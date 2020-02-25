Recommend
Subject: Return of the Prince, second play
Jim Marshall
Second play, I took the Teutons again in the Return of the Prince scenario. Slowish initial turn or two with taxing and building up assets but Charlie put Andreas at Koporye under siege with Andrey and Alexandr, the prince-brothers Yaroslavich.
The Rus event Prussian Revolt sent Andreas back to Riga, but he sea-moved to Narwia before winter closed the Baltic to sea movement to link up with Bishop Hermann and be close to the siege again. Charlie used the last of the summer sun to build up 4 siege points at Koporye, but lady luck didn't shine on him when on the last action of summer he rolled a 5 on a 1-4 die roll that would have forced the castle's surrender.
In the Levy phase of turn 3 I tooled-up Andreas and sent him and Hermann into Koporye on the first command to send the brothers back and break the siege before they could add any Smerdi serfs to their army or try again for the castle's surrender.
I then moved Andreas and Hermann to Kaibolovo where Hermann built a second castle for a VP (at the cost of 6 Provender, which would come back to bite me) while Yaroslav did a little ravaging around Pskov.
The prince-brothers regrouped and put Kaibolovo under siege. A further Russian siege action caused Hermann and Andreas to leave the map due to lack of food and the castle fell to the Russians for a 3 VP swing. (Andreas actually left the game due to not having any available coin to move his service marker back to the current turn as I recall).
Domash, Vladislav and Gavrilo put Yaroslav under siege at Pskov. Yaroslav left the map (again due to lack of provender), although he would return the following turn due to my drawing the Tverdilo event card to make him available and levying him.
The brothers moved back to Koporye to put it under siege again, and the Danish princes Knud and Abel Valdemarsen joined the Teuton cause and linked up with Bishop Heinrich at Riga.
On the penultimate turn Rasputista's mud bogged down land movement meaning the brothers (who had no ships) were stuck besieging Koporye. Worse still, the Grand Prince event took Alexander out of the game along with his provender. Andrey tried a couple of long-odds storms on the castle but the garrison held and Andrey also melted away due to lack of provender.
With the spring thaw opening the Baltic to sea movement, the Danish princes and Heinrich sea-moved to Ladoga, threatening the Russian rear. On the following Command they moved down the Volkhov river to ravage the Volkhov trade route then moved on and ravaged Novgorod. Two of the Russian Pskov besiegers returned to Novgorod to attack the Danes and Heinrich. Charlie played the Russian Ambush event to foil my attempt to avoid battle, but my Teuton held battle cards were enough to give me the edge and send the Russians back down the Shelon river towards Pskov.
The game ended in the last turn's Levy phase as all the surviving Russian Lords' service was due to end and none had any remaining coin to extend their service and keep them in play. (The Novgorod Veche was devoid of coin too).
I think we had a much better grasp of the nuances of play than in our first run at the game, and we both did a better job of managing the logistics in the game. Charlie was unlucky to miss the 66% chance of success surrender roll at Koporye which (had it succeeded) would have set him up far better for the later game.
We really enjoyed it. Volko's rules writing style is very sparse, meaning that it can be hard to assimilate all the required meaning on a first or second read, but once you get it it falls into place with no ambiguity. If you like your operational campaigning seasoned with a healthy dose of logistics, Nevsky is a winner.
Last edited Tue Feb 25, 2020 9:27 am
Posted Sun Feb 23, 2020 1:05 pm
