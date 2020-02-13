Recommend
Rifles in the Peninsula
Paul Lucuski
Rifles in the Peninsula is the third game in the Rifles series and as such is very similar to its predecessor games. Jumping to the conclusion if you enjoyed the other games in the series you will most likely enjoy this game.

The game takes the system to the Napoleonic Era with units from France, Britain, Prussia, and Astro-Russia. France can only attack the other three countries and vice-versa. Countries are limited to the years in which they can battle but this does not really affect the playing of the game.

Components are similar to the previous games in the series.
There is a 32 page rulebook, a scenario book with 12 scenarios, 3 double sided army sheets, a unit roster, the map, a campaign sheet and campaign events sheets located in the rules, a duel minigame, and 140 1" counters.

The quality is excellent. As an aging gamer I appreciate the larger font and double spacing of the rule book. The cards are glossy sheets and the counters are multicolored unit representations.

There are actually only 14 pages of basic rules with 4 more pages concerning the campaign game and 3 pages concerning the duel minigame.

As in the other games you can pick your starting unit group from officers, infantry, and cavalry. You then set up the map with terrain features determined similar to the previous games. I hope to go more fully into the various scenarios once I have played them all.

The campaign game is handed rather interestingly. There are 9 boxes which make up the campaign. You roll on a table to determine what scenario you play. Some of the boxes involve rolling on an event table to determine the outcome. As in the other games you can gain experience points to upgrade your units. As you go down the boxes you rise in rank and become better known to the emperor.

Easy rules, great production values, almost infinite replay ability, Napoleonic Era-what more could a solitaire gamer want?
Mark Walker
Wow. Thanks, Paul. I hope that you enjoy the game. Love the rule book comment. I laid that out myself. :-)
Joe Donnelly
“... what more could a solitaire gamer want?”

Photos.
Eddie Carlson
I'm sure folks will be posting photos soon, just keep an eye out here and check out on the TBP Facebook page for pics as well.
Lou Correia
Considering it is the “Peninsula” I’m surprised there are no Portuguese militia or Spanish guerrillas.

I’m interested.
Paul Lucuski
I agree that the name is kind of misleading. The 7 campaigns included are 1805 Austria, 1806 Prussia, 1809 Spain, 1812 Spain, 1812 Russia, 1813 Germany, and 1815 Belgium. I guess that maybe the 2 campaigns in Spain gave it the name.
Lee Troutman
Rifles in the Ardennes had Soviet units so I guess we should not be surprised
 
Gottardo Zancani
phormio wrote:
Rifles in the Ardennes had Soviet units so I guess we should not be surprised
Exactly: a little freedom from the title suggestions is part of the Series.
