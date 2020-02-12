Recommend
Normandy '44 team play at Game On! 2020
Sat down with William Schoenfeld, Andrew Selby, and Clayton Baisch to play Normandy '44 at Game On this past Saturday.
The last time I played Normandy'44 multi-team player was at Consimworld Expo 2011 and it ended very badly for the Allies on our about turn 9 when the 17th SS knocked the crap out of the badly depleted American airborne forces that my opponent refused to withdraw. Needless to say, that didn't happen this time.
Bill commanded the American forces, and I took the British/Canadians. Clayton was Panzer Group West in front of Caen, while Andrew commanded the 7th Army and Fortress Cherbourg.
Despite getting off to a horrible start on turn 1 - Bill's Americans would take 15 step losses on turn 1, to the British 5, he managed to turn things around.
On the Caen/Bayeux front, my British and Canadians did their best to both expand the Orne River Bridgehead, and tie down the bulk of the German panzer forces, while attempting both frontal, and flank attacks to capture Caen.
The Germans managed to deliver a 2 Division Corps level counter attack on turn 3, composed of elements of the 21st Panzer, and 12th SS, I am pleased to state that the Canadians stopped the German panzers cold and inflicted heavy losses on their panzer forces.
Beginning on turn 4, the British and Canadians would launch repeated attacks on Caen from all fronts. Despite the British failure to capture Caen, 3rd Canadian Division would play a pivotal role in several key attacks. Not wanting to hog all the glory, there was always a British component to every Canadian attack.
I am pleased to report that Operation Limey Shield was a huge success. While 3rd Canadian would cover themselves in glory, British casualties would fill Field Hospitals back towardsa the beaches.
3rd Canadian Division would help lead the way on turns 9/10 as we captured Carpiquet, and drove a wedge towards Villers-Bocage in an attempt to stretch the German lines to the breaking point so we could capture Caen.
On the Omaha/Utah front, Bill nearly succeeded in severing the Contentin Peninsula, and had begun his drive on Cherbourg after capturing Vaslognes.
We called the game at the end of turn 10. While the Germans held a continuous line from St. Lo to Caen, it was thinly held with few if any reserves. The bulk of the German armour was tied down in and around Caen. I believe the Allies would have succeeded in breaking out on either turn 12 or possibly turn 13.
I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys to game with. We opted for the historical weather vsriant rule, and the only downside to this was that the Germans were not able to receive any panther or tiger replacements - we decided that if the Germans rolled a 1 for weather, and got a 2 on the re-roll, they would still get a panther/tiger replacement.
I've included comments on most of the pictures in the google album I have linked here.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/VVHFrCZRgaWYoLbF6
