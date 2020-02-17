Recommend
Subject: Slobozia 20 - Illustrated Solo Replay
Nap George
This is a replay of the Battle of Slobozia, from Victory Point Games’ Napoleonic 20 series. It is a solo replay, but excepting the Ottoman cavalry, all units begin hidden. I will move them all as if they were standard infantry with 2 movement points. I think this will make the game too random, but I want to see what happens. I hope to play some fog of war games with my gaming group next month and want to get a feel for the system with hidden units.
I am playing this game with my self-made variant cards. In this case the Ottomans draw a card allowing a withdrawal from eZOC immediately prior to combat roll, opponent can occupy only by remaining “in contact” as if they had moved in the reaction phase with the associated penalties. The Russians draw a card which allows them to move an enemy unit one hex at the start of the Russian phase.
Turn 0 (2 Oct 1811 PreDawn)
Russia: Russian phase, only, three units may move. With the Danube Flotilla providing support, the Russians hit the Ottomans defending 0509. IX and XV and the Flotilla run smack into Boluk’s Janissaries, +3 with the redoubt and Citadel arty support. Ottomans play CLG card “It’s a Trap” selectively attacking XV infantry (Cards, because attack is out of the redoubt, O:Bombard R:Hold, right shift Dd) +1 Engaged. The disordered result drops the ensuing attack to +2, no cards due to defenders in redoubt, DW, which is offset as defenders reduce retreat by one hex, units remain in contact. Ottoman movement restrictions lifted as a battle has occurred. Command hierarchy still in effect.
Morale: R6O5
Turn 1 (2 Oct 1811 Morning)
Russia: Low on ammunition, one morale spent to offset. We approach to reveal units and try again to push through Boluk’s Janissaries. XV (disordered) IX and Danube flotilla attack Boluk +2 (no cards, redoubt) DW, units remain in place. Cossacks attack Skepetar -2 (no cards, redoubt), routing five hexes.
Ottoman: Janissary Fury (right on time!). Only 2 units may move (no Russians on the south bank of the Danube to modify the roll). Boluk will not attack (not mandatory as eZOC do not extend into redoubt hexes).
Morale R4O5
Turn 2 (2 Oct 1811 Midday)
Russian: Sudden rain shower, Infantry -1. CLG card to reduce Boluk to unreliable played. XV (still disordered) and IX supported by Danube flotilla attack Boluk (waver fail, random event card!) +4, no cards, DR, two hexes reduced to one due to redoubt, IX occupies, the redoubt is breached!
Ottoman: Intel gathering, revealing XXII infantry in hex 0912. Two Ottoman units may move. Boluk and XV on open terrain, O:Feint R:Counterattack Ad) DB. Boluk occupies.
Morale: R3O5
Turn 3 (2 Oct 1811 Afternoon)
Russian: Make Haste. CLG breaking contact played to get XV out of trouble. We abandon the fords of the Danube, positioning to reduce Slobozia. Lull.
Ottoman: Desperation. Russia interdicts the Rousse side of the ford with Danube Flotilla. Three units may move. Lull.
Morale: R4O6
Turn 4 (2 Oct 1811 Dusk)
Russian: Akimovs Barges, not useful at this time. XV attacks Skepetar (waver pass), no cards -1, DW no effect. Cossacks, XXII (waver pass) attack Djemaat +0, no cards due to redoubt, AR, Cossacks 6 hexes, Kutusov killed, XXII five hexes. Disaster. (I made a serious error in placing Kutusov with the attacking units here, should have had him command from a redoubt hex, safely above the fray.)
Ottoman: For want of a nail, Russian cavalry cannot react. Eastern ford interdicted by Danube Flotilla No unit may move. Lull,
Morale: R3O7
Turn 5 (2 Oct 1811 Evening)
Russian: Reshuffle, draw CLG. XV force to attack -1, no cards, DW ignored due to redoubt.
Ottoman: Chaos and Confusion, darn could have used it on one of the units in the Slobozia perimeter, putting it on Sekhan at the eastern ford. No units may move. Lull.
Morale: R3O8
Turn 6 (2 Oct 1811 Night)
I am not reconcealing the revealed units. When the Russians assault in the morning, I will reveal the remaining hidden units which will participate in the attack prior to moving them. That being said, the Ottoman player in a two player game could reconceal and deploy dummy units to mask the perimeter defense. There is also the opportunity here to break Djemaat into cadre to cover both hexes of the perimeter, but we will forgo that for now.
Russian: Protect the colors – moot. We encircle the perimeter for a dawn attack. Lull. IX rallies.
Ottoman: French consul reveals Russian plans, one time event, too bad it is at night, but we shall move all units. Flotilla interdicts ford at Rousse (wondering if they should be able to interdict at night, but absent a rule otherwise will allow it.) Lull.
Morale: R4O8
Turn 7 (3 Oct 1811 Morning)
Player’s note: The Ottoman player would end the game here with a victory, I will continue playing. Looking at the victory conditions, Rousse is the Russian objective, not Slobozia, but I want to play out the siege and assaults on the bridgehead, so will continue the battle. Also not assessing the one morale point penalty to the Russian just so they can stay in the game.
Russian: For want of a nail, cavalry and infantry cannot combine attacks. Playing variant card which allows me to move an enemy unit one hex, Boluk advancing to hex 0409. Hussars (was hidden) attack the garrison in 0710, -2 no cards, AR two hexes . Artillery (was hidden), XV, XII (waver pass) attack Boluk +4 CoS roll is attacker breaks (applying only to unit CoS is with and rewriting rule to reflect that XII breaks, CoS wounded and replaced) attack on Boluk is now +3 (Cards R:Charge O:Counterattack Bd), DW and the breaking of XII opened a retreat path for Boluk, XV occupies.
Ottoman: Hearts of Lions. Five units may move. Rousse ford interdicted. Boluk files back into the trenches. Lull.
Morale: R3O9
Turn 8 (3 Oct 1811 Midday)
Russian: Undetected march, IX with CoS approaches. Danube Flotilla supports attack on Boluk +2, no cards, exchange. Boluk and XV are gone, but the artillery cannot advance, so the hex remains open. IX and Cossacks hit Skepetar (waver pass) +1, no cards DW ignored due to redoubt. Hussars hit Djemaat -2, AR two hexes.
Ottoman: Janissary Fury. No units may move, cannot reset the perimeter, am not going to attack out. Lull.
Morale: R3O10
Turn 9 (3 Oct 1811 Afternoon)
Russian: Akimov’s Barges, no help. Well I have managed to have my forces totally out of position (IX and Cossack, and arty locked in ZOC. So even if I reduce the garrison hes in 0509, I cannot occupy and I cannot bring the arty to bear on 0510. Ugh. Arty attacks the garrison at +2, reduce to +1 voluntarily, no cards, DW, no effect. IX And Cossacks hit Skepetar (waver fail) at +2 Engaged, Hussars hit Djemaat -2, engaged.
Ottoman: Intelligence gathering, next card is Make Haste! Danube flotilla interdicts Rousse ford, five units may move. Lull.
Morale: R3O10
Turn 10 (3 Oct 1811 Dusk) – sudden death roll fails, battle continues
Russia: Make haste! Moot, everybody engaged. Arty attacks garrison +2 reduced to +1 voluntarily AW, hazardous retreat fail. IX and Cossack on Skepetar (waver pass) +1, DW ignored due to redoubt. Hussars attack Djemaat -2 engaged.
Ottoman: Sudden rain shower. Danube flotilla interdicts Rousse ford. No units may move. Lull.
Morale: R2O10
Turn 11 (3 Oct 1811 Evening )- sudden death roll should end battle, but I will play it out
Russian: Remembering that infantry is -1 due to last phase event, Low on ammunition reducing morale to offset. IX and Cossack attack Skepetar (waver pass) at +1, AW. Hussars attack Djemaat -2, engaged.
Ottoman: Desperation. Rousse ford interdicted by Danube flotilla. No units may move.
Ending game here, no attacks on night turn. Ottoman win.
A rather exciting game, telescoped into the siege of Slobozia. I made mistakes as the Russians which I will attempt to not repeat in the future. Had I husbanded my forces first and set up the attacks carefully, I believe I could have broken in to the redoubt and perhaps taken the citadel. This does not get me Rousse (part of the victory condition) but I am exploring how this system models siege type operations.
This game solitaires pretty well. I will set up the Ottomans hidden, except for their cavalry and the Russians not hidden and have a shot at Slobozia again.
