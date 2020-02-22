Recommend
Tactical Surprise: a solo replay AAR
Here is the first turn of my solo replay of NWP: Tactical Surprise. It is played using: Alternative Advanced Air, Submarine, Electronic Warfare, PPE, Patriots/S-300/400, random events, K-300-P. I was going to use THAAD as well but somehow forgot and only realized halfway through the first turn.15-18 January 2017 – Turn 1
In the early hours of the 15th January 2017, Russia launched a series of pre-emptive Cruise Missile Strikes on NATO airbases and ballistic missile strikes on airbases in Poland.Cruise strikes on NATO Holding Box
The missiles caused considerable damage to the Allied air infrastructureBallistic missile strikes around Warsaw (note: the latest revised Strike chart is somewhat more deadly than previous versions – worth downloading)
As dawn broke on the 15th the Allies found their electronic detection systems under cyber-attack. The British were the first to detect the attack and employed counter measures. Unfortunately for the Allies the Russian attack proved successful providing them with a -2 to their electronic detection rolls. The British cyber warfare personnel did manage to eliminate some of the Russian capacity (the Russians failed their survivability check).The successful Russian cyber warfare attack. However the British did manage to neutralise that avenue of attack in the future by eliminating the Russian unit
The Russians used their electronic detection bonus to detect both US Patriot batteries stationed in Poland, a supply depot in Makow Mazowiecki and the Polish 12/MNCNE HQ in Zambrow. The allies were less successful but did detect the location of the K-300-K and a S-400 in Kaliningrad.
In the early hours of the 16th Russian and Belarus special forces entered Poland. The already detected Patriots, HQ and supply depot were subjected to targeting missions. Whilst the two previously hit airbases around Warsaw were raided along with an airbase in Poznan and an airfield in Borsk. Both missions targeting the US Patriot batteries was successful and the airbase at Poznan was hit with a strike two. However three of the Russian special forces units were eliminated.
The Russian air force had 15 type-A air package markers available between January 15th-18th. NATO had only 2 type-A land based aircraft packages due to the strike markers in the NATO holding box. These were supported by 4 USN type-A packages currently on carriers in the North Sea. Due to the Russian missile and special forces operations in Poland no type-B packages were available. This gave the Russians air advantage over the skies of Europe.The available air package markers available to each side – note the empty cup which should contain B-type packages for allied aircraft based in Poland, but empty due to Russian pre-emptive activity
The Russian navy was active in the Baltic Sea, but ended up controlling only the Northern Baltic and several of its surrounding inshore areas. A Russian SAG in the Bornholm Basin did just enough to keep that area contested. The large US naval force in the North Sea was point detected as well as the polish SAG inshore off the coast of Poland. Two Russian SAGs in the Bornholm Basin and Southern Baltic were area detected by the Allies. A Russian submarine in the Bornholm Basin mined the straights between the north Sea and the BasinThe naval situation on the 16th January. No submarines have revealed themselves so far
The Allies being caught a little off-guard had no ready special forces to undertake missions (all units began in the Used Box).
The Russians made full use of their special forces targeting missions by launching 5 cruise and 5 ballistic missiles at the US Patriot batteries. The Patriots managed to detect all but two of the missiles and eliminated many. However the mass of missiles managed to place a strike two on one battery and eliminate the other.
The Allies respond with targeting the K-300-P and a S-400 unit in Kaliningrad with several Cruise missiles. The K-300-P was particularly badly hit gaining a Strike 2 and the S-400 a Strike 1.
The Cruise missile strikes on the K-300-P in Kaliningrad
The Russian air force took to the skies to finish off the last remaining Patriot battery. The Patriot forced one of the strikes to abort, however the other strike, a stand-off strike, managed to get through and destroyed the US Patriot battery.
One of the two Russian air packages makes it through the air defences and takes out the already damaged Patriot battery
On the morning of the 17th, the Russian 76th Guard Division supported by elements of the 20th Guards Army crossed the border into the Narva and Tartu regions of Estonia. Simultaneously, the 2nd Guards supported by the remaining elements of the 20th Guards Army entered Vidzeme and Riga in Latvia. The Belarusian West Army entered the Aukstaitija region of Lithuania. However, the majority of Russian/Belarusian forces entered the weakly held area of Lithuanian Suduva.
From Belarus several Russian units crossed into Poland. Although their advance was severely hampered by Polish Border Guards and refugees. Lead units did make it to the outskirts of Bielsk Podlaski, whilst others were rapidly approaching the strategically important city of Bialystok. Polish command had reinforced Bialystok with the 6th Airborne Brigade and the 2nd Recon Regiment as a major highway linking it with Warsaw began there, and would be crucial to the Russians to maintain their supply lines as they advanced.
Most of the Russian helicopter units relocated to Volodino in Kalingingrad.The slow Russian advance into Poland – the Polish Border Guards and refugees slowed the advance considerably
The Russian 98th Airborne Division landed in Bornholm and immediately set about clearing the island.
The 98th Airborne landing on Bornholm
Throughout the Baltic states on the 17th the fighting was short lived with the Russian and Belarusian forces sweeping aside allied resistance. It was only at Riga in Latvia where serious resistance was met. The British 3rd Paras held up the assault, despite the Russians committing artillery, air, helicopter and HQ support. The paras in the process were eliminated as a fighting force. However the Latvians and Brits had managed to reduce the Russian 1st Guards and the 5th Guards.The Latvians and British paras holding up the Russian advance at Riga
In Poland, the 15th Mechanised Infantry and Guards Tank Division of Central Military Command launched a hasty assault on Bielsk Podlaski. The attack was supported by 2nd Guards Army HQ and a battery of rocket artillery. The Russians committed two air packages and the Allies counter with one, both sides also provide helicopter support. Unfortunately all of the Allied air support had to abort and the defending Polish 12th Mechanised Infantry were eliminated.The Russians moved into the city and began clearing operations
An unrevealed Russian Akula class submarine launched a speculative attack on a USMC Amph in the North Sea. The attack failed and the submarine was very fortunate to only suffer a Strike 1 in reprisal. The submarine took the Strike 1 but remained in the North Sea.The Russian Akula class submarine attempting to fire upon an USMC Amph
On the 16th January the Russians continued their advance. In Poland they consolidated their forces around the city of Bielsk Podlaski where they were conducting street by street clearing operations. Forces were brought to the east of Bialystok whilst airmobile forces landed to the west of the city, effectively encircling it. The Russians launch their attack using as much air support as they could manage, and despite the Allies receiving support of the USN air forces, the Allies lost a step and had a retreat result – being surrounded they did not want to retreat through EZOC and so the reduced 18th Recon took a efficiency rating check and failed. Still not wanting to retreat the 6th Airborne took a loss.The landing of the 7th Airborne had encircled the city of Bialystok
In Latvia, outside Riga, the fighting remained fierce but the Russians were slowly gaining the upper hand against the determined Latvian forces.
The Allies at last responded. The US 2nd ACR were air transported to Warsaw to prevent any early strikes at the Polish capital. The Polish units in Augustow realising that the capture of Bialystok would leave them out of supply sent the 11th Division’s armour and HQ to attack the Russian 7th Airborne west of Bialystok and relieve the encirclement of the city. This order caused consternation in Allied higher command as the plan had been to withdraw when under attack and await reinforcements. Elements of the US 82nd Airborne were sent to Lomza to cover the Russian advance towards Warsaw. Another 82nd Airborne unit was sent to cover the recently evacuated Augustow.
The Allies supported the Polish attack on the Russian 7th Airborne with as much force as they could muster, including cyber warfare resources. Aircraft from both sides were effective but the combat support from the NATO and USN planes were far more substantial. The US helicopter support was successfully deployed but the Allied cyber attack did not produce any results. The Poles caused a step loss and forced the Russians to retreat.The Polish counter-attack on the Russians at Bialystok
The Polish armour who advanced after defeating the Russian airborne west of Bialystok were immediately targeted by air strikes. The unit was lucky to only get away with a Strike 1 marker.The exposed armour of the Polish 10th Tank was immediately identified and aircraft sent to strike it
At dawn broke on the 18th, fighting and clearing operations raged throughout the Baltic nations. The clearing operations in Narva, Estonia were put on hold as Tartu was reinforced to maintain the minimum safe stacking limit for clearing. In Poland around Bialstok, the Russian 7th Airborne pressed forward again. The abandoned cities of Suwalki and Goldap were occupied by the Russians and the city of Bartoszyce was surrounded on three sides in preparation for an assault. Russian forces also began to build up around the northern Polish city of Branjewo.The Russian advance into Polish cities in the Suwalki gap and the assault building around Bartoszyce
The battle for Riga continued to prove a tough prospect for the Russians and even with air support the Latvian 52nd Battalion held out and in the process eliminated the Russian 5th Guards Brigade.
The battle for Riga – it was proving a more difficult challenge than the Russians had anticipated
The renewed Russian assault on Bialystok failed as USN aircraft supported the defence. However the Polish 18th Recon was eliminated leaving only the reduced 6th Airborne left in the city.The unsuccessful Russian attack on Bialystok on the 18th
Near the Kaliningrad border, the city of Olecko was assaulted. Both sides took some losses but the Poles still held the city. The situation was the same at Bartoszyce. However the assault on Branjewo went far better than the Russian could have expected, with a combination of HQ, artillery and a full complement of air packages the Polish 9th Armoured Cavalry was eliminated and a reduced 25th Air Cavalry forced to retreat from the city. The victorious 200th Guards and supporting armor entered the city and began clearing operations.
The retreating Polish 25th air cavalry moved back to the relative safety of Nowy Dwor Gdanski. While the Polish mechanised forces in Orysz relocated to Mragowo. The US 173rd Airborne were airlifted to reinforce the defences of Paslek. In the centre the US forces abandoned Augustow as it was in danger of being cut off. The 3rd Battalion of the 82nd Airborne was flown in to take over the task of protecting the forward Allied supply depot between Pisz and Szcytno from the US 2/1 Heavy Brigade Combat Team. The relieved unit headed over to Olsztyn to improve its defence.
The 10th Armoured Brigade entered Bialystok whilst the HQ and 34th Armoured Brigade moved north over the Biebrza river.The Allied redeployment – they were keeping their forces centrally located in Poland in order to respond to developing threats in the north or south
As night fell on the 18th clearing operations were generally going well for the Russians, they successfully cleared the land areas: Suduva, Aukstaitija (Lithuania) and Tartu (Estonia). The Russian 15th Guards were reduced in clearing operations in Vidzeme. Clearing operations on Bornholm did not succeed with the 331st Airborne taking casualties. In Poland all the clearing operations were successful with the Russians taking control of Bielsk Podlaski, Suwalki, Goldap and Branjewo.
The Baltic states called up their reserves with units arriving in Latvia and Lithuania, reinforcing the defences of the capitals, Riga and Vilnius. Elements of the US 101st Airborne landed in Germany and the pre-prepared equipment at Powidz morphed into the 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team.
As the Latvians had recently reinforced their defences, the Russians sent all their available replacements to the battered 1st and 9th Guards surrounding Riga in Latvia.
Finally after three days of conflict, the submarines operating in the waters of the Baltic and North Sea were subject to detection and destruction. In the North Sea the Russian Akula class sub, which had launched any earlier attack, was located and destroyed. A Russian sub in the Bornholm basin received a Strike 1 hit as did the Polish submarine in the Southern Baltic. The US Los Angeles submarine silently slipped from the North Sea into the Bornholm Basin.The situation at the end of the 18th January
- Shawn BaldwinUnited States
Knoxville
TennesseeTo Do List: 1. Eat 2. Workout 3. Be Amazing
- Well done! Reading this makes me want to bust out a Next War game but I’m already involved with MBT.
- GRS(Grisz)PolandPolish wargamer
- Very good work, it was fun to read.
- Mark Boulter(Rimush)United Kingdom
Bristol
UKknowledge is power
- Very interesting...
- Simon S.Germany
- Very nice AAR, well written! Thanks, really enjoyed reading it.
- Michał Ozon(ozy_pl)Poland
Opole
- Great stuff, waiting for more!
