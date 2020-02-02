Recommend
Subject: Take that Hill! Bussaco 20 replay with pictures
Having just completed soloing both scenarios of the Talavera scenario from this game, it is on to Bussaco. I am playing with all optional rules and have supplemented them with my own Commander rule (any side without a Great Captain draws a commander card which can be used for its special ability once per game.), and my own Chief of Staff(CoS) rule, which adds a process where when a CoS in a hex with a unit involved in a battle, his effect on that battle is resolved via a table, the effects may be positive, negative or no effect and also are determined if the CoS is defending. The die roll on this table is modified by nationality.
C’est La Guerre cards are drawn and chosen by each side. Commander card drawn is a Situational Awareness card which reduces terrain defense modifiers by one for a unit in command span.
I will randomize the entry of Junot by placing the chit for his arrival location unseen under the Turn 1 marker. I will roll for the allied decision to leave or recall each of the Boialvo units.
Pregame solo determination. Wellington recalls Fane, leaving LeCor to delay the French, Junot is sent by the Boialvo road, so we will have some action there and entery area B is in play. Good fun and all by random chance. Exactly why I love to solo this game and the alternate possibilities are exactly why I love this series.
Turn 1 (26 September 1810 Midday)
French: No random event (not sure I like this rule, allows some possibly scripted openings, but will adhere to). Command Coordination, natural 6 converts to a 5, Massena becomes involved, two corps may activate. The 6th and 2nd Corps activate, with Ney and the 6th beginning a flanking maneuver. Lull declared.
British: Slight misunderstanding, Picton Leith selected. Up to 4 Allied units can move. Cole approaches LaMotte who withdraws, no dice thrown, lull declared.
Morale: F7B8
Turn 2 (26 September 1810 Afternoon)
French: Matters proceed (reshuffie) – Steady Lads, Steady! Card drawn and swapped. Two Corps, 6th and 2nd activate. The French line forms, a lull declared.
British: Some Officers Shine. Three allied units activate and stretch the line line, we are losing the race for our left flank. Lull declared.
Morale: F8B9
Turn 3 (26 September 1810 Dusk)
French: Vive L’Empereur. 6th and 2nd Corps activate. Ney crests the ridge and strikes Cole with Marchand and Mermet (who uses the random event to force march a hex) +4, no reserves (Cards F:Outflank B:Fall Back, right shift – moot but glad I did not spend a morale for reserves, Dd). DW. Mermet maintains contact and will suffer “in contact” penalties, but keeps Cole from extending the British flank.
British: Dense fog, moot. The French are sending cavalry around the right and flanking the left, but their center is thinning, too early to strike, but there may be a vulnerability. We cannot extend Cole as he is in EZOC.
We can activate everyone, time to build a defense and refuse the left. Cole (disordered from tactical card play last combat, forgot to mark it in the photo) must attack Mermet +0, no reserves (Cards B:Outflank F: Fall back, right shift Dd) DW, Cole does not follow.
Morale: F8B9
Turn 4 (26 September 1810 Evening)
French: Heat and Fatigue. One French Corps, 6th, is active. We maneuver to the right, Lull declared.
British: An Army Reborn. Picton breaks into cadre(first time I have ever used this capability in N20, but it does allow us to secure the high ground and stretch the line), Hill attacks Soult who cavalry withdraws. Lull declared.
Morale: F9B9.5
Turn 5 (26 September 1810 Night)
French: Le Rougeaud, no effect, night turn. One corps active, moot as all units can move at least one hex per rule and there is no night combat ability at this time. Stretching the line.
British: Intel gathering, moot with the reshuffle. We secure the left and shuffle the right to free Hill for more pressing matters than dallying with the enemy vedettes.
Morale: F10B10
Turn 6 (27 September 1810 Morning)
French: Generals argue. Three Corps may activate (2nd, 6th Res) and the card does not allow units from differing Corps to move through nor end adjacent to each other. A morale point is spent to force march Soult and Merle to crack the British line near St. Antonio de Cantara. Ney leads a general assault (surprise)non the French right. Soult and Merle hit the cadre +3, British reserves to +2 (Cards F: Charge B: Envelop, right shift, Bd) DR two hexes, the cavalry pursues, Merle advances and the ridge is breached, Massena is unharmed. Mermet hits Campbell (waver passed) +0, reserves committed by both (Cards F: Charge B:Envelop, right shift, Bd) DW. Marchand with Ney hits Coleman, no reserves +2, reduced to +1 voluntarily to avoid exchange result (Cards F: Bombard B: Cordon, ne) DR five hexes, Ney wants to occupy, but Wellington plays CLG card which prohibits. Loison hits Crauford (no elan), no reserves +0 (Cards F: Feint B: Fall Back, DW) Loison occupies to tie up two British units.
British: Rally to Old Nosey, should come in handy. Fane arrives and uses the event to force march. The British line is rent in two places, but not beyond repair. We will attempt to cauterize the breakthrough at Palhieros and reestablish the right near Mealbada. First off I have to make a rules determination and I will not allow the disordered French cavalry to make a countercharge due to their disordered status, determining that the spirit of being “in good order” mentioned in the rules applies to “disordered” which means not in good order.
Wellington cannot be in two places at once, relocating to provide command to the more offensive breach at Palhieros. The cadre, Hill and Hamilton (waver fail) attack Merle and Massena at the to of the ridge, French commit reserves +1 (Cards B: Advance F: Hold Ad) Engaged. The cadre hit Soult, no reserves at 0 (Cards B:Advance F: Hold Ad) the cadre withdraw to Casmes, control is kept and Soult remains in Palheiros. Spencer (elan passed!) and Cauford (elan not passed) attack Loison at +2, voluntarily reduced to +1 to avoid an exchange, no reserves. (Cards B:Feint F:Counterattack Ad) DW, attackers do not occupy.
The left is stabilized but vulnerable, the right is in awhirl of confusion.
Morale: F7B7
Turn 7 (27 September 1810 Midday)
French: Some Officers Shine, perfect timing. 3 French Corps ma activate, perfect time to strike before we are throttled by the command rules. Time to pivot, with Ney’s Corps tiring (love how the fatigue rules model this) we will activate the Reserve, 2nd and 8th, force marching Solinac. Solignac and the reserve artillery blast Pack, the British commit reserves the French play my variant “commander” card whose ability reduces any defensive terrain modifier by 1, cancelling the reserve commitment +3, no cards due to steep slope, DW. Solignac follows. Hill is struck from both sides by Montbrun and Merle. +2, British commit reserves (Cards F: Advance B: Counterattack, left shift, Ad) DW, hazardous retreat fails, Hill breaks, control lost Montbrun advances. Heudlet and Reyneir (wanting some glory) scale the heights against Hamilton (waver passed) +1, no cards due to steep slope DR 3 hexes, hazardous retreat passed, the infantry occupies, the ridge defense crumbling. Soult, in command next to Massena, attacks the Cadre +0 (Cards F: Bombard B: Envelop, right shift, Ad), cadre routs six hexes (ouch!).
(Perils of solo play note, I realized I could have played a CLG card which would have allowed nullifying the event card – the advantage of which I forgot to use anyway – and selected a previously played card from the discards which would have prevented the French from activating any Corps, of course that play would have relied on my self-knowledge that I was going to order a general attack with the French, which I would not have known against a live opponent. I know that you know that I know that you know that I know…you get the idea.)
British: Dense fog, no effect. Orderly withdrawal declared. (Another rule to be explored, with Junot coming on strong to entry area B, a British LOC, it seems counterintuitive to be able to. Reading the exit rule, you exit at the beginning of the combat phase, so if that is done the hex will then be open for Junot to arrive. The reinforcement rule states that if the entry hex is blocked the reinforcements are delayed until it is not blocked, another elegant and well thought out rule.) A general withdrawal is ordered. I am reconstituting Picton, although one of the units is routed, there is no mention of units having to be in good order to reconstitute, I will recommend that this be a condition going forward, but will play as written for now. The reconstituted unit will remain routed and assume the worst fatigue posture (tired in this case) of the units it was reconstituted from. A lull would be nice, but Pack (waver passed) is forced to attack Solignac so Spencer(elan fails) fires up the pipes and joins in +0 (Cards B:Feint F: Fall Back, DW) Pack occupies to stabilize the centre.
Morale: F6B4.5
Turn 8 (27 September 1810 Afternoon)
French: Heat and Fatigue. (I had thought about using my British CLG card to hamstring the French advance, but this works just as well. Will hold onto it and hope there is not a reshuffle in the next two draws.) Only one Corps can activate, the 6th with Mermet moving to clear Coleman (waver fail) out of the LOC, +3 reduced voluntarity to +1 to avoid exchange (Cards F:Charge B:Envelop, right shift, Bd) Coleman routs off the board, Mermet occupies. The Grande Batterie and Solignac hit Pack (waver fail) at +4, no cards due to steep slope, DR four hexes, Solignac climbs the hill, occupying again.
British: Confusion, playing CLG card to replace with Rally to Old Nosey, we attempt to rally Hill, who is eliminated. We will attack in two places, trying to clear the LOC and trying to extricate Spencer. The rest of the line bends to protect our remaining LOC from the French cavalry. Cole verses Mermet for the LOC, French commit reserves -1 (Cards B: Advance F:Fall Back Bd) AR five hexes! Mermet occupies. Leith and Spencer (no elan) attack Solingac, bagpipes screeching at +2 voluntarily reduced to +1 (Cards B:Advance F:Envelop, no cav so no effect) DR, CLG card played to reduce rout roll by 2, a two is rolled, so I will make a rules determination that the minimum rout distance can only be reduced to a minimum of one, Leith occupies (I must be crazy, but this pins the arty so we can hold the Basilica for a retreat one more turn and forces a spent Solingac to attack.) Cole exits.
Morale: F5B3
Turn 9 (27 September 1810 Dusk)
French: Le Rougeaud (well crap, should have kept the CLG, because this may be a disaster for the Brits), two corps may activate, one of which must be the 6th due to the random event, the other will be the Reserve Corps. St Croix is permanently eliminated on the Boialvo road, Clausel delayed, no reinforcements this turn. The Grand Battery and the spent/routed Solingac attack Leith +1 no maneuver due to steep slope, DW and the French cannot occupy (spent unit and artillery unit, the crest remains clear). Montbrun hits Picton (waver passed) +1 (Cards F:Advance B:Counterattack, left shift Ad) AR five hexes (those squares held), hex not occupied. Fane countercharges Marchand +1 (Cards B: Outflank F: Hold, cav bonus=right shift) DW, Ney is wounded returning on turn 13, control is kept, hex not occupied. Loison attacks Cauford (no elan) at +0 (Cards F: Advance B: Cordon ne) DR two hexes, hex occupied. Mermet attacks Campbell(waver passed) in Mealbada at -1 (Cards F: Outflank B: Hold, no cav, no effect) AR six hexes, no advance. LaMotte attacks Fane -2 (Cards F: Bombard B: Hold, right shift, Dd) AR four hexes, Fane occupies (to exit ZOC and recover fatigue). Ney’s disastrous attack mandated by the random event has demolished the French right and plummeted French morale to a dangerous low (2 vs 4 for the British)
British: A slight misunderstanding (Leith, the strongest British unit). With French morale at 2, there is the temptation to try to crush it here and win the battle, Loison is exposed and will be targeted, as will the Grand Battery. Leith attacks the Grand Battery +1, no cards for a sole defending arty unit DW, there is a temptation to occupy tying up the arty and the spent Soignac, but that leaves Leith exposed to destruction, so discretion remains the better part of valor. Spencer (no elan), Cauford (elan passed!) and Fane attack Loison +4, DR two hexes, hazardous retreat passed control lost and pursuit taken. A nice recovery by the Crown’s forces.
Morale: F2B4
Turn 10 (27 September 1810 Evening)
French: Reshuffle, CLG rearguard drawn. One corps active, Junot arrives with Clausel. 2nd Corps activates. Massena leads Heudelet and Merle agains Hamilton (waver passed) in the Basilica +3, no cards due to fortification, DR four hexes minus one, Heudelet occupies. Reyneir leads Soult against Picton -1 (Cards F: Advance B:Cordon NE) Engaged. Loison attacks Fane who countercharges +1 (Cards B: Outflank F: Hold, cav advantage = right shift) DW, control lost, Fane occupies. Per rule Fane cannot be attacked by the three adjacent units after advancing after combat, but they are in a pickle since there is a cavalry unit (LaMotte) adjacent, essentially pinning it there. Morale stands at F2B3.
British: I took a break and slept on this decision, a luxury not afforded to any battlefield commander. Absent a random event card, Hamilton will march off the map to gain a morale point, as we are down to three and have three unfavorable mandatory attacks. This guards against an AR/AB in two of the attacks, and we may be fortunate and get two such results against the French, winning the game.
Intel gathering card (Sacre Bleu!) good to know, but no immediate effect. The attacks go in, order will be important, the attacks on our left being less damaging than those on the right. With Spencer (no elan) bagpipes into LaMotte who cannot disengage being in Fane’s LOC chooses to countercharge (Cards F: Feint B: Hold ne) Engaged. Fane attacks Mermet and Loison -2 (Cards B:Outflank F:Hold, cav bonus, right shift to -1) DW, control lost, hex occupied which I would not have done, follows Mermet as Loison being spent cannot enter an LOC to attack next turn. On the right Pack (waver passed) attacks Soult who countercharges +1 (Cards F: Charge B:Fall Back, cav bonus Bd +2) DR two hexes, control is kept, but the cavalry pursues to crowd the last British LOC, Reynier gains the glory he sought, killed leading the charge. Picton hits Merle -1 (Cards B:Charge F:Hold, left shift, Ad) Engaged. Finally, Leith hits Heudelet in the Basilica, no cards, -2, Engaged. (Wow, two sixes to remain engaged, may have saved the British position)
Morale F2B4
Turn 11 (27 September 1810 Night)
French: Sacre Bleu, morale climbs one. We occupy the British LOC. Night lull.
British: An Army Reborn, moot. Pack exits. Lull.
Morale: F4B5
Turn 12 (28 September 1810 Morning)- Rules note, I see a die symbol on the Turn Record track starting this turn, but cannot find reference to it in the rules or the tables.
French: Some Officers Shine, two active Corps, the 6th and the 8th. We encircle and will attempt to defeat the British in detail, but this leaves Heudelet exposed. Junot and Ney’s Corps slam into the British. Cauford cannot withdraw, Wellington uses his ability to order a countercharge on LaMotte, who cavalry withdraws. Clausel with Junot, Marchand and Loison hit Spencer (no elan) trying to silence those damnable pipes +4 ( Cards F: Charge B:Envelop, right shift – moot – Bd) DR four hexes, Spencer breaks on the last hex of a hazardous retreat, Neys CoS is shot down and replaced by the next Colonel . Pack countercharges Solignac, there’s a unit that has fought a lot today +1, Wellington’s command span making quite a difference today (Cards B: Advance F:Counterattack, left shift, Ad) AW, hazardous retreat passed. Solignac attacks Leith -1 (Cards F:Bombard B:Fall Back, DW), freeing Leith for action in the British portion of the turn. And I forgot to use the random event bonus.
British: A slight misunderstanding, Leith. Morale stands at 4/4 and we are engaged on all sides. With Leith limited to a selective attack, Campbell and Picton will fall on Heudelet. First to try and clear a retreat path if we need it, Campbell and Picton hit Heudelet from both sides +0 (Cards B:Advance F:Counterattack, left shift, Ad) DW, hazardous retreat passed, Massena, the wily old goat easily survives while directing the withdrawal, cutting through the British and Portuguese advancing on both sides. Fane hits Loison -2, French CoS defense roll reduces French rout by 1(Cards B:Outflank F:Envelop, left shift, moot) AR four hexes, hazardous retreat passed, good thing we cut open the rest of that path, the French CoS falls – bad day for officers – and is replaced by the next one. Leith hits Marchand +0 (Cards B:Feint F:Hold ne) AR one hex, Marchand occupies. Crauford (no elan) cannot light infantry withdraw due to ZOC’s hits Junot and Clausel -1 (Cards B:Feint F:Cordon Engaged). We survive, but the situation is dire.
Morale: F4B3
Turn 13 (28 September 1810 Midday)
French: Dense fog, no effect, not morning or evening. Two active corps, Reserve and 2nd. Merle and Montbrun attack Picton +4 (Cards F:Feint B:Envelop, Engaged, ugh).
Massena lead Heudelet against Campbell +3, there is a temptation to reduce to +1 to avoid and exchange, but we can afford one and the British cannot, so we do not voluntarily reduce, Massena smelling blood in the water (Cards F:Bombard B:Cordon, ne) DW, Heudelet cannot occupy due to Bombard card played, damn. Soult, led by Cos and le Grande Batterie blast Wellington and Leith +2, French Cos NE (Cards F:Outflank B:Cordon, Bd) DW, Soult occupies. Clausel and Marchand, led by Junot, hit Crauford (no elan) who cannot light infantry withdraw due to being surrounded by eZOC’s +4 (Cards F:Assault B:Fall Back, no cav, Ad) DR, four hexes, two hazardous retreat hexes passed, Marchand occupies.
British: Cassadores, for what its worth. The British Army forms a hard knuckle and strikes. Fane hits Soult, who countercharges +0, French CoS gives +1 SP to Soult (finally, an officer who can lead!, from my CoS rules variant) +1 (Cards F:Outflank B:Fall Back, right shift to +2, Dd) DW. Soult occupies, the CoS cut down during the charge. Leith hits Montbrun who countercharges +1 (Cards F:Outflank F:Envelop, left shift to +0) DR one hex, Wellington is wounded until turn 17, control is lost and Montbrun occupies. Picton hits Merle -2 (Cards B:Bombard F:Hold, right shift, Dd) AW, hazardous retreat fail, Merle occupies. Campbell hits LaMotte who countercharges +0 (Cards F:Advance B:Cordon ne) AW, Campbell does not occupy.
Morale: F4B1.
Turn 14 (28 September 1810 Midday)
French: Vive L’Empereur. One active corps, Reserve Corps. Massena directs the Grande Battery and Soult charges against Campbell +3 (Cards F:Outflank B:Counterattack, left shift, Bd) DR, four hexes, British morale plummets to zero, their army breaking.
Massena remained involved all game and the French benefitted from command coordination rolls which were not crippling, especially on the early turn. Once in contact the rolls were less damaging, as they only effected units not in eZOC, providing an incentive to advance after combat and remain engaged. I was astounded at the casualty rate for senior officers, part of this type of warfare. I was pleased with another iteration of my commander card and chief of staff table variant rules, both of which added flavor without unbalancing the game.
In the last few turns I forgot to increase the French morale with each broken British unit, but it did not effect the outcome of the game.
