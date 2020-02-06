Blundering Toward the Don: A Total Newcomer’s AAR

gvchief wrote:

Operational games, are, in my opinion, about the hardest game to play, as it's not clear what you're supposed to do and how you're supposed to do it.

gvchief wrote:

I've bumbled through this scenario a couple of times myself (solo), and find the Germans taking heavy casualties and not getting that all important breakthrough. I think, but haven't proved it yet, that trying to encircle the Russians in the middle of the line would be a good strategy, but while they're encircled, you have to surround them, and then those units aren't moving the front line forward.

gvchief wrote:

I think the supply limit of only two per turn for the entire front is a heavy limitation.