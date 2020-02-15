Recommend
1 Posts
Interceptor Ace: Daylight Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Oberfeldwebel Helmut Koch - survivor
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Martin Åkerlund(Brastias)Sweden
Vallentuna
-
Oberfeldwebel Helmut Koch flew fifty missions between the beginning of March 1943 and early February 1944. He formally received a well-earned promotion to Oberfeldwebel, as well as a Knight's Cross with Oakleaves and Swords, in May 1944. Originally based with Gruppe III/JG26 in Wevelgem, Helmut was reassigned to Mönchengladbach and Gruppe I/JG3 towards the end of May 1943, and stayed with that unit for the remainder of the war.
Much credit went to Unterfeldwebel Otto Engel, who was Helmut's wingman for fourty-eight of those fifty missions. Otto received "Ace" status in May 1943, only a week after Helmut. His decorations included The Iron Cross 1st and 2nd class and he received the prestigeous Ehrenpokal after his 10th kill in September 1943. He ended up with 16 confirmed kills (15 B-17F and 1 B-24) and was shot down twice.
Helmut Koch managed to shoot down a total of 42 B-17F, 4 B-17G and 3 B-24. He also downed 8 P-47 and 4 Spitfire IX, for a total of 61 kills. One additional B-17F, one Spitfire IX and one P-47 were also believed to have been shot down, but were never officially confirmed. While Helmut got his first seven kills in the Bf109 G-1/R2 and G-6 variants, all other kills came when flying the heavily armed Bf 109 G-6/R4.
Helmut was shot down eight times and had three sorties that ended in emergency landings. He was wounded nine times, five of which were serious enough to require treatment in hospital. In total he spent a little more than seven months in hospital between June 1943 and May 1944.
Of three Danzig-born pilots in the unit, Helmut was the only one to survive the war. His two boyhood friends weren't as lucky. Unterfeldwebel Klaus "Schwarze Katze" Arnold (36 kills in 37 missions), was shot down and killed by a P-47 in August 1943, and Feldwebel Dietmar "Glückspilz" Vogel (37 kills in 40 missions) was bounced by a flight of P-51's and killed in December 1943.
-
-
- Last edited Sat Feb 15, 2020 12:12 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Feb 14, 2020 4:32 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls