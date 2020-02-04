darzininkas wrote:



- FAB: Bulge - Germany attacking in the first part of the game and Allies attacking in the second. There is a lot of supporting materials made by fellow gamers to help learning and playing it. So Bulge is the way to go.

My subjective opinion, if you want to learn, set-up tournament scenario and play it for 2-3 turns. Then reset and play full campaign. German player has to understand the process to make first turns “right” cause later it is hard to overcome set back if it happens initially. Additionally, for both players is hard to see exiting decisions what they must make on 2-3 turns to be on the right track.

IN THIS GAME you must make decision dynamically.

After my solo play of FAB: Sicily, I promoted FAB: Crusader and convinced some players from Lithuania to back it on GMT P500.

So, now FAB: Crusader demand in Lithuania is probably the biggest in the world… if you count total counties population divided by copies of the game preordered. After this playthroughs I am even more convinced that this system deserves more games in the series, and I am eagerly waiting for FAB: Crusader P500 reaching its goal.