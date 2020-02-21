Recommend
2 Posts
Rifles in the Peninsula» Forums » Reviews
Subject: A look at the scenarios
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Paul Lucuski(norun)United States
Trenton
New Jersey
-
I have been able to play the 12 ( actually 13) scenarios at least once for each and would like to briefly describe them individually.
First, what does this game do differently then others in the series? The first is firing. If a unit fires its weapon it must use another action point to reload. What this means is that a unit can not continually fire and the player must plan carefully his/her use of action points.The second is cavalry. They can move 2 stripes or move one stripe and attack with the expenditure of 1 action point. Also they can not be close combated by infantry. The third is the introduction of formations especially the square. These three majors additions help lend a Napoleonic feel to the game.
What are the different units in the game. Since I played as the French player I'll discuss them although the units for the other countries are similar.
Infantry units: Line infantry, recruit line infantry, grenadier, voligeur, and officer. These units basicly differ in fire and close combat factors.
Mounted units: dragoon, hussar, and cuirassier. These differ the same way as the infantry but have a higher target number and of course build point price.
The French receive 15 build points to assemble their playing units. Basic line units cost 2 BP while a mounted unit could cost 7 BP. This puts a limit on how many mounted units one can buy and still have a reasonable sized force.
The scenarios are set up the same as in the previous games. After assembling your units you randomly place the random events and roll for the terrain in each stripe. This means that every time that you play a scenario the condition of the playing board will be different.
Now to look at each scenario. As I stated I played each one at least once but do not think that I feel able to give much in the way of strategy hints yet.
Scenario 1: The Ford. The player has 10 turns to find a ford or clear the map of event markers. There is a chance that the game will take place using night rules which lessens sight.
Scenario 2: The Farm: You start on stripe #4 and must defend a farm for 12 turns. As mounted units can not enter buildings I would use all foot units here.
Scenario 3: Reconnaissance: You have 10 turns to reveal all the event markers and eliminate any enemy on the map
Scenario 4: Free the prisoners: You have 12 turns to find where the prisoners are being kept, free them and move back off of the map.
Scenario 5: From square: This scenario uses the formation rules for squares. You must resist a cavalry charge for 12 turns.
Scenario 6: Save the Colonel: You must find a wounded colonel and hold out until help arrives. The game could last up to 15 turns.
Scenario 7: Capture the flag: You must travel the map to stripe #1 and capture and hold on to the flag for a total of 12 turns.
Scenario 8: Deserters: You have 12 turns to find and eliminate a group of enemy deserters. This is where the extra scenario comes in as you can decide which side of the map to enter. One entrance has easier terrain but a stronger enemy presence.
Scenario 9: A lady in peril: A lady is being held on stripe # 1 by a group of brigands. You must get to stripe #1 and rescue her.
Scenario 10: Capture the gun: You have 12 turns to attack the defenders of the gun and destroy it. This scenario brings in the idea of area attack as the gun attacks every units in your group when it fires. You must use cover and move fast or you units could be decimated.
Scenario 11:The Eagle: This scenario occurs at night. You must find and hold the eagle at the end of 12 turns.
Scenario 12: Early morning fog: Fog really hinders sight. You must reach stripe #1 and eliminate any infantry there in 12 turns.
As you can see there are a wide variety of situations in this game, Right now it is my favorite in the series due to this variety and the use of Napoleonic ideas. Next thing that I am going to try in a campaign game and hope to report on how that concept is handled.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Eddie Carlson(Jaedrian)United States
Clarksville
Unspecified
-
Thanks Paul for the detailed writeup! We're glad you're enjoying the game.
Eddie
http://tinybattlepublishing.com
- [+] Dice rolls