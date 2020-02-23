Recommend
Subject: Siege of Slobozia - Illustrated solo replay
This is my second iteration of this game. I am really playing it to explore how this system might be used to model sieges, so most of the action will be on the ramparts of Slobozia, although the Russian victory condition is to be in or adjacent to Rousse, that will be secondary in my play.
I am using my commander variant cards, Russia drew a card which allows an immediate rally attempt in a leader ZOC, Ottomans drew a Dragoons card which adds one to a cavalry unit attack during own combat phase control is not rolled for and may advance only one hex.
Deployment of Ottoman infantry is randomized with fog of war.
I may make a ruling and not allow the Danube flotilla to operate at night. Given the hazards of navigation and identifying friendly/enemy units in the dark I think it would dock or beach until daylight. I realize this may give the Ottomans the opportunity to reinforce the bridgehead, but such is the fortune of war.
Turn 0 (2 Oct 1811 Predawn)
Russian(no event card on turn 1): Attack the eastern side of the Slobozia bridgehead. They run smack into the Janissaries. Danube Flotilla, XII (waver pass), IX and Artillery hit Djemaat +4 no cards, DW, no effect. XV attacks Boluk at -2, no cards AR three hexes. Repulsed. (I did not roll on the night march table, assumed a maximum roll to see if the ramparts could be taken with a turn 0 maximum effort.)
Morale: R5O5
Turn 1 (2 Oct 1811 Morning)
Russian: Intelligence gathering, other units in Slobozia bridgehead revealed, one is a dummy – removed. The Russians again attack the bridgehead, XV cannot get to attack position and morale is too low to spend on forced march. XII (waver pass) and IX attack Djemaat +3, no cards, Ex (Djemaat and XII are broken, IX advances). Artillery attacks Boluk at -1, AW.
Ottoman: Ahmed Pasha panics. Three units may move. Danube flotilla interdicts Rousse ford. Ottomans want to play CLG card to rally Djemaat – I am making a rule determination here concerning alternate safe rally points. The fortification at Rousse, while within four hexes of an enemy unit is separated from that unit by the Danube, another fortress and two fords. The Danube flotilla is not a unit. I realize this begs the question of how the unit crossed and reformed (which also begs the question if a ford is interdicted by the flotilla, does it become a prohibited retreat space or remain a hazardous retreat space. In this case, in retrospect, it makes no sense that Djemaat would rally across the river. The only logical space, given the interdiction of the ford would be in the Slobozia fortress. Since this is too close to the enemy and not a safe space, I will rule that Djemaat cannot be rallied until the ford is open or the Russians are four spaces away from Slobozia.) So no rally. Skepetar (waver pass) and Boluk and Citadel arty (out of command) attack IX +1 (Cards O:Bombard R:Fall Back, DW)
Morale: R5O5
Turn 2 (2 Oct 1811 Midday)
Russian: Make Haste! Cavalry force marches. IX attacks the garrison in 0509 +1 no cards, DW, occupied. Arty and XV attack Boluk +2, not reduced, DW, occupied. (Mistake here, I could have ignored the retreat, but that would have made a mandatory attack on IX in the Ottoman phase.)
Ottoman: Doubt and Uncertainty, no units may move. Rousse ford interdicted. Citadel artillery and Boluk attack XV +2, reduced to +1 voluntarily (cannot afford an exchange with the ford blocked), DW, not occupied (should have pulled cards but forgot to).
Morale: R5O5
Turn 3 (2 Oct 1811 Afternoon)
Players Note: A week has passed in real time since last turn. I have been reading through many (as many as I could find) N20 game rulebooks and found a set of solitaire rules for Espana 20, I am using the tables from them to decide if reserves are used in battles, there is a table based on the differential and current morale of the side. I will not recount the rolls, just if reserves are committed.
Russia: Cut them down. With the ramparts breaced, IX attacks the Citadel (I support with the Danube river flotilla, this raises the chance of remaining adjacent to the Citadel to 2/3 from ½ and if the next attack works – it has a good chance of doing so, there will be two units next to the citadel, with Russian ZoC’s reinforcements coming over the fords would have no hexes to disembark onto) +0 to -1 with Ottoman reserves, AR one hex, Skepetar (waver passed) occupies. Arty and XV at 0510 +4, Ottoman reserves +3 DB, XV occupies.
Ottoman: For want of a nail, no combined attacks, moot. One unit may move, Tufkeji starts to cross the Danube, the Pasha occupies the citadel and the units are in command (Maybe I should have kept interdicting the ford with the flotilla!). Boluk and Citadel arty attack XV (Cards O:Charge R:Fall Back, Cav moot, Bd) +2 no reserves, DW, Boluk occupies.
Morale: R5O3
Turn 4 (2 Oct 1811 Dusk)
Russia: Misrouted orders – Hussars (I am ruling the bridgehead hexes are not units, so the Hussars are more than two hexes away from an Ottoman unit.) We have several mandatory attacks, having learned my lesson, the Danube flotilla interdicts the northern ford into Slobozia keeping Tufkeji from crossing. IX attacks Skepetar(waver passed) +0, no reserves, engaged. Arty and XV attack Boluk +2, Russian reserves to +3, DR one hex, XV cannot occupy, being spent.
Ottoman: Chaos and Confusion to hidden unit closest to the eastern ford. Four units may move. No attacks.
Morale: R4O3
Turn 5 (2 Oct 1811 Evening)
Russia: Reshuffle. A last assault before nightfall. Cossacks and Huss attack 0610 +0, both commit reserves, AR Hussars two hexes, Cossacks three. IX and arty attack Skepetar (waver pass) +4, no reserves, DB, IX is spent and cannot occupy. XV attacks 0510 +1, no reserves, DW, no effect.
Ottoman: Sudden rain shower. Losing that unit hurt, but one unit may move. Keeping my last infantry within the citadel, Djellis reveals the Dummy guarding the western ford.
Morale: R3O1
Turn 6 (2 Oct 1811 Night)
Player’s note: After careful consideration, I am ruling that the Danube flotilla cannot be used at all during night turns.
Russian: Reshuffle. Cossacks head to the western ford. Our forces disengage to recover fatigue. Using the solitaire table to decide rally roll, not used, XXII rallies.
Ottoman: CLG card played ILO event, “I Need Those Men” auto rallies Skepetar, who appears in Rousse (I am ruling this is a safe haven, any Russian within four hexes are across the Danube from the fortress) . Three units may move. Djemaat fails to rally and is eliminated.
Morale: R3O1
Here the game could end at the Ottoman player’s behest, but I will continue to explore how to attack the bridgehead, the game continues for that reason.
Turn 7 (3 Oct 1811 Morning)
Observation: I am sure during playtesting the battles were for Rousse and not Slobozia, but I think an event card with an event effecting the Danube Flotilla (swift current or the like) should have been included where the flotilla is not available for a turn. Just my opinion.
Russian: Misrouted orders to IX Corps. The Russians prepare for an assault next turn, taking a lull.
Ottoman: Ford blocked by flotilla. Sudden rain shower (This might be the event that should both cause the flotilla to be unavailable or, conversely, block all fords – maybe a die roll 1-2 flotilla unavailable for next two phases, 3-4 no effect, 5-6 all fords blocked) 2 units may move. We move towards both outer fords, lull.
Morale: R4O2
Turn 8 (3 Oct 1811 Midday)
Russia: Sandbar, no Danube flotilla (so much for my editorial comments above, thank you designers! I retract my observations.) Time to hit hard, sudden death in two turns, end in four, my self set goal for Russia is to take Slobozia. The attack goes in. Artillery and Hussars against the 0610 +3 DR, Hussars advance. XV and XII (waver pass) attack Boluk +1 engaged. IX against Tufkeji +0 DR three hexes, hazardous retreat fail. (I forgot to roll on the solitaire tables for reserves, but at low morale it is unlikely.) IX occupies.
Ottoman: That was rough. The redoubt is breached in two places, will try to eject the attackers. Hearts of Lions event, useful Skepetar will not waver. Three units may move. Djellis attack Cossack on the western ford, playing my variant commander card (Dragoons) which increases cavalry SP +1, but allows no countercharge (on defense), negates controlled advance roll but allows only occupation of vacated hex, no further +0, AW, routed marker placed per rules but no morale cost also per rule. Skepetar attacks Huss +3, exchange (ugh), Boluk attacks IX +2 (Cards O:Bombard R:Counterattack, left shift+2 Dd) Exchange, not a good result at all, both infantry units defending the citadel are gone, but the ramparts are restored. The return of the flotilla will be the death knell of Slobozia.
Morale: R5O1
Turn 9 (3 Oct 1811 Afternoon)
Russia: Make Haste, free force march cavalry or infantry. Playing my On Me! Commander card to attempt to rally IX (to cadre) next to Kutusov. Time to break into the ramparts for good. Flotilla interdicts the far ford, we can sweep up the Pasha later. Arty hits 0610 +2 reduced to +1 DW, NE. Cadre hits 0509 -1, AR four hexes. XXII (waver fail) and XV hit 0510 +3 DR (6) XXII occupies.
Ottoman: For want of a nail, all own cav movement -1. 3 units may move. Move towards Rousse. Lull more valuable than a forlorn hope at the eastern ford. (I am forgoing an attack by the citadel battery on the impeding infantry as I consider the lull and the consequent gain of a morale point more important than a -1 attack which has only a 1/3 chance of clearing the ramparts, probably 0/3 if the Russians commit reserves which is what I would have them do.
Morale: R4O2
Turn 10 (3 Oct 1811 Dusk) – sudden death roll fails
Russian: Boldness in Adversity, +1 Ottoman morale. XV attacks 0508 +1 DR (2hexes) occupies, Arty attacks 0610 +2 reduced to +1 AW. XXII (waver pass) attacks the citadel itself +0 DW offset by terrain effects. Danube flotilla interdicts far ford.
Ottoman: Intel gathering. Next card is Low on Ammo for the Russians, good for us. Two units may move. We reshuffle and take a lull.
Morale: R4O4
Turn 11 (3 Oct 1811 Evening)-sudden death indicates game end and an Ottoman marginal victory, but I will continue to see how the Slobozia siege plays out.
Russia: Low on ammo, cannot afford to reduce morale due to the victory conditions. Saving the two CLG cards for a night attack if necessary. Artillery hits 0610 +2 reduced to +1 DW offset by redoubt. XXII (waver pass) and XV attack the citadel itself +3 DB, Pasha is killed leading the defense. XV occupies and the citadel is taken, the redoubts unmanned.
Ottoman: CoS to Rousse. Doubt and Uncertainty, one unit may move. Lull. Revealing all units.
Morale: R5O4
Turn 12 (3 Oct 1811 Night)
Russia: Cut them down. I am allowing Kutusov to join XV in its attack, although this violates the night turn movement restriction (perhaps the movement restriction should not apply to leaders and their staffs, who tend to be able to rove pretty freely and who rarely sleep during battles, anyhow I am doing this here.) Danube flotilla supports the attack on Rousse (no cards) +0, a daring exploit CLG card played, He led the charge CLG Card played (elan fail), Russians commit reserves by solitaire rules, CoS roll no effect (could have helped Ottomans with the -2 modifier on defense) +1 attack, DW offset by fortifications.
Ottoman: Insha’Allah, reshuffle, It’s a trap card drawn, moot. Five units may move, too late to help, lull.
Morale: R4O5. This is an Ottoman marginal victory. Then Kutusov’s great captain ability changes the morale calculation to R6O5, which changes the result of the battle to the draw. Without the Ottoman lull it would have been a Russian marginal with the Kutusov adjustment. Wow, close battle.
- [+] Dice rolls