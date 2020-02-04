Recommend
5 Posts
FAB: The Bulge» Forums » Sessions
Subject: FAB Bulge, 2 games - 1 report
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Arunas RudisLithuania
Vilnius
-
Why FAB: Bulge?
I am enjoying games which implement fog of war in one they or another so that makes block games the obvious choice. Once I tried to learn FAB: Bulge using Vassal, but it does not vent well, and I abandoned that game. Although this unpleasant start with this game system, I had FAB: Sicily in my game library and was intrigued by partially blind setup (for Italian garrison units) which tempted me to play it solo… and I liked it to the point of buying FAB: Bulge, FAB: Golan and ordering FAB: Crusader on GMT P500. So, the answer to the question way first opposed game is Bulge is:
- FAB: Golan is unpunched 😊
- FAB: Sicily – one side is attacker, the other is on defense (mainly) so it is not optimal when you’re learning the system cause attacker and defender have different problems. Additionally, FAB Sicily have a possibility of custom setup. This is option is most interesting for me when I think about playing this game opposed, but you must know the system to make this option “stupedbeginersetupmistakeproof” and have enjoyable competitive experience.
- FAB: Bulge - Germany attacking in the first part of the game and Allies attacking in the second. There is a lot of supporting materials made by fellow gamers to help learning and playing it. So Bulge is the way to go.
First session.
Full campaign setup. I knew the system from solo play through, other player red rules. It was not optimal start for Germany and judging by victory conditions we had to stop due to automatic allies victory on turn 4 (…due to learning and “bad dice rolls” ), but we enjoyed game play and decided to make few more turn just to check what is going to happen …and we played all campaign to the and. Germany managed to negate Allied automatic victory condition for other turns and went up to 1 multi star location in the north west part of the map just to succumb to Allied counter attacks later. It took as 6-7 hours. +1 VP to Germany at the end. Final position is in the picture.
Second session.
Played tournament scenario to introduce new player to the game system. Setup and basic rules explanation took as 1 hour. Then 4 turns of the game were played in 3 hours.
Germany concentrated their attacks hoping to achieve brake through on the narrow front in the middle of the map. This allowed Allied player to concentrate his scare resources to make effective defense in the middle. By doing this, Allied player reduce troop presence in north part of the map, thinking that because of favorable defensive terrain bonuses the Germany would not dear to attack there. This was a wishful thinking. Germany attacked and managed to contest 2 victory points areas - Verviers and Malmedy. On 4th turn, Germany had to attack and clear those areas to prevent Allied automatic victory. Germany committed, special actions were used first by defender to reinforce 1 defended area, then by attacker to have a second round of the battle in the contested area during “Breakthrough faze”, but their attacks failed. Game finished at the end of turn 4 with Automatic Allied victory.
Impressions:
- During setup. Victory points counter initial position is not stated in scenario setup information. It created some confusion and frantic search on this forum. Minor issue but be prepared for this in advance.
- Once you go through movement and battle process resolution for 2-3 turns, the mechanic of the game became very simple and you starting to make exiting and important decision – when and where to use your battle assets AND your most valuable SPECIAL ACTION! My subjective opinion, if you want to learn, set-up tournament scenario and play it for 2-3 turns. Then reset and play full campaign. German player has to understand the process to make first turns “right” cause later it is hard to overcome set back if it happens initially. Additionally, for both players is hard to see exiting decisions what they must make on 2-3 turns to be on the right track.
- In general, due to assets and special actions, this game has very good “commander feeling”. In so many games, you have perfect information about your and opponent forces and when is your turn you just creating 3 to 1 advantage (or something similar – depended on CRT tables) and then roll for the result. Dice can be for or against you, but in both cases, once you committed to do something you going to repeat same algorithm time and time again just because it is most optimal way to do things. IN THIS GAME you must make decision dynamically. The situation on map can change during the game turn. When you move through river connection opponent can blow bridge and you must choose and make “river assault” or move in other direction with less movement points available. In the end, what battle situations going to appear after the movement phase is in question. During the battle faze, you constantly thinking which battles to support with what assets and which to save for latter and this is agonizing… you can commit to single battle and most likely succeed, but the other battles results became very “questionable” and more than that – you can win the that single battle and release that your over-committed and you valuable assets could be much more usefully used in other battles or saved for latter… and those decisions is equally exiting for attacker and for defender. More to that, during the turn, you are looking at your “Special action” thinking when is the right time to use it and to do what with it?
- I was impressed with the “traffic puzzle” which you play during movement turn. Do not know how to describe it, but you want your best troops in the crucial positions where is the opportunity, but often it is hard to get them there… and I liked it.
- Special actions – I mentioned them, but I want to emphasize – decision when to use them and for what purpose is very interesting.
- There are interesting decisions for defender. Usually, for me it is not interesting to play defender, but this game was different.
- The game system with a help of game specific rules and assets creates impressive narrative.
P.S.
Both players I played enjoyed it. With one I agreed to play FAB: Sicily.
After my solo play of FAB: Sicily, I promoted FAB: Crusader and convinced some players from Lithuania to back it on GMT P500. So, now FAB: Crusader demand in Lithuania is probably the biggest in the world… if you count total countries population divided by copies of the game preordered. After this playthroughs I am even more convinced that this system deserves more games in the series, and I am eagerly waiting for FAB: Crusader P500 reaching its goal.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Feb 4, 2020 7:42 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Feb 3, 2020 2:01 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Mindaugas JuknaLithuania
Vilnius
-
Arūnai, agree with everything to me (probably) the best part was reserve movement - it created real dynamic. You can swiftly reposition all across the board, I like this freedom of movement. Knowing that Your opponent can do the same leads to some AP-type of thinking
Other things that I liked:
- JUST 2 "armies" (of one side) in a hex - this means You will not be piling and piling tones of troops into the same location. So elegant!
- supply checking is so simple and smooth.
Really great design. Looking fwd to try out new titles of FAB series. And of course, I backed FAB Crusader
- [+] Dice rolls
- Sam Carroll(spartax)United States
Urbana
Illinois
-
Great to hear that you enjoyed the game so much, Arunas!darzininkas wrote:Yes, I think Bulge is the best scenario of the three FAB games published so far. Ardennes Offensive; always a classic!
- FAB: Bulge - Germany attacking in the first part of the game and Allies attacking in the second. There is a lot of supporting materials made by fellow gamers to help learning and playing it. So Bulge is the way to go.Quote:My subjective opinion, if you want to learn, set-up tournament scenario and play it for 2-3 turns. Then reset and play full campaign. German player has to understand the process to make first turns “right” cause later it is hard to overcome set back if it happens initially. Additionally, for both players is hard to see exiting decisions what they must make on 2-3 turns to be on the right track.Good idea! The first turn or two is really critical for the Germans.Quote:IN THIS GAME you must make decision dynamically.One of the things I love about the system, too.Quote:After my solo play of FAB: Sicily, I promoted FAB: Crusader and convinced some players from Lithuania to back it on GMT P500.Good man!Quote:So, now FAB: Crusader demand in Lithuania is probably the biggest in the world… if you count total counties population divided by copies of the game preordered. After this playthroughs I am even more convinced that this system deserves more games in the series, and I am eagerly waiting for FAB: Crusader P500 reaching its goal.You and me both!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Steven Keen(sdkeen)United Kingdom
-
Arunas, thank you for the great review! As the "new player" in the 2nd game Arunas reviewed, here are some of my thoughts.
I have been playing strategy games since the 80's, on a pretty wide scale of complexity, with ADG's "World in Flames" having been my fav back in the '90s (along with many others, the "Third World War" and other hypothetical WW3 sims being another favorite subject).
I am now getting back into gaming now that I have more time available from family duties, etc, and it is interesting to observe the advances made in the past years in gaming systems, many of which are positively reflected in "FAB: Bulge".
Many past systems suffer from what Arunas alluded to - the search for "solutions" by generating your typical 3:1 or 4:1 ratio on a board where there is no "fog of war" other than your typical CRT table, and things devolve to just searching for that last combat point to shift a column on the CRT. Games such as WiF, for all their great aspects, suffer from this aspect significantly. This is certainly not the case in the FAB series rules, which was a wonderful discovery! Rather, I really felt the game system pushing the need for flexibility and risk-taking within the framework of a 'fog of war' situation, knowing that time is against you (at least as the Germans ) and you must make decisions on the fly to the best of your knowledge and adaptability. All of this is incorporated into a system that is quick and enjoyable, allowing us to generate an interesting and challenging experience on the board in the space of a few hours (for those of us also faced with "time criticality" in our daily lives ).
So. In short - great game system, and I would recommend playing to anyone, and am looking forward to our next session. Well done to the game designer!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Sam Carroll(spartax)United States
Urbana
Illinois
-
By the way, I encourage you to submit an abbreviated report to the Wargames on Your Table geeklist:
Wargames on your table - February 2020
- [+] Dice rolls