Subject: Review of D-Day Dice (Second Edition)
- Vincent DarlageUnited States
Columbus
Indiana
Five years ago, I posted a review of the first edition of D-Day Dice (Review of D-Day Dice). My thoughts on the second edition are similar still, so this review will focus more on the differences.
Presentation
The new version comes in a very nice box. It's sturdy and has wonderful graphics on it. Once the box is opened, all the stuff inside is fun to take out and sort (well, for me. I love organizing stuff. Your mileage may vary). I noticed the maps are bigger (good) but somehow they don't seem as sturdy - they aren't heavily curved but they are not as flat as the original maps. It comes with a basic rulebook and a book describing the maps. Then there is a huge organizer, a bag of dice, and a whole lot of cards.
The Good Stuff
As with the original game, the best thing about the second edition is that it is fun.
Ultimately, the base game hits the same high points that the original review I made mentioned - it teaches the game well, it gets me to research the battles, and the game is challenging. The RWB mechanic works well and I can get it out and put away fairly quickly.
But for some good stuff that is different with this edition, I love that there are new maps: Vierville Draw; Chateau de Vaumicel; Mont Fleury Battery; Mare Fontaine Battery; Strongpoint Morris; and Strongpoint Hillman. New stuff to play and to research! The maps are bigger too.
One of the best things is that each of the four nations has its own RWB charts, making the choice to play as different armies more than just a color choice of the unit dice. This gets even better when you start adding Legendary Units to the game with some of the expansion material.
I like the insert better than the original, too. The insert is capable of holding all of the expansions if you take out the maps and store them in an expansion box. Also, this game comes with so many expansions that create even more replayability, although the base game is pretty replayable as is. I'll review the expansions later in their own forums, but I like how modular the expansions are and that is worth mentioning here.
The Bad Stuff
I don't have a lot of negative things to say about this game. The new box fixes the one gripe I had about the original game box. But as far as game play goes, I don't have a downside. I still think this is one of the best solo games out there, and I enjoy it for cooperative play as well (just not as often).
The Ugly Stuff
This is for stuff that's really not good nor bad about game play, just things I noted. I would have liked a graphic to show a recommended way to store/sort all the stuff (Stonemeier Games does this and I think it's wonderful) - and that the base game box was taller so the maps would not have to be stored separately if you decide to store all the expansions in this box.
Conclusion
I highly recommend this to anyone with an interest in history, WWII games, and/or solo games.
- Last edited Sat Feb 15, 2020 2:11 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Fri Feb 14, 2020 2:30 pm
- Igor K(Nurvu)Belarus
Nice review, thanks.
While we are at it, there are questions that keep popping up about the possibility of merging 1st edition base game with 2nd edition expansions, like here. As I get it, you've got both 1st and 2nd editions, so you can really help those guys with defining what they gain/lose if they don't have 2nd ed base base but have everything else. Thanks.
