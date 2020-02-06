Recommend
2 Posts
Paths of Glory» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Invading the Netherlands - Plan 1912 - A historical variant playthrough session report
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- rikter andersson(jjpunk)Sweden
-
Hi, if you have been reading the different threads on this forum you have probably stumbled upon Krister Dahlgrens variant of PoG which can be found here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1626288/my-variant-rules-ca...
This variant includes the historically planned advance through the Netherlands to secure the northern flank and broaden the scope of the attack on the left French flank. It also contains several card and rule changes to enhance both the gameplay and historical representation.
This is being played in the Tabletop Simulator module which allows the game to be played in real-time.
You can find Tabletop simulator on steam and you can find this specific variant on the Tabletops workshop here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2360700/tabletop-simulator-...
Through subsequent play-testing, trial and error, the variant has been polished and expanded upon in several ways to make it a grand experience.
Where the question of the Netherlands and the factors its war participation would have had on the overall war is represented as close as it could be while adhering to gameplay.
This game will be played between me and my good friend KJ and I'll hopefully be able to update routinely.
Setting up the game:
The first obvious change is The Netherlands:
Their entry is defined by either the CP player executing Guns of August plan 1912 or going ahead and executing the original Guns of August, with an option to go into The Netherlands later.
- Opening turns -
Turn 1:
To prevent BEF from fully reinforcing in Amsterdam or Antwerp and then threaten GE7 I neglected the usual 15 on Sedan for 10 on Brussel and 5 on Sedan hoping to get lucky.
Both BEF and Sedan got reduced but AP managed to roll well with the french even holding in Sedan after an equal diceroll.
The reduced BEF retreating to Antwerp (supply threat to Antwerp is now hindered by the Amsterdam port) still poses a threat on Nijmegen but would hopefully now not be able to stop a quick pummel of the Amsterdam fort.
Worth noting that BEF has been changed, now it will disappear when the second of the two BR reinforcements are played. Thus the BEFs presence on the board will be only transitory as it was in history, where the small but well trained BEF performed well but was quickly decimated by this new form of war.
With BEF in Antwerpen and heavy attacks on Tarnopol in the east on Austria-Hungary the AP develop threats. In the attacks the AH tarnopol army gets destroyed, but a heroic 6 dice from the Austrian army at least temporarily stops the two Russian armies from advancing.
With a reduced GE7 in Nijmegen due to the strategic flooding in the beginning of the war, either Landwher or SR of german corps will have to be used to break the Amsterdam Garrison in a timely fashion.
With no Landwehr the CP makes an SR action and puts 2 German Corps in Amsterdam as well as securing konigsberg and Uzghorod with corps.
The rest of the turns played out with the normal Russian attacks in the east and Amsterdam slowly being whittled down.
After all new GE reinforcement going west and with very lucky rolls the CP player manages to dig in up to level 2 in two ops plays. (The pawns representing trench reminders.)
The French however are already fully reinforced due to Amsterdam costing valuable time for CP to get in attacks on the weakened French lines. As Historically Moltke cut the northern corridor through southern Netherlands to both avoid the political and time costs that a commitment north would have brought. Now while CP gets an extra VP and can pressure Ostend more effeciently, it will have to wait as an undisturbed France can already start attacks against CP controlled Sedan.
This along with British counterattacks where an early Mine attack and a high roll the AP causes heavy casualties on the Germans.
- Important cards -
Worth to note that the mobilization phase has several cards that changes the dynamic of this phase, some of the most impactful cards can be seen here:
British War Subsidies
Note that British war subsidies is a non asterisk yellow event. Meaning it can come back over and over. It is vital for both bringing up the French and the extra allied rp comes in handy with the Netherlands also using allied rp.
Geoffre vs Moltke
Moltke is now represented in a battle for the Marne, meaning the BEF gets to participate in a CP advance into deep France or just to help pressure Sedan and snag that WS.
A AP player who manages to weaken CP controlled sedan or hastily taken Brussel can now counterattack, where if succesfull they will cause the nervous breakdown of Moltke as historically happened. Limiting German counteroffensives til Falkenhayn is played.
The Von Spee trap
While experienced players get their RPs done early, offensive play or certain circumstances might lead to the AP letting their RP turn wait till the end round where they can often comfortably play any missed RP.
The Von Spee card can thus be used in CP ar6 to force AP to forgo that or pay a VP. Also effectively guessing the APs remaining card in hand after exhaustive play lets the CP also be able to use Von Spee to frustrate the AP who then is forced to play their planned event or reinforcements for OPs.
- Serbian front -
In the variant the flank attacks does not let the attacker fire first, this is represented by cards, instead it shifts the fire column, either right for the attacker if successful or right for the defender when they fail.
Here with the quick SR of a German corps through the Sud Armé event, which now incorporates an SR, the CP prepares to follow up with an attack on the Serbs.
Despite failing a flank and Putnik being played, making the battle a 6 army vs 5 army. The CP manages to roll just a bit better and smash the Serbian army, pushing into Belgrade where failed Siege rolls will and other distractions forcing the Coup De Grace of the Serbs to wait.
- The Near East -
Here is where the CP makes the great breakthrough. In limited the CP gets the YLD army as no other corps except one German Corps, and one more when the Bezlin-Baghdad railroad is built, can operate on the NE map.
Even with a slightly bigger deck the CP player was extraordinarily lucky and got the card on the first draw. The AP player, having been successfully pressuring the Germans, have only the original 3 corps Russian line left to withstand the YLD assault.
Even with distractions on the western front the AP had a massive misfortune and drew neither MEF, Severe Weather, Enver Pasha nor Yudenitch. All cards that could have delayed the YLD for reinforcements to come in.
A very rare case of bad luck and lacking shame the CP player capitalized and broke through to Baku. It will remain to see if Yudenitch can still come out and remain as a threat.
NE for turkey is worth mentioning has many more events that impact that part of the map. With Turkey being more powerful in limited, they have some extra anxious things looming in later parts of the war with the Total War deck.
- The East -
In the east the situation have been very stable for both players as the Russians have been satisfied with grinding AH RP and playing reinforcement cards.
While calm the brittle konigsberg garrison will have to think of something as all German reinforcements have gone west to whitstand the fully RP'd French.
The only thing holding the Russians back is the knowledge of Rennenkampf luring in the CP's hand - discovered after Cloak and dagger was played.This card represents the disastrous hesitation of Rennenkampf during the beginning battle between the 8th German army and the Russian advance. Letting the 8th encircle and destroy each in piecemeal.
AP will have to expend 1 or 2 ops to threaten and attack in hopes of removing rennenkampf.
- The coming turns -
The CP has suffered badly in the west but stabilized with good trench rolls. They also enjoy the extra VP from Amsterdam while Antwerp will probably change hands with every move. CP will also have to look to garrison Amsterdam as British corps can move over the English canal and threaten the northern flank by OOS threats.
Meanwhile Russian reinforcements that have come in causes a deep anxiety for both Hindenburg and Ludendorff as their demands for more reinforcements to the east have gone neglected.
The positive thing for CP is Turkey succeeding in their Caucasus offensive. Taking Baku and hopefully in quick succession letting them redeploy and distract the British.
However as the CP declared war on the Netherlands they have lost a vital neutral port for imports. The Grand Fleet will soon play its major part in letting the CP pay for their hunger and adhering to the old Schlieffen plan.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Feb 6, 2020 8:53 pm (Total Number of Edits: 5)
- Posted Tue Feb 4, 2020 1:01 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- rikter andersson(jjpunk)Sweden
-
Re: Plan 1912 - A historical variant playthrough session report- Turn 6-10 -
''For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind''
- The West -
In the west the brunt of the fighting took place. With repeated attacks from British and French forces, augmented by air superiority and hurricane barrage, causing extreme casualties on the German forces. At one point the Germans being down to 1(!) German Corp.
A breakthrough only stopped by the timely intervention of Mackensen who swiftly took command of the Army group. Reinvigorating the defences and repulsing subsequent attacks.
German War Industry (The replacement name for Rathenau) kicking in giving that needed +1 GE RP. Along with heavy RP's the front stabilized and the Germans could recover.
In contrast this gave AP room to get out all reinforcements as well as leaving the CP without the much vaunted German corps needed on the eastern front. With Total War now not being able to be reached until fall 1915 the CP has to carry the limited war punches in Europe, while dashing out their own in the NE. While racing to TW is still viable, it is no longer a strategy on its own.
A careful card management, as the reshuffles are a bit further apart, is crucial to not waste a card that is soon needed.
- The east -
AP having all their Russian armies in place and a trench in insterberg hold out in their dugouts. Checking any CP advance with determination.
Slowly the Russian build up their momentum to either keep digging in or make movements against the Austrians who sits waiting for a threat that isn't coming.
In the variant, Italy is not a foregone conclusion. They can just like history wait for the proper time and while 2 war status and the forces they provide can be crucial, the timing is no longer a must for AP.
An inactive Italy from AP of course frees many armies for the eastern front. Especially as Romania had to be laid for the War Status.
Being slow to shed old habits, these Austrian armies are being bound by an empty threat. CP in the variant thus always has to make the agonizing choice to use these armies and overwhelm the Russian, leaving Italy open to stab them in the back or sit patiently and guard for a threat that might never realize.
Italy is now also not an empty threat offensively.
In total war Italy can coordinate an actual offensive that represents the late capabilities of the Italian army. Whit both Arditi and Alpine troops used in an attack, even if a stack has to only be Italians, the Italians can break or severely weaken an arrogantly small defence from the Austrians.
- Near East -
In 1915 Fetva Emini on the behest of the Ottoman government declared the great Ottoman Jihad, urging all people to throw off the colonial yoke of the oppressive entente powers, spurs an increase in Turkish commitment. The Jihad is a fascinating card. A yellow event, a 2 ops and 1 ws while giving urgent needed offensive bonus to TU units and a guaranteed trench (!) in Constantinople.
This was what was needed to thwart Churchills planned invasion, after failing to force the Dardanelles the MEF was later repulsed by the invigorated TU forces. MEF, having to retreat, is eliminated.
Jihad, akin to Guns Of August enabling Rape of Belgium, however comes with the great cost of enabling the AP to spread the horrific acts that were done to the Armenian populace. Letting the AP score a VP in Total War. Jihad thus is a powerful card that is easy to get out of the deck, but one has to be careful to not use this enticing card too easily, lest it costs you in the long run.
With the Caucasus secure the YLD army pushes down and threatens Basra.
Along with Awhaz now being a VP to represent persian Oil, the TU units prepare to storm the Basra fort. Thus ending British presence in the region.
- Balkans -
The Serbs fought valiantly but was in the end put down as German alpine troops and flamethrowers burned them out from their dugouts.
Putnik having just passed away could not take command to save the situation.
Meanwhile the entry of Romania puts pressure on the already strained Austrians. However with Bulgaria now not able to enter the Near East, they are already set up and ready to deal with the brave Romanians.
- The Grand Fleet sets sail -
While much looks bright for the CP, their choice to commit to the Netherlands now comes back to haunt them. The ports now blockaded tightens the noose, forcing the High Sea Fleet to do battle.
While repulsing the Grand Fleet for now, it came at a much greater strategic cost for the Imperial Navy than the Royal Fleet.
Soon the Grand Fleet could sail again, re-laying mines in the strait and freshly repaired the noose is again tightened.
In the variant, the independent airforce is called Resource Shortage to represent what was the severe hampering of CP effectiveness as crucial resources had to be rationed, at the expense of the war effort. CP will soon thus have to fair with 2 less GE RP each turn.
Will the High Seas Fleet do limited battle again and force off the blockade and risk not coming back until an eventual US navy presence removes the card? Or do a daring attack on the main Royal Navy at Jutland?
The coming turns will be crucial, the CP's might is in the 3 Total War german armies that have yet to come in but at the same time the Austrians face the hard choice between threatening Italy and reinforcing Galicia.
The AP faces the hard choice between reinforcing The Near East, bringing in Italy, landing in Salonika, staying defensive or hopefully pushing the Germans to the breaking point. Romania is a distraction for the CP but at the same time leaves a weak southern flank open if exploited.
Pressure is on the CP to find those extra Russian VP's in lieu of the Italian ones. How far off is the revolution? And what of the Americans? Only time will tell.
-
-
- Last edited Sat Feb 8, 2020 11:08 am (Total Number of Edits: 9)
- Posted Thu Feb 6, 2020 7:19 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls