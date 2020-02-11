Recommend
I was too young to join the Jagdwaffe in time for the Battle of Britain. I grew up reading and re-reading fighter pilot histories in magazines and newspapers and I wanted to fly Bf 109s since I first saw one in 1938 when I visited Berlin with my mother. I fell in love instantly with that plane. Now I'm ready to serve Germany as a fighter pilot. At last!
After finishing my pilot training, I was posted in II/JG 3 in Schiphol. My unit was not fully operational yet. It was in the process of forming up and until September it was not expected to be fully operational. But some of us were ordered to start flying earlier while the unit was establishing. Although I knew the FW 190 was a favorite of many pilots, I was glad my unit flew 109s. I wanted to fly a 109 for a long time and luckily, I was given a Bf 109G-5, a truly awesome machine. With pressurized cockpit and GM-1 boost, I felt I could win the war all alone. But one thing is what I felt, and another very different thing is reality. And I were about to discover how hard life was for a pilot of the Defense of the Reich fighter force.
On 1 March, 1943, I was ready to fly my first mission. I had been training with my Staffel for weeks, practicing navigation and combat tactics. I was nervous, but confident that my training and my machine were excellent. The Staffelkapitän briefed us that an American raid was detected heading towards Rouen Rail, in France. The weather over Schiphol was good, so we took off and headed SW towards our objective.
I cannot forget the first time I saw a formation of B-17s. They were huge! We were short on fuel, so we launched a desperate attack against the bombers head-on. I chose one bomber of the outermost formation and I soon discovered that my armament was very light. Although I aimed carefully at her airframe, I only scored one hit. Return fire was hellish. I took two hits on my port wing and my landing gear was damaged. But I couldn't let it go, so I closed in and fired again. I aimed at the airframe again. This time I managed to score multiple hits, all in the airframe. Return fire was not so violent. I guess some gunners were hit too. But my engine was damaged, as well as my starboard wing. The noise inside the cockpit was horrible. My wingman assisted me firing against my target and managed to score more airframe hits, but he was damaged in return and dived away for home.
I got to close range and fired my last cannon burst. The airframe of that B-17 couldn't stand more damage and broke off. The bomber spiraled uncontrolled. I only saw three parachutes.
My plane seemed a piece of gruyere cheese, but I managed to land safely at base. It had so many holes that the black men decided to use it as spare parts. Hopefully, a fresh-new G-5 was in the hangar awaiting for me.
I realized that flying combat missions in Defense of the Reich duties is not what I thought. It was really dangerous. And frightening. But I managed to bring one of those B-17 down in flames. For that, I was awarded the Iron Cross, 2nd Class.
On 4 March, 1943, the weather over Schiphol was really bad. I thought we hadn't to fly that day, but our Staffelkapitän briefed us that an unescorted raid was heading towards Amiens, in France. We jumped on our cockpits and fastened our seat-belts. My new G-5 was still in factory painting, but it looked gorgeous nevertheless. Ground control gave us permission to take off at 10:00 and in a matter of minutes we were on our way to France at 22,000ft.
When we reached our objective my fuel was low. I had little time to do any damage to the American bombers. We searched for them for a while, but it took us almost no time to detect the raid. The contrails could be seen for miles. We went ahead of the bombers and turned to make a head-on pass.
As the bombers grew on my Revi sight I realized this time they were B-24s. I kept my speed high, selected the lead bomber and aimed at the cockpit, hoping to score some hits. I saw impacts around the nose of the bomber. Return fire was ineffective this time. I get a bit closer and fired again. This time I scored a lot of hits around the cockpit. The bomber banked and slowly went down in a gentle turn, like manned by a ghost hand. I think the pilot was dead. Then I saw one, two, three... seven parachutes. I followed the bomber down to the ground and saw the impact near a corn field. It was time to head home.
Despite the weather, I landed safely, but when the blackmen came they showed me that my port wing was heavily damaged. One more hit and I would have had to bail out over France. Luckily, the chief of mechanics told me that changing that wing was an easy job. I would have my plane ready the next day. Franz, Adolf and Max also achieved a victory, so to celebrate our success, that night we went to Amsterdam to drink some beer and meet some girls. We didn't meet any girls, but we did drink a lot of beer.
8 March, 1943: a raid was detected heading towards Vegesack, in the Bremen area. We ran to our planes and started our engines, waiting for the take-off order. The radio cracked clearing us for take-off. The Staffel joined above Amsterdam and then headed east to the interception point.
After a 20-minutes flight I saw contrails at 18,000ft above Bremen. There they were! They were B-24s again. I accelerated to combat speed and climbed to 22,000ft, leaving the sun behind me. I searched for fighters, but I didn't see anything, so I jumped over the B-24s out of the sun at full speed. I fired a long burst at medium range hoping to destroy one of those heavies in my first pass, but due to the G-force my guns jammed. I kept diving and went through the bomber formation without taking any hits, with my wingman behind me without knowing what was happening.
Without guns, I informed the flight leader that I was leaving. My wingman protected me all the way home, where we landed safely. Lesson learned: I had to revise my armament before each mission.
I woke up early on 12 March. I ate a pair of fried eggs with bacon and I went directly to the hangar to check my guns. I didn't want them to jam again. After that I went to the briefing room. Our Stafelkapitän told us that a formation of B-17s was heading towards Amiens Rail. Again.
I had painted a small daisy under my cockpit. I missed my wife Marga, and I thought this way she could be with me in each mission. The Staffelkapitän didn't like that, but he reluctantly accepted.
We took off and headed SW towards Amiens. Ground control warned us of the presence of enemy fighters, but I didn't see any. We detected the bomber formation over the objective and launched our attack. The Staffelkapitän was a Western Front veteran with several victories to his credit and taught us to attack the B-17s from the front, where their defensive fire was weaker. I went after the right-most bomber and aimed at the cockpit. I scored hits in the airframe and in the port wing, destroying the inboard engine, but I also received hits in my DB-605 engine. Suddenly it froze. My engine was out and it was impossible for me to reach my base, so I glided towards a nearby airfield I located. I happened that I landed in Vitry-en-Artois, home of II/JG 26. I called to my base commander, informing of my emergency landing. I spent a pair of days with the boys of JG 26, drinking French wine and talking about girls while waiting for my plane being repaired. When I reached Shiphol my Staffelkapitän made me to erase the small daisy of my cockpit.
