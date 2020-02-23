Recommend
Our group has played A LOT of QMG in all its incarnations (1st edition, Air Marshal, Alternate Histories, Prelude, 1914, Victory or Death, Cold War) since they came out over the past 5 years. This review is based on a dozen plays of QMG 2nd edition - all with 6 players.

Executive Summary
I have increased my rating of QMG 2nd edition to 10. It may be the single best 6 player game ever made!

Comparison to 1st Edition
There are other posts/reviews which highlight the differences between the 1st and 2nd edition and I will not repeat those here. What I will highlight are the following few points:

1. The game is more balanced. The Axis had a tough time winning the 1st edition if the Allies concentrated on knocking out Germany and Italy. Now, both sides may have close to an equal chance. It is a card game, and a lot depends on the initial German hand, in particular the Status cards. Some games (maybe 20%) will be blowouts based on bad or great initial hands. This is fine by me.

2. More of the map is in active play. In 1st edition 80% of the action was in Western Europe or the Soviet Union. Japan played a lonely VP generating game that sometimes didn't matter. Now, there are more incentives to get involved in the Pacific and Asia in general.

3. The game play is faster than with the expansions. Although Air Marshal and Alternate Histories added some interesting strategic options, the game seemed less streamlined than Vanilla 1st edition. Prelude, appeared to give the Axis a much needed boost, but did add some rules overhead and play time. 2nd edition is fast, furious, tense, fun.

4. The card effects are clearer and "better". The cards in 2nd edition are subtly different than similar cards in 1st edition - clearer in effect and timing. The added cards are good, too - clear and useful. There aren't very many "bad" cards in 2nd edition. Some are OK, some good and some great - depending on the situation.

5. The game play is improved. Reallocating Resources is still an optional rule but probably needed. The Victory Conditions are improved by eliminating the auto win condition of knocking out two capitals. The ability to continue to use "discard" effects in exchange for VP's are a great improvement. The design feels "tight" and well tested.

6. 2nd edition retains the inter-team tension of "doing the right thing". Some players chase VP's, others focus on overwhelming a particular area/weak point, while you sit there wondering "What exactly are you thinking?". Some players "never met a card they didn't like" and have a tough time discarding four cards to Reallocate Resources. As a team game, this is great fun as you create a team dynamic that can go with the flow of the cards. Combo plays are satisfying when your team pulls them off!

Final Thoughts
If you own 1st edition and liked it at all, you MUST buy 2nd edition - don't even think about it - it's great. If you didn't like 1st edition, you probably won't like 2nd edition - it's just a "near perfect" polished version of 1st Edition.

I'd like to thank Ian Brody and his development team for making one of our group's favourite games into a near perfect masterpiece.

I look forward to more games in this series.
I agree with this 100%, great review!

as a side note: I still play with Prelude since I saw Ian say it was the only expansion still compatible at some point, somewhere .
I agree with this 100%, great review!

as a side note: I still play with Prelude since I saw Ian say it was the only expansion still compatible at some point, somewhere .
Does it work okay?
I agree with this 100%, great review!

as a side note: I still play with Prelude since I saw Ian say it was the only expansion still compatible at some point, somewhere .
Does it work okay?
I have yet to play Prelude with V2 but there is absolutely no reason it will not work and work well.

At the moment I have only played about 12 or so games of V2 and most of them with one or more new players (some new to QMG, some just new to V2) so I have been keeping things simple.
 
Our group has played A LOT of QMG in all its incarnations (1st edition, Air Marshal, Alternate Histories, Prelude, 1914, Victory or Death, Cold War) since they came out over the past 5 years. This review is based on a dozen plays of QMG 2nd edition - all with 6 players.

Executive Summary
I have increased my rating of QMG 2nd edition to 10. It may be the single best 6 player game ever made!
I rate it 9.5 but then that is only because I don't believe any game can be a 10 based on the BGG definition.

Final Thoughts
If you own 1st edition and liked it at all, you MUST buy 2nd edition - don't even think about it - it's great. If you didn't like 1st edition, you probably won't like 2nd edition - it's just a "near perfect" polished version of 1st Edition.

I'd like to thank Ian Brody and his development team for making one of our group's favourite games into a near perfect masterpiece.

I look forward to more games in this series.
Here I differ slightly. As someone who owns an LGS and sells boardgames I would not tell my customers who have V1 that they MUST buy V2.

I would tell them that V2 is an even better game than V1 (which as I though V1 was amazing is impressive) but that if they only play V1 occasionally then they might not want to buy a copy of V2. If they played V1 a lot then yes, definitely get V2.
I agree with this 100%, great review!

as a side note: I still play with Prelude since I saw Ian say it was the only expansion still compatible at some point, somewhere .
Does it work okay?
I forgot to subscribe to this thread and just saw your comment on the other post. Yes it works fine, I've played it twice and each side so far has won once. None of the card abilities or actions are clearly overpowered even in this edition. I will try to find Ian's comment about the compatibility in the mean time just for verification purposes.


Edit: Found comment for compatibility with Prelude and 1st Edition Expansions.
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2141431/article/31125113#31...
 
None of the card abilities or actions are clearly overpowered even in this edition.
I am not sure about that, there are some cards that in the right situation can be immense. OK it takes work to get to the right situation but there is an EW card that in the right circumstances would see the Soviet Union lose THIRTEEN CARDS from their deck and the Germans score EIGHT VP.

To be fair, I doubt this is actually ever going to happen but I might look to play for it for giggles.
Got my copy of 2nd edition yesterday. Map and cards are really really good looking! Although I would liked tobhave had unique artwork for each nation, not just flags.

The new tanks and ships however is not as nice as 1st ed. But becouse there are more of them now I cant just use my old ones.

Looking forward to play on wednesday!
 
