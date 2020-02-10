Recommend
2 Posts
Airfix Battles: The Introductory Wargame» Forums » Reviews
Subject: Airfix Battles – a euro gamer’s review
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Phil Hendrickson(DrumPhil)United States
Seward
Nebraska
-
When a friend who works for Hornby, parent company for Airfix Models, offered me a review copy of Airfix Battles: the Introductory Wargame, I wasn’t too surprised. He knew that I am an avid board gamer, and have been known to share an opinion or two. This game was not on my radar, though, as I gravitate toward euro games far more than war games. Now that I’ve played it, here are my impressions.
Produced by Modiphius Entertainment under license from Hornby/Airfix, this game was born from the idea that people who collect and build military models and figures eventually want to take them off the shelf and play with them. I mean, what kid with a box full of army figures doesn’t want to lay them out on the floor and stage their own private war? Designer Chris Birch has said in an interview that he and his childhood mates did this, which led to the basic mechanisms of this game. In my childhood, I set up my green plastic army men and knocked them down by shooting marbles.
Nowadays I am less likely to crawl around on the floor, and I appreciate having a system of well-designed rules to govern a game. Tackling strategic and tactical challenges in a social environment is still fun – thus the huge surge in analog gaming since 2000. So what is the value of this particular game?
Airfix Battles comes in a thin box; the components are simply cardboard, cards, and rule books, with ten ordinary 6-sided dice. There are no wooden player pieces or plastic sculpted figures, as have become common in board games. Though the box contains everything necessary to play a game, Airfix Battles might more accurately be called a game system. Clearly the intention is to use models from Airfix’s large selection (though any units will work), rather than the small cardboard chits and tokens in the box. A typical game review includes a survey of the components, but beyond the sturdy cards and well-laid-out rule book, players of this game might not even use much of what is provided. The fold-out poster-paper maps and cardboard tokens representing terrain and buildings are functional, but do nothing to enhance the play experience. Players need to supply their own immersive environment, which avid modelers certainly can. Hobby gamers without their own models would more likely enjoy the simple play of Memoir '44, which comes with myriad tiny plastic figures in the box.
While Airfix Battles is subtitled an “introductory wargame”, this depends on your perspective. To someone (not me) used to playing detailed historic simulations from GMT, this game system would be simple. The rule book is not thick, because there are no unusual edge cases requiring complex explanations. My previous war game experience was limited to the previously mentioned Memoir ’44, which is very simple, so features like morale and defensive rolls in this game are a bit more complex than I expected. It was not hard to learn, but had more facets than anticipated. For the sake of longevity, it is good that this game includes leaders, vehicles, and unique units with special abilities, to give players more tactical options to explore. This is a game intended for repeated plays – which avid hobbyists will enjoy. In fact, the Facebook group dedicated to this game is filled with enthusiastic players, who come up with fan add-ons and custom cards to employ favorite models that are not yet represented in the game.
Fan support is necessary, though, because it seems like publisher support for this game has been sporadic. At least one expansion card deck is available from the Modiphius website, but has not been generally available through hobby shops – where customers buy Airfix models. One might wonder if Modiphius and Hornby are each hoping that the other partner will put more effort into supporting this partnership; it certainly looks like an opportunity that could be exploited more than it is. Perhaps sending out review copies of the game is a positive sign that more effort is being expended.
Let me summarize this (overly wordy) review simply by saying that Airfix Battles: the Introductory Wargame does what it sets out to do: provide a systematic, fair, and easy-to-learn way for military model hobbyists to bring their collections into action. Players who enjoy building model terrain and populating it with historic units can use this system to enact the battles provided in the scenario book, and then set up their own scenarios – large or small – to battle their friends for the title of best neighborhood general.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Martin WickhamUnited Kingdom
- What a terrific review and thanks for mentioning our little Facebook group. We have a very active group of members who love playing Airfix Battles and expanding on the base game.
- [+] Dice rolls