gareth simon
London
-
Turn Five
Planning Phase:
Germany 8 cards
Allies 8 cards + 3 more for 3 Momentum points
Momentum track now at 0
Disruption:
2 cards each – the Germans lose Air Support and an Operation, the Allies lose De Gaulle and National Bastion.
GS-SS #43 – the situation at the start of Turn Five
This is a critical turn as the Germans need to occupy the Channel Ports or take 5 Allied infantry units prisoner in order to win. The Allies win if the Germans do not.
The Allies have 8 infantry and 2 tanks in the pocket, while the Germans have 3 infantry and 6 tanks holding the perimeter. The Germans have 3 more infantry at Dinant, but they are watching the single unit guarding Vervins, which is the junction between the northern and southern wings of the German army, as there are 2 French infantry watching Verins from Sedan. Vervins is also the supply line for the German southern wing.
The Germans open with an Operation card to move 2 tanks from Oostende through Ghent to Lille to attack the exposed French infantry.
Germans: 2 tanks = +2 and +1 for tank superiority, giving 3 dice – 5, 3, 1, for a total of 8.
Allies: 2 Infantry = +2, +1 for Air Support and -1 for Supply, giving 3 dice – a 5 and a 2 for a total of 7.
GS-SS #44 – Battle at Lille
The French are defeated and having nowhere to retreat, are captured by the Germans – 2 units towards the 5 required for a victory. These also give 2 Momentum points to the Germans, and Lille now opens another supply lie to the German Southern wing, removing the importance of Vervins. Oostend is left empty, but the Allies are welcome to occupy it as they will be leaving the defences of Dunkerque, which, along with Calais have a +1 defensive bonus, whereas Oostend has none.
The French play their Staff Work card to reclaim the De Gaulle card lost to Disruption.
The Germans take advantage of the hiatus to play their Staff Work card and reclaim their Air Support.
The French then launch a breakout attempt and play an Operation to move the army from Calais to Abbeville.
Battle:
Allies: 3 infantry and 1 tank = +2 +1 for De Gaulle and -1 for supply, giving 2 dice, a 6 and a 2 for a total of 8.
Germans: 2 tanks = +2 and +1 for air (no tank superiority in defence!), giving 3 dice, 4, 1, 1, and as they will lose the battle anyway, chose the double-1 to inflict a loss on the French.
GS-SS #45 – Battle at Abbeville
The Germans can only retreat to Arras, and lose 1 tank due to overstacking, as there is only room for 1 of the retreating units there (Rule 8.6 – bullet point 1). In the Fog of War, they have forgotten Rule 8.5.2, which they invoked in a previous turn, allowing a defender, in certain circumstances, to sacrifice a unit instead of retreating.
GS-SS #46 – German retreat from Abbeville
The French gain +1 Momentum for the lost unit, but don’t get the tank as a prisoner, only infantry can be captured. The Tank goes onto the turn track for recycling in the next turn… and the French restore their line of supply into Calais and Dunkerque.
The Germans play a Logistics card for a Strategic move, 1 infantry from Dinant to Lille, and 1 from Dinant to Oostende.
GS-SS #47 – German strategic movement of infantry to Lille and Oostende
The French play a Logistics card to do the same, 1 infantry from Metz to Calais, 1 infantry from Paris to Calais.
GS-SS #48 – French strategic movement of infantry to Calais
The Germans now play an Operation to move 3 tanks from Arras through Lille to Dunkerque.
Battle:
Germans: 3 tanks = +2, +1 for tank superiority, +1 for Rommel, for 4 dice, 6, 4, 2, 2, for a total of 10.
Allies (for at last, it is an Allied battle!): 2 British infantry and 2 French tanks = +2 +1 for defensive bonus, giving 3 dice, 5, 4, 3, for a total of 9.
GS-SS #49 – Battle at Dunkerque
The Allies must retreat to Calais, and lose 2 units from overstacking, giving +2 Momentum to the Germans, taking them to the maximum. The Allies sacrifice the two tanks, as the British infantry, if sacrificed, would become prisoners and win the game for the Germans. The tanks go to the Turn track for recycling. The Allies cannot invoke Rule 8.5.2 as the attackers had tank superiority.
GS-SS #50 – Retreat from Dunkerque
The Allies play an Operation to move the army from Abbeville to Arras, so that there will be somewhere for the garrison of Calais to retreat to.
Battle:
Allies: 2 infantry and 1 tank = +2 +1 for tank superiority, giving 3 dice, 6, 6, 2, for a double-six.
Germans: 1 infantry = +1 for 1 dice, giving a 4.
GS-SS #51 – Action at Arras
The German unit is eliminated for 1 Momentum to the Allies.
The Germans now play their final card, an Operation, to attack Calais, which could win them the game. 2 tanks from Dunkerque move on Calais, leaving 1 tank to hold Dunkerque.
Battle:
Germans: 2 tanks = +2 +1 for tank superiority, for 3 dice, 3, 1, 1, for a total of 4.
Allies: 4 infantry = +2 +1 for defensive bonus, for 3 dice, 3, 3, 2, for a total of 6.
GS-SS #52 – Battle at Calais
The Germans lose a tank and retreat to Dunkerque. The Battle for France is now over; the Battle of France now begins.
(It was either that or “for you, the war is over”).
The French still have a Breakthrough and a Logistics card, but the game is now over, on the last card and the last dice-roll – both of which were below average!
GS-SS #53a – Final overview at the end of Turn Five
GS-SS #53b – close-up of the battleground
The German Victory Objectives were the Channel Ports or Paris. This game took their forces towards the Channel Ports, where a Sudden-Death victory was also possible, but the damage to the southern wing of the German army probably ruled out an attack on Paris, and pulled the northern wing’s forces in to relieve them.
Did the Germans do too much attacking?
Should they have taken a rest every now and again to reorganise?
Would the French have let them?
I noticed that whenever I played a Logistics or some other admin card for one side, it felt right to do the same for the other as there was a let-up in the action. Another thing I realised late in the game is that I should have been using Momentum to make small tactical moves to shuffle units about where it was important. That’s something to remember, along with Rule 8.5.2 about sacrificing a unit to avoid retreating.
As this was a learning game, I tried to open the battle with a historical set up – the French advancing into Belgium in the north against a German thrust through Liege. The thrust through Dordrecht should possibly have been held back to allow the southern one to go first, just to push the main French army back, rather than to the south, where it hammered the southern forces.
That French northern army – the 1st Army historically, was the one that had the best units and a hefty supply of armour, and, as Mr Gunsburg, mentioned in chapter one, points out, was able to stand up to the Panzers, which were not the unstoppable juggernauts they became in post-war histories. During this game, it was that body that was pushed around the map but also survived being battered by the Germans, and gave them a good battering in return. What was supposed to be a Prussian double-envelopment became here a Napoleonic thrust between two enemy forces and the defeat of each in detail.
All that being said, the Germans were still in a position to win when they played their final card, and an average dice-roll would have won them the game; all that from basically letting the game play itself out.
Now, I have just been reading another article on the subject to hand –
Nelsen JT II - Strength Against Weakness; The Campaign in Western Europe, May-June 1940 (1987)
You should be able to download it from here (along with a great many other interesting articles, courtesy of the US Army digital library) –
http://cgsc.contentdm.oclc.org/cdm/singleitem/collection/p40...
I quote from the close of Mr Nelsen II’s Epilogue on page 38:
“It is important to emphasise that the German Plan Red was a second war plan which was not developed until Plan Yellow was well underway [This game covers the southern bit of Plan Yellow]. It was not seriously envisioned before 10 May. It was developed as a sequel to exploit German success in the first campaign by completely destroying the French capacity to resist further in the second. The strategic aim of Plan Red was much more far-reaching than that of Plan Yellow, which only sought to force France and Britain to make peace based on their setbacks in Northern France and the Low Countries. Plan Red sought a dictated peace based on decisive victory and the near-total conquest of all France.”
So, the Germans were expecting to win this campaign; they weren’t expecting to win a jackpot. But they were ready and able to exploit it when it fell into their hands.
P.S.
Since writing the above, I have read the following:
Alexander DW - Repercussions of the Breda Variant (French Historical Studies, 1974)
This is study of the French High Command and army development in the late 1930s. Mr Alexander’s thesis is that the French were perfectly capable of fighting a ’modern’ war, and understood armoured warfare, but the ‘German’ way did not fit in with their strategic planning or operational requirements, but, as was demonstrated at Gembloux, referred to way above, they believed they could cope with the German doctrine.
Unfortunately, at the last minute, in operational terms, the French army commander, Gamelin, decided to transfer what became the French 7th army to the left of the French deployment with the mission to advance into the Netherlands and link up with the Dutch army – but without actually discussing this with the Dutch, who withdrew north before the French arrived.
These French forces were originally deployed in the path of the German advance though the Ardennes, and, if Gembloux was anything to go by, could have stopped them in their tracks. Unfortunately, they were out of the battle and their hurriedly-assembled replacements were the low class troops whom the panzers drove through.
He blames Gamelin for making a strategic blunder that left the door open to the Germans and the resultant catastrophe, and not any inherent lack of preparedness or competence of the French army.
He paints a convincing picture, and ‘Rise of Blitzkrieg’ does give us a French army that can stand up to the Germans.
Edited for photos and Post Script.
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 9, 2020 1:56 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Feb 8, 2020 9:39 pm
-
