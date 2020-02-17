Recommend
2 Posts
Waterloo» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Waterloo 2020
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Stefano AdrianiItaly
Laveno (VA)
LombardiaI don't just enjoy life: I game-design it
-
After almost 7 years since our last play me and my wife managed to have to setup this game again. You know... it requires many hours, but now our daughter grown up, we moved into a bigger house... and starting a crazy game that will last for days/weeks it's possible again!
Here it is the the session report of the first 4 game turns, after 3 hours of play (and about 1 hour of setup):
Turn 1 (11:30)
First skirmishes by the 1st French corp, led by D'Erlon.
Turn 2 (12:00)
The French attack Houghmont unsuccessfully, while the English left flank abandons Frischermont, which is promptly occupied by the enemy.
Turn 3 (12:30)
The British withdraw from Houghmont, choosing to sacrifice the position to avoid losses. Kellerman's 3rd corp attempts a sortie on the English right flank. The Allied garrison (Hill) leaves Braine l'Alleud and disrupts two French cavalry brigades.
Turn 4 (13:00)
In Braine l'Alleud the Allies pay the price of the previous sortie, suffering the counter-charges of Kellerman, who occupies the village by eliminating two opposing infantry brigades. On the opposite side the Jaquinot division disrupts one Uxbridges' brigade (who was remained isolated). The French occupy Houghmont by eliminating an opposing battery left exposed during the retreat. Meanwhile, noticing that the ground is almost dry, both sides prepare to start exploiting the artillery fire.
The battle seems to be turning in favor of the French, but some scouts bring news of Prussian avant-garde just three hours aways from the Waterloo plain.
Stay tuned for the next updates (we hope to play a least 1 turn every 2 days).
I'll try to keep this thread up to date by posting at least twice at week.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Stefano AdrianiItaly
Laveno (VA)
LombardiaI don't just enjoy life: I game-design it
-
Turn 5 (13:30)
The French "great battery" beats down the British and prevent them any artillery fire. Considering the danger to leave artillery supremacy to Napoleon, Uxbridge orders the Union brigade - led by Ponsonby - to charge D'Erlon 1st corp. This happens about one hour before the historical actual time, in the same location. The British charge is about half efficient if compared with the historical one (disrupts only one French brigade, instead of the 5.000 men disrupted historically), but the side effects are worthy it: D'Erlon corp takes more than half an hour to remove Ponsonby's menace and rank back in the formation, moreover one French battery is captured during the maneuver. On the French left flank, Reilly and the French Guard maneuver easily and start seriously threating the British's right flank.
Turn 6 (14:00)
On the right flank D'Erlon manages to eliminate the latest two British cavalry brigades, gaining cavalry supremacy around Papelotte. This is an heavy loss for the Brithish army, but means wasting precious time to the French army: D'Erlon 1st corp is now totally disordered and can't seriously threat the Belgium holding Papelotte. On the left flank Kellerman, Piré and Guyot cavalries carry on some skirmish against the British rearguard, but the presence of the Duke of Wellington allows to hold the position. As result, the French cavalry can't carry on an attack against Mont St. Jean, but the situation allows the French 2nd corp to start climbing on the hills between Braine l'Alleud and Le Haye Sainte.
Turn 6 (14:00)
Detail of the left wing at 2 P.M.
Turn 6 (14:00)
Detail of the right wing at 2 P.M.
Turn 6 Armies losses at 2 P.M.
-
-
- Last edited Today 1:21 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 1:21 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls