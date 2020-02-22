Next War: Poland



Tactical Surprise: a solo replay AAR

15-18 January 2017 – Turn 1

Cruise strikes on NATO Holding Box

Ballistic missile strikes around Warsaw (note: the latest revised Strike chart is somewhat more deadly than previous versions – worth downloading)

The successful Russian cyber warfare attack. However the British did manage to neutralise that avenue of attack in the future by eliminating the Russian unit

The available air package markers available to each side – note the empty cup which should contain B-type packages for allied aircraft based in Poland, but empty due to Russian pre-emptive activity

The naval situation on the 16th January. No submarines have revealed themselves so far

The Cruise missile strikes on the K-300-P in Kaliningrad

The slow Russian advance into Poland – the Polish Border Guards and refugees slowed the advance considerably

The 98th Airborne landing on Bornholm

The Latvians and British paras holding up the Russian advance at Riga

The Russians moved into the city and began clearing operations

The Russian Akula class submarine attempting to fire upon an USMC Amph

The landing of the 7th Airborne had encircled the city of Bialystok

The Polish counter-attack on the Russians at Bialystok

The exposed armour of the Polish 10th Tank was immediately identified and aircraft sent to strike it

The Russian advance into Polish cities in the Suwalki gap and the assault building around Bartoszyce

The battle for Riga – it was proving a more difficult challenge than the Russians had anticipated

The unsuccessful Russian attack on Bialystok on the 18th

The Allied redeployment – they were keeping their forces centrally located in Poland in order to respond to developing threats in the north or south

The situation at the end of the 18th January