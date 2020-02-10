Meltinus wrote:

NeedlesandPins wrote:

Hirsty9Owls wrote: blindsey wrote:



Thank you for the brief review; I've been looking for a good, reasonably detailed game of the Falklands War for some time, and the discussion here convinced me this is the one. You will not be disappointed! Agreed!

Indeed, there is no better game about this conflict in my opinion. So much packed into such a small footprint game, it's incredible. I mean where else do you have to juggle strategic naval task forces, aerial combat, ground forces, the press and the pope in a single game? All of Ben's games are outstanding experiences but this one I like the most.