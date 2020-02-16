Recommend
Waterloo Campaign 1815
Subject: June 16th scenario
This game has been out long enough that some session reports are sorely needed here. Was hoping to read some but alas there are none.
So, in order to fill that hole here's what I can remember from my plays.
I've played through the June 16th scenario four times now. Sadly all solo but still fun. The first two were really learning games, many mistakes were made and I can't count the Allied victories as official. Game three, a French victory, was smoother but I did forget to roll for rain on turn 5 and 6.
Yesterday, I sat down to try again. The French would screen the Wellington's army with one infantry corps, the Guard cavalry and some detachments while turning the bulk of the army against Blucher.
Initial contact with the Prussians resulted in some eliminated detachments on both sides and a little retreating back and forth but no blown or eliminated corps. Meanwhile Wellington maneuvered to effect a junction with Blucher rather than hit the French screen. Probably a mistake. By the end of day one that junction had almost been achieved.
Beginning day two Napoleon determined to prevent this. He deployed the Grand Battery and slammed into the Prussian right resulting in blown and retreated Prussian corps. Not standing still Wellington hit the French left hard. D'erlon was blown and Guyot retreated, the only piece left of the French left. In the PM turn Napoleon detached the Old Guard to the left while hitting the Prussians again. Corps fell or were blown on both sides but by the end of the day Blucher had one infantry corps left on the field with one blown corps waiting to return. On the other side of the field Guyot's Guard Cavalry was able to buy Napoleon some time but things looked bleak for the French on the left. (My memory is a bit hazy on what else happened here because Wellington wasn't standing still.)
Day three started with Wellington's four corps facing off with the five available French corps including the two cavalry corps. The AM resulted in the death of the Guard Cavalry and both armies maneuvering to a line running north-south, Tilly to Ligny for little result. In the PM turn two blown French corps returned. The score now stood at six French corps to four Allied plus one ineffectual Prussian held at bay by the Old Guard. To begin the Guard corps attacked Wellington's Reserve in Bry and eliminated it with help from Grouchy. Meanwhile Orange and Hill, with Uxbridge in support, hit the French center and two French infantry corps streamed from the field. It seemed as if the Allied momentum would break the entire French line. Napoleon seeing the danger briefly became the old Napoleon and rode to Gerard's infantry and ordered them to stand fast. Onward Hill's men came unaware through the smoke of battle that they faced a line of resolute infantry. Coming into the clear Hill's men were hit by a withering fire from the French lines. The adored Hill road along his lines rallying the troops to push them on. Just then a bullet struck Hill.
News of his death quickly passed down the line His troops wavered for a moment in confusion and then broke, no longer an effective force.
Wellington surveying the damage from the day, with only Orange and Uxbridge left and Blucher's one effective corps too far to give any real support, decided to retreat to fight another day.
The French held the field and Napoleon could declare a triumph but with the Guard Cavalry decimated and the Anglo-Allied armies not completely destroyed time was still not on his side.
(In all the fun I forget to roll for rain again. Aaaggh!)
