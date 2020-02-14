Recommend
1 Posts
España 20: Volume 2» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Talavera - Joseph's triumph
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Loïc Boué(Torc)France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
For this game of Talavera - historic setting, I will be using all optional rules, except fatigue and fog of war.
Starting on turn 9, the french army is already in position to attack the british rather than the spanish.
With better individual units, there are two ways to use the french army :
1) keep the odds at +1 to avoid EX results, try to keep in contact and let the enemy units attack back at unfavorable odds. This will slowly erode the enemy morale with inevitable routs, especially with artillery in support.
2) combine forces to get high odds and break enemy units, using reserves to keep high odds as much as possible.
Usually the first way is better, but with the command difficulties in this battle, the second way will be favored.
TURN 9 (night):
Morale B7F7
French army get in position for the upcoming assaults. Joseph and Jourdan regroup to prepare the offensive.
Reckless energy has no effect. British and spanish consolidate their lines.
TURN 10:
Morale B9F8
Sacrebleu ! (French people don't say "sacré bleu") +1 morale for the french, a good start.
With Joseph and Jourdan stacked, 1st and 4th corps are activated. They both move to command 4th corps. Victor is good enough to coordinate all 1st corps units. The best french units advance for decisive assaults on Cerro de Medellin and Pajar de Vergara.
Cuerta doesn't wish to risk a countercharge at -1 and is willing to risk an exchange. Leval engages Albuquerque at +2, reduced to +1, DW, Albuquerque is forced to withdraw in EZOC and breaks (that was awfully bad play from the spanish here, leaving no room to withdraw), no advance.
Lapisse vs Mackenzie, +0 with steep slopes. Victor commits reserves, matched by british reserves. N (a great outcome for the french).
Villatte + Sebastiani vs Campbell at +4, DB, advance (great outcome too as the benefit from the redoubt was lost).
A great turn for the french.
Rally to Old Nosey Wellesley doesn't want to rally a 2-2 unit far away from the battle now, and will use the bonus moral to commit reserves.
Mackenzie can't be helped but Sherbrooke moves to help Iglesias.
Mackenzie vs Lapisse, -2, AR4, advance.
Iglesias + Sherbrooke vs Sebastiani, Iglesias wavers, both sides commit reserves, +0, DW, no advance (with the french command problems, moving into contact to face +3 odds, even in a redoubt, seemed unwise - but maybe it would have been worth the risk).
TURN 11:
Morale B5F9
Vive l'Empereur ! Joseph has a lucky day, the free morale will be used to commit reserves. Only the 1st corps can be activated, while Joseph and Jourdan move back together to plan their next moves.
Payne retreats before combat (once again, countercharge at -1 doesn't sound like a good idea, especially with free reserves for the french).
Ruffin + Lapisse vs Hill at +4, DB, advance. A very lucky day indeed.
Cries of "Treason!" a terrible event for the spanish, good that it occurs now and not later.
Wellesley tries to establish a line of defence, but with weak cavalry units in the line (with hindsight, I should have used them to screen the retreating infantry instead, but the spanish forces around Talavera would have been exposed then). No lull during the first day.
The french line looks impressive….
TURN 12:
Morale B4F10
The last reserve technically no effect, the Madrid garrison is mostly used to shelter command meetings.
Joseph and Jourdan being stacked at Casa de Salinas with the garrison, they can activate 1st and 4th corps, moving together again to command the 4th corps.
The whole line advances.
The allied cavalry holds the line, to avoid even more disastrous odds.
With such high morale, the french will commit reserves whenever convenient.
Ruffin vs Payne, +2 down to +1, DW, advance.
Villate vs Mackenzie + Henestrosa, +1 to +2 with reserves, DR4 for Mackenzie and DR3 for Henestrosa, advance to encircle Bassecourt.
Lapisse vs Bassecourt, +2 down to +1, DW but breaks in EZOC, advance.
Sebastiani vs Sherbrooke, 0 to +1 with reserve, DW, no advance.
Leval vs Iglesias, +1 to +2 with reserves to +3 as Iglesias wavers (again), DR2 (no morale loss), no advance.
The british are in dire straits.
Crauford approaches with a 6, Crauford enters from the west, but probably too late to save the day.
Payne engages at -2 but get a lucky AW. The french do not follow, as Payne could easily disengage now.
TURN 13:
Morale B2F8
Putting aside differences just when Joseph was about to waste a turn going back to Casa de Salinas …
The whole french army advances, even the cavalry, force marching to get 1st corps against Sherbrooke.
Sebastiani vs Portago, +2 to +3 with reserve, DW, advance to encircle Sherbrooke.
Lapisse + Vilatte vs Sherbrooke, +4, DB, advance. British morale to 1.
Leval + Latour-Maubourg vs Zayas, +1 to +2 with reserve, DR3 reduced to DR2 (no morale loss), but breaks in EZOC. British morale to 0.
For the record, control is lost and both advances.
It's doubtful the anglo-spanish army would have survived the next turn.
FRENCH DECISIVE VICTORY
So King Joseph did what his brother could not achieve at Waterloo, with the help of good dices and very good events (none of them were disadvantageous for the french).
The spanish initial deployment was bad and I failed to use the allied cavalry to good effect. Also Sherbrooke should probably have taken back the redoubt. Wellesley should also have used reserves during the french initial assault. I will definitely play this battle again.
- [+] Dice rolls