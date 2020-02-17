Recommend
D-Day Dice (Second edition): Way to Hell» Forums » Reviews
Subject: My Review of Way to Hell
- Vincent DarlageUnited States
Columbus
Indiana
-
Way to Hell is one of the expansions for D-Day Dice (Second edition). I received it as part of their Kickstarter campaign and, after much waiting, I finally got to try it out.
Presentation
The boxes for the entire line are great. They are good looking boxes and are quite solid. Inside, the packaged items are exciting to see. The box includes a fairly useful insert if you are not inclined to stuff everything into the main box. The box includes 6 Battle Maps, a set of rules, and a separate book on the maps. Underneath that are the various cards for the expansion modules.
The Good Stuff
There are a lot of things to love about this expansion. First, it includes Gold Dice, plus a General and a Supply Bag that can be added to your Ranked Specialists and Regular Equipment from the base game easily enough, plus Awards that include the use of the Gold Dice. The Gold Dice are wild, and can take any color, making RWBs easier to get. I include these items in all my games now. I don't usually use the General, but I often buy the Supply Bag.
Second, the expansion includes Special Missions. These are extra goals that must be accomplished in order to win, in addition to the usual win condition(s). Further, succeeding in these earns your unit an Award and a Field Promotion, another new element. I love the special missions. They add a wonderful bit of variety. These are by far my favorite things about this expansion. They make the game more challenging, but you get a wonderful boost when you complete them. I also love that these missions are based on real WWII events. I have enjoyed looking them up and reading about them.
Third, the expansion includes War Heroes. These are replacements for your usual specialists, but each represents a real-life war hero of WWII. These specialists are also more powerful than the typical specialists, but cost a little bit more (sometimes more stars, always requires the sacrifice of a soldier. These help create variety as well.
Fourth, the expansion includes Way to Hell, which of course is the main focus of this expansion. This allows the player to recreate the sense of actually getting to the beaches on D-Day. You start off with a ship full of soldiers and they get whittled down as you approach the beach. Once your reach the beach, instead of the default starting amount, you get however many soldiers you actually landed with. This can often be a few more than you typically start with, so this can serve to make the actual map a little easier - but potentially harder (or not at all if your landing craft sinks).
The last thing to mention is that it includes SHAEF as a playable unit, and it comes with pink dice instead of red ones. SHAEF, of course, is the acronym for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force under the command of U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower until the end of WWII, commanding American, French army of liberation, British and Canadian Army forces.
The Bad Stuff
Honestly, I didn't find anything about this set that I didn't like.
Conclusion
This was another excellent expansion for the base game, and includes many modules that I often use in my games. These expansions add a wonderful bit of variety to the game that I just love. I love how much research went into this game and all the expansions, and I love looking up stuff and learning about people and events I didn't know about and aren't really covered in the history books. I highly recommend this expansion.
- Last edited Mon Feb 17, 2020 11:03 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Mon Feb 17, 2020 2:31 pm
