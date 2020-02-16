Recommend
Subject: Battle of Munda - After action report
BATTLE OF MUNDA – 45 BC
Fought in the southern Spain (Hispania Ulterior), it was the final battle of the Roman civil war. Julius Caesar defeated the last Pompeian leader Labienus and he was able to return victorious to Rome to govern as Roman dictator. He would be assassinated the next year.
Historical context
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Munda
http://turningpointsoftheancientworld.com/index.php/2018/09/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZjh_UsPZWk
Deploying
Note: The scenario and the map do not include any indication for deploying the leaders of both armies, Caesar and Labienus. I decided to deploy them freely, stacked with any friendly unit.
Time ago I read a comment by Paul O’Sullivan (Gittes), who said about Munda: “The worst battle in all three volumes. The map is small and dull and the result is totally decided by dice. The designers were lazy here.” I am afraid that I will agree with him. At first glance the map shows a limited and boring battlefield. There are many ancient battles where the terrain was unimportant, but armies could maneuver. Here there is no room for any flanking movement, as both armies are deployed from one side of the map to the other.
The deployment is the standard for two confronted Roman armies, equals in structure and doctrine. Labienus has more units, but their quality is lower. Caesar has fewer men, but they are better fighters, especially the X Legion, deployed on the right flank.
Summary of the game
Turn 1: Caesar is the first one to play on each turn. The scenario forces him to attack the enemy, positioned in a slope, but his attacks in turn 1 have a column shift to the right, compensating the obstacle. Being a general clash, he decides to use all the one-time javelins of the legionaries. Including the few archers, 25 units fire but only 9 hit their target! (Each one had a 33% of hitting). After resolving the tedious linear combat, it is in the right flank where Caesar achieves greatest success, thanks to his favorite elite X Legion. Caesar is better than Labienus rallying lost troops, and he manages to recover one unit; this is an important advantage, as we will see along the whole battle.
Labienus opts for reinforcing his left flank –the zone attacked by the X Legion- and puts pressure on the center and right. He also uses all the possible missile attacks, with horrible luck: only 6 hits from 21 shots!
The turn ends with similar losses for both sides.
(Caesar’s losses: 56 / Labienus’ losses: 54)
Turn 2: Caesar has been lucky, because better missile rolls by the enemy could have caused more damage. He must put more pressure on the right, while he just resists in the rest of the frontline. He decides to create a cavalry screen on the left, making good use of its disengaging capacity. There are less shoots on this turn, but the results are better and the enemy suffers many casualties. To round off a good turn, Caesar rallies another lost unit.
Things now look worse for Labienus, who has suffered twice as many losses as Caesar and sees his left flank in danger. However, shoots and combats are more effective this turn and he manages to put the battle right.
(Caesar’s losses: 111 / Labienus’ losses: 126)
Turn 3: The battle has entered a dangerous attritional phase. The enemy has caused a huge damage in the previous turn and it has numerical superiority. Caesar’s line in the center is weak. So he decides to withdraw his left flank to reinforce the center and continue attacking on the right. Things go so-so, but once again Caesar recovers one unit.
The battle is still undecided, but demoralization level is close for Labienus. It is time to go all out. Unfortunately, the results of his attacks are adverse.
(Caesar’s losses: 151 / Labienus’ losses: 177)
Turn 4: Caesar has advantage now, but a few bad rolls could change the situation. He tries to finish off the enemy, but the die rolls are horrible. The only good new -and an important one- is that the enemy army enters its demoralization level.
Labienus desperately needs to counterattack, but the demoralization of his troops makes things difficult. It is time to take risks. The miracle does not happen and the enemy only losses a pair of units. Caesar’s army is also demoralized, but too late for changing Labienus’ fate.
(Caesar’s losses: 181 / Labienus’ losses: 201)
Turn 5: Now or never. Caesar needs to cause 9 strength losses to provoke the enemy disintegration, so he thinks carefully his attacks. A cavalry unit (3 points) and an infantry unit (8 points) are eliminated, Labienus reaches his disintegration level and the battle is won by Caesar.
Conclusion and comments about the scenario
Gittes was right: this is one of the worst and less elaborated scenarios in the Battles of the Ancient World series. And it is a pity, because with a different map things could be also different. As it happens in another Roman civil war battle, Pharsalus, both armies are similar, but the scenario can be interesting if there is room for maneuver. Fitting two armies at close distance in such a small map just creates a forced and unimaginative clash. The resulting battle will depend mainly on the die rolls.
As it happens with many ancient battles, historical information about the actual events is limited (we do not know the exact place where the battle was fought here in Spain, for example), so the designers could have created a better scenario using their imagination and enlarging the game map.
Last edited Sun Feb 16, 2020 10:14 am
Posted Fri Feb 14, 2020 4:24 pm
Dice rolls
- Ironic end for Caesar's former lieutenant Labienus.
Perhaps this was intended more as a 'demonstration' of the generally accepted thesis about Ancient warfare than a game as such. In this case it seems to demonstrate what we believe would happen when two armies of rough equality in doctrine and overall strength and/or competance line up as they did and fight...its in the hands of the 'gods' or some 'quirk of fate', ie. outside our computability/comprehension.
I look forward to hearing about the other battles.
Would you be interested in giving little bits of info in the battle reports as to what distinquishes this system from others or what special distinctions its makes? I am curious.
-
Last edited Mon Feb 17, 2020 8:16 am
Posted Mon Feb 17, 2020 8:16 am
Dice rolls
Hi Jonathan,
Thanks for your comment. I already have played and reviewed many other battles of this series:
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/935201/playing-fourteen-bat...
The main characteristic of this series is its simplicity. The first volume was one of my first played wargame, and it was a very good choice for a beginner. The rules are clear and simple, and they show the basic principles of 'classic' hex & counter wargames: zone of control, alternate turns (IgoUgo), movement, ratio attacks, stacking limits...
Nearly any other wargame about ancient warfare is more complicate than this. And of course it will offer a greater historical simulation. But I still love this series, because it will always have a space in my gamer heart and I have fun playing these simple and varied battles in 2-3 hours or even less. And I can play them solitaire, leading both sides.
As most wargamers do, I love history, so playing is also an excuse for knowing more about historical battles.
David
