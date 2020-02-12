Recommend
Subject: Full campaign…someone other than Russia wins
Chris Lampard


-
Comrades, the Poodle might be first to the dog bowl, but a Poodle is still a Poodle; and a Lap Dog still...likes Laps...?
...?!
It's a dark day: I've lost the Channel!
It was the Full Campaign, we failed to defeat either Axis power, it took longer than expected because half way through Capitalism Failed and the power went off at Adrian’s place
Churchill by phone light...a burst water main caused the outage...hah! Such Feeble Pipes.
Luckily, Warren lives nearby and we decamped.
The final scores:
Russia (Chris): 38
And there were some other scores, but they aren’t worth reporting.
Sigh...
...OK:
UK (Warren): 52
USA (Adrian): 43
Well played, Warren.
A lot of that score came from Conference Victories (21 points) and Pol-Mil (18, 23 with Global). Warren will have to comment on his strategy, I was too soaked in Vodka by the end to know.
My own approach (as Russia, obviously) was different from before. Previously, I’ve played hard on Pol-Mil from the start, often using Stalin to take a Pol-Mil issue right at the start of the Conference. I felt I was in danger of falling into a rut, so I tried something different...and, as usual, I discovered that change is not as much fun as those free wheeling self-help Guru types would have one believe.
I tried to play a military strategy, but did it badly. I was in Korea by mid-game; way too early. All I managed to do was draw all the Japanese Reserves away from the US/UK; so by end game all I had was a measly 3 point margin over the UK and a hiding from the US. If I could have built on my early advances and got into Japan, then I can see the advantage, but that’s a big task: 3 Naval Support and then enough Offensive Support to overcome three Japanese Armies…it’s the Eastern Front in the South!
On which, the Eastern Front: what a Dog’s Breakfast. I was totally stalled for most of the game…my own fault, I should have helped D-Day along and then at least the heat is off. And I kept, frustratingly, losing Naval Support in the Arctic Theatre box.
And, for reasons I still can’t fathom, I couldn’t win at the Conference Table; not just winning Conferences, but winning anything seemed tough. (On the upside, while not good at winning, I am good at whining.)
Overall then, I was happy with my plan, I just need to refine the implementation...a lot. I still don’t know if this is a viable Russian route to victory, but it’s fun to try it and I’ll be playing this way again to see what gains I can make. So many times I was tempted to fall back on the Pol-Mil thrash, but I’m glad I didn’t...mostly glad...
And at a broader scale: Adrian (as the US) set out playing Pol-Mil and developed some nice positions at the free spots in the pre-Global issue world. However, neither Warren or I opened up Europe to Pol Alignment markers, so Adrian couldn’t really capitalise on his opening; and Warren had control of the Colonies long enough to build up a strong presence there.
I think Adrian’s advance on Japan was helped by my own early arrival in Korea and Warren (UK) once again pushed the CBI Front. As usual, the Western Front stalled for most of the game and Warren had a rough time in the Med with bad rolls and unexpected German attention!
And, there were some awful die rolls on all Fronts. We saw many Fronts set to advance on a 1 to 6, or 1 to 8, fail. This made the game seem tougher than usual.
So, overall: another enthralling game. Churchill continues to deliver; every play feels different and the tension seems to be growing as we become more practised.
Hopefully, we’ll be back at the table soon. We had a three or four week break since the last game and I, for one, was feeling a bit rusty when I started off.
Cheers
Chris
Warren Adams


-
Churchill won, that's really all you need to know!
My Planned Strategy
Was a complete failure.
I got to set the agenda as expected.
I tabled an issue I really wanted to win, already advancing it on my track.
I later tabled two other issues. One I wanted to win (primary), the other to create a diversion (secondary).
I always lost my initial issue.
I often lost my primary issue.
I usually won my secondary issue.
I won the conferences with issues that I hadn't planned to win.
I was able to use Churchill a number of times as a tiebreaker to win the conference as the other leaders had already been played.
-
-
Andrew MacLeod

OntarioAnd when, exactly, are we playing Churchill again?
-
Our campaign game on Saturday was unusual, to say the least!
USSR (me): 54
UK (Tom): 52
US (Jan): 51
And this was a (whaddyacallit) a Condition 3 victory!
Jan, much to her regret, played Roosevelt on a relatively innocuous issue in Conference 1...and Roosevelt died on his way back to Washington! That kinda hobbled her for a very long time; but by around Conference 5, she was recovering very nicely, and spent a good chunk of the remainder of the game in the lead or alternating with Tom Churchill.
Remarkably, I had the Arctic Front fully mobilized by the end of Conference 2, and I think that helped in my ultimate victory: I rarely found myself short on production in spite of little to no voluntary assistance from the capitalists!!! The Eastern Front rarely moved (although one move was a breakthrough), and at game end, I hadn't crossed the German border. The capitalists? Once, once, they attempted a D-Day landing and failed; but if I recall correctly, they hardly contributed anything to the support of that raid: I did!!! Britain was obsessed with building a summer home in the Mediterranean (with occasional assistance from the USA, for some reason) and eventually cleared the region of German tourists.
Britain kept winning both the agenda and the conference; and so yes, I had 12 points of nuclear espionage by the end of Conference 5. Both America and Britain were extremely focussed on partisans, governments in exile, and global issues, which I hardly touched until about Conference 8: why bother working on European clandestines and the like when my Eastern Horde would barrel its way into Berlin....which the Western Allies and Germany never allowed me to do!
So, with the Western democracies seemingly fond of Nazism, I (starting at around Conference 4) began to vigorously agree with them about the Japanese Peril, and got a Soviet War Declaration (with American assistance) as soon as it was on the table and promptly stormed into Manchuria. Why did the Western Allies support me in this? They were having a nightmare of a time advancing on the Pacific fronts and hoped a Soviet DOW would alleviate the problem. Not much, it turned out: by the end of Turn 8, the British did make it to Hong Kong, but the Americans had hardly island-hopped at all. And neither UK nor US could make it any farther due to the stunning Turn 8 announcement from the Kremlin that the workers of Japan were enthusiastically welcoming their Soviet comrades in the streets of Tokyo. Yes, I was the sole occupier of Japan!
To put it in real-world terms, I think the end of the game may have reflected two things: a successful (or second) Operation Valkyrie, with the Nazis overthrown by the German military; and for the first time in history, Russia being the sudden and dominant power in the Pacific, rapidly spreading the gospel of communism to the peoples of South-East Asia. Suddenly, the Americans and British find themselves at war with a de-Nazified Germany, a Germany which is willing to aid them as a bulwark against Bolshevism. So the alliance ends, and Russia's former allies are urging her to make peace with Germany, complete with vague promises of war-crimes trials for surviving Nazis and SS members. The USSR, however, having defeated Japan and driven the Germans off their soil, is flushed Red with victory.....
What a game that was! The closest I've ever experienced!
Charles Finch


-
tallboy wrote:I was confused by this, can you clarify how Churchill was a tiebreaker?
I was able to use Churchill a number of times as a tiebreaker to win the conference as the other leaders had already been played.
I thought only US could break ties (their 'special power')
Maybe i am taking this too literally ?
-
-
Andrew MacLeod

And when, exactly, are we playing Churchill again?
-
cfinchjr2 wrote:If there's a tie at the end of any conference, each unplayed leader (in turn order) can be activated to break the tie. If no one does, or is unable, then the Americans break the tie.tallboy wrote:I was confused by this, can you clarify how Churchill was a tiebreaker?
I was able to use Churchill a number of times as a tiebreaker to win the conference as the other leaders had already been played.
I thought only US could break ties (their 'special power')
Maybe i am taking this too literally ?
Charles Finch


- ah thank you (it has been too long i need to play this more)
Warren Adams


-
amacleod wrote:If there's a tie at the end of any conference, each unplayed leader (in turn order) can be activated to break the tie.A question we had during play....when this happens would you roll for health/paranoia/death as you would do during normal play?
We decided it was no because you didn't activate your leader, he just happened to be still there.
-
-
Andrew MacLeod

And when, exactly, are we playing Churchill again?
-
tallboy wrote:I think so?amacleod wrote:If there's a tie at the end of any conference, each unplayed leader (in turn order) can be activated to break the tie.A question we had during play....when this happens would you roll for health/paranoia/death as you would do during normal play?
I. G.
-
tallboy wrote:That is correct - see the 1st Ed. Errata and Clarifications:amacleod wrote:If there's a tie at the end of any conference, each unplayed leader (in turn order) can be activated to break the tie.A question we had during play....when this happens would you roll for health/paranoia/death as you would do during normal play?
We decided it was no because you didn't activate your leader, he just happened to be still there.
http://www.gmtgames.com/churchill/ChurchillErrataClarificati...
Basically; if you use your Leader to break a tie, you're not using his card as described in Rule 3.31, and therefore you're not using his value, attributes or penalties.
Note that he's inactive for the rest of the conference, though (not really important if used at the end of a conference, but matters if you tiebreak in the Agenda Segment).
-
-
Chris Lampard


-
amacleod wrote:...What a game that was! The closest I've ever experienced!Sounds like a great game. Nice to hear about it.
Regardless of the so called rules, Russia won. Nice to see!
Any chance of a picture of the final board please?
Cheers
Chris
Andrew MacLeod

And when, exactly, are we playing Churchill again?
-
Dobbin2 wrote:Uhhh...sorry. No photo available, I'm afraid. All I can do is tell you thatamacleod wrote:...What a game that was! The closest I've ever experienced!Sounds like a great game. Nice to hear about it.
Regardless of the so called rules, Russia won. Nice to see!
Any chance of a picture of the final board please?
Cheers
Chris
-the Mediterranean Theatre was entirely gone
-the (so-called) Western Front never left the UK, although Bolero was achieved
-the Arctic Theatre was active, complete with a couple of clandestine networks
-the Eastern Front was on the Ukraine space, unable to cross into Prussia
-the Soviets were in Japan
-the CBI was in Hong Kong
-the Southwest Pacific Theatre was in Papua-New Guinea
-the Central Pacific Theatre was in the Marshall Islands
-tons of British, some American, and very few Soviet networks/political alignments in Eastern Europe
-Soviets in Siam, Americans in most of the rest of the colonies, and the UK in one colony (can't remember which)
-the British and Americans fulfilled all their secret agendas; I only managed one, Siam
