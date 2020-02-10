Recommend
Subject: Bussaco 20
Loïc Boué
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
For this solo play of Bussaco, I will be using all the optional rules, except the fatigue rules, and none of the expansion rules.
For the fog of war, British will start hidden with two dummies mixed in the line, and the French will just have the reinforcements coming in hidden. I think it's more historical that Massena doesn't know what is exactly on those ridges.
Historicaly, Massena wasted the first day in futile assaults that were repulsed with heavy losses. The second day he decided to outflank Wellington, only to find the british army to have withdrawn already.
With the benefit of hindsight, his plan for this game will be to outflank the british on both flanks, while bringing Junot to cover the center as fast as possible.
Wellington can't spread enough to cover both flanks, so he will mostly be reacting to french moves, waiting for a mistake, and trusting in the french dysfunctional command structure to slow down their offensive till he can retreat safely.
Turn 1
Morale B7F6
Command roll is 1. Massena activates Junot and force march.
This is a bit gamey, this will prevent the British from getting a lull. To win, Massena needs to bring british morale to O.
That was expected.
Only two units can move, extending the left flank.
Credit to Nap George for the clever idea to use a D20 to mark turns.
Turn 2
Morale B7F5
Foragers.
Command roll is 4 (-1 = 3). Reynier and Junot activated.
This foraging slows down the french deployment. Massena doesn't want to wait and takes the opportunity to engage Hamilton with Heudelet.
two results would be good (N and DR), and engaging a weak unit with your best unit is a good deal.
Odds +1, result DW. Heudelet advances. a bit reckless but Heudelet has cavalry to cover his flanks and forcing two british units to attack is also a good deal, the French can't afford to be timid
Confusion. French target the rightmost units.
The fight against Heudelet is 5 vs 5, Wellington commits reserves to avoid a potentially disastrous double rout. French are happy to have cost British one morale and don't commit reserves.
DW : no advance.
Situation stabilised on this flank, the effort will shift to Ney now.
Turn 3
Morale B6F5
Generals argue.
Command roll is 5 (-1 = 4). Massena is now active. Ney and Junot activated. With that event, Massena can only prepare for next turn.
Lull is declared.
Dense fog. No effect.
Wellington shifts some units on his left flank. Lull is declared.
Turn 4
Morale B7F6
Vive l'Empereur. It seems the argument between generals reached the only possible conclusion.
Command roll is 5. Ney and Reserve activated.
Ney engages Cole with Mermet and Cavalry.
Odds +1, to +2 using the event (an exchange is not that bad for the french).
Die is 5, Cole routed 4 hexes ("Vive l'Empereur" indeed).
Control is lost, cavalry advances 2 and Mermet advances 1.
Ney did a good job here. One british unit (Campbell) is in trouble.
Heat.
Wellington engages Crauford to restore the situation.
Ney could countercharge at 0, but suspects Wellington shifted good units on this flank, so he prefers to withdrawn. 1/6 chance to rout an elite unit vs 1/6 chance to rout and jeopardise the whole situation….
Campbell vs Mermet at -1. With night coming, Wellingon accepts the possible loss of 1 morale and does not commit reserves.
Die is 5, DW, no advance.
Situation stabilised, but that flank is now fully exposed.
Turn 5
Morale B6F6
Matters proceed.
Command roll is 4. Junot and Reserve activated.
With both british flanks threatened, time to bring pressure on the center.
Revenge Sir John Moore !
This will carry on next turn, making a french offensive on this flank less likely to succeed.
Morale is B7F7.
Massena did better than the historical battle, he inflicted some losses (morales are not equal) instead of suffering heavy losses. But he will have to do much better to win : can he bring british morale to 0 the next day ?
Wellington is in trouble, but can still count on the french command problems to fall back in relative safety, and declares a withdrawal later.
Next day to come.
Last edited Mon Feb 10, 2020 12:05 am
Posted Sat Feb 8, 2020 2:59 pm
Loïc Boué
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
DAY 2
Turn 6
Morale B7F7
Generals argue Not a good way to start for the day.
Command roll is 4 - Ney and Reserve activated.
With that event, the artillery will not support Junot, the reserve cavalry will not support Reynier, and Junot will not support Ney.
Massena could take a lull, but he has to be agressive. He could forcemarch for a big attack with Ney, but without Junot this is a big risk, especially with the buffed-up Crauford.
He plays it safe and Loison will engage Campbell.
Loison vs Campbell, odds +1, N.
Cassadores.
Wellington decides that it would be a good time to fall back, Campbell will have to manage alone.
Campbell vs Loison, odds -1, a lucky 6 : AW. No advance.
Turn 7
Morale B7F7
A moment of clarity Wellington can be happy his army felt back just before. Ney will get the free force march as the whole french army pursues.
A french dummy pushes up the road and discovers two british dummies (must have been quite a skirmishers battle)
Ney stacks with Marchand and discovers he is facing Spencer : AW, no advance.
Loison and Mermet pile up against Campbell. DR3, -1 morale, no advance (would be too risky).
C'mon, ye villains !
The retreat continue, but Spencer is stuck in combat.
Spencer vs Loison, no elan : N (uh oh).
Turn 8
Morale B6F7
Le Rougeaud Not a great event, it will force Lamotte into a reckless charge.
Command roll is 3. Ney and Junot activated.
Massena decides to go all in and orders a force march, so Spencer will be surrounded by Lamotte charge.
"All" against Spencer, DR1 down to DW, but fails hasardous retreat and breaks.
Lamotte reckless charge against Crauford : DR3, no morale loss.
Rally to Old Nosey.
Wellington is tempted to rally Spencer, but prefers to take a free force march. The whole british line falls back.
Withdrawal is declared.
Cole and Campbell evacuate. Lull is declared.
British morale up by 3 !
Turn 9
Morale B8F7
Intelligence gathering Picton revealed.
Command roll is 2, Ney activated.
Massena can't let Wellington escape and orders another force march.
In the coming battles, the french will commit reserves each time, trying to get DR results to lower british morale. The british will also commit reserves, as a DR so close to the map border could turn into a break and Wellington needs his units alive to withdraw. The alternative was to accept the +2 odds and trust to survive the battle with at least 1 morale.
Mermet+Lamotte vs Crauford, odds +1 : DW, control lost.
Loison vs Picton, odds +1 : DW, advance.
Marchand vs Pack, odds +1 : DW, hasardous break, advance.
Dense fog. no effect.
Once again, Massena will commit reserves to push the odds down to -2. Morale is not an issue for the french now, they must break the british army down to 0 to get a win. Anticipating that, Wellington commits reserves first. This will be compensated by Crauford and Coleman evacuating.
Picton vs Loison, odds -1, AW, advance.
Hamilton vs Marchand, odds -1, DR4, breaks, advance.
Turn 10
Morale B3F3
Foragers. "Eh merde" thinks Massena.
Command roll is 6. Reynier,Junot and Reserve activated.
Massena orders a force march, it's the last turn to break british morale to 0.
Loison + artillery (at 4) blast Picton, odds +4, DB, advance.
Marchand + Clausel + Monbrun vs Leith, odds +4, EX, control is lost.
Morale is now B2F3, seems the british will make it after all.
Confusion. no effect.
Not much to do. Massena has been riding with the cuirassiers the whole battle, so he decides to countercharge at +1 : DW and breaks.
NO MORE UNITS - BATTLE END. MORALE : B1F4 => DRAW.
A close call for Wellington.
Massena was active the whole battle, and mauled the british army, but not enough to rout it and conquer Portugal later. He might have been more agressive at start, but the risk of exposing one unit to a devastating counterattack is not to be taken lightly.
Wellington falling back on turn 6 was a key decision.
Last edited Mon Feb 10, 2020 9:06 pm
Posted Mon Feb 10, 2020 8:32 pm
