Empire of the Sun» Forums » Sessions

Subject: Emprie of the Sun Campaign Using Erasmus 2.0 (Solo Bot) - Me vs. Erasmus rss

Chris Buhl
(fatgreta)
United States
Northampton
MA
1.00
Mark Herman
(MarkHerman)
United States
New York
Unspecified
It looks pretty good, but I will pull out the Erasmus charts and check.
Chris Buhl
(fatgreta)
United States
Northampton
MA
MarkHerman wrote:
It looks pretty good, but I will pull out the Erasmus charts and check.
Thanks! I uploaded the .pdfs to the CSW Forum if that makes it easier to read.
 
Mark Herman
(MarkHerman)
United States
New York
Unspecified
fatgreta wrote:
MarkHerman wrote:
It looks pretty good, but I will pull out the Erasmus charts and check.
Thanks! I uploaded the .pdfs to the CSW Forum if that makes it easier to read.
I think when you played Allied card 4 the answer to B was Yes as you had more than 2 cards (3?).

The FoQ question would eventually had you play a card into the FoQ if the ISR condition did not apply. In a later turn the FoQ is just another card in your hand.

I hope that helps.
Chris Buhl
(fatgreta)
United States
Northampton
MA
MarkHerman wrote:
fatgreta wrote:
MarkHerman wrote:
It looks pretty good, but I will pull out the Erasmus charts and check.
Thanks! I uploaded the .pdfs to the CSW Forum if that makes it easier to read.
I think when you played Allied card 4 the answer to B was Yes as you had more than 2 cards (3?).

The FoQ question would eventually had you play a card into the FoQ if the ISR condition did not apply. In a later turn the FoQ is just another card in your hand.

I hope that helps.
I'm not sure what you mean? Allied card 4 here, the B is from the Opening Phase Axis of Determination flowchart, it asks if there are in supply HQ's in the Philippines. If you mean for the card selection flowchart, then perhaps I've done Event Strategy incorrectly? I thought that if the AoD pointed to Event Strategy I selected an event based on the priorities given in the AoD flowchart? Am I supposed to move on to card selection at that point?

Overall, does it seem as if I'm playing within the parameters that Erasmus is trying to get me to play?
 
Francisco Colmenares
(colmenarez)
Canada
Woodbridge
Ontario
Superb, I still need to read through the whole thing.
Chris Buhl
(fatgreta)
United States
Northampton
MA
colmenarez wrote:
Superb, I still need to read through the whole thing.
Thank you!

This link should take you to a Dropbox folder where they are stored as .pdf if that makes it easier.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6558r1xlw4jtmpn/AABiqsDEy7i6LT90Y...
 
