it’s fun even when your one the losing side.
BUT! Dune is a game which a really punishes a player for early mistakes. If a player doesn’t understand combat before going into the game or a player over commits then the game starts to feel unfair as they will be stuck without tools and resources. They can crawl back but they might have several turns of feeling helpless which is not a fun experience. Veteran players miss this because they don’t put themselves in at situation, but it’s easy for a new player to fall into and hate the game forever. I find new players like the game I just need to take the time to really ensure they understand the rules before playing. If your group likes to pick up the game and go this is not a game for you.
Side note: I prefer the advanced rules and I use two house rules, so you can understand any slant to my rules. And the fact they I feel these are nessessary says something about the game.
I always let everyone write things as knowlege is so important. I would not ask people to play clue without taking notes and I would not ask people to play Dune without writing.
I also require people to change alliances when they can to give that feeling that they should not share everything with their ally.
Curtis Frantz
State College
PA
-
Dalek5 wrote:I always let everyone write things as knowlege is so important. I would not ask people to play clue without taking notes and I would not ask people to play Dune without writing.The first of these just devalues the Atreides a bit, in my opinion, as that's one of their faction abilities.
I also require people to change alliances when they can to give that feeling that they should not share everything with their ally.
The second is game-breaking though. You force people to change alliances when a nexus arrives? But what if the current alliance makes the most sense? They have to change to a less strategic alliance just...because? Sharing everything with your ally isn't necessarily the wisest thing to do in the first place - that should be at each player's discretion.
Brad Johnson
Crystal Lake
Illinois
- Interestingly, I also tried the "everyone must change alliances at every Nexus" idea a couple times long ago with my original group in high school. Just because we were thinking at the time alliances seemed to be too stable and predictable -- everyone would share everything with their allies without question and stay with them for the whole game. I think it was an interesting idea, but it never really worked out for us. Then we eventually realized that marrying an ally forever is just generally not always a great strategy, and if you know you'll need/want to switch eventually, it makes sense to share info with your current ally judiciously. I'd say there's plenty of natural alliance mobility in most of our games.
-
The writing thing is because we sometime leave the game setup between days. We'd rather the game not be a test of memory, but instead of gameplay.
I'm sure the Nexus switching is more controvertial. I haven't always forced people to switch at the Nexus. It a group specific thing. Without forcing the switch I've never once had someone break an alliance in like 8 games, everyone is just too nice and breaking an alliance feels mean. Its bad strategy to cozy up to your ally, but we had a trap. Everyone did it so at that point you don't have any other options (I guess you could go alone, but usually a team wins).
-
-
-
Curtis Frantz
State College
PA
-
If your group isn't ready to be mean, I'm not sure I'd recommend Dune
I'm sure the Nexus switching is more controvertial. I haven't always forced people to switch at the Nexus. It a group specific thing. Without forcing the switch I've never once had someone break an alliance in like 8 games, everyone is just too nice and breaking an alliance feels mean. Its bad strategy to cozy up to your ally, but we had a trap. Everyone did it so at that point you don't have any other options (I guess you could go alone, but usually a team wins).
-
Perhaps, but I still really liked it.
I'm sure the Nexus switching is more controvertial. I haven't always forced people to switch at the Nexus. It a group specific thing. Without forcing the switch I've never once had someone break an alliance in like 8 games, everyone is just too nice and breaking an alliance feels mean. Its bad strategy to cozy up to your ally, but we had a trap. Everyone did it so at that point you don't have any other options (I guess you could go alone, but usually a team wins).
