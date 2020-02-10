1 Posts
Subject: Session Report: NAM Attacks the U.S.
After one warm-up game to learn the rules (2 hours) we played a second game in 1 hour 45 minutes, brief session report follows.
The Cold War turned hot in Western Europe and the West/Tom launched preemptive airstrikes on mainland China/Ted. NAM/Ted played several Nationalist Status cards and expanded in South and Central America, Afghanistan, and the Balkans (ignoring Africa this time), also nuking Japan. The U.S./Tom sunk Allende's surprisingly strong Chilean Navy in the Pacific, but were forced to withdraw from the Western Pacific, allowing Chinese/Ted to occupy Japan.
Image is Turn 7, 1960.
The Soviets/Russ continued their offensive in Europe, driving the West/Tom out, though at one point all three factions were in the Balkans at once. The U.S./Tom prodded into the Middle East, Turkey, and even back into Italy.
Meanwhile, the NAM/Ted were pushing extreme espionage and burning through his draw deck, with Mexican revolutionaries even attacking into the U.S. as China/Ted pushed into Central Asia and Iran. The Russians/Russ launched communist revolutions in Vietnam and China.
The Soviets/Russ and NAM/Ted were neck-and neck (therefore forced to give their points equally to trailing West/Tom), but at the next scoring round, NAM/Ted was just a few points ahead, and so Russ/Soviets had to give up scads of points to U.S/Tom, dramatically shifting the score.
At this point (probably too late), the U.S. and Russia allied against Ted/NAM for two turns of attacks, but it was too late.
Image is Turn 12, 1975 2 turns before the end in 1980.
In 1980 the Non-Aligned Movement/Ted won with 93, Soviets/Russ with 73, and West/Tom with 54.
The game was closer than the numbers sound, as Ted had only 1 card left in his draw deck while the other two had many. So Ted was running out of cards/actions and if the others nuked him now, he would lose a victory point for each card loss he could not fulfil.
This was a excellent, quick game, easy to learn and done in 2 hours or less. The sudden death victory is key--if the leader is 20 points more than the lowest player, the second highest player has to give points to the lowest until under 20 point lead (if they can't give enough points, the game ends). This catapults the leader ahead, and really forces the lower two powers to shift alliances to pound on the leader. It is quite an elegant system which makes for interesting dynamics with no permanent alliances, as there can be only one winner.
This game is that rare thing, a balanced three-player light wargame, and we'll be sure to get it to the table again.
