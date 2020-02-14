Recommend
8 Posts
Rise and Decline of the Third Reich» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Thunder from Downunder
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Chris Smith(takapu)New Zealand
-
After avidly reading other AAR’s I’ve decided to give this a go.
Please bear with me and my opponent regarding photos of the map and any mistakes you may spot in our play.
I’ll try to keep things as simple as possible.
Using Vassal 3R4 Module v 1.1 which doesn’t appear to have breakdown counters. It does have a useful unit movement tracker though.
I’m playing the Axis.
START
VARIANTS
We are using standard variants 1 through 10. Axis draw first, Allies second.
ORDER OF DEPLOYMENT:
Poland - at war with Germany
Italy - neutral
France - at war with Germany
Britain - at war with Germany
Russia - neutral
Germany - at war with Poland, France, Britain
Map of setup:
Notes:
This map is not exactly what we are using. There may be more differences but so far we found Benghazi and Crimea are different.
Poland - 2 x 2-3 on Warsaw. Warsaw has complete outer ring of defenders. Both air on Vilna.
Italy - both 3-3 defend the northern beach. 2-5 armour starts Egyptian border. 2 x 9FF Taranto with 5-4 air. 1 9 FF Albania. 1 9FF and 5-4 air Naples.
France - 2-3 infantry and 5-4 air are in Strasbourg. 1 9FF is in the Atlantic.
Britain - Malta - 1 9FF, 2 Air Factors. 4-5 Armour deployed to Egypt. Southhampton has 9 a factors not the 10 shown due to no breakdown counters
Russia - line as shown. 1-3 next to Persian border. 2-3 infantry and 3-5 armour stack NE of Vitebsk. Leningrad has a 2-3 and a 1-3 stacked.
Germany - 9FF Kiel and 9FF Bremen each with a 4-6 Panzer Korps a-top. 20 + factors on eastern front
FALL 1939 - Axis
DOW - none
OPTIONS:
Germany - East offensive (free), West attrition, Med attrition
Italy - East Pass, West Pass, Med Pass
VDU PHASE - no units are VDU
MOVEMENT PHASE
Fleets - no movement
Ground - Germany moves first. Anakonder has been chosen by OKH (thanks Rokeater!) for Case white. We agree that Attrition can be performed before ground combat as per the massive discussion on BGG about 3 years ago. Not all agreed and that’s okay but we think this is fine.
EAST
1. Panzer Korps in East Prussia moves through Vilna forcing both of the Polish Air to Brest Litovsk.
2. Both Infantry Korps in East Prussia move into NE Poland one combining with the Panzer Korps.
3. Panzer Korps in Slovak mountains moves to Lvov and then back to NW of Krakow.
4. Infantry Korps W of Poznan moves through Poznan and into Lodz.
5. Infantry Korps on Breslau moves hex W of Krakow and finishes with southern Panzer Korps.
Although violated the Germans return to the west of the partition line.
WEST
Infantry from Stuttgart moves into vacant Maginot hex. The forts are ruined.
MED
No movement by the Italians who remain peaceful.
SUPPLY
Konigsberg remains as a limited supply source for the Germans. All units were in supply at the start of the turn and remain so.
COMBAT
AIR
As above there are no breakdowns so Ill just describe if needed.
German 5-4 air on Breslau flies Counter Air against Polish on Brest Litovsk.
2 factors of air from Konigsberg join in the Counter Air at Brest Litovsk.
No ground support missions tasked. No Naval missions tasked.
Rolls - Germany adds + 5 to its roll from the excess and gets a D6 + 5 for a total roll 11. The Poles don’t bother as their best is D4 (D6 - 2 nationality). The Polish air force is removed and Germany sustains 1 factor loss from the Konigsberg air fleet.
GROUND COMBAT
1 x German Panzer Korps (4-6) and 2 x infantry Korps (3-3) attack the Polish 1-3 NE of Warsaw. Attack factors are 4+3+3 = 10 for the Germans and 1 x 2 = 2 for the Poles. Odds are refined to 10v2 down to 5v1.
Germany rolls a D6. Poles are eliminated. Germans advance the Panzer Korps and 1 infantry Korps into the Poles hex pushing a ZOC over Warsaw.
1 x German Panzer Korps (4-6) and 2 x infantry Korps (3-3) attack the Polish 1-3 SE of Warsaw. Attack factors are 4+3+3 = 10 for the Germans and 1 x 2 = 2 for the Poles. Odds are refined to 10v2 down to 5v1.
Germany rolls a D3. Poles are eliminated. Germans advance the Panzer Korps and 1 infantry Korps into the Poles hex pushing a second ZOC over Warsaw.
No exploitation as per Anakonder. No further attacks.
This is the map following the post combat advances of the German forces. The air on Konigsberg has 1 inverted air and 3 available air factors. The air on Breslau is inverted.
WEST ATTRITION
The Germans roll a D5 and no loss is sustained by the French.
The combat phase ends.
BUILDS
Germany has 150 BRP’s and can spend half.
6 Air factors x 3 per factor = 18
3 4-6 Panzer Korps x 8 per Korps = 24
10 3-3 Infantry Korps x 3 per Korps = 30
3 Rep counter x 1 per counter = 3
Total = 75 BRP’s
75 BRPS’s remain
Italy has 75 BRP’s and can spend half rounded down (37)
4 2-3 infantry Korps x 2 per Korps = 8
1 2-5 Tank Korps x 4 per Korps = 4
6 Rep counters x 1 per counter = 6
Total = 18 BRP’s
57 BRP’s remain
DEPLOYMENTS
GERMANY
Armour - Stuttgart, E of Bonn, E of Essen
Air - 5-4 Prague, 1-4 Konigsberg
Infantry - Konigsberg (1), East Front (3), Bonn (1), Essen (1), NE of Essen (1), W of Wilhelmshaven (1), Kiel (1), North Beach (1) = 10
Reps - East Prussia (1), Alps (1), Slovakia (1)
ITALY
Reps - 4 surround the Northern Beach Adriatic Sea, 1 NE of Genoa, 1 in Alps
Infantry - 2 x 2-3 Rome, 2 x 2-3 Beach SE of Naples Armour - NW of Florence
GRANTS
None
INTELLIGENCE
Italy spends 5 BRP’s on an effort reducing her BRP total to 52. France counters this by spending 5 BRP’s meaning the die roll is modified -1. In an unprecedented coup the Italian’s roll 2 D6 and score 12 so 11. The Allies reveal their Variant counter which is 3.
STRATEGIC REDEPLOYMENT
GERMANY
Slovak Rep trains to Romania.
Kiel Infantry Korps trains to SE of Wilhelmshaven
Bremen Panzer Korps trains to W of Munich
4. & 5. Konigsberg Air 3-4 and 2-4 (built to 2 and inverted) fly to Leipzig.
6. Breslau Air flies to Kiel (inverted)
Here is the map after the German SR
ITALIANS
The fleet at Durazzo Albany sends the 1-3 Infantry Corps to the Libyan border with Tunisia.
Here is the map after the Italian SR.
SUMMARY
Der Anakonder (credit to Rokeater etc) is a success. 1 Air was lost as expected. Warsaw is locked by ZOC. In my opinion the Allied Fall turn is the most dangerous turn, save the structural flip-flop, for the Axis. We fairly confident the west route to Berlin is secure (feel free to correct this opinion) and the Italians are ultra defensive in the mainland and conceding North Africa can be routed. Are we wrong? If we are the AAR will be pretty short! Axis success in the INTEL effort now needs to be translated to a swift campaign in France. We have poked the bear with a stick and now await its reaction.
- [+] Dice rolls
- tommy(Madth333)United States
Indiana
- This is awesome! Thanks for posting! I cant wait to watch wat happens next!
- [+] Dice rolls
-
The Axis was very lucky with this intelligence roll! Revealing the allied variant, is a big break. I am not a fan if this particular variant however! I would actually argue there is no purpose for this variant, and its inclusion in the game by the designers is completely pointless, as if Axis does well and conquers France by Summer, it is voided, and if falls in Fall 40 or later, the allies have already a small advantage in the game, that this variant makes even bigger. So I would argue this variant is poorly designed, and I wish it wasn’t there, at all.
The Axis should aim to conquer France before Fall 40, anyways...So it doesn’t offer a variety in the game, and instead alters the game balance, in a very bad way, by either giving an allies a voided variant, or helping the game finish faster if they are doing well, already....
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Don’t want to dampen the enthusiasm on what is probably an exciting session report, but -unfortunately- the VASSAL module you used has lots of problems. One I noticed right away, is the direct border between Hungary and USSR, which is not correct according to the map of the game.
I recommend for your next game to use the latest VASSAL module, which was posted on 2017. I believe, and is fully consistent with the game map.
But anyways, I look forward to the news from the front!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Andrew CozziIreland
Cork
-
Hi Chris,
Thanks for the post.
I have a question:
Usually the Axis attack Poland with a two punch system:
1- Neutralise Polish Air
2- Attack SE of Warsaw with at least one Armour and three Armour in close proximity
3- Armour breakthrough and attack on Warsaw (avoiding river penalty)
So usually Poland falls immediately on the first turn except for very unlucky odds [quite rare].
There might by a benefit regarding the delayed Russian entry in East Poland and the Baltic States but I can't think what that benefit might be at this time.
Is there a reason you opted for a delayed Polish surrender?
- [+] Dice rolls
- Chris Smith(takapu)New Zealand
-
Hi Andrew
I learnt about this ploy through Paul Edwards (Rokeater) game against Vicomte about 4 years back, but I'm sure I've read that the strategy is event older than that. Kudos to Paul for the plans.
Anyway the basic ploy is to isolate Warsaw with 5-1 assaults on just 2 of the outer ring 1-3 defenders getting ZOC over the only source of supply for the Poles as shown. Then the next stage is to ensure that Germany in Winter 39 will have 32 factors in contact with the remaining Poles in Warsaw. If any part of the Warsaw garrison attacks you just make sure these are going to be at 1-3 odds which ensures any units demise. You would then need even less for the Winter attrition.
In winter assuming the Poles are all eliminated except for the Warsaw garrison Germany will roll an attrition in the 31-40 factor column guaranteeing 2 Corps (the remain Poles) are eliminated. In the Combat phase on the western front the Germans Sea Transport an armour from Kiel to Stettin and it moves 6 into the vacant Warsaw. This move actually generated pages of discussion about 4 years ago as to its legality wrt to the SOP but we agreed with a lot of players its okay.
Anyway the benefits are way less German potential casualties. The downside is a large commitment of forces east at the time Germany is very vulnerable to a double turn. So a trade off but if you are confident of defending Germany then your Polish loss will sit around 1 AF and perhaps 2 Infantry.
Past results for me have included the dreaded 2-1 Warsaw assault D4 then D6 so we just turn the board around! Also Ive had huge exchange casualties even when being victorious which does have an effect on Germany through the rest of the war.
Not everyone likes this move and that's okay but I really like it and the older I get the less risk averse I become.
Hope that answers why I chose it - it's certainly not something I created (again thanks to Paul for sharing). If you type Anaconda into the Forum Search there is heaps more information. I spelt it Anakonder only for the AAR!
Thanks for your post and happy gaming.
Chris
- [+] Dice rolls
-
kostaskav wrote:Don’t want to dampen the enthusiasm on what is probably an exciting session report, but -unfortunately- the VASSAL module you used has lots of problems. One I noticed right away, is the direct border between Hungary and USSR, which is not correct according to the map of the game.Just to clarify what I meant here, it is the USSR-Hungary border post annexation of East Europe, which exists in the -wrong- VASSAL version I see here, but not in the actual game map. This change is substantial, as it forces Germany to keep Hungary garrisoned even after turn 1. If they don’t, the allies may engineer a double turn. So during turn 1 the Soviets annex east Europe, and during turn 2 they DoW Hungary with dire consequences for the Germans.
I recommend for your next game to use the latest VASSAL module, which was posted on 2017. I believe, and is fully consistent with the game map.
But anyways, I look forward to the news from the front!
Of course this scenario belongs to the realm of fantasy, when the actual VASSAL and game map is used, as even post East Europe annexation the Soviets have no border with Hungary.
(The wrong version of VASSAL appears to be more historically accurate, however...)
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 16, 2020 10:35 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Sun Feb 16, 2020 10:12 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- chris walsh(cccw)New Zealand
Auckland
-
annibale35 wrote:Just exploring, good comments ... roughly calculated, the expected German loss for the exploitation attack on Warsaw's 2 2-3 guys (3-1 with 3 4-6’s and 12 air) following on from the 2-1 on the 2-3 across the river (2-1 with a 4-6, a 3-3 and 5 air) together with the opening 2 on 2 (net +2) CA shot on the Polish AF is,
Is there a reason you opted for a delayed Polish surrender?
3.63
+3.66
+3.11,
10.4.
The 2 5-1’s of Anaconder have an expected loss of 1 total (two 3x1/6’ s).. add to this the guaranteed loss of 3brp’s (one air) in the (net +7) CA and you get 4.
Of course the 2-1 across-river attack (above) could fail and threaten to wipe out the entire campaign – although there is a set-up that allows for an emergency 1-1 across the river should this horror occur.
Is this worth the turn delay and the massive mobilisation/ commitment of 3-3’s in the East when the West is the vulnerable spot?
Who knows.
- [+] Dice rolls