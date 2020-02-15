Recommend
Murat, Niepperg and glory, Tolentino 20 long scenario replay
This is my third iteration of the game. This scenario is wide open with all the prebattle maneuvering yet to be done. I randomized in or adjacent to Tolentino by flipping the counters to their hidden side and placing them on the most advanced road spaces available and then revealing them. Did the same with the Neopolitans, placing Murat with the cavalry, naturally.
(I note again that I am test driving my variant command cards and Chief of Staff rules, which are detailed in earlier replays of mine.)
I am hiding the cavalry with a dummy unit and not revealing to myself which is which. One unit will advance with the army, one south of the Chienti on a flanking maneuver. Murat will stay with the infantry or Campagna.
Turn 1 ( 1 May 1815 Morning)
Until the armies start making contact, I will just be taking photos at the end of each turn.
Naples: No random event to start game. The cavalry remaining with the infantry will not move. Lull, passed.
Austria: Lost battalion, does not arrive, onto the turn record track. Lull.
Morale: N6A8
Turn 2 ( 1 May 1815 Midday)
Naples: Hunger and Fatigue. All units may move. Lull, passed.
Austria: Morning fog, -1MP. Lull.
Morale: N7A9
Turn 3 ( 1 May 1815 Afternoon)
Naples: Just like the old days, Opponent gets free reserves, moot. All units can move. Lull, no morale.
Austria: Bianchi captured, safe. Cadre does not arrive. Lull.
Morale: N10A7
Turn 4 ( 1 May 1815 Dusk)
Naples: Royal indecision. All units may move. Garde move on Taxis who withdraws. Lull, passed.
Austria: A veteran army, will use to force march. Cadre does not arrive. Setting up our defense. Lull.
Morale: N8A10
Turn 5 ( 1 May 1815 Evening)
Naples: Misfortune and Errors, one unit may enter eZOC, trailing cadre in north will not move. Lull, fail.
Austria: Watch and wait, reshuffle, “And now we dig exchanged for “He led the charge.” Cadre does not arrive.
Morale: N8A10
Turn 6 ( 1 May 1815 Night)
Naples: Just like the old days, reserves without cost, moot. Campana will not move. Lull, passed.
Austria: Irresistable bravery. Cadre does not arrive. Lull.
Morale: N9A10
Turn 7 (2 May 1815 Morning)
Naples: Summon Minutolo, does not arrive. Trailing cadre will not move. The Garde and Campagna (waver pass) with Murat strike Senitzer +0 (Cards N:Charge A:Envelop, right shift to +1, Bd) DW, control lost, Campagna advances.
Austria: News from Scapezzano(N3A4). Cadre does not arrive Time to retrograde. We shall trust the garrision to hold against any mischief should that be cavalry and not vedettes south of the river. Eckhardt attacks the unrevealed Neopolitan piece on the road from Passo di Treia, it is revealed as Livron who declines to withdraw or countercharge -1 (Cards A: Outflank N:Counterattack, left shift to-2 Bd) A, control kept, the cav does not follow, keeping options open. (Solo player note: Here it did reveal the decoy as a decoy since I am unable to “fool myself,” in this game, I am quite capable of doing so in real life. Getting the N20 series to the table next month with hidden units in my gaming group, looking forward to it.)
Morale: N9A10
Turn 8 (2 May 1815 Midday)
Naples: Royal Indecision. Trailing cadre will not move. Campagna (waver pass) is forced to attack Starhemberg and Senitzer -2 (Cards N:Charge A:Fall back, cav shift to -1, Bd) DW, control kept, Campagna occupies to pin the two defenders.
Austria: Murats example, can use next phase as a countercharge. Cadre does not arrive. Our army is fixed in place and flanked, we will do the best we can to fall back. Livron represents and existential threat to Tolentino. Starhemberg, Taxis and Senitzer hits Campagna (waver passed, but moot, already at 0 for disorder) +2, not reduced (Cards A:Bombard N:Hold, right shift to +3 Dd) Exchange, control lost. Starhemberg for Campagna.
Morale: N9A10
Turn 9 (2 May 1815 Afternoon)
Naples: Hidden enemy guns. Austria selects D’Ambrosio to freeze. Our army is rent into three separate Corps, time to consolidate while maneuvering. Lull, fail.
Austria: Bianchi capture, no effect. Cadre arrives. Retrograde, lull.
Morale: N9A10
Turn 10 (2 May 1815 Dusk)
Naples: Stalwart Courage. All units move. D’Ambrosio (waver passed) attacks Senitzer +1, playing my variant command card “Wheel to Wheel” to add free reserves +2 (Cards N:Outflank A:Fall Back, right shift to +3, Dd) DR three hexes, D’Ambrosio occupies.
Austria: Morning fog, NE. Eckhardt combines with the cadre and we try to pull our army together. So few corps makes every decision vital. Lull, but already at ten with the regrouping of Eckhardt.
Morale: N9A10
Turn 11 (2 May 1815 Evening)
Naples: Just like the old days, Austria can reduce any retreat by one hex. Trailing cadre will not move (planning on combining with Carascosa). D’Ambrosio (waver fail) hits Senitzer +0 (Cards N:Bombard A:Cordon NE) DW, will cancel with play of random event.
Austria: Lost battalion, do not arrive, but onto track. (At this point I am unsure of how to read the arrivals on the News from Scapezzano table, it is unclear if the modifiers only apply to those boxes on the table with the dice symbol, also while there is a five dice to six dice result below the table, none of the boxes in the table have such a result. In the past games I rolled for all, but I think, based on how the table is constructed that absent a dice symbol in the box, the units arrive as schedule and assume that the five to six result is either an artifact that was not used, or is missing from some of the boxes in the table.) My ruling is that the Austrians arrive this turn, as scheduled, as their box had no dice symbol in it. Right behind the Neopolitan Army. Bianchi strikes at D’Ambrosio (waver passed) and Murat with Taxis, Senitzer and Eckhardt from all points of the compass +3 (Cards A: Charge N:Envelop, right shift to +4, Dd) DR, Austria plays CLG to increase rout by one, Naples plays CLG to decrease rout by 2, so rout is decreased by 1, 5-4=3, hazardous retreat, fail, Murat wounded, control lost, Taxis occupies. Chief of Staff to cadre.
Morale: N9A10
Turn 12 (2 May 1815 Night)
Naples: Misfortune and errors. All units may move. We are in trouble. Rally attempts followed by lull. Morale spent to avoid rally penalty. D’Ambrosio is eliminated, Campagna rallies. Lull fail.
Austria: Watch and Wait, reshuffle, CLG drawn (I need those men). Cadre does not arrive. Starhemberg rallies to cadre. The army begins to hunt. Lull.
Morale: N8A10
Turn 13 (3 May 1815 Morning)
Naples: Stalwart courage. All units can move. We must sunder Neipperg before he can unite with Bianchi. Spending a morale point to forced march. Livron hits the cadre using the random event to offset being out of command,+0 (Cards N:Outflank A:Cordon Bd) DR, six hexes off the map, control lost and pursuit taken.
Cadre (waver pass) and Garde hit Hussars who cannot withdraw being surrounded by eZOC and countercharge the cadre+0 (Cards A:Outflank N:Cordon, Bd) AR three hexes, cadre occupies.
Caracosa+ (waver pass) with the CoS attack Haugwitz with Neipperg, CoS variant roll is +1 own rout, +1 differential (Cards N:Charge A:Fall back, no cav, Bd.
Austria: Nugent marches, roll fail, onto the TRC. Play of CLG “I need those men” to rally cadre Casonne. One morale spent on force march. Taxis hits Livron who countercharges -1 (Cards A:Outflank N:Hold right shift to +0) AW, Taxis cannot advance per countercharge rules for defenders (Wondering why this applies to cavalry, if it does not they could follow and complete their attack, I like the melee and chaos ascpect of that, but it may effect play balance and the follow on would have to be selective or it could blow up entire battles.) Haugwitz with Neipperg hits Cadre (waver pass) +0 (Cards A:Feint N:Envelop, Engaged). Lauer hits Carcosa+ (waver fail) -1 (Cards A:Feint N:Fall Back DW), Lauer does not occupy.
Morale: N8A7
Turn 14 (3 May 1815 Midday)
Naples: According to Plan, reshuffle, CLG Breaking contact drawn. Livron will not move. Cadre breaks contact, occupying Monte Milone. Garde and Carascosa+ (waver fail) with CoS hit Haugwitz with Neipperg +2 from both sides (CoS -1 own rout), Cards (N:Assault A:Cordon, right shift to +3) DR four hexes, hazardous retreat passed, rout off map. CoS wounded, replaced. Campagna (waver passed) strikes Lauer -2 (Cards N:Charge A:Fall back, +1 cav to -1, Bd) DW, control lost Campagna occupies.
Austria: Enemy will falters. Cadre and Nugent do not arrive. Lauer hits Campagna (waver pass) who countercharges at -1 (Cards N:Feint A:Cordon Engaged). Lauer attacks Campagna (waver pass) +0 (Cards A:Feint N:Hold NE) DR five hexes, not occupied. Taxis and Cadre hit Livron who countercharges Cadre +0 (Cards N:Advance A:Cordon NE) DW, all hexes eligible are equally close to the occupied LOC so retreat is into Tolentino proper , control lost. Eckhardt+ and Senitzer with the random event hit the Cadre (waver fail, rolled a 1 so random event was wasted) in Monte Milone +4 (Cards A:Advance N:Hold Ad) DR three hexes, Sanitzer occupies.
Quite an interesting turn, while Naples was destroying Neipperg, Bianchi was destroying Naples. There is a battle around Tolentino, but this will be decided near Passo di Treia.
Morale: N7A7
Turn 15 (3 May 1815 Afternoon)
Interlude: The weekend came and went and I had a busy week at work, so the game sat on my table glaring accusingly at me. I am glad for the break though as I was able to ponder what may be the last chance for Naples to pull out a win. The Austrian army is gathering and approaching from both sides, Niepperg has not been completed dismantled, so there is the option to either begin to pull back, or strike again. Pulling back is likely to leave Naples behind in morale (tied right now) as Livron will be attacking at -2 with hazardous retreats all around (and only a 1/6 chance of avoiding a hazardous retreat with a 50% chance of breaking due to one, and even if an engaged result is pulled out, there will probably be a hazardous retreat the following turn, unless there is another engaged, a 1/36 chance. ) So it must be another try at Niepperg to find that morale point. Anything less than breaking Lauer or a major rout would expose Naples to a devasting riposte. Then I remembered that units could break down, yes I know that costs a morale point, but that can be made up if they survive to reconstitute. The Garde will break down so they can occupy 0903 to protect the rear, but also form a line of attack with Carascosa. It took me two days of real time thinking to remember that I could break down units. Part of why I love this series, there are options and paths which you suddenly find. The more iterations of play I have the better equipped I will be to use all of the tools at my disposal as a commander.
Naples: Bring up Manhes, fails to arrive. Campagna will not move. Garde breaks down into cadre. Cadre and Carascosa (waver passed) vs Lauer +3, CoS (+1 own rout), (Cards N:Outflank A:Hold NE) DR two hexes, Niepperg is killed trying to stem the rout, Carascosa occupies to keep cav from withdrawing to high ground at 0901. Cadre vs cav, who cavalry withdraw. Livron vs Cadre and Taxis -2 (Cards N: Outflank A:Envelop, left shift, moot) AB, control kept.
Austria: A veteran army. Will rally Haugwitz, success, to LOC on 0104. Cadre and Nugent do not arrive. We start to enclose the Neopolitans. Lull declared.
Morale: N6A8
Turn 16 (3 May 1815 Dusk)
Naples: News from Scapeazzano, no effect. Cadre will not move. Murat rallies in Macerato. Garde reconstitutes, lull declared, passed! (In retrospect it actually pays for the Neopolitan player to park a cadre in Macerato to force the Austrian player to either mirror such a move in Tolentino or lose a morale point each night turn, I will remember that in future plays, since 50% of the time the Neopolitan player will have to designate a unit to not move, with on 16% of the time the Austrian player being able to do so and 33% of the time all units can move.)
Austria: Morning fog, no effect. Cadre and Nugent do not arrive. We chase the Neopolitans down the valley, lull declared.
Morale: N8A9
Turn 17 (3 May 1815 Evening)
Naples: Just like old days, Austria can countercharge with an infantry unit. The cadre will not move. Retrograde, lull, fail.
Austria: Murats example. Chasing, screening forward with Hussars. Nugent arrives, Cadre does not. Lull.
Morale: N8A10
Turn 18 (3 May 1815 Night)
Naples: Brilliant valor, moot. All units may move. Livron rallies. Lull, fail.
Austria: Watch and wait, CLG drawn. Cadre arrives. Lull.
Morale: N7A10
Turn 19 (4 May 1815 Morning)
Naples: Brilliant valor. Livron will not move. We have to strike and find a weakness, the army force marches. Carascosa (waver pass) and Campagna (waver pass) hit Hussars, who countercharge Campagna -1, reserves committed per random event to -2(Cards A:Feint N:Counterattack Ad) AR 6 hexes off map, Murat is killed occupying – damn, was going to use his Great Captain ability to initiate and second selective attack, but that now molders with him, the King is dead, long live the King.
Austria: Enemy will falters, time to grind them to dust. The army force marches. Senitzer and Taxis hits the cadre (waver pass even with random event) +2 (Cards A: Advance D: Hold Ad) DR two hexes. Control kept, but pursuit taken. Eckhardt, Haugwitz and Nugent hit the Garde +4 (Cards A: Outflank N:Countrattack, left shift, Bd) DW, contact maintained. Lauer and Cadre hit Campagna who cavalry withdraws, no pursuit.
Morale: N8A9
Turn 20 (4 May 1815 Midday) – Sudden death roll 1, battle ends
Austrian victory, ahead by one morale point.
