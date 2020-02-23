Don Smith wrote:

Our group has played A LOT of QMG in all its incarnations (1st edition, Air Marshal, Alternate Histories, Prelude, 1914, Victory or Death, Cold War) since they came out over the past 5 years. This review is based on a dozen plays of QMG 2nd edition - all with 6 players.



Executive Summary

I have increased my rating of QMG 2nd edition to 10. It may be the single best 6 player game ever made!



Quote: