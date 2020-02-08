Recommend
The Rise of Blitzkrieg: The Fall of France, 1940» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Gareth Simon Solitaire Session #1a (GS-SS)
gareth simon
This was a solitaire game to learn the rules and the flow of the game prior to playing a ‘real’ game. It is not a review of the rules, per se, though the rules will be mentioned as and where relevant to the play.
I recently read two articles by JA Gunsburg on the opening of this campaign –
Gunsburg JA - The Battle of the Belgian Plain, 12-14 May 1940; The First Great Tank Battle
Gunsburg JA - The Battle of Gembloux, 14-15 May 1940; The 'Blitzkrieg' Checked
The Journal of Military History, Vol. 56, No. 2 (Apr., 1992) and Vol. 64, No. 1 (Jan., 2000)
He argues that the French army was in fact a match for the German as far as armoured warfare goes, and that the result of the Battle of Gembloux proved this. Unfortunately, the Germans had a bigger army (or rather, more armies), and the successful 1st French Army was forced to retreat by the German army breaking through at Sedan and sweeping round its southern flank and threatening its rear area.
I therefore decided that the French would open with the “Gembloux gambit”, and pack their tanks into the northern army, expecting a German assault through Holland and Belgium (the Allies historically having actually seen a captured a copy of the original German invasion plan), and hoping/expecting (a gaming possibility) that Liege would deflect the initial German advance around to the north of the map.
The game begins with the German player drawing one of the four Victory Condition cards and revealing it to the Allies. A second card is drawn and examined by the German player but is kept secret from the Allies. These cards are tucked safely away (under the edge of the board, for example) so nobody can see, and the two undrawn ones are tucked away also.
The revealed card is for the Channel Ports, the hidden card is for Paris.
At the end of the game, the German player can chose one of his two cards as his victory condition, if there has been no “Sudden Death” victory during the game – either the Allies capturing a German “base” - one of the three German boxes on the eastern edge of the map - or the Germans taking five Allied infantry units prisoner (British infantry each counting as two units).
Infantry surrender if they are eliminated while out of supply. To be in Supply a unit must be able to trace a line of friendly areas back to a friendly base – Paris for the Allies or one of the three areas in Germany for the Germans. Tanks don’t surrender, they are just eliminated and recycled, as are eliminated infantry that were in-supply when lost; they return to the map in the next turn into the appropriate Replacement Box.
Allied units in a fortress or a port area are always in supply. Allied infantry in a port may make a Strategic Move by sea, but only to England and out of the game, to escape capture.
The Sequence of Play (Rule 5) is –
Planning Phase
German Operation Phase
Allied Operation Phase
End Phase
The Operation Phase is the two players playing a card each, one after the other, until either both have passed or the cards run out.
The Planning Phase is when the two players chose their cards for the Turn – 8 for the German and 6 for the Allies. Whoever has “Momentum” – initially the Germans have 3 points of it – can spend a point to buy an extra card, so the Germans buy 2 more cards (Momentum now reduced to 1). Both sides get a free “Fog of War” card to use for bluffing in combat, as an extra card.
Momentum is a sort of ‘morale’ bonus that lets you perform extra activities when you are doing well in the Game. There is a track that records it, with a marker moving back and forth as it is expended and gained, though with a maximum of 3 points allowed to be held. You can see the Momentum track at the top of the photos below.
Click on the photos below for see an expanded view.
GS-SS #1 – Initial Allied Deployment
GS-SS #2 – Initial German Deployment
Note that the German base areas are hidden from Allied view. There are two little flat-packed boxes supplied which you can fold out and use as masks. You only need three of the ‘halves’, but you can then use the complete boxes to hold the game pieces and they will fit neatly in the game box.
Except for “Base” areas – Paris and the three German bases in Germany, stacking is limited to 4 units – though 4 units from each side may be in an area for combat. British and French units can only stack together after the “Command Control” card is played to allow it.
There is a special rule for Turn One (5.2) – a “Turn Zero” if you like, in which the French can discard any of their cards from their hand to make Tactical moves into Belgium, and infantry may move as if they were tanks – which move a second area if the first one entered was friendly. Belgium counts as friendly to the Allies at the start of the game, and the terrain defensive modifiers you see on the map in Belgium represent Belgian troops and defences, which the Germans have to fight even if there are no physical units present.
The French discard three cards and push three of their armies forward.
Tactical moves are normally made in the Operations Phase by playing Operation cards, of which the French have 2 in their deck and the Germans 4.
GS-SS #3 – French “turn zero” opening redeployment into Belgium
My plan for the Germans was to make two attacks in the north and one in the centre, depending on circumstances. They had in their hand 3 Operation (movement) cards and 2 Breakthrough (follow-on) cards, plus tactical advantage cards and a strategic redeployment card.
You will see from the map that the roads coming out of the three German base areas have different lines of advance through Belgium and do not connect until they are over the French border.
The Germans then make their first Operational move, playing an Operations card and attacking Liege with 3 tanks and 1 infantry from their northernmost “box”.
GS-SS #4 – German assault on Liege
They play two tactical cards – each reducing Liege’s defensive value (+2) by one (and gaining a Momentum point from one of the cards – taking their Momentum back to 2 points), meaning that Liege is worth 0 on defence and so the Germans drive straight in without needing to roll the dice.
They then play a Breakthrough card (played following a victorious battle, which allows any tanks involved to make a Tactical move) to move the 3 German tanks to attack Bruxelles.
GS-SS #5 – German Breakthrough assault on Bruxelles
The heroic defenders of Bruxelles roll a 6 with their one dice (+1 defensive value), but the Germans roll 3 dice (+2 for units and +1 for Tank Superiority), giving them a 6, 3, 1, to chose from – they choose wisely - so again the Germans are successful. You can’t play another Breakthrough on a Breakthrough battle, so this force comes to a halt.
This German advance gives them an open road past the French army via Mons, so the French play an Operation card and advance 4 units (2 infantry and 2 tanks) from Ghent to attack Bruxelles.
GS-SS #6 – French assault on Bruxelles
The attacking French have 2 dice (maximum of +2 for number of units in a battle), the Germans have +2 for units, +1 for Tank superiority, and +1 for an Air Support card. The French roll a double-5, the Germans a 5, double-3 and 1.
As this is a ‘real’ battle – with units on both sides, I will describe the full Combat procedure (Rule 8.1) here.
The attacker first declares his use of tactical cards, placing them face down. This is where the Fog of War card comes in to play, to maybe bluff the defender into playing a card. Play two cards and he knows you mean business.
The defender then puts his tactical cards, if any, down and the attacker’s are revealed.
You then work out the attacker’s factors and roll the appropriate number of dice, from 0-4 (maximum). If he rolled more than two dice, he then chooses only TWO of them as his attack value. Two is the maximum number of dice used to determine the combat result.
You then work out the defender’s factors and roll the dice in the same manner, and again chose no more than two.
You will note that the defender knows the attacker’s choice before he chooses his two dice.
To WIN the battle, you need a higher total than your opponent. If you want to inflict a casualty, you must play a double. You might actually want to inflict a casualty more than you want to win the battle, and if you know (defender) or think (attacker with a low score) that you can’t win, you might want to guarantee that casualty (if you can).
Note that Momentum points are gained in two ways - for inflicting casualties AND also for winning a battle as the defender (but not as the attacker). If both sides inflict casualties, the Momentum gain cancels out the loss.
The Germans cannot match the French total of 10 with any two of their dice, so they chose the double-3 to ensure the French also lose a unit – a double means a loss is inflicted on the opponent regardless of outcome, The French win the battle, forcing the Germans to retreat back to Liege, and both lose a unit, the French infantry, the German a tank. These losses are placed on the Turn track for the next turn, when they will be placed in the appropriate Replacement Box for recruiting back into the game.
GS-SS #7 – German retreat to Liege
Note that the retreating units are placed on the road back to Liege to indicate that they can’t be used by the Germans in their next operation phase (note that each play of a card is an Operations Phase, so the units will be available again after their next card play).
Fog of War: Only while typing this did I notice that Tank superiority is only available for the attacker! The Germans should only have been on 3 dice in the battle. This is why we play practice games or follow an example of game play by actually playing it through on the map – to spot the nuances of the rules. The French might have got away without a casualty, which would have given them a Momentum point for eliminating an enemy unit. As both sides lost a unit, they cancelled each other out.
The Germans then play an Operations card to launch their second attack, 3 tanks and 1 infantry unit, against Dordrecht.
GS-SS #8 – German assault on Dordrecht
The Dutch defenders (+1 defence) roll a 6, but the Germans are rolling three dice, +2 for units and +1 for tanks, and are able to overmatch the Dutch.
Capturing Dordrecht indicates the collapse of Holland, and the Germans can now trace a supply line through it without needing to garrison it. Holding every area in Belgium will cause it to collapse and become ‘friendly’ to the Germans also, at least for tracing supply.
The Germans then play another Breakout card and attack Ghent with their tanks. The infantry has to be left behind as only tanks can make a breakout move, but, unlike at Liege, it doesn’t have to stay there as a garrison.
GS-SS #9 – German Breakthrough assault on Ghent
Ghent easily falls to the Germans, who are now threatening the rear of the French in Bruxelles.
The French now have a dilemma. They have one Operation card left for moving. They have three choices –
Retreat to Mons and keep their line of supply/retreat open
Attack Liege
Attack Ghent
Attacking will put them on equal dice with the Germans as tank superiority only applies when attacking.
Defeat would mean they would likely be cut off by the Germans and subsequently attacked when out of supply – which reduces the number of your combat dice by one (and lost infantry become prisoners of war).
Victory at Ghent would push the Germans back to Dordrecht and away from the Channel Ports, and open up a line of supply through Lille.
Victory at Liege would give them the protection of the fortress and supply, as fortresses provide supply to friendly troops; they would be cut off but also be a threat to the Germans.
Remembering what happened at Metz and Sedan in1870, the French play an Operation card and advance to Mons.
GS-SS #10 – French retreat to Mons
The Germans then play a Logistics card to make a Strategic Move, and move 2 units around in friendly areas, bringing an infantry unit in to Liege from Germany, and moving the infantry from Dordrecht to Ghent.
GS-SS #11 – Germans reinforce the Panzers
The Allies play their last card – “Command Control” – which will allow British and French units to stack and move together.
The Germans then played their last Operations card – Rommel (for it is he) sweeps out of the wilderness and attacks Libramont with the regulation 3 tanks and 1 infantry.
GS-SS #12a – German assault on Libramont
The French have 2 infantry (+2) and +1 for the defensive factor = 3 dice.
The Germans have 2 for units (+2), +1 for tanks and one for the “Rommel” card - +1 for a tank attack = 4 dice.
GS-SS #12b – Battle at Libramont
The attacker reveals his dice first, so the French know they have lost to a double-5, so they chose their double-2 so they inflict a hit, as does the double-5.
The French must retreat, and have two choices, but as the Germans had tank superiority they chose where the French go, and they chose Sedan, leaving the road to Vervins wide open and the French northern armies facing disaster...
GS-SS #13 – French retreat to Sedan
The Germans have now played all their cards, so, initially, I thought that the turn had ended, but then I spotted that you can spend Momentum points to make Tactical moves with units, but only 1 unit at a time…
Therefore, the army at Libramont could spend one Momentum to push a unit forward to Vervins (0 defence) and complete the encirclement of the French armies. As the Germans make the first move, in the next turn they could launch an attack with the French having to fight with one less dice for being out-of-supply, though that one unit at Vervins would likely have to face a breakout attack from the other trapped French army.
A second Momentum point could be spent to push a second unit forward, but that would leave the Momentum track on zero, and if the French managed to get a point from eliminating a German unit and gain the Momentum advantage, this would unlock some of their tactical cards for which they require to have momentum “in the bank”.
The Germans settle for the single tank into Vervins, cutting supply off to the French armies in Mons and Dinant.
GS-SS #14 – German tank advance cuts off French northern armies
End of Turn One.
Edited for pictures.
-
-
Last edited Sat Feb 8, 2020 12:03 pm
Posted Wed Feb 5, 2020 10:24 am
-
