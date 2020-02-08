Recommend
Field Commander: Napoleon» Forums » Sessions
Subject: First Session: Looking for Insights/Analysis
- Geoffrey GreerUnited States
CA
-
Hi, friends.
I'm just starting to get into this game for the first time, and if I've followed all the rules correctly, I think I just lost twice in a row, on the first turn both times. I just wanted to put this out there and see if the veterans out there feel like I've done everything legally and to get any thoughts you might have.
I played the 1796 Campaign both times.
Session 1: My plan was to take Turin on the first turn (March '96), so as to be able to hold two objectives at the end of that same turn and not auto-lose the campaign. I was still getting a sense of the nature of resolving battles, so I sent a total force of (only) 27 to Turin, thinking that 3:1 would be enough to get me the automatic victory by envelopment. Meanwhile, I sent Napoleon and everybody else from Nice to face off with the enemies in Savona.
I did not account for what the Fog of War might do to me (rookie mistake), and the result ended up being 11: adding an extra garrison to the conflict and ruining my 3:1 advantage. Thus, the full field battle ensued, but with only 2 battle turns. The enemy's standing units were literally too far away for me to even inflict any damage before the battle ended, and when it did, my troops retreated back to Nice.
At this point, my understanding is I've already lost, because even if Napoleon and company succeeded in Savona, I still wouldn't be holding 2 objectives, and therefore I've triggered the automatic loss condition.
Session 2: I lasted a little bit longer, but ultimately had the same collapse. This time, I prioritized Turin and made sure to send extra troops to cover any unexpected reinforcements. I left enough behind in Nice to hold it (I thought), in case it got invaded from Savona during the enemy's turn.
The attack on Turin was overwhelming this time. The Fog of War result only had me surrender 2 supply points to the enemy, but once done, I still held greater than 3:1 advantage, so mission accomplished. I decided not to force march anyone back to Nice, just because I only had 2 supply points left, and I thought the garrison I left behind would be suitable. (I also wasn't accounting for the 9 re-supply points I was about to get, being still green on the whole turn procedure).
After resolving enemy movement, a faction of only 3 stupid enemy infantry were in Nice. I had a cavalry, an infantry, a garrison, and a fortress. I was confident this would be no problem at all. Unfortunately, we had 3 battle rounds to resolve the matter, and I was only able to eliminate 1 of the 3 enemy units. The withdraw resulted in an encampment. But now that the region is contested, it is my understanding that I do not "hold" the city, and so once again I auto-lose because I do not hold 2 objectives at the end of March '96.
Thoughts. So there are some obvious points, I think, where I can point to weak tactical choices, and of course the die-rolls don't always go one's way. Cest la vie, oui? I guess I just want to know if the experienced players feel like these two sessions played out as expected for a noob like me, or if there is something critical I'm overlooking. I feel like if I can survive this first onslaught, then I have a much better chance at making headway in the rest of the Italian Campaign, but this very first turn and the auto-kill rule are just punishing. What do you think?
- Christian van SomerenNetherlands
Groningen
Groningen
-
Sounds like you had a pretty rough time of it, but don't worry, you will get better
A couple of tips, don't underestimate the power of a Force March. In your first example, even after losing in Turin, you could have force marched some of Napoleon's troops (with Napoleon) into Turin to try again. This might not have worked, but desperate times....
Don't forget to check for enemy route during a battle. In your second example, when you were defending Nice, if you ever overpowered your enemy by 3:1, then you would inflict a route. At this point, you ignore the battle turn counter and try to inflict as much damage as possible while your enemy runs away.
Finally, get to know your Battle Plans, these are real game changers. A well placed Flank can help you to easily wreck an enemy Garrison. A cavalry Charge can flip up to 3 units if timed correctly. And Napoleon's special Insights are also very helpful (I personally really enjoy the Sweep).
Good luck on your next play, let us know how it goes!
