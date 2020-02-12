Recommend
Subject: Miracle on the Willoughby: Battle of Gettysburg: Roads to Gettysburg II: FEB 2020
Background: Loving this Gaming Experience
So, entered the online BPA (Boardgaming Players Association) WBC (World Boardgaming Championships) GCACW (Great Campaigns of the American Civil War) Tourney, http://gcacwpbem.blogspot.com/p/blog-page_50.html , last summer (on the heels of attending WBC GCACW tourney: http://www.boardgamers.org/yearbook19/gca.html ...a mouthful.
Results of the Sweet Sixteen Round
Nothing like a great WBC tourney. Intense, friendly competition. We only play for honor and game experience. I've been attending DonCon (WBC) off and on for nearly 30?! years. Also played in a number of the online tourneys (the infamous PoG and FtP shark infested waters).
In the current GCACW tourney, we're now in the money rounds: quarterfinals at the moment. The game for that round is The Battle of Gettysburg, Scenario 5, Roads to Gettysburg II: Lee Strikes North
Really was looking forward to this particular scenario (hell, it's Gettysburg!). Played it at WBC, semi final round.
I was the Union. Ed Beach, who has taken over design responsibilities for the series, was Johnny Reb. He smoked me; he schooled me.. USA never got going in that game and the CSA never stopped pounding. So, perhaps, a chance for some Union redemption...
A Bit About the Game
Richard H. Berg 's iconic 1st MN counter from THE CLASSIC Terrible Swift Sword: Battle of Gettysburg Game
Back in JAN 2019, I covered this fantastic games series:
Atlanta is Ours! Resaca scenario, some shovels and the spirit of Greenspan. JAN 2019 Session. ... and in June, 2019: RTG2: McClellan's Opportunity: Battle of Antietam: Session report for the WBC online tourney June 2019
...so, I won't rehash all the great features of the game. Briefly, it's a roll for initiative...high roll moves a unit or a corps. Very good combat mods. Unit quality. Leaders. FANTASTIC game maps. Beautiful rule set. VERY supportive GMs and online community. It's all here to produce a dynamic operational ACW game.
I'll include one chart, the CRT, that illustrates the brilliance of the design. LOTs of modifiers, each player tosses a die, producing a WIDE range of results: drama.
On to the session report...
Prep for the Batttle
Basically, the scenario is:
1) Ants (USA) vs elephants (CSA). Quantity vs quality. USA has 32 lesser strength units vs 18 rebels.
2) USA Edge in Umph: However, USA begins with an edge in overall Manpower (MP)175 vs 153 and artillery 36 points to 29. That is somewhat deceiving given that the USA actually has 18 arty points in 3 units: The Imperial Guard Artillery Reserve - or ART RES for short ...the basis for two mobile Death Stars so to speak.
3) A bum's rush. It is a sprint to Gettysburg - and then a fight to stay in it or adjacent to it.
4) CSA Leadership edge. Reb's have a significant edge in leadership (a bias prevalent throughout the game system). Yes, we can debate it.
The Worst Civil War General - Confederate
The Worst Civil War General - Union
So, strategy...
I've only played the Union, so here was how I approached it:
1) Say a prayer, sell your soul, do whatever you need to do: roll a high initial movement roll! USA gets an "army activation", where one roll can activate a bundle of units. Blow that roll? Oye...you'll have to fight your way into Gettysburg.
2) Stretch the line. Use the ants to flank the bastards. Attempt to cut pike road to Gettysburg and prevent later arriving confederates to ever enter main fight.
3) Toss out shark bait and hope he takes the bait. Distract. Sacrifice units for position.
4) Force CSA to attack. CSA has less units. When they hit fatigue 4 (F4), they are done for the day. If they don't attack, attack!
So, that was basically the thought...
What would be the likely CSA strategy?
1) Get to Gettysburg in a hurry.
2) Control hexes next to Gettysburg.
3) Attack to fulfill first two items.
4) Don't get flanked.
With that, on JAN 28 we were ready to rock...
The Battle Begins: The Rush to Gettysburg
T1 U1 Meades big 6 (key=Turn 1, Union initiative #1)
USA coming out roll.
Meade/Reynolds transfers to Robinson (2808) {hex number}
9 Units for the Army Activation…
(2) 2906: Reynolds: Wadsworth & Doubleday
(1) 2808: Robinson
(4) 2709: Howard and all four units
(1) 2711: Stannard
(1) 3110: Birney
Prayer said. Dice tossed...spins...a "6" pops out. Much rejoicing. Union army sprints north. The CSA automatically gets the 2nd activation. Johnny Reb responded:
Baldy Ewell / Robert Rodes -> N3230
Jubal Early -> N3532
SO, the dice gods had blessed the USA with a "6". They have now exercised their sense of humor...
T1 C2 C3 CSA rush
CSA won the next SIX initiatives and used them well to rush (in some case force marching) forces to the front.
Phase 2: Initial Fight for Gettysburg
T1 C3 Doubleday stands like a stonewall in Getty
Rodes used init 3 to dislodge Doubleday. CSA had a +1 mods (die roll mod) {a gamble} and then boooof'd the die roll: -3 (CSA vs USA roll). SO, a NET -2 on the initial combat...CSA is disorganized and suffers the first manpower (MP) loss of the game. Doubleday, fearing a surround a sound flank (flanking gives BIG modifiers in this game) decides to voluntarily retreat to the comforts of Gettysburg.
T1 C6 Ewell, the goat of the morning, muffs his rolls
On init 4, Hill/Heth decided to take out some trash and whacked Wadsworth (NW of Getty). Mods were +2 CSA...die tossed...a 0...so a NET +2: Wadsworth forced to give ground.
Init 5: Early tries to move up, but muffs a movement roll.
Init 6: Ewell attempts a corps assault. Dice gods say no.
T1 C7 C8 More CSA forces move to the front
Init 7 & 8: CSA pushes up Longstreet and Pender. At that point, the USA commander wasn't sure a "6" on the come out roll was worth 7 straight CSA moves!
T1 U9 USA XI corps boldly lunges in
Dice gods took pity on the USA and granted a move XI corps.
T1 C10 ..and still more CSA reinforcing
CSA then pushed 1 corps closer to the action...
Reynolds used Init 11 to attempt to dislodge Early (sunning himself next to Getty)...mods were +2 for the USA, but a -1 die roll resulted in a stalemate.
T1 C12 Doubleday forced out
Init 12...Longstreet sought to punish pesky and resilient Doubleday. Flank him badly...die roll mods of +6...die roll went dramatically against the Rebs (-4), but a NET +2 still sent Doubleday a packin': Stars and Bars now flew over Gettysburg.
Phase 3: Meade and Bobby E Lee Square Off
T1 U13 Sickles hurries north
T1 U14 Sickles chooses the center
Now what? USA assessed the situation:
1) The Ugly: Holding on to only one hex adjacent to Getty (USA needs at least a hex to have a shot at victory).
2) The Bad: CSA thick around Gettysburg...USA, not so much. CSA had an original MP of 80! for the 6 unit in the vicinity. Good thing, was that 3 of the units were now disorganized and fatigued up. However, USA could only muster a little more than 1/2 of that.
3) The Good: USA stretching the line to the west; a longer term investment that might pay dividends.
So, Sickles was ordered to pick up the pace and join the battle.
T1 C16 U17 cav on the flank
Both sides then used the next few initiatives to position cav on the flanks.
T1 U19 Meade attacks Bobby E. Lee
Init 19 arrived. USA decided the time had come to risk a big attack: Meade vs Lee at Gettysburg. Sickles was given the mission...
First, had to check if the corps assault would go off. Die tossed...a "5"...just made it!
Second, the BIG roll...a grand assault. Really needed a 1 or 2 in order to enlist sufficient forces for Big Bang...die tossed... a "2".
Third, now the damm battle rolls... mods were +5 (primarily from odds)...battle dice tossed..dice gods smile on Lincoln and grant a +3...so a net +8. BOOM! Lee/Longstreet and the rest of rabble rout out. Stars and Stripes proudly hosted over Gettysburg.
T1 U19 Post Lee arse whipping
T1 C20 Lee strikes back quickly
How did Johnny Reb respond? He just got meaner! Lee attacked right back, Gambling big, given mods were only a "0"...he would need big help from the battle dice. Dice toss...+2 for the CSA. A net of +2. Meade beats a retreat out of town, rudely interrupting his celebratory lunch. Stars and Bars again flutter over Gettysburg. The main action of turn one was over...
Phase 4: Battle of the Flanks
T1 C23 cav battles on the flank
So, with Gettysburg changing hands three times through the afternoon Day 1 and most of the forces in the vicinity now at F4, both sides concentrated on getting forces in position for Day 2. Some cav skirmishing also occurred on the flanks.
T1 U27 Slocum comes up from the east
T1 C28 thru T1c32 CSA moves to shore up west flank
Law was dispatched to the west of Gettysburg to hopefully hold off the union forces. USA stole a march, surrounded Law and routed the bugger. That flank was now swinging in the wind for Bobby E Lee.
T1 C36 thru u40 USA routs Law on west flank
Frickin Jenkin's boys and their damm magic horses
Day ended with the glorious defense of a key hex NE of Gettysburg by a lonely CSA cav force under command of Jenkins. Slocum would hit the unit twice (outnumbering it 8x!). Both times a CSA battle die result granted it a -3, just enough to force a draw the disgraced Slocum. Jenkins and his boys proclaimed, "MIRACLE ON THE MARNE...TWICEOVER!"
T1 U41 Jenkins and his magic horse; Two Miracles on the Marne
USA force structure end of day 1
CSA force structure end of day 1
Day 2: Reinforcing the Battle...Positioning
T2 C1 C2 U3
So, what was the situation at the start of DAY 2? Check out the charts above; that shows force structure and condition.
Victory Points? +4 (CSA +6 for occupying Gettysburg - but USA still adjacent - and a net -2 on manpower losses ... CSA suffered 9, while USA 7...a 1/3rd from Jenkins and his magic horses!).
Position? I was happy with it at the moment: holding, firmly, two hexes adjacent to Gettysburg...relatively strong position on west flank...and working on flanking encirclement (despite DAMM Jenkins and his magic horses) in the east.
I've only begin playing GCACW the last year (played it a little way, way back in the day), but know enough that a KEY init role is the first to begin a day. It can be decisive. Accordingly, I beseeched the dice gods to be kind to the boys in blue.
They laughed. CSA was granted the first two inits. Johnny Reb used them to reinforce Jenkins and his frickin magic horses and rush Anderson down the pike.
Init 3: USA reinforced Meade with a PILE of arty. Humphreys got real brave and slide next to Hill; attempting to further secure our position on the outskirts of Gettysburg.
Init 4: Lonely Custer, yes that Custer, had been retreated into the CSA backfield the previous turn. His weak ZoC was still interfering with CSA lines of command and what not. CSA decided to eliminate the problem. Demoralized Law attacked. Cav can retreat before combat, but, Custer doesn't know the meaning of voluntary retreat. He stood. And died to the last golden lock of hair.
Init 5: Andersen advances to the frontline.
Init 6: Slocum bravely slide Geary to the NE of Gettysburg; completing the flanking move on Lee.
At this point, I REALLY debated hitting Lee with Meade and the mob. Mod's would have been quite favorable at +3 or +4...IF I would make the Grand Assault roll (would have needed a 3 or lower). Sat on my hands and decided, I didn't need to at this point: Johnny Reb was going to have to rip those Gettysburg hexes from my cold, dead hands.
Init 7: So decided to slide some cav to the NE of Geary, to protect his flank.
T2 C4 thru U7 deatth of Custer...and Slocum goes bold via a flank to tighten the noose
Tightening the Noose
T2 C8 C9 u10 thru u13 USA closes the pike to further confederate traffic
Init 8 > Init 13 witnessed Rebs trying to run done the pike and the boys in blue shutting the door. How tight? Only the dice gods knew at that time. That brought us to what would turn out to be the last act of this game...
Resolution: Miracle on the Willoughby
T2 C14 MIRACLE ON THE WILLOUGHBY
Hero of the Day: Brigadier General Andrew Atkinson Humphreys, 2nd division, III Corps
Init 14: CSA wins it. Decides now would be the time to go "Pickett". As storm clouds gathered, Hill and Heth launched the first attack across clear fields on the west flank. Humphreys the Brave prepared to receive. Battle mods were a +2...dice tossed...-3 results...a NET -1. The first miracle on the Willoughby (creek) occurs!
CSA then inquired whether Humphreys would voluntarily retreat and save a needless slaughter of men. Humphreys chewed on his big cigar and responded, "NUTS!". Hill furiously stomped off and ordered Anderson across those clear, but now bloody, fields.
Anderson gathered his troops. Rain began to fall. Anderson spoke. "Our moment has arrived. History has chosen you. Let's win one for Hill. FIX bayonets!" Anderson drew his sword and led the attack. A +2 battle mod ...dice tossed... and a dreaded -5 battle roll pop'd out. The second miracle on the Willoughby had occurred.
Anderson then sent a one sentence note to Humphreys: "Confederates head for Williamsport."
USA Force Structure end of game
CSA Force Structure end of game
Debrief: Incredible Wargame Series: Great Campaigns of the American Civil War
Battle Summary
DAMM! Did I have a blast playing this scenario. GREAT tension. Crazy die rolls. Drama. BIG tip of the hat to the CSA player, Senior Owen.: a STRONG opponent, put up a hell of a fight and helped me with my "emerging" understanding of the rules.
Two final comments:
1) Get this game. Or, hell, any game in the series.
2) Get to WBC outside of Pittsburg in late July for the fantastic face to face Great Campaigns of the American Civil War tourney. You will not game with nicer group of people.
Hopefully, see you then.
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports
Last edited Wed Feb 12, 2020 6:42 pm
Posted Tue Feb 11, 2020 7:11 pm
Chris Montgomery(cmontgo2)
Joliet
IllinoisDear Geek: Please insert the wittiest comment you can think of in this text pop-up. Then times it by seven.The Coat of Arms of Clan Montgomery - Scotland. Yes, that's a woman with the head of a savage in her hand, and an anchor. No clue what it means, but it's cool.
Fun read, as always, Herr Dr.
Looks like you both played a great game, but an earnest tip of the hat to the CSA player who probably wrestled to maintain his composure during those last two attacks.
Good luck in the next round!
Thank you Chris.
CSA player was a real sport throughout the game. Hopefully, he'll chime in with his thoughts regarding the game.
-
Last edited Wed Feb 12, 2020 2:02 pm
Posted Wed Feb 12, 2020 2:31 am
-
Steve(garysax)
Flagstaff
Arizonacome read articles and talk games on therewillbe.games
- Great report! Love to see those union troops with Slocum creeping around the flank to start that ominous pocket. I'm trying to rememebr if moving ZOC-ZOC uses up all your movement *and* disorganizes you or just uses up all your movement in this game.
-
Last edited Wed Feb 12, 2020 5:51 am
Posted Wed Feb 12, 2020 3:01 am
-
- Thank you Steve. It cost all your movement to go ZoC to ZoC. If you do it on a road, you do NOT flip to disorganized. Otherwise, you flip.
Steve(garysax)
Flagstaff
Arizonacome read articles and talk games on therewillbe.games
^that's what it was, thank you!
I almost got out my copy of Atlanta is Ours and played one of the mid-length scenarios. I need a board with a drop surface or a separate game table to keep long games on.
-
Last edited Wed Feb 12, 2020 5:48 am
Posted Wed Feb 12, 2020 5:48 am
-
Greg S
Pipersville
Pennsylvania
I've had RtGII since its release, and still haven't gotten it to the table. It will DEFINITELY be next up!!
-
My work is done.
Play either Scenario 5: Battle of Gettysburg (the one above) or the Sharpsburg: RTG2: McClellan's Opportunity: Battle of Antietam: Session report for the WBC online tourney June 2019
-
Last edited Wed Feb 12, 2020 2:01 pm
Posted Wed Feb 12, 2020 1:59 pm
-
