The war, which had started over a dispute over Messana, kicked off with a flare of action by consul Caudex, who surprised the world by crossing the strait in the face of the Carthaginian navy and marching his 6 CU army straight down to Syracuse… an unequivocal sign that king Hiero’s loyalty to the Punic cause was questionable.
The Carthaginian republic’s response was just as vigorous. The council of elders believed that Hiero would be easily cowed back into their sphere with a show of military might, and resolved to send Hanno across the sea, to Lilybaeum, in command of a mercenary strike force including an elephant corps. There, the task force of Lilybaeum swelled the ranks of the Punic army, which marched on to Agrigentum, where another local contingent brought it up to a massive 7 Cus. Hanno marched on to Syracuse to confront the Roman foe, very sure of himself and his impressive army.
Hanno’s army draws in front of the Roman Consul’s force, who is starting to think not waiting for reinforcements from his colleage Valerius was not such a great idea,…
The ensuing battle was one that would go down through history. To the surprise of all present, including the not-too distant Greeks of Syracuse, the Roman legions proved themselves worthy sons of Mars. In a stroke of tactical genius, Caudex seized the initiative and managed to double envelop the overconfident Carthaginians with his flexible manipular infantry, slaughtering them almost to the last man. Hanno fled the battle in utter disgrace.
Hanno’s massive army is no more! Carthage is at an all time low and the war has only started! The senate is displeased,…
Hiero, who had been watching carefully from the safety of his walls, of course wasted no time to open his gates to the victorious Roman general, pledging his sincere alliance to the new hegemon.
What was a more or less distant possibility is now an obvious choice for the Greeks, who above all want to be on the winning side of this conflict. Goodbye Carthage, hello Rome!
The Syracusans immediately showed the extent of their commitment to this new alliance by putting the best of their highly developed Hellenistic craftsmen and siege machines to the service of Rome, with the hopes of letting Rome crush their old enemy in a quick war.
Caudex gladly rode this wave of success all the way to Lilybaeum, where he immediately put the city under siege. The Carthaginian navy could only watch the impressive Syracuse-aided preparations with impotence.
Caudex marches on to Lilybaeum, and he brings along the siege equipment provided by king Hiero of Syracuse!
Fortunately for Carthage, Gisgo, the commander of Lilybaeum, had managed to evacuate the city before the encirclement, and was now frantically directing every resource to patch together a new Carthaginian army. Disgruntled mercenaries took advantage of Carthage’s predicament to rise up and demand a higher pay, almost completely paralysing the city’s ability to bring in new troops.
While the siege of Lilybaeum is well underway, Gisgo’s recruitment efforts meet a big obstacle as rebellious mercenaries threaten to push Carthage beyond recovery.
The future looks bleak for Carthage!!
It looks like a very unfair start for Carthage! Was it a good idea to open aggressively and attack with Hanno? Until the dust settled, I actually feared it was Caudex who had made the mistake of not waiting for Valerius to join him! I was assuming the risk of a relatively minor defeat with quite good odds of outright victory, so I think I will probably make that kind move again in these circumstances. In the end, as in real life, these things happen!
Stay tuned for more
- Can't wait!
-
The following campaign season began with Carthage hanging on the edge of disaster, as Lilybaeum was on the brink of collapse! Veteran commander Hamilcar, together with admiral Carthalo, gained senatorial approval to direct military operations in this time of need.
However, events again unfolded too quickly. Reluctance in the apathetic Carthaginian senate to actually hand Hamilcar his command (i.e. no campaign card to preempt with!), again met with strong Roman resolve. This time it was the wily Duilius, Rome’s new consul in charge of the investment of Lilybaeum, delivering the pain, while his colleagues consul Vulso and proconsul Flaccus tended to domestic policy in Rome. Upon his arrival at the Lilybaeum theater in early spring, the new consul managed to capture the blockade runner known as Hannibal the Rhodian (i.e. that 1 ops card was used to activate him), dealing a crippling blow to both supply and morale within Lilybaeum. Even before the news could reach Carthage, he launched a well-timed assault and took the old Phoenician city with little resistance.
Roman Consul Duilius has knocked out Lilybaeum before Carthage could intervene! What a disaster!
Carthage was now truly against the wall! Hamilcar could count on a 4 CU army after the brutal losses and discontent mercenaries that Hanno and Gisgo had left behind after their tenure. In a show of superior sailing skills, the expertly crewed Carthaginian navy escorted the land troops from north Africa and landed them close to Lilybaeum in the face of the whole, much more numerous, Roman navy (Duilius failed his interception).
After humiliating the Roman navy in a show of maneuver, the Punic vessels successfully land Hamilcar and his mercenaries around Lilybaeum (Duilius attempted and failed to intercept Hamilcar’s 2 warships with his 5, and now all ships are spent per the advanced naval rules.)
In the ensuing land battle, Hamilcar's ruthless command shattered the Roman occupiers (1 Punic to 4 Roman CUs lost), who withdrew all the way to Messana.
Hamilcar's 4 CUs have shattered Duilius and his 6 CU consular army! Look at those Romans, running all the way to Messana!
The Romans decided to focus on refitting their dumbfounded navy, hoping to outpace the overstretched resources and meagre numbers of the still dominant but spent and scant Carthaginian fleet. During this respite, Hamilcar claimed in front of his men to have witnessed a good omen, actually withholding the fact that he was relying on disgruntled elites within the walls of Lilybaeum, who treacherously aided their old Punic masters. Hamilcar stormed the city at night, ruthlessly taking control of key locations and put to the sword the remaining Roman garrison, who were already disheartened by the earlier defeat and retreat Duilius’s field army.
Treachery within city plus Good omen played to knock Rome out of Lilybaeum and put Carthage back in the game! Good omen was played for good measure,but a lucky 6 in the second roll meant it wasn’t even necessary! Go Hamilcar!
Hamilcar has brought Carthage back into the game! What an incredible start, and we are still barely beginning Turn 2. Carthage has come back from defeat, but at the expense of each and every supply token, good omen and trick it had up its sleeve. How will this war continue? Will Hiero come to regret his treason?
- It was risky to remove all garrisons from the cities but also a strategy the real Carthaginians never tried. I am very excited for the next episode!
-
Hearing from Duilius's setbacks in Sicily, consul Vulso took command of a small expeditionary unit, which manned some newly constructed Etrurian ships and crossed the Thyrrenian sea, taking up positions around Aleria but not yet daring to venture further south. This new act of defiance was too much for the undefeated but overstretched Carthaginian navy, which lost all credibility as the undisputed master of the sea.
Vulso has crossed over to Corsica, breaking through the Carthaginian naval blockade and establishing naval supremacy.
In contrast, consul Duilius remained in his new command post of Messana, where he focused on negotiating with the neutral Greek towns of Sicily to strengthen his position. Camarina and Thermae heeded the diplomatic call and sided with Rome.
Camarina and Thermae side with Rome, no doubt influenced by the surprising start of the war and by the still significant Roman garrison of Messana. In the background, Aleria has finally fallen to Vulso.
Meanwhile, in Carthage, Carthalo began the painful process of handing out payments to the first group of rebellious mercenaries. On Sicily, the Phoenician city of Panormus, fearing encroachment from a Roman-influenced league of united Sicilian Greeks, took advantage of Hamilcar’s astounding comeback to commit fully to the Carthaginian cause. The Sicels of Enna, always in admiration of a strong warlord, followed suit in an ever more polarized Sicilia.
Breaking the lull, Proconsul Flaccus, who had accompanied Vulso in his Corsican adventure, made a bold move against Caralis, hoping to overrun all of Sardinia before a Carthaginian relief force could arrive. Carthage, its hands full elsewhere, could do little but witness the fall of its Thyrrenian outposts one after the other.
Political manouver followed by countermaneuver, as Carthage establishes its own satellites in the great game for Sicilia. Then, Flaccus makes his leap to Sardinia, arriving at the gates of Caralis! (Rome holds “Bad weather” for good measure).
Weathering the bad news, Carthalo continued paying endless lines of angry mercenaries, while Hamilcar’s reputation made its way to eastern Sicily, where Catana sided with Carthage, thus tipping the balance in Sicilia in Carthage’s favor.
Powerless to counter-punch in Sardinia, Carthage continues the endless payment of its mercenaries, but does take control of Sicilia.
Completing a brilliant campaign, Vulso marched the bulk of his consular army and concentrated in Caralis, establishing a stack of 5 Cus dangerously close to Africa,…
Vulso makes his final march against Caralis, establishing a force to be reckoned with right at Carthage’s doorstep…
A rather political, uneventful continuation of the turn, in which Carthage sees its resources dwindle but manages to hold on thanks to Hamilcar’s decisive action.
Meanwhile, the mercenaries continue to revolt, so only 1 CU in reinforcements this turn…
-
And thus began turn 3, in which Rome elected Regulus and Scipio as consuls. Regulus, a proud and ambitious aristocrat, was dispatched to Caralis right away, where he prepared his legions for the glorious final assault against the Carthaginian homeland!
Back in Carthage, Hamilcar, the savior of Lilybaeum, received a hero’s welcome and was unanimously voted back into office and given control of domestic affairs in the capital, while an as yet unproven young commander, Hasdrubal, took charge of the Sicilian army stationed in Lilybaeum.
Hamilcar paid off the last of the mercenaries and pulled his weight in the Miat, convincing the council that this war was no sideshow. A few mercenaries, however, discontent with the end of payments, helped establish a rebellion in some peripheral Libyan towns that now declared for Rome, expecting Regulus’s impending arrival on African soil.
Hamilcar sets domestic affairs in order, paying off the last mercenaries and putting the Miat in its place with a powerful speech. However, in the countryside Zama and Thapsus throw the Punic yoke and declare for Rome!
Peering into the waves from Hippo Regius, the worst fears of the Carthaginians were confirmed. Regulus made his landing in Africa! He split off with 4 CUs and approached Sicca, wehere Hamilcar and his single available CU successfully intercepted him!
Regulus makes a landing at Hippo Regius and marches on to Sicca, where the ever vigilant Hamilcar intercepts him. Things are getting hot!
In view of the tense situation (7 vs 7 cards!!) and fearing a Carthaginian ambush (a card which had not yet showed up), Regulus preferred to back off! Libya would remain in Punic hands, and Hamilcar had thus once again saved the day!! (and all that without actually holding “ambush”).
Another key reason why Regulus had declined battle became clear as Numidian reinforcements swelled his army, which now had a wide edge over Hamilcar’s tiny regular force. Unfortunately, the Numidians also brought with them an epidemic that ravaged the Roman camp, killing 3 CUs!! A massive blow for the Roman offensive!!
Regulus still sits on an unconquered Hippo Acra, where disease has reduced his army to 4 CUs. So much for a quick and easy campaign!
Carthage, however, was still on the defensive. Hamilcar tightened his iron grip on the Miat and could only watch how Hippo Regius finally succumbed to Roman pressure while setting up his main camp in Sicca. Still, the main objective of forestalling major upheaval in Libya had been achieved.
In the mean time, Rome’s political advances also secured the collaboration of Etruria.
Regulus conquers Hippo Regius, while Etruria finally joins the war on the side of Rome. All in all, a defensive victory for Carthage.
Sensing the impending danger, and at the same time an opportunity, Hamilcar now used all his influence to attract the services of Xanthippus, who arrived in Utica!!
Xanthippus has arrived, bringing a desperately needed elephant CU with him! Things are getting complicated for Regulus!
Sensing trouble, Regulus made a long detour around Numidia and advanced on Tacape, hoping to outpace the Carthaginian forces and take control of Libya before engaging Xanthippus in pitched battle. Meanwhile, Scipio made his move against Enna, hoping to cut off the Carthaginians from all eastern Sicilia.
In the play of a single campaign card, Regulus outmaneuvers the Carthaginian bottleneck and attempts to seize Tacape, while Scipio marches on Enna with 4 CUs.
Xanthippus reacted quickly, joining his forces with those of Hamilcar, who remained in Sicca with his retinue (no CUs!), and then marching down to meet the Roman, who successfully, avoided battle!
Regulus avoids battle in the face of Xanthippus’s advance in force. While avoiding a major battle, his efforts to take over Libya are once again thwarted. Note that Xanthippus entered from Hadrumetum.
The new commander of Lilybaeum, Hasdrubal, now saw a chance and made his move against Enna, which had just capitulated to Scipio.
Hasdrubal marches to confront Scipio, who stands firm in Enna (5 vs 6 BC in Rome’s favor).
Caught by surprise and unacustomed to actual battle, a mere probe scared away the Roman forces before they were fully engaged (had one reserve but elected to lose by probe). The loss resulted in Enna going neutral again.
Hasdrubal has won on a probe (die roll 4 modified to 2), losing 1 CU to Rome’s 2. A minor victory that leaves Scipio at large…
Seing his chances dwindle, and refusing to spill his aristocratic blood on Africa for no reason, Regulus marched back through Libya and sailed back to Caralis, leaving behind proconsul Flaccus with 1 Cu trying to take Carthaginian Sicca. On his way, he also overran Hamilcar’s command in Sicca and took the popular general prisoner. Hamilcar would eventually be sent to Rome, where he would suffer a gruesome, vengeful death for his actions in the early war.
Regulus cuts his losses and sails back to Caralis, leaving behind Flaccus with 1 CU with the task of taking Sicca.
Flaccus’s effort was thwarted when Xanthippus, having been denied an epic Bagradas Plains against Regulus, instead had to content himself with slaughtering Flaccus’s expeditionary force and capturing the proconsul, who was duly sent back to Carthage to suffer the same mob justice that Hamilcar had, in retaliation for the popular commander’s demise.
Xanthippus has destroyed the last Roman force in Africa, leaving behind a CU in Hippo Regius in the hope of reconquering the city.
In one final attempt to overturn Carthaginian domination over the Sicilian countryside, Scipio advanced against Hasdrubal hoping to defeat him before he could seize the initiative.
Scipio counter attacks! This time it is Hasdrubal who’s on the defensive at a 3 vs 4 BC disadvantage.
Nevertheless, seize the initiative he did, and again sent the Romans running with a probe in which both armies lost one CU. The battles had not been decisive, but Carthage emerged triumphant on the political scene! Hasdrubal had proven himself a worthy successor to Hamilcar.
Hasdrubal again sends Scipio packing after an undecisive skirmish around Enna, enough to claim control of Sicilia for Carthage.
In a final huge effort, Carthage took back control of the Miat and of Sicilia, ensuring survival for another round of all out war.
Final situation before winter ends the turn. Carthage is holding up, but just barely!
The game now stands at a 5 vs 8 advantage to Rome.
-
el comandante wrote:It was risky to remove all garrisons from the cities but also a strategy the real Carthaginians never tried. I am very excited for the next episode!Yes, but the prize seemed worth it at the time. If that initial battle had gone differently (even only having the Romans lose more than the single CU they lost here), Syracuse would have been saved. Might as well throw everything in to maximise the chance of victory, right?
As I said earlier, as a player I would probably react the same way again (although in Hamilcar I am very afraid of the card "Ambush"!). But I also think I tend to play Hannibal in a very aggressive (non suicidal) way
- What a game! I rarely saw Romans trying to make it to Africa!
