- Robert ChesterIreland
-
Introduction
The second series of Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid by Jerry White and GMT games has been on my radar for some time, so I decided to skip the first game on the Dambusters Raid, as the theme is not as attractive to me and the reviews and comments I had read suggested that something really special was implemented for the Doolittle Raid game. Also, I had just read Max Hastings’ superb Chastise on the mission and his rather negative summation of the results (it is known locally as the Mohne Dam Disaster, killing mostly slave labourers) put me off the Dambusters raid for the moment.
I was very lucky to pick the game up for half the original price as a used purchase on BGG, in fact I have now bought several second hand games through the site and have yet to be disappointed, gamers seem to take great care with their purchases and most of my used acquisitions arrive more like new than second hand.
Initial Impressions
Although it looks to have minimal components as there is plenty of spare room in the slim box, as usual from GMT in general and from this designer in particular, the game pieces are to the highest quality, five different size counters, a large paper map, player aids, three small maps, nicely printed rule book and other documents all in colour. The artwork on the counters is to the highest standard, you know very quickly what they represent and their variety assists in remembering their function.
And yet this does present an initial challenge in that the rule book is sixty plus pages long, and while the game doesn’t have the most counters I have ever seen in a game, it appears to have the most variation in counters. Thankfully, closer scrutiny of the components reveals that in fact the game is not as daunting as it may first appear, for example the rule book is not a traditional double column design but single, and also it has a wide margin with historical information on the raid again reducing the available space for text. Given that each of the five principal game sections, Planning, Naval, Flight, Attack and Denouement (what happens after the Raid) use an average of ten pages each, the rules are not as complex or arduous as imagined. As one of my pet dislikes is book keeping, the absence of paper logs and update sheets is a real bonus for me.
If you have played any of the designers other games, many of the game mechanics will be vaguely familiar as he uses some of his regular beats to resolve actions and outcomes. Also, the player aids make it possible to dive straight in to the various phases, which in this game are oddly reversed, in that you start learning with the Attack Phase and work backwards to the Planning phase. My guess is that the designer started here as the early Planning phase may seem a little dry, better to start with the more interesting (depending on your point of view) segment to engage the player, then work backwards via the Flight and Naval phases to the set-up of the entire mission.
For novice war gamers the decision to present the game in reverse chronology works exceptionally well, rather like the movie Memento, by learning the action in reverse, you slowly get to understand the implications of decisions made during the planning and training phase. In the event, I read through the rules over a couple of nights and using the players aids I decided to play the game ‘in order’ from Planning to Denouement.
The very welcome 34 x 22 inch map is superb, but not actually used for the entire game, rather the player moves from east to west on the four sections applicable to each phase. Action switches to the target maps once the bombing runs begin. I’m not sure the map could be bettered, although as a personal choice if it had been bigger I would not have minded. As stated elsewhere, the game occupies a fair bit of space, just not as much as some have claimed, and anyway the bigger the better works for me. A sheet of cheap plexiglass or even a cheap picture frame is a must to keep the map flat and steady.
Playing the Game
I’m not going to give a blow by blow of every move and the detailed play of the five phases, there are some good video play-throughs that cover this well elsewhere, rather I will look at features of the game, it’s systems and how they integrate into giving the player an experience of the Doolittle Raid.
It is clear that Jerry White has decided to go deep in this game, very deep in fact, luckily as stated already without giving in to overly complex rules to solve the game dynamics. I have read reviews that suggest that the design is a little bit too detailed and fiddly, however I would disagree with this view. It is clear that the designer has decided to make the definitive solitaire study of the scenario and in doing so he has left no turn un-stoned in order to offer a complete experience. Make no mistake, the game goes to great lengths to offer every conceivable possibility and variation of outcome.
My thoughts on game play are as follows:-
1. The Planning and Training Section is superbly thought out, and reflects the challenges faced by Jimmy Doolittle and the flight crews. The January to April dates and their activities are somewhat abstracted, but each months tasks and operations are clearly defined and very easy to understand. The preparation of potential landing sites in Russia and China lends a degree of tension, as it forces the player to consider the latter part of the mission and what will ultimately happen to the flight crews. As an innovative approach to starting a game, this element is a winner in my view, and creates a scene setter for what is to follow. The actions closely mirror the lead in to the actual raid with Doolittle himself a powerful influencer during these four months. In my play through, due to a combination of a couple of poor dice results and even poorer choices on my behalf, I failed to get the second Task Force co-operation from Nimitz, so I was not off to a great start.
2. The Naval and Flight Sections are very familiar to regular gamers in that they mostly consist of updating the weather, drawing hazards, resolving their outcomes and expending fuel as you move progressively across the map to the targets in Japan. The game even has a mini Carrier*sub section if attacked, a very clever distillation of a much more complex scenario and again kudos to the designer on making this just detailed enough to be realistic but not overly complex to implement. The role of secrecy and the enemies alert status is initially hard to grasp, but can be worked out best during play. Also, there’s some confusion over the roles of the submarines, but a published ‘errata’ sheet on BGG has explained this more clearly. Again, my own play-through was poorly planned by me and resulted in a lucky torpedo hit on the Hornet, as such the game ended. So I started again, from here on in, this is my second complete attempt at the game. This was one game where having to re-start due to failure was no imposition, as the early Planning phase is equally compelling as the other segments. I got really close to Japan during the Naval Phase in game two, but drew eleven(!) sea hazards which precipitated an emergency launch. I got my six flights away but lost a B-25 to a botched take-off.
*The complex 1980s game
3. The Attack Section is played on three separate maps for Toyko, Negoya and Osaka, in reality the raid bombed other targets but the three supplied are adequate. Here is where I made an upgrade and copied, laminated and blew up the maps to A3 size (11 x 17 inches). This section represents the meat of the game, and as such is probably the most complex, a pad and pencil are handy to keep modifiers and other data in view. Targets are ‘acquired’ by dice rolls, and again the drawing of hazards and their resolution is the key mechanic. Bombs are detonated without recourse to dice rolls, getting them on target is an entirely different matter.
4. The Denouement Section is a sort of mission debrief with dice rolls to determine crew outcomes and a macro view of the raid, its damage and even the political implications. If a game includes the ‘mood’ of some of the key figures, you know the designer has worked very hard to be inclusive of every aspects of the raid event. It also becomes clear that this is not a ‘winning’ or ‘losing’ game, more a degree of success or failure, with the overall judgement being the raid had very strict limitations despite the enormous resource commitment to pull it off. There are a huge number of factors to comsider during the debrief, all of which add to the flavour of the game.
Overall, there is nothing new or radical in the game mechanics, the designer uses well known operations and modification indices and it is very clear what the object of the actions are during each phase and turn within the phases. There are lots of little phase and turn markers and small turn tracks to keep the choices logged and the game moving along. Choices are not quite as varied as first appears, after all, this is a study of one raid, the history and consequences of which are thoroughly documented. In this regard I recommend the superb ‘Target Tokyo’ by James M. Scott also noted by the designer, it’s the best overall study of the mission and is thoroughly researched with some new insights. I read the book as I played the game and am very impressed at how the designer compressed the mission elements for the game. From reading the book, it is clear historical accuracy is never compromised to create artificial tension or unrealistic outcomes which would ruin the immersion factor.
Personal Additions
Given the large number and variety of game counters, I scouted around for suitable multi-slot containers so that I could cleanly divide these by both the five phases and then their type/function.
I copied the idea of another BGG member and used three small boxes with the varied counters in ‘play order’, so finding that odd little counter was less of a chore. It could be quite difficult to play the game without well sorted counters. Luckily the three counter boxes just fit inside the game box!
The only other additions I added were a few ‘Explosion’ counters from designs I’ve made for other games to indicate sites bombed or where attacks have taken place. One glorious aspect of this game is that I didn’t feel any additional counters are required, the ones I made are purely for my own amusement and not essential. If only the same could be said for some of my other games.
Conclusion
I’ll start by saying that as good as it is, this game may not be for everyone, although I urge any serious gamer to try it. The depth and detail of the design does lead to a long but very enjoyable play time, I estimate the full game needs approximately six hours to complete (around 10 hours the first time), so this may be a weekend game or one a player will have to leave set up for a few consecutive nights. Players looking for a short, sharp experience will find this game may not be for them. The Doolittle Raid itself may also have limited appeal (or may not), the designer admits as much in his notes at the end of the rule book.
However, this game improves vastly on the wash, rinse and repeat formula that other games use to create longer game campaigns, but that inevitably lead to repetition. In the Doolittle Raid, when you have exhausted a phase, you move on to the next with its challenges and outcomes before boredom sets in. There’s nothing stopping a gamer playing any one of the shorter phases of the game out of turn if that suits, again this would be entirely possible (the game comes with a very comprehensive 40 page Scenario booklet), but to get the full appreciation of what the designer has implemented, you need to play the whole game. Finishing the entire mission is both an achievement in itself and immensely satisfying (and exhausting) whatever the result.
War games exist in a strange cultural bubble, part game, part history lesson, part entertainment and occasionally with a degree of educational tool for good measure. As such, measuring the worth of any game is similar to judging a movie, book or play on its immediate merits. In terms of the choice of scenario, it’s long been argued among gamers and designers that ‘raid type’ games are very well suited to solitaire scenarios given the opponent of the raid is usually in a fixed position and would offer limited scope for another player anyway.
Therefore the choice of the Doolittle Raid for a single player is absolutely right, the scenario fits the game design perfectly. Those thinking that simply reading the excellent books available on the mission will give a sense of the achievement by Doolittle, his crews and the thousands of personnel at all levels of the services who assisted, should really try this game, as it adds an extra dimension that other media cannot match.
Then we have the decision to give the player the whole scenario from planning in the months before the raid to a section on what occurs immediately after and beyond. Had the designer featured a section on the further careers of the principal belligerents it would not have surprised me, such was the effort expended to tell the complete story. As such the game has a novelistic feel to it, especially broken down into the five key chapters (phases). This game excels at telling a long and involving story and a compelling one at that, even if it doesn’t have too many roll playing aspects for those who like that experience.
The word ‘Masterpiece’ is often overused. From reviews of current cinema releases to the latest literary tomes, reviewers seem to be ever on the look-out for the latest masterpiece, even though that title cannot be bestowed on any but the rarest work because the key factor in deciding if something is a ‘Masterpiece’ as well as the merits of the production itself, is usually time. One only has to look at the forgotten works by even more forgotten authors, film makers and playwrights to see that over time, fashions, cultural relativism and taste change to a degree that it is usually only with hindsight that one can declare something as still relevant and valuable. Very occasionally, one can declare something an ‘instant classic’.
I think the same can be said for our gaming culture in assessing a game’s merits. Luckily, we seem to be going through a bit of a golden age at the moment (early 2020) for board games, the list of upcoming titles from the main producers is a signifier of a very healthy market.
That Jerry White happened to select the Doolitte Raid and had the experience (especially from his Operation Chastise game) and knowledge to produce this magnum opus is pure happenstance, however it appears all of the pieces were in place to give this game the opportunity to become what it is.
Given that he is all but a one-man-band as both lead designer and artist on this game, I’m going to declare that in my view this game is his masterpiece. I’ve no doubt that some of his games may well be more popular and others may sell more units, and given time he may even go on to surpass this game, I certainly hope he does. But it is clear from my two complete plays of the game, that the theme, design, artwork, depth and production have all been perfectly blended and clearly show signs of a being a labour of love. Thankfully GMT supported this product to give the gaming world this ‘instant classic’.
If you are looking for that elusive ‘immersive’ experience from a strategy war game, then this is the one to acquire. I also think that what has been achieved has that hard to quantify quality of ‘likeability’. I own some of the acknowledged greats of the strategic war game genre, and as great as they are (D-Day at Omaha Beach for example), I don’t feel any attachment to some of the games. In the case of DDAOB, it’s hard to like a game of such attrition and waste, and the game is almost impossible to win!
I think in twenty or thirty years time when this game will probably be OOP, and is fetching multiples of its original price on auction sites, gamers will look back on Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid and see its obvious merits in providing a superbly rich, deep and utterly satisfying experience, and also noting that it is a cut above even the best of modern designs for the period.
I look forward to taking this game out a couple of times a year and diving headlong into modelling this complex and risky operation, one which although of limited strategic merit in itself, had profound psychological repercussions for Japan and dire consequences for the Chinese who harboured the crews with upwards of a quarter of a million retaliatory casualties. The raid changed the course of the war in focussing the Japanese navy on what was to be the decisive showdown at Midway, therefore the Doolittle raid can be said to have consequences well above and beyond it’s initial outcome.
I have no hesitation in saying this is the now the best game in my collection.
Rob Chester
February 2020
PS, I have no connection whatsoever to Jerry White or GMT Games other than as a satisfied customer.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Christian van SomerenNetherlands
Groningen
Groningen
- Very well written review, thanks. I just picked up this game myself, looking forward to trying it out.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Aaron BedardUnited States
Somerville
Massachusetts
-
Outstanding. One of the best and most thorough reviews I've read in ages.
I really needed to read it too. I've owned the game for a few months now, but every time I think about the cost of entry - organizing the counters, sorting through the many play-aids, deciding to start at the beginning (which also feels more natural to me) or with the bombings and move backwards, which videos to watch.. I just wind up overwhelmed and reaching for something else. Narrative generators are far and away my favorite corners of this hobby, so I know I need to tackle this one eventually. Your words really give that fact a whole new sense of urgency. Thank you.
Also, great Wild Bunch avatar! One of the best ever.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Robert ChesterIreland
-
Aaron,
Thanks for the positive comments.
If narrative driven games are your thing I strongly urge you to try this game, this is the best story generator game I have ever played, and leaves games like Target for Today and The Hunters trailing in it's wake. Sort the 600 counters into three of these, once done you'll never have to do it again and they'll fit inside the game box.
https://www.google.com/aclk?sa=L&ai=DChcSEwiXp9bqxLvnAhUFsO0...
I have artwork done for these boxes with every counter covered, if you want I can share with you.
Rob
- [+] Dice rolls
- Jeremy (Jerry) White
-
"Cultural bubble..." Very nice phrase. Agree entirely with your contention that the wargame occupies a strange place in media and history, or whatever ('strange' is my insertion).
Thanks for the thought-provoking review. Much appreciated.
- [+] Dice rolls