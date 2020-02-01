Recommend
Many roads lead to Rome...
As many other players, I was globally satisfied by Red Tide West (hereafter RTW), meaning the map, scale, rules and units were OK. Some details were intriguing, but in the end, it was fun and fast to play, especially after the first turn.
In my games, Western Germany was a slaughterhouse for the communists. I had after 5-6 turns (meaning 5-6 days) almost all soviet air units destroyed. The sky belongs to NATO a little bit too fast in my opinion… (after 3 or 4 weeks of fight, I could accept/imagine this, but not within this timeframe).
I try the RTS game ‘cause I need to be trained again to the rules (thanks to the rulebook, where I could quickly find the new rules I’m looking for) & because it has a low counter density, so it would be manageable in an evening, compared to RTW.
The new air rules still show the NATO advantage, without being a Soviet graveyard, and that’s exactly what RTW was missing. This increase the lifetime of the Soviet Air Forces, without touching the 2D6/D10 system, so 100 points to the designer for this.
I am fine with the order of battle, even if I have no specific knowledge for this part of the front. For RTW, I found it accurate or “enough” accurate for a magazine game. You will never find a perfect OOB due to the fact that the game is supposed to be between 1985 and 1990, and because no one knows how a European WW3 would have been.
When I started playing RTS, I immediately see how difficult it will be for the Soviet without the help of the Czechs. You are in front of an Austrian Army with lots of mountains and valleys, or a free road to Italy through Yugoslavia. The problem is, if you crossed the border of Milošević’s land (Tito died in 1980), the NATO player will dig down in the mountains behind the Italian border.
And because attacking in difficult terrain is…how can I say…quite challenging as an offensive player, it seems unlikely that a Soviet blitzkrieg could smash the Italian units back.
The Soviets air units hit very hard at the beginning, while the ground units go to the west through Austria and Yugoslavia.
Combats were carefully planned; the terrain shifts were very unfavourable! One mistake can create a hole in your lines and lead to huge losses. And Moscow didn’t accept failure…
Regarding the units, you still have small units for NATO with shifts against bigger soviet units without/with fewer shifts, giving a puzzle effect to the game.
Vienna was the place of heavy combats: first the Hungarians were AS (Attacker shattered), after another attack brings “Fierce combat”, which liberate the city from the fascist yoke.
In the mountains, an important Soviet attack ended with another AS (Turn4), so the advance was literally stopped.
The NATO air power started to support the counter-attack and the soviet fall back, so the war was decided.
No Italian city was occupied, but the Soviets destroyed at the beginning a lot of factories. Except these destructions, Soviet Union couldn’t inflict significant losses to the Italian army.
Places destroyed: Y, U, X, W, V (Brescia), S, R & Q (Trieste).
I have to try this map combined with RTW, and I will see how the Czechs can support the combats in Bavaria or Austria…however, Italy looks like a fortress with the mountains at the border and all these rivers in the North East. Only a bloody campaign or some dice luck seems to be able to smash it before the American reinforcement arrived…
