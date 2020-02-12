Recommend
Subject: Field Report: Nations in Arms at a wargame convention (2 turns played)
Well, finally got this to a table, at a wargame convention in my area. We had managed to get together 7 players, meaning a full table and all powers played by a player.
What follows is a brief report on how things went.
The game event was set-up months prior to the convention with the goal being to play the 1813 campaign (covering 8 turns across 1813 and 1814) in a span of about 8 or so hours.
I had stated for signed-up players they should review the re-written rules put together by Bjorn for the convention game, as I had decided they were the most coherent set of rules for a big table of 7 players.
When it came time for the game session, it had turned out only myself and one other player (who ended up as Russia) had really read the rules enough to operate well. I'll point out that that particular player also helped do a lot of set-up work while I had to be away from the table prior to the event start, so thank you again Terry, if you are reading this.
I offered to play Turkey in order for the rest of the players to be heavily engaged and then I could 'gamemaster' the game and help folks with the rules. However, the rest of the table all wanted to avoid playing France due to unfamiliarity with the rules and I was sort of forced into playing them, probably for the best considering the strategic situation in 1813.
Due to the need to go over the rules we slowly, very slowly went through the movement, siege, combat, and naval processes, only managing to play the Spring and Summer turns of 1813. As you can imagine, not a huge amount got done in just the 2 turns and this obviously had an effect on the play of Austria and Turkey, mostly because Austria starts allied to France (but jumped on historical betrayal as soon as possible on the 2nd turn) and Turkey starts Neutral.
Due to this delay in 'proper activity' the Austrian and Turkish players ended up playing in another game on an adjacent table some of the time, which in my opinion did not help their situation due to the further disengagement from the game situation as it developed.
The other Coalition powers had plenty to do however, all working to exhaust my French-minded brain as the Corsican's armies fought battles on multiple fronts.
The British fumbled through naval mechanics, eventually landing an expeditionary force in Italy at Ancona. He didn't end up with enough time to capitalize on the landing, but the French had little forces in Italy when this occurred so it was not going to end well for me if we played longer. Wellington was in the Iberian Peninsula, supporting the Liberation War. He ended up sieging out some fortresses but no field battle with him occurred in our game.
Speaking of Spain, the Spanish player had plenty to do managing his meager forces along with the very useful guerrillas. I was able to disperse a guerrilla unit but over the two turns it was a fighting retreat to the Pyrenees. The ulcer was untenable and I had to abandon Madrid, eventually making it near Gerona safely in supply not much worse for wear (besides some minor attrition losses).
Prussia and Russia (known at the table as the Ussians [Usshins]) executed a strong offensive campaign in Germany. Eventually the Prussian player had to head leave to get some needed sleep so the Russian player simply took over since they were operating together in the campaign. In the first turn I managed a good victory over a Russian army, but onslaught of numerous forces began to be too much and I lost a major battle with heavy losses. Napoleon had to leave his 'cornerback' position further South to salvage the situation, managing a bloody victory over a large Ussian force.
The position of Napoleon then allowed the betraying Austrians to execute dual pronged campaigns. One in Northern Italy where they took Trieste and Venice (and maybe took Mantua I can no longer recall clearly). I had to pull some forces from deeper in France to try to salvage the situation but we never made it that far. The other campaign was through Ratisbonne->Ulm->Baden. This was a potent force, with Napoleon too far away and out of activations to head back South. My solution was to execute a Forced March as the last activation of the game with another smaller force nearby that ended up taking Ulm and positioning forces to cut the large Austrian army out of supply, inflicting decent attrition losses. It was a moral victory for the French.
Turkey in turn 2 had joined the Imperial bloc, if only to attempt an invasion of Russia. The Turks managed to cause some trouble near Odessa and Ochakov but it was inconclusive by game end.
Now, this is just high level detail, I did not record enough to remember enough to talk about each activation, interception, withdrawal, etc. I will say if we had kept playing it would have been interesting to see how well I could have managed as France. Even being the most knowledgeable player (besides the Russian player who had also read the rules) I had a heck of a time dealing with all the threats, which felt appropriate given the situation in 1813.
So the big question: was it fun?
Hell yes it was. So many interesting dilemmas, especially as it related to artillery and cavalry superiority, operational capability per activation, and making sure supply is available. I'd say our table came out of the game agreeing NiA is a good game, just wishing we had more time to play it after absorbing the rules. Maybe the Turkish player felt he didn't have much to do, but I'm not sure I agree 100% and his experience was affected by him disengaging from the game.
I look forward to my next opportunity to play the game for sure and am really glad I got the re-stocked copy when Compass made it available. Big thanks to Bjorn was writing the coherent rules we used to play. Very effective.
My only hope now is that this game doesn't fade into obscurity and gets a true re-print someday so others can enjoy.
Jon Karlsson
Linköping
Östergötland
Sounds like the game works well with seven (or six) players. I was unsure of that, so this report is useful information.
Players under forced peace will of course be bored during it, but it was the same in Empires in Arms, and that's just the nature of Napoleonic games, where the main game loop is Napoleon trying to force his opponents out of the war one by one and stagger their re-entry.
Jim F
Birmingham
West Midlandscontrarian
Man, the playing a game at an adjacent table should win some sort of award for rudeness. Were they twelve years old?
They were adults but I get it on their part. Austria felt like they had to wait until the 2nd turn to do anything but he did take action (against me) when he could swap sides. Turkey was in a tough situation but managed to take some action as well on the 2nd turn. Had we been moving faster they would have had more active time from turn 2 onwards. It just isn't how it played out.
Man, the playing a game at an adjacent table should win some sort of award for rudeness. Were they twelve years old?
