- It looks pretty good, but I will pull out the Erasmus charts and check.
MarkHerman wrote:It looks pretty good, but I will pull out the Erasmus charts and check.Thanks! I uploaded the .pdfs to the CSW Forum if that makes it easier to read.
The FoQ question would eventually had you play a card into the FoQ if the ISR condition did not apply. In a later turn the FoQ is just another card in your hand.

I hope that helps.
The FoQ question would eventually had you play a card into the FoQ if the ISR condition did not apply. In a later turn the FoQ is just another card in your hand.
I hope that helps.
I'm not sure what you mean? Allied card 4 here, the B is from the Opening Phase Axis of Determination flowchart, it asks if there are in supply HQ's in the Philippines. If you mean for the card selection flowchart, then perhaps I've done Event Strategy incorrectly? I thought that if the AoD pointed to Event Strategy I selected an event based on the priorities given in the AoD flowchart? Am I supposed to move on to card selection at that point?

Overall, does it seem as if I'm playing within the parameters that Erasmus is trying to get me to play?
The FoQ question would eventually had you play a card into the FoQ if the ISR condition did not apply. In a later turn the FoQ is just another card in your hand.
I hope that helps.
Overall, does it seem as if I'm playing within the parameters that Erasmus is trying to get me to play?
- Superb, I still need to read through the whole thing.
colmenarez wrote:Superb, I still need to read through the whole thing.Thank you!
This link should take you to a Dropbox folder where they are stored as .pdf if that makes it easier.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6558r1xlw4jtmpn/AABiqsDEy7i6LT90Y...
