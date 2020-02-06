Blundering Toward the Don: A Total Newcomer’s AAR

Recommend
Introduction
I’m not a huge WW2 gamer. In fact, I’m relatively new to operational games. I've played tactical and strategic-level stuff most of my gaming life. But then I read a book on Stalingrad this past summer. It was my own weird way of coping with the sudden and unexpected loss of my father-in-law to leukemia. I suppose this reignited my interest in a battle I’ve always had some interest in, even if I can’t claim to know it especially well. That’s probably why I pre-ordered a copy of Stalingrad ’42 on the P500 way back when. I wasn’t sure I’d ever get round to playing it—but I wanted it on my shelf.
At some point I ended up reading another book on Stalingrad. Between that and listening to Bruce Geryk’s podcast on it (and Matt Peterson’s History on the Table as well), the bug had bit. I knew I had to get it played.
So Stalingrad ’42 marks not only my entry into the renowned Mark Simonitch ‘4x system, but my first WW2 operational game generally. A few weeks ago I played out the first three turns of Fall Blau with a friend to try and learn the system. But since I won’t be seeing him again until nigh the end of the month, I decided to embark on a solitaire adventure of the scenario to help further get it down.
So what follows is my attempt at blundering toward the Don. My plan is to post it as I play it. I’ll be providing some photos for those (like me) who are visually inclined. I’m sure I’ll make mistakes. Feel free to point them out.
I also will not be using any of the special rules. As a total newcomer, I feel like there is more than enough in the main system for me to grapple with and try to get right. But I’ve read them, and they look good. I’m quite sure I will give them a go down the road at some point.
So, without further ado, I present…Blundering Toward the Don: A Total Newcomer’s AARAxis Turn 1 - June 28, 1942 - VP @ 0
Here's the situation: Axis forces have eight turns to secure 8 VP. Voronezh is worth 2. Rostov is worth 3. Various other smaller cities and towns area worth 1 apiece. The Axis can also get 2 VP for exiting five steps of mechanized units of the eastern map edge; another 2 for the south edge; and 1 for any German combat unit south of the Don (below row xx31)—assuming they can also maintain supply lines to those areas. The Russians, for their part, need to try and make sure that doesn't happen.
4th Panzer formed the spearhead thrust in the north. Their immediate goals are to take the VP space at Starry Oskol and drive the Russians off their defensive lines by threatening them with encirclement. After that they will likely lead the charge on Voronzeh.
Their initial attacks broke through the Russian lines, inflicting substantial casualties on the defenders and driving them east in retreat. I made a conscious decision not to go for the "Auto DS" rule for bringing 10:1 odds to bear, as amassing this many troops would reduce the number of combats I could make with 4th Panzer. Instead, I decided to (quite literally) toss the dice with 7:1 odds in multiple attacks. This had both good and bad results. The good being that with more combats, I breached a bigger hole in the line and inflicted more casualties on the Russians. The bad was that a few exceptionally poor rolls in the breakthrough combats ensured 4th Panzer took some painful step losses on its prized units. This seems like an interesting decision the German player will have to grapple with in this game.
More toward the center of the map, 6th Army did its best to start pushing forward. This produced a hole east of Volchansk and drove one group of Russians east of the Oskol river. The aim here is to take the VP space at Valuyki. From there 6th Army will be in a position to either drive northeast toward Voronezh or southeast toward Rostov—and threaten Russian supply lines as they go. As earlier, while the German thrust was successful, some bad rolls ensured some painful step losses—reducing one German motorized division to a remnant chit. Ouch.
Further to the south, the Italians worked with the 370th and 111th IDs of the 17th Army to crack the Russian line near Voroshilovsk. The fragile Italians could not have pulled this off without the assistance of both their German neighbors and their own armored division. Their goals will be to take the VP space at Voroshilovgrad, and then press south to start opening a path to Rostov.
All-in-all, I consider it a successful first turn for the Germans. It did, however, come at a price. On their next turn I will be forced to make some tough decisions as far as where to assign my replacements. There's several units that need them and any unit that receives one cannot move more than one hex and is also barred from combat. I don't want to slow down the pace of the assault, but I also don't want my panzers and mechanized units to get worn down too soon. I'm excited to see where things go from here.
Scott Jack
Halifax
Nova Scotia
- Excellent AAR!
Michael Taylor(gvchief)
Aurora
Indiana
-
Operational games, are, in my opinion, about the hardest game to play, as it's not clear what you're supposed to do and how you're supposed to do it.
I've bumbled through this scenario a couple of times myself (solo), and find the Germans taking heavy casualties and not getting that all important breakthrough. I think, but haven't proved it yet, that trying to encircle the Russians in the middle of the line would be a good strategy, but while they're encircled, you have to surround them, and then those units aren't moving the front line forward.
I think the supply limit of only two per turn for the entire front is a heavy limitation.
It's certainly not a simple situation.
-
scottjack wrote:Excellent AAR!Thanks, Scott! More to come soon.
-
gvchief wrote:Operational games, are, in my opinion, about the hardest game to play, as it's not clear what you're supposed to do and how you're supposed to do it.That makes a lot of sense. I haven't played much operational stuff, but from my limited experience, I would tend to agree. It's certainly the feeling I get in most games of GCACW.gvchief wrote:I've bumbled through this scenario a couple of times myself (solo), and find the Germans taking heavy casualties and not getting that all important breakthrough. I think, but haven't proved it yet, that trying to encircle the Russians in the middle of the line would be a good strategy, but while they're encircled, you have to surround them, and then those units aren't moving the front line forward.I suspect you are correct, here as well. If I had taken my 4th Panzer units and pushed southeast (rather than on to Voronezh), I could have tried for something like this in my game. It will be fun to experiment in future games to see just what can be pulled off.gvchief wrote:I think the supply limit of only two per turn for the entire front is a heavy limitation.Agreed. Especially as the Axis, one really has to give some thought about how to expend the available assets.
It's certainly not a simple situation.[/q]
-
Blundering Toward the Don: A Total Newcomer’s AARSoviet Turn 1 - June 28, 1942 - VP @ 0
After Axis advances, particularly in the north by 4th Panzer and friends, the Soviets try to reorganize their defenses as best they can. Full retreat units are moved to the rear to allow them time to recover, while fresh and disrupted units are pushed forward to take on the next attack wave. I don't envy those Soviet infantrymen at the front. They are being asked to trade their lives for time.
(NB: I realized very much after-the-fact that I prematurely moved the NKVD unit with the dark-blue icon. By rule, it should have waited until Axis units got within five spaces of it before being activated. As there is nothing I can really do about it now, we will just assume that in the world of this AAR, Stalin decided to send his henchmen forward a little earlier to 'bolster the morale' of the less enthusiastic troops.)
In the south, towards Rostov, I did my best to construct a forward defense along the red-hashed fortification line. The NKVD sallied forth from Rostov proper to set a good example for the rest of the troops in the line (and shoot any suspected cowards, deserters, or fascist sympathizers). I know I won't be able to hold here, but stacking up along this line will potentially allow me to make use of the Determined Defense table to cancel a retreat or two and buy some precious time.
The Axis are going to strike hard again next turn. Let's see what happens!
