Subject: Oberfeldwebel Timo Franck
Unterfeldwebel Timo Franck
August 43
Sortie #18 - The Luftwaffe airfield at Viilacoublay has been a major thorn in the USAAF as the ME109's have been causing losses to the 8th Air Force. Another strike is planned and B-17's make their way in. From out of range, WG 21 rockets are fired into the middle squadron, but they explode too far away and fail to scatter any Fortresses. Moving to longe range, the FW aims at the Starboard Wing of a well protected plane and Franck squeezes the trigger. His plane shutters as it releases it's firepower on his enemy. His aim is precise and the bomber immediately begins to fall to port. Parachutes are seen coming from the doomed aircraft, but return fire from the combat box rips into the Fw 190 knocking out his MG 17 forward guns and Franck feels intense pain in his right calf. He is unable to assess exactly how bad the wounds are as a Republic P-47 is bearing down on him and has the advantage. He quickly decides a barrel roll is the best option available and rams the joystick to the left. The pain intensifies and now 4 thumps impact his plane. Incredibly, despite the veteran skill level of his opponent, none are of any significance. Power Boost is used and Franck prays for a miracle knowing he is badly wounded and left with very little ammunition to defend himself even if he can somehow turn the tables. To his astonishment, as he turns to locate his foe, he has managed to get his Focke Wulf pointed at the P-47's port side. In a millisecond decision Franck takes the golden opportunity to attempt to escape a no win situation and dives towards the deck. His right thigh throbs and blood continues to leak as the G-Forces increase. But there is no sign that the American Fighter pilot has chosen to pursue him.
Landing at the airfield is successful, but he is immediately rushed into emergency surgery to stem the blood loss caused by the deadly shot incurred from a .50 caliber shell fired from an unknown B-17 earlier.
Upon awakening in his hospital bed, the staff informs him he is extremely lucky to be alive. He had lost a considerable amount of blood, but the wound to his leg will heal, and it will take several weeks before he can be examined and cleared to return to active status.
More bad news is heard as reports that the Americans have begun to take steps to lessen the weakness of their Fortresses by bolstering the nose with a powered twin .50 caliber turret. Nervous laughter fills the infirmary when another wounded pilot remarks "attacking this new version will now as pleasant as making love to a porcupine". The calendar on the office wall reads Thursday, September 2nd.
