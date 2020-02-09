Recommend
Subject: War comes to Jersey
Frank Lewis
I was logging this gameplay in a geeklist here, but I figured I would move it over here to get some (probably flawed)content on the gamepage.
This came in the mail at lunch on Friday so I went ahead and punched it, clipped it, and put it on the table.
Mission 1
Looks like the first target is Bausch & Lomb in Rochester.
1st mission was a failure but I received no casualties, 4 kills, and only one blown engine in a Zone 2 random event on return. Rolled clear skies and landed with a roll of 10. Mechanics say they should be able to repair that engine in time for the next sortie, and...
Mission 2
the next sortie is:
US Rubber Company in Naugatuck, Conn.
I successfully bombed US Rubber with a 40% bomb accuracy. On the mission I racked up only 2 kills and 2 hits from flak. The first hit took out my top aft gun and the 2nd hit was just minor wing damage. Flew back into the Azores where there was clear weather and an EZPZ landing.
If I'm reading the awards correctly, my Hauptmann Rammstein has been awarded the Eisernes Kruz 2 for completing his first successful bombing raid.
The red dice are kills those gunners have racked up. When and if any of them achieve 5 kills, I'll replace the die with an Ace chit.
Missions 3 & 4
Next target: No Sleep til Brooklyn - The Brooklyn Army Terminal
Did two more missions and both were successful at only 20%. I still haven't had any injured crew but I did have a fuel tank scare when I got attacked by a couple of Bearcats. In these early missions I have seen more of these than any other fighters. Anyway the fuel tank self-sealed and never gave me a problem.
In other news, my Flight Engineer (top front turret) aced in the middle of mission 4 and my Co-pilot (nose-gunner) almost caught him with 3 kills in that one mission. He is now up to 4 kills.
Mission 5
Next stop: I finally get to bomb Jersey
Tom Mitchell
Evesham Township
New Jersey
- Be careful! I live in NJ. Although if you hit my workplace I’m calling out.
Tony M
-
Nice AAR.
I'm a bit disappointed that Cleveland, Ohio, does not appear to be on the map as a target. I'm pretty sure they produced tanks here during WWII.
My copy of the game has not yet arrived. Perhaps by the end of the week.
