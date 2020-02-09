Recommend
1 Posts
Peloponnesian War» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Fall of Sparta scenario - playing both sides
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Avedis Yaacoubian(mawrocks)United States
Fresno
California
-
Looking at the situation, both sides are vulnerable to a large force going against their home space once unable to respond due to passing. The initial operations will have to be small for both sides, unless they are willing to lose their home space. That’s the mindset I had when playing the game. I have plenty of questions, mostly related to this scenario, at the end of this post but I would appreciate if anyone reading this sees something unusual or wrong and could take a minute to point it out.
TURN 1
Thebes gets the high roll to start: Money will likely be an issue long term so Epidamnos will be declared as an objective. 1 hoplite will be taken from Thebes and 2 cavalry will be taken from Charonea before going to Epidamnos, resulting in 5 spaces being ravaged.
Sparta wants to respond, but doesn’t want to commit their own hoplites: They declare Macedon as their objective and go to Epheseus with just there leader (not entirely sure if the Athenian navy is allowed to intercept since the rule says they can’t attack Spartan units but can attack allied units, I’ll say no for now) to pick up all three hoplites and both cavalry before heading to Macedon. This has the benefit of avoiding all interceptions except for the Macedon space and getting those forces out of Epheseus would mean they can concentrate those forces in the Peloponnese when going home.
Thebes has some considerations when deciding to intercept; a battle could occur on an 11 but as things sit the odds of winning would be the same regardless. Ideally the Spartans would lose a unit in the interception, but that is just as likely for them. Thebes shrugs and decides not to bother with the intercept.
I want to comment on a rules note. In 10.5.4.5 part one of the playbook are two sentences, when taken together, whose meaning I don’t entirely grasp. First sentence: At no time can Coalition forces fight each other. Second Sentence: The Coalition player can’t choose one of his side’s spaces as an objective unless it contains an enemy force. As Thebes I would like to consider sending additional forces to Epidamnos, but it doesn’t contain an enemy force so it seems that I can’t. But, perhaps, that second sentence was just emphasizing the first and if I want to take this over thinking to the next level I could also ask if Epidamnos is considered as one of the coalitions spaces since it hasn’t been conquered yet. I’ll simplify things and just take the sentences as separate entities and disallow as an objective any space occupied by other coalition forces without enemies.
Thebes passes there Auguries roll and draws Leontidas, a zero rated leader: Amphipolis and Naupactus are potential targets to help open up greater possibilities like Byzantium. With such a low rated leader though and the potential for a Spartan response, Thebes will see if they can get Amphipolis to rebel rather than take it by siege. The attempt fails.
Sparta rolls a 5 which is modified by +1 due to the two player rules, so they must pass.
The Thebans succeed on their auguries on a roll of 2: Thebes considers Sparta as a target now that they have passed. They have 2800 talents so they can bring in 14 hoplites with enough of them being Theban to negate the +2 modifier for a Spartan hoplite force (special rule in this scenario). So they are at +7 to the Spartan hoplites, but the Spartans still have cavalry, the space itself, and a mystery leader. At best Thebes would be +4 and if they lose they will have emptied there treasury for nothing. Plenty of game left so no pressing reason to risk it.
Thebes went first so they get to decide where the first battle occurs, which means they can take a large force to Macedon and say that will be the first battle. This way the Epidamnos force will have a guarantee to attempt a siege at Epidamnos. Amphipolis and Naupactus are also still ideal targets; since I can’t get to Byzantium until I control one of them (Cenchare is an alternative to free up my allied navy in Corinth as well). Byzantium is important because Sparta can drop a unit in there during the build phase and the Persians will disappear as soon as they (likely) appear on the next turn. Getting a start on liberating Messinia is an option as well… lots of options for the coalition in this scenario.
Thinking it through, Byzantium can only be taken if one of the previously mentioned chokepoints rebel, which is ideal to try with a zero rated leader. But with so many other options with a higher likelihood of success Thebes will start with taking a cavalry from Delium and a ship from Corinth to Naupactus and hope for a better leader to challenge the army in Macedon, they would do it know but the problem is money and the cost benefit of spending so much on a single battle and then having the siege in Epidamnos fail. Thebans would also like to just take the ship alone but a leader by itself isn’t allowed into enemy colored spaces unless it’s an assembly space. Thebans luck out on the path chosen and ravage 4 spaces.
Thebes succeeds on auguries check with a roll of 3 and get a slightly better leader in Gorgias with a rating of 1: If he was a 3 rated leader Thebes would go to Macedon for sure, for now though they will try to make Amphiplois rebel again and it actually succeeds, so a rebellion marker and a garrison is placed there to indicate control. Thebans take 1 hoplite from Thebes and 1 from Corinth to maximize ravaging while not risking intercepts from Mantinea by taking a hoplite from Elis instead. Sparta fails to intercept in Pela, but a small possibility (11 or better on the skirmish roll) did exist of them intercepting and then battling with an 11 because with the Spartan force consisting of 5 sps and the Theban force consisting of 2 sps the total is one shy of the 8sps needed for the Spartans to force a battle on a successful intercept. 3 spaces are ravaged.
The Theban auguries roll succeeds on a 4 (5 or 6 would fail due to the number of leaders out): The land route to Byzantium is open but the leader drawn is Cylon, a 1 rated leader. Not ideal but the chances of his succeeding in a siege is slightly better than succeeding on another auguries roll, which is at 50/50 now. Due to a possible intercept from Macedon, I again decide on taking 2 hoplites, with the Theban hoplite coming from Delium and selected after the Corinthian hoplite so that Atlante can be ravaged as well. Spartans fail to intercept again at Pela and the Thebans realize they will have an intercept attempt against them in Cardia from the Spartan allied navy in Abydos, but again the Spartans fail. 6 spaces are ravaged.
The auguries roll is again a 4 so this time the Thebans fail to pass. They passed a good number of auguries rolls, but if the sieges go badly then that early luck would have resulted in a depleted treasury and negative SCI.
The siege locations are Epidamnos, Naupactus, and Byzantium (Amphipolis already belongs to Thebes due to rebellion). Two battles must first be resolved, one between the forces in Macedon and Epidamnos and another I just noticed between Mantinea and Argos.
The Theban player decides they want to see what happens in Argos first. Spartan allied units are equal in hoplites but have a cavalry advantage so they get a +1. The die is 3 to 1 in Sparta’s favor so the hoplites in Argos are eliminated. I don’t know for sure what happens now regarding Argos, but for now I’ll just say they are another neutral territory and implement the rules in 5.5.3.3 from the rulebook going forward. Spartan SCI increases by 1 and Coalition SCI is reduced by 1 as well since the Spartans didn’t have at least 3 more hoplites than the allied force. In the next battle Sparta has an advantage of +3, having two more hoplites and a slightly better leader which will break a tie in Sparta’s favor. The roll is 5 to 4 in the Coalitions favor, but it’s not enough so they must lose 2 sps. They lose a hoplite and cavalry unit, with the remaining cavalry unit ending up in the going home box. Spartan SCI goes up by 1 and Coalition SCI is again reduced by 1 since they were only outnumbered in hoplites by 2 and not at least 3.
Now to resolve the two remaining sieges: On a roll of 3 (needed 4 or better) they fail at Naupactus and are sent to the going home box. The Coalition player loses 1 SCI instead of 2 per the rules for two players. They fail in Byzantium as well with a roll of 2 (3 or better needed this time with this slightly better rated leader) and lose another SCI. This turn was a disaster for the Thebans, they got lucky in getting Amphipolis to rebel and were able to ravage 18 spaces, but everything else went really badly.
During the going home segment, no sixes are rolled so 1 hoplite remains in Amphipolis, but I’m unable to make change to leave a hoplite in Macedon so a Cavalry unit is left instead if I’m reading the rules right. The rest are sent home. From the going home box, the two player rules have some differences than the two player game. Allies can go to any friendly controlled space so I’ll put the 3 Spartan allied hoplites and 1 allied cavalry into Pheia to potentially challenge Elis in a future turn. The coalition will send its 1 allied hoplite and 1 allied navy to Delium. The Thebans can go to either Thebes or a friendly space within 3 spaces of Thebes. They decide to send both hoplites and cavalry units into Thebes.
Perhaps the Coalition can expand on the Rebellion in Amphipolis, but no sixes were rolled in the three eligible places.
I’m unsure of how the Administrative phase should go, so I want to emphasize that I will be making some guesses. Time for some math: The Thebans started with 3500, they spent 200 on rebellion attempts (100 each regardless of success or failure) and 2000 on operations (activated 3 cavalry, 5 hoplites, and 1 navy). They don’t lose anything because I wouldn’t consider Argos as friendly colored because a garrison wasn’t present. Even then, that loss might go to the Athenians due to the playbook noting that ravaged garrison spaces count as a loss to the Athenians. They gain 1000 in income per the playbook so I’ll say they have 2300 talents left. Athens is basically neutral, but they do still gain income. They start with 2000; don’t lose 1500 yet due to being unable to trace a path without enemy spaces to the Euxine because they are not yet an enemy to Sparta. I will say they gain 1000 because of Eisphora since this is a two player game and the playbook says they gain 1000 like the Thebans in income so I’ll say they are at 4000.
I’ll go ahead and address my concerns on the emergency fund right now. The rule is Athens can’t drop below 1000 talents unless either Piraeus or Decelea are under enemy control or 10 or more Delian League spaces in Rebellion. I’m pretty sure I can ignore the Delian league part since all rebellions count against Sparta as noted in the playbook, but without a note in the playbook on the emergency fund rule I’ll have to stick with the rest. My gut says, the whole rule should be ignored, but I’m trying to follow the rules as written.
Sparta started at 6000 talents and spent 1000 on operations (2 cavalry and 3 hoplites). 18 spaces are ravaged and 1 is in rebellion. I’ve been thinking about how I should approach enemy controlled friendly colored spaces since all red and all green spaces are considered friendly to Sparta. My decision is that all red and green spaces not under Spartan control will count against the Spartans except for Athens and two spaces in all directions from Athens. This exception is only made by me because of the special rule restricting Spartan attacks on those spaces until Athens becomes belligerent. So I will count and list (this first turn at least) Elis, Corinth, Charonea, Thebes, Pharsalus, and Delium. Grand total is 25 when calculating spaces reduced by 50 a piece, resulting in a loss of 1250. They also lose 200 talents a piece for each of Corinth and Thebes so another 400 in losses. Epidamnos was successfully defended so they gain a 1000 and the playbook says they gain 3500 income, leaving them with 7850.
SP construction: Sparta will spend 600 talents to build 1 allied naval unit and 2 Spartan hoplites. The navy will go to Byzantium which will make the Persians a non-issue and the Spartans will go to Sparta. I’m not entirely sure if the 600 talent spending cap will apply to Thebes and Athens in total or separately, I’m thinking in total so that’s how I’ll play it. Thebes is a little low on funds, but even when Athens is inactive they can still build units based on what I have read on the forums. So the Coalition will build Athenian units with their 600 talent cap and copy the Spartans a bit by building 1 non-allied naval unit and two non-allied hoplites. The naval unit goes to Piraeus and the hoplites go to Athens. Spartan treasury is at 7250 and Athens is at 3400.
Finally we reach the Armistice and Surrender phase. The playbook only notes Bellicosity as a victory condition so I can safely ignore checking for home spaces being enemy controlled. I see no issue with how the Bellicosity Adjustment is handled. Armistice determination though… the playbook says nothing on this like with the emergency fund so I should follow the rule even though my gut says otherwise… You know what, I’m ignoring it and the emergency fund rule, I’m guessing anyways so I might as well go with what I think is right and stand firm in my unrighteous indignation.
Adjusting bellicosity for both sides (both start at 10): the Coalition is at negative 4 SCI so they lose 4 in bellicosity. Sparta is at positive 2 so they gain 1 (tougher to gain bellicosity than to lose it). Sparta also loses SCI based on how many spaces are captured, ravaged, or in rebellion and divide this number by 10 then round down. I’ll stick with the 24 (a bit iffy on this) total I got from the Administrative phase so they lose 2 Bellicosity. The final numbers are 6 Bellicosity for Athens and 9 for Sparta.
TURN 2
Side determination segment: The Spartans have a positive SCI so they roll, but they roll a 2 so no effect and SCI is reset to 0. The Coalition SCI is negative so they automatically become Anti-Sparta, both Thebes and Athens will be pulling leaders. Persia enters the war and sees the just constructed single Spartan allied naval unit in Byzantium and decides to leave with 14 cavalry, 4 infantry, and 6 naval units along with their page and a half of special rules. Totally not bitter though… Athens did get a onetime gift of 600 talents and reset there SCI to zero, so there’s that.
The event rolled at 4 so Syracuse becomes a Spartan ally (special event table for this scenario) and give Sparta 400 talents. I’m not a hundred percent on if the units enter Syracuse for becoming an ally (rule 5.5.3.2), but I’m pretty sure they do so I’ll go ahead and add 2 of each allied hoplite, cavalry, and naval units in Syracuse.
The Delian League Rebellion segment references event 8 from the regular event table so I’m just going to skip that segment. Would have been interesting if this segment was adjusted so that Spartan controlled spaces rebelled, but I don’t know how common rebellions against Sparta were in this era.
During leader selection, all 3 forces ended up with a zero rated leader: Leontidas for Thebes, Eubulides for Athens, and Cleombrotus for Sparta. Rereading the Anti-Sparta section under the general course of play, I’m pretty sure I’m not supposed to draw an Athenian leader until it comes to Athens conducting its operation. In detail, this section talks about how a Theban leader is drawn for odd numbered operations (including the first) and Athenian leaders are drawn for even numbered operations. I’ll preserve the draw by setting aside the Athenian leader so Leontidas will be the one to conduct Athens first operation. This brings up another concern on when making an auguries check for the Coalition side; namely, whether or not I count both Theban and Athenian leaders. I’ll say yes. Also, I don’t know if Athens gets an initial operation without having to make an auguries roll. I’ll say no. Just like with how I decided to handle the spending cap, I’m trying to stay consistent in seeing the Coalition as one side that happens to be made up of two forces. I’m guessing, so I can be partially or entirely wrong in this.
The Strategic planning phase is skipped since this is a two player game and the SCI’s have already been reset to zero.
Thebes gets the high roll to start: A zero rated leader isn’t much good for battle or siege, so that leaves rebellion attempts and ravaging. They will ravage this turn by taking the allied ship from Delium to Lindus. Loryma was considered but it’s 50/50 on losing a SCI if that siege fails. This way control of a space is automatic since that space has no fortress. 13 spaces ravaged.
Cleombrotus is also zero rated but ravaging isn’t very useful and rebellion is basically useless. Sparta decides to send him on a battle of little importance so Pheia is designated as the objective and 1 Spartan hoplite is taken from Gythium (can’t make change in Tegea and the two singles in Megara and Epidaurus risk interception from the Athenian navy in Piraeus).
The auguries check for the Coalition succeeds on a 4: The Athenians will take the zero rated Eubulides with 1 Athenian hoplite from Athens on a ravaging trip to Perinthus, though if the Coalition gets another zero rated leader then a rebellion attempt may be worth trying in Naupactus. Sparta fails to intercept Pela from Macedon but intercepts Cardia from Abydos so Cardia isn’t ravaged and no 1’s are rolled so a skirmish doesn’t occur. Sparta attempts to intercept Perinthus from Byzantium but fails. 9 spaces ravaged.
Auguries check for Sparta fails on a die roll of 5: This happened last time, but maybe things will work out for them like last time as well.
The Thebans succeed on auguries with a roll of 2 and get a 2 rated leader in the form of Pelopidas: Per the scenario rules of the playbook, the leader pays for costs from his respective treasury and with only 1900 talents a run against Sparta can’t be properly funded, perhaps if the Athenians pass auguries and get a 2 rated leader they can consider it and the Thebans will make sure not to take too many units from Thebes to allow for this possibility. Money being the issue, Epidamnos is selected as the objective. Pelopidas assembles 1 hoplite and 1 cavalry from Thebes, along with 1 allied hoplite from Delium and 1 allied cavalry from Pharsalus. This force will be strong enough to guarantee a ZOI battle victory during the battle phase (+5, with ties going to the better rated leader) against the cavalry in Macedon assuming said cavalry doesn’t pick off units in skirmishes from the force on its way to Epidamnos. The Spartan cavalry absolutely wants to intercept, not only for trying to pick off the opponent but more importantly to try to get himself eliminated and avoid the battle altogether to avoid the SCI loss (plus SCI gain for Athens). They fail to intercept at Larisa, but intercept at Macedon. The skirmish roll is snake eyes, the Spartan cavalry gets its self eliminated and the Thebans must lose a hoplite, choosing to lose an allied hoplite. 2 spaces ravaged.
Auguries check for Athens results in success on a die roll of 1: Iphicrates, a 2 rated leader, is drawn. Sparta, at best, can get to strength of 14. The Athenians have a treasury of 3800, enough to insure victory against Spartans on their home space. Taking the home space doesn’t result in auto victory in this scenario but the survivors won’t be able to get home so they will be eliminated. This scenario has another special rule; all eliminated Spartan land SPs are removed permanently. Iphicrates gathers 7 hoplites from Athens, 9 hoplites from Thebes, and will go to Elis to pick up two allied hoplites which will also deny the Army in Pheia a favored battle. 18 hoplites total, costing 3600 talents and nearly emptying the Athenian treasury. The Spartans are desperate and will try to intercept every chance they can get. Nothing succeeds on the way to Elis, but on the way to Sparta the Army in Pheia intercepts at Olympia saving that space from being ravaged and resulting in a snake eyes on the skirmish roll. One Athenian hoplite is lost and one Spartan hoplite is lost. Methydrum and Belmina are also intercepted, but no 1’s are rolled. The interceptions mean that no spaces were ravaged. Iphicrates made it with 17 Hoplites, so his total strength will be 19, which means if Sparta draws a 2 rated leader during the battle they can still tie.
Auguries check for Thebes fails on a roll of 5, so I think the Coalition as whole would be forced to pass the rest of the turn, so no check for Athens.
Siege markers are placed on Epidamnos and Perinthus. Sparta is the only possible battle and the Spartans draw Lysander, a 2 rated leader but they lose at the small chance of a tie on a roll of 3 to 1 in Athens favor. I’m going to decide, though unsure, to skip the hostages rule since I don’t think an armistice can occur in this scenario. Total differential is 7 in favor of Athens. The breakdown is as follows: Athenian die roll of 3 + hoplite superiority of 8 – Spartan die roll of 1 – cavalry superiority of 1 – home space of 2. Note that the scenario rules caused the Spartans to forfeit the hoplite superiority battle modifier of 2 because Theban hoplites were equal to the Spartans in hoplites (9 on each side). The 7 Spartan hoplites to lose for Sparta is reduced by 1 because of their cavalry, but the rest are sent to the going home box and because they won’t be able to return to Sparta will be eliminated as well. Coalition SCI goes up by 1, but the Spartans don’t reduce their SCI because the Athenians had at least 3 more hoplites than they did. Both Sieges succeed, increasing coalition SCI by 2 while reducing Spartan SCI by 2. Athens and Thebes each receive 300 talents.
During the going home segment, Cleombrotus must leave behind 1 unit but is unable to leave a hoplite because he can’t make change for it, so he leaves his cavalry instead. Pelopidas rolls a 6 so he leaves his entire force behind and goes in the going home box on his own. Iphicrates leaves behind an Athenian hoplite. The other leaders have just one unit a piece and must leave those behind. From the going home box, all Athenian units go to Athens, all Theban units go to Thebes, and all Spartan units…well we discussed that already. The three Spartan allied hoplites go to Mantinea and the two allied Athenian hoplites go to Delium.
This time the rebellion from Amphipolis spreads to Thasos,
When it comes to revenue, Thebes started the round at 2300 talents then spent 1200 on operations (1 navy, 2 hoplite, and 2 cavalry), but they captured Epidamnos by siege giving them 300 for that success plus a 1000 for tracing to its LOC and will gain another 1000 as income for the turn, leaving them with 3400. Athens started at 3400, got a onetime gift for 600, spent 3800 in operations (on hoplites), +300 for a successful siege, lose 1500 for being unable to trace a path to the Euxine free of enemy spaces, lose 150 for spaces the Coalition ravaged but captured (spaces captured get a garrison which if ravaged go against Athenian income), then gain a 1000 apiece for Esiphora and the turn, leaving them with 850.
Sparta started with 7250, got money from Syracuse event for 400, spent 200 on a single hoplite in operations, gained 500 for controlling Syracuse, lost 200 apiece for not controlling Thebes and Corinth, but gained 3500 of income for the turn. Furthermore, they have 21 spaces ravaged (it was 24 but 3 of those were captured), 2 in rebellion, and 15 spaces captured (this assumes that the spaces from last time are counted again, plus what was captured by siege/battle/occupation, plus Athens turning against Sparta); total is 38 resulting in a loss of 1900. Those last Spartan interceptions saved not just talents but an additional loss in Bellicosity. Talents left are 9150.
SP construction: The Thebans spend 600 talents for 2 Theban hoplites going to Thebes and 1 allied naval unit for Delium. Spartans also spend 600 talents and gets 3 hoplites for Mantinea. These expenditures leave Thebes with 2800 and Sparta with 8550.
Bellicosity adjustment: The Coalition has +3 SCI so they gain 1 Bellicosity. The Spartans have -2 SCI so they lose 2 Bellicosity for that and 3 more for everything they have had captured, ravaged, or in rebellion. In my unrighteous fury of the Persians leaving so easily I forgot that there doing so reduces each sides Bellicosity by 2. I’m also not sure if the Athenian leader Conon was supposed to enter the draw cup when the Persians left, since he enters the cup either through the first time the Persian navy is defeated or through an event; I’ll guess that he does. Sparta is at 2 Bellicosity and the Coalition is at 5 as a result of this turn.
Turn 3
No Spartans on the board but they have a large force of allied hoplites and navy plus plenty of cash to activate them all, so they will see how much progress they can make this round.
The Spartans are at negative SCI so they get a onetime gift of 600 talents that must immediately be used on allied units. They decide to build a naval unit in Gythium and two hoplites in Mantinea and reset there SCI to 0.
The Coalition is at +3 SCI and rolls a 6 so they are Anti-Sparta again and reset there SCI to 0.
The event rolled is 6, Agesilaus Agenda, and the location rolled is Elis. Elis is currently empty of forces and the event says to place a siege marker there. I don’t really know why a siege marker is required other than as an indicator, but if Sparta doesn’t control the space they lose 1 Bellicosity. As far as I can tell, Sparta controls the space currently since it’s a red space and no enemies are there. This assumes the placed siege marker didn’t somehow change control.
The Spartan leader selected is Pausanias, a 1 rated leader and the Theban leader selected is Leontidas, a zero rated leader.
Sparta gets the high roll and must start: So the thing about Sparta being taken is that they have no need to hold back forces. If auguries rolls allow for it, the plan is to take all hoplites plus some cavalry to Thebes, then take a large naval force to Piraeus, and then finally grab the forces in Syracuse and take Sparta through a ZOI battle. Going into the Thebes space will mean that an Athenian leader can bring in reinforcements assuming they don’t get intercepted. Sparta decides to be conservative and wants to have a ZOI battle so the objective space will be set as Tanagra. Sparta grabs 2 hoplites from Tegea, 10 hoplites and 2 cavalry from Mantinea, 1 hoplite from Epidaurus, and 1 hoplite from Megara. The cavalry in Athens declines to intercept at Panactum which now gets ravaged. Thebes will decline to intercept at Tanagra, they have other plans.
Thebes has 11 hoplites and 1 cavalry and since Athens will not be able to declare Thebes as an objective because Thebes doesn’t contain an enemy force, Thebes will simply evacuate everyone and go ravaging in the opposite direction to Elaeus. The navy in Abydos successfully intercepts at Cardia so that space doesn’t get ravaged but fails to in Elaeus with no skirmishes resulting. 7 spaces are ravaged and Thebes reverts to Spartan control. This evacuation was made because a fight led by a zero rated Leontidas means Sparta was at a +5 (3 more hoplites, cavalry superiority, and a leader with 1 greater rating) disadvantage with ties going to the Spartans for their better rated leader.
Sparta finally succeeds in auguries, rolling a 1: They draw the zero rated Cleombrotus and set the objective as Piraeus. The plan is to take 3 navy from Gythium (2 being Spartan), 1 from Epidaurus, 3 from Abydos, and 1 from Byzantium. Athens will try to intercept in hopes of forcing a battle, but the favorable intercepts will mean only a total of 7 sp and 8 is need for an automatic battle through intercept. This means they need an 11 on the skirmish rolls. They intercept at Epidaurus, but neither a skirmish nor battle occurs. They then intercept at Aegina and this time a double 6 is rolled, resulting in an immediate battle. Its 4 navy for the Spartans to Athens 3, but Athens gets a +2 since at least half (all in this case) of their navy is made up of Athenian forces. So Athens nets a +1 advantage in the roll, but Sparta rolls a 5 to Athens 2 meaning Athens has 2 ships eliminated and 1 sent to the going home box. Oddly enough, this forced battle that Athens really wanted not only resulted in the Spartans gaining an SCI, but for Athens losing an SCI because the Spartans didn’t have at least 3 more naval sp’s. The Athenian cavalry try to intercept at Piraeus in frustration but fail. 2 spaces (Sunium and Piraeus) are ravaged.
Auguries are a success for the Coalition with a roll of 2 and Athens draws Philocles, a 1 rated leader: The goal here is to try to get Sparta at -2 SCI so that they lose the game. Philocles sets Stagirus as the Objective and goes on his own to pick up the allied ship in Lindus. 15 spaces ravaged.
Spartans yet again succeed on Auguries with a roll of 2, drawing a 1 rated leader in the form of Antalcidas: Corone is set as the objective in hopes for a ZOI battle in Sparta and 2 navy plus 2 hoplites are assembled in Syracuse and 1 cavalry from Pheia. No intercepts or ravages possible.
The Coalition Fails in its auguries with a roll of 6.
Sparta fails its auguries with a roll of 5.
The Athenian naval unit in the going home box will go to Thasos to aid in future rebellion attempts.
Seige markers are placed in Elaeus, Stagirus, and Piraeus. In terms of battle, the Spartan army in Tanagra annihilates the garrison in Panactum and the force in Delium sending the allied Athenian naval ship there to the going home box. Sparta gains 2 SCI. The locations revert to Spartan control. Cleombrotus army is made up entirely of naval units so he is unable to battle Athens or the garrison (presumably, assuming the garrison is considered strictly a land unit and not both or something weird). The Army in Corone has a +3 advantage (1 more hoplite, cavalry advantage, and a 1 rated leader. The roll is 4 to 1 in Athens favor but the tie goes to Sparta for having a leader with a positive rating. The Athenian hoplite goes to the going home box since there was no differential though. Sparta has recovered and gains an SCI while the Coalition loses 1.
Sparta fails to Siege Piraeus and loses an SCI. Thebes fails at Elaeus, losing a SCI. Athens succeeds in Stagirus getting a garrison and gains 300 talents plus an SCI while Sparta loses 1 SCI.
The leaders don’t roll a 6 during the going home segment so the Spartan leaders leave a hoplite and the Athenian leader leaves its naval unit, everyone else is sent to the going home box. From the going home box, the Spartans send an allied naval unit to Byzantium, there 2 Spartan naval units to Gythium with 2 allied naval units, 3 allied naval units to Marathon, and 2 allied naval units into Kos. Sparta will then put a cavalry unit with 2 hoplites into Thebes and then put the remaining 2 cavalry and 10 hoplites into Sparta.
Athens will put there 1 hoplite into Athens and put the allied naval unit into Piraeus in hopes of a ravage operation like the Peloponnesian war. Thebes will drop all 11 hoplites and its 1 cavalry unit into Charonea. They thought about putting the units into Athens to serve as an effective blockade for armies entering Panactum, but simply shrugged and decided to see if they can take back Thebes instead.
Athens has 1 success in expanding rebellions, with Samothraki being that success.
When it comes to revenue, Athens started with 850, used 400 in an operation with 1 naval unit, gained 300 from a siege, are unable to trace to Euxine so lose 1500, get 1000 in Esiphora because though they lost Panactum it is not occupied, gain 1000 in income, lose 100 for having Sunium and Piraeus ravaged and end up with 1150. Thebes started with 2800, spent 2400 in an operation to evacuate Thebes, gains 1000 for Epidamnos, 1000 in income and end up with 2400.
Sparta started with 8550, spent 3200 in the first operation, spent 2800 in the second operation, spent 1400 in the last operation; lose 200 for not having Corinth, gains 500 for Syracuse, and gains 3500 in income. The tally for ravaged, in rebellion, and captured spaces is 33 so they lose 1650 for that leaving Sparta with 3300.
I’ll skip purchases since I’ve realized the game is about to end as detailed below.
In terms of Bellicosity, the Coalition loses 2 for having -2 SCI leaving them with 3 Bellicosity. Sparta has +2 SCI gaining 1 Bellicosity, but it is not enough because with 33 spaces ravaged, in rebellion, or captured they lose 3 Bellicosity putting them down to 0 exactly and losing the game. If Sparta thought to send a blockading naval force in Marathon in the previous turn then things may have gone different, though really with all that money and the number of operations they were able to conduct this time, I would say they could have done a lot differently. Lots of lessons learned with some new ideas on how a future game can be played.
The way the Persians work has always been a sore point for me since it’s so easy for Sparta to get them out of the game and I always thought that since the Persians favor the Coalition that getting them out of the game would be an easy choice for Sparta. But if Sparta decided not to eliminate them, they may not have reached 0 Bellicosity on Turn 3 and perhaps the Persians could have helped with intercepts against some of the ravaging Athens did. So, while it’s still a sore point for me, I can at least see how it’s not necessarily an easy choice.
1. If Athens is not yet belligerent, can they intercept Spartan leaders traveling alone?
2. Looking at 10.5.4.5, was there a historical reason for the coalition being unable to declare as an objective one of their sides space unless it’s occupied by an enemy force? I would think they can join up with friendly forces, especially if they share the same color (an army made up of Theban forces declaring a space with a lone Theban hoplite). I think I understand the rule, but context goes a long way.
3. To what extent is rule 5.5.3.3 implemented at the start of the scenario? Also, what happens if all units in Argos are eliminated?
4. This question would apply to the normal game as well. If you can’t make change for a single hoplite what happens when sending units home? My guess is that you leave as little as you can if the force is made up of just hoplites, otherwise go down the list of priorities and see if you can leave a single unit of another type.
5. Does the emergency fund rule apply in the Fall of Sparta scenario?
6. Does the Coalition lose 50 talents for each space they lose control of? If so, would this include spaces that didn’t start with a garrison unit?
7. Does the Fall of Sparta scenario have an armistice phase? If not, I assume no hostages as well?
8. If Syracuse becomes a Spartan ally due to an event in the Fall of Sparta scenario, are the units placed per rule 5.5.3.2?
9. If Anti-Sparta, do I count both Theban and Athenian leaders when making an auguries check?
10. If Anti-Sparta, will the first operation with the Athenian leader (2nd Coalition operation) require an auguries roll?
11. If Anti-Sparta, does a failed auguries roll mean the Coalition as a whole passes or just the nation that failed the auguries roll?
12. If the Coalition takes a space by siege and places a garrison and ravage marker, does that space count against both Sparta and the Coalition during revenue collection? Not entirely sure how something like this (not considering the garrison of course) would apply to a normal game either.
- [+] Dice rolls