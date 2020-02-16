Recommend
- Keith Malkowski(keithm)United States
Turn 1 began with the worst weather possible - Stormy - which degraded all naval detection and added a +3 to the Scramble Roll. I deployed the HMS Conqueror to the Search Zone and the HMS Splendid and HMS Sparten to the Exclusion Zone. The AG Santa Fe deployed to the Coastal Zone and both the Patrol and Carrier surface groups were made ready for sea. The Santa Fe (with degraded detection) failed to locate the Task Force and no Argen aircraft sortie due to the bad weather.
On Turn 2, the Weather improved a bit to Foggy, which had a +1 Scramble modifier and degraded detection for the Argen Carrier Group. I readjusted my Submarine deployment and moved the HMS Spartan into the Coastal Box to hunt for the ARA Santa Fe. In addition, I moved the HMS Arrow to the Defense Zone to bolster my ability to detect enemy naval activity near the TF. The Battle group remained off board, but the Patrol and the Carrier groups deployed to the Coastal Zone (not good).
The HMS Spartan detected the Santa Fe and was ordered to attack, but it could not obtain a firing solution. Both the Argen sub-surface and surface assets failed to detect the Spartan.
Then the Patrol group detected the Task Force. Both the HMS Antrim and the HMS Arrow (in the Defense Zone) failed to detect the Patrol Group. Then the Argens rolled a '1' on a d12 which placed the Patrol Group inside the Task Force's Core!
It went about to sink the HMS Hermes, HMS Invincible, and the HMS Geestport, using its onboard Exocet missiles. Domestic Opinion dropped 5 points to 5! With no aircraft remaining the TF was immediately withdrawn and PM Thatcher's government immediately collapsed.
Has anyone had any worse experience?
- Simon BlackwellEngland
- god's holy trousers! I feel like mourning
- David GriffinUnited States
- No, never had that bad an experience. However, it usually takes quite a few turns for the Argentines to sortie, turn 3 seems fast.
