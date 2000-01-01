Recommend
HMS Willoughby // April 1942 // Somewhere in the North Atlantic
HMS Willoughby // April 1942 // Somewhere in the North Atlantic
The prow of the U-boat broached the foamy, swirling wave-tops like an unclean tumescence, its decks awash with the effervescence surf of the rolling sea. It was clearly stricken - there was a rough, jagged hole torn along its hull portside where the destroyer's depth charges had done their work, forcing it to the surface.
Under the watchful guns of the British destroyer, boarding parties were being lowered into the water, even as German sailors began spilling out from egress hatches fore and aft like tiny insects. Orange rescue inflatables began mushrooming alongside the vessel.
"German U-boat, heave to and stand by to be boarded," announced the ship's tannoy, reverberating across the waves. "Marine boarding parties into the water. Stand by to retrieve prisoners."
On the bridge, the captain of the Willoughby spoke tersely to his gunnery officer, "Leftenant, place a warning shot across their bow."
The requisite firing instructions were relayed down the line, and immanently the destroyer's forward 4-inch gun roared once, followed quickly by a tall, satisfying pillar of water splashing just beyond the U-boat's forward port quarter, the deep, gluttural noises of both reports echoing toward each other over the waves. Aboard the last runabout, Lieutenant Sigsworth and his hand-picked team had a special mission.Quote:This is a Warfighter WWII Europe mission AAR, playtesting the Enigma Machine.As the runabout headed directly for the U-boat, the rocky motion across the rugged ocean-top mirrored Sigsworth's internal turmoil: of all the missions the young lieutenant had executed, this was undoubtedly the most challenging. His orders were to take a small volunteer force aboard the sinking enemy submarine, to try to recover one of the precious Enigma encryption machines. Jumping aboard a sinking vessel was certifiably insane, even by Royal Marine standards, and even though the U-boat was foundering, some of the remaining crew might not be willing to give up the ship that easily.
SETUP
Mission Smash and Grab (Raid Mission)
Objective The Enigma Machine
SETS
Warfighter WWII: Europe core set
Warfighter WWII: Enigma Machine expansion prototype
SQUAD
Chamberlain (PS)
Sigsworth (PS)
Ladd (NPS)
Ramsey (NPS)
Harris (SQ)
He could see the same apprehension on the faces of his men: Chamberlain, Ladd, Ramsey, Harris. The latter two had seen their share of combat with him, and they knew their way around a firefight. But this would be Ladd's first foray on a shooting mission, and it could not have been a worse mission for the rookie to lose his cherry. S/Sgt Chamberlain, his platoon sergeant and right-hand man, would keep an eye on the lads, but in the thick of melee, every man would still have to account for himself.
The coxswain nudged their runabout as close to the beleaguered submaine as he dared, then it was time for Sigsworth's team to clamber aboard. The cold, briny water awash over the slanted, narrow deck made their passage somewhat treacherous as they moved toward the aft hatch. Chamberlain poked half a face over the hatch, the narrow view offering nothing except ladder, before Sigsworth tapped him on the shoulder.
"Go, go, go!"
Sigsworth's team had practiced boarding actions on one of the older British U-class submarines, but that was anchored pierside in calm waters, and the destroyer's intelligence officer had provided layout sketches and briefed them on what they might expect aboard the U-boat - but Sigsworth was battle-experienced enough to know that expectation and reality were rarely, if ever, the same thing.
Sigsworth clutched his Sten Mk.V SMG, and veritably flew down the hatchway, almost landing on Chamberlain's shoulders. Ladd followed immediately, ascending smoothly, and behind him came Ramsey and Harris. The map board, depth dials and diving wheels in the dim, yellowish light told Sigsworth that they were in the control room. The odour of machine grease was thick, and the flickering lamps cast angular shadows. Underfoot, the deck was taking on a gradient dipping toward the bow.
Across the tight space, a pair of Kriegsmarine engineers and a pair of petty officers were fussing over a series of valves, and did not immediately notice the commandos. Sigsworth opened fire instantly, the thunderous blasts of his Sten SMG resounding like the inside of a cathedral bell within the tight space, the overpressure hammering into his earsdrums.
BAM-BAM!! BAM-BAM-BAM!!
Ladd, Ramsey and Harris followed his lead, firing their Lanchester guns, sending the enemy sailors to the deck, either dead or taking cover. The Royal Marines fired in short bursts, not stopping until the enemy were finally down for good. A pall of grey-blue smoke filled the area, and empty cartridges plinked underfoot, rolling downward.
Chamberlain had come down last during the commotion with the German welcome party. He took stock, and gestured aftwards to Sigsworth.
"Looks like the forward area has been sealed off to flooding and battle damage, sir. We'll need to detour through the machine room. This way."
The platoon sergeant motioned to a narrow walkway leading out of the control room, away from where the submarine was indubitably sinking headfirst.
As the closest man to the hatchway as indicated by Chamberlain, Ladd went charging down the passage before Sigsworth could give orders, followed by Ramsey and Harris. The sound of boots on metal was interrupted by a fresh barrage of gunfire, out of Sigsworth's direct line of sight. Most of the racket appeared to be created by the distinctive chatter of the Lanchester SMG, rather than German weapons, and momentarily, the shooting stopped. The only voices Sigsworth could hear were those of his men declaring that it was "room cleared!"Quote:Playing Control Room into Location 2 was a mission requirement, and the soldiers were prepared for the Hostile draw. Drawing Engineers and Petty Officers, the commandos moved into the Location and kept attacking over 2 Turns until the enemy was completely EKIA'd. This Location was intended to give the team a nice, big welcoming committee with the "Always Roll for Reinforcement" keywords, but as it happened, Sigsworth had a brilliant stroke of luck in the Action cards.
TO BE CONTINUED
